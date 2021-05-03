You are here

Spaniard first 'but not last' woman to join German blue-chip CEOs

Spaniard first ‘but not last’ woman to join German blue-chip CEOs
Belen Garijo
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

Spaniard first ‘but not last’ woman to join German blue-chip CEOs

Spaniard first ‘but not last’ woman to join German blue-chip CEOs
  • Germany’s gender pay gap is also one of the largest in Europe, with women earning about 21 percent less than men on average
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

FRANKFURT: Belen Garijo will take over as CEO at German pharmaceuticals giant Merck from May — the first woman to single-handedly run a DAX 30-listed company — as Europe’s top economy debates quotas for greater boardroom equality.

Spanish-born Garijo, 60, currently serves as the group’s deputy chief executive officer and head of its healthcare unit and says she is not content to be a one-off.

“It’s more important to me not to be the last woman at the top of a company than to be the only one,” the trained doctor recently told the daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

She is replacing Stefan Oschmann, 63, whose term ended after five years at the helm of the Darmstadt-based, family-owned group, which had never had a female chief executive in its 350-year history. Garijo, a mother of two and a passionate Real Madrid supporter, is making history as the first solo female leader of a firm listed on Frankfurt’s blue-chip DAX 30 index.

German software group SAP made the first cracks in the glass ceiling in 2019 when it appointed Jennifer Morgan as co-CEO alongside a male executive.

However she bowed out last year after just six months, as SAP decided to switch back to a sole chief executive — Christian Klein — to steer it through the pandemic upheaval.

Although Germany has been run by a woman chancellor for nearly 16 years and Christine Lagarde heads the Frankfurt-based European Central Bank, female top executives remain a rare sight in Europe’s leading economy.

Germany’s gender pay gap is also one of the largest in Europe, with women earning about 21 percent less than men on average. But things are changing.

The German government introduced legislation in 2015 requiring women to make up 30 percent of supervisory board seats in large companies, and Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Cabinet approved plans in January to introduce similar rules for executive boards.

Garijo, who previously ran Sanofi’s European operations, joined Merck’s healthcare unit in 2011. She has been credited with overhauling the department’s research and development and refocusing attention on fewer drugs with better prospects, boosting sales and profits, according to the Handelsblatt financial daily.

The group has been among those at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19 by delivering lipids used in the production of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Garijo for her part puts her success down to “hard work” and to having seized her chances “when they arose.”

She is not, however, a fan of legal quotas to promote women, even in the face of middling results from voluntary measures by industry.

“I am against all forms of discrimination, including positive discrimination,” she said.

Topics: Belen Garijo German pharmaceuticals

Ferry impressive: Saudi ports, warehouse operator enjoys strong Q1 growth

Ferry impressive: Saudi ports, warehouse operator enjoys strong Q1 growth
Updated 02 May 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Ferry impressive: Saudi ports, warehouse operator enjoys strong Q1 growth

Ferry impressive: Saudi ports, warehouse operator enjoys strong Q1 growth
  • The logistics, ports and services division of the business also saw strong growth
Updated 02 May 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: Saudi Industrial Services Company (SISCO), a strategic investor in the Kingdom’s ports and terminals, on Sunday reported that revenue in Q1 2021 rose 51.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) to SR253.6 million ($67.63 million), while net income grew 21.4 percent to SR32.3 million over the same period.
Revenue from the ports and terminals segment increased by 70.8 percent YoY in the first three months of 2021 to reach SR211.5 million, while the logistics division saw revenue rise 24.4 percent to SR24 million.
The surge in revenue for the ports and terminals business was due to increased efficiencies, but also as a result of the 65.7 percent rise in container volumes compared with Q1 2020.
The logistics, ports and services division of the business also saw strong growth, with warehousing occupancy rates averaging at around 99 percent for the quarter, with plans to develop further facilities to cater to demand, especially for new contracts signed in 2020, including those with energy giant Aramco.
“SISCO continues to achieve very strong results despite operating in a challenging macro-economic environment,” SISCO CEO Mohammed Al-Mudarres said in a statement.
He added: “In the first quarter, the Group achieved significant top-line growth in the ports and logistics business, driven by improved gateway and transshipment volumes and growth in our warehouse and logistics services offer. With new customers for the logistics business now onboarded we are seeing strong growth in demand for services.”
The company also said it is looking at potential investment opportunities in order to maintain its healthy revenue growth.

Topics: Saudi Industrial Services Company (SISCO) Aramco Saudi ports

Driverless taxis start operating in China

Driverless taxis start operating in China
Updated 02 May 2021
AP

Driverless taxis start operating in China

Driverless taxis start operating in China
  • Vehicles had to repeatdely stop as tourists took photos
  • Passengers can hail taxis on dedicated app
Updated 02 May 2021
AP

BEIJING: Chinese tech giant Baidu rolled out its paid driverless taxi service on Sunday, making it the first company to commercialize autonomous driving operations in China.
Unlike previous Baidu autonomous driving demonstrations in Beijing, this was the first time there was no safety driver sitting behind the wheel. Instead, a safety member was seated in the front passenger seat to deal with any emergencies.
Up to 10 Apollo “robotaxis” are now operating simultaneously in an area of about 3 square kilometers (1.2 square miles), picking up and dropping off passengers at eight stops in Shougang Park in western Beijing. Each ride costs 30 yuan ($4.60), and is open to passengers ages 18 to 60.
The park is a former site of iron and steel plants that’s been redeveloped into a sightseeing destination and a future venue for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Although traffic flows aren’t heavy, an influx of tourists was seen in the park on the second day of China’s international labor day holiday.
The robotaxis were repeatedly forced to brake when encountering jaywalkers or curious tourists who came close to the vehicles for photos.
Kelly Wang and her husband, who both work in the artificial intelligence industry, said they had a smooth riding experience.
“I would recommend people experience this. There is a strong sense of technology, because nobody is in the driver’s seat,” Wang said. Her husband was even considering buying such a car for their household.
Passengers can order a robotaxi on an app called Apollo Go. When the taxi arrives, passengers must have their identities verified before getting in. The taxi will start to move after it detects the passengers have fastened their seat belts.
One visitor, Amy Li, still had concerns about autonomous driving, because driving behavior on the road can be complex.
“We’ve all had experiences such as other cars jumping the queue or making a sudden lane change. People have emotions while robots don’t, at least at present,” she said “The robots may not be able to deal with such changes.”
Baidu, known for its search engines, has been testing autonomous driving on the open road since last year. Its Apollo Go robotaxi service has carried more than 210,000 passengers in three cities across China and aims to expand to 30 cities in the next three years, the company said in a press release.
“In the future, Baidu Apollo will launch driverless robotaxis in more cities, enabling the public to access greener, low-carbon and convenient travel services, while continuing to improve the unmanned service process and user experience,” said Wang, vice president and general manager of autonomous driving technology at Baidu in a statement.

Topics: AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES technology China

Russian oil output rises 2% in April following OPEC+ deal

Russian oil output rises 2% in April following OPEC+ deal
Updated 02 May 2021
Reuters

Russian oil output rises 2% in April following OPEC+ deal

Russian oil output rises 2% in April following OPEC+ deal
Updated 02 May 2021
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russian oil and gas condensate output rose 2 percent to 10.46 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, from 10.25 million bpd in March, according to Reuters calculations based on an Interfax report on Sunday citing energy ministry data.
Under a deal agreed by the OPEC+ group of leading oil producers in March, Russia’s production quota was allowed to increase by 130,000 bpd from April 1 to 9.379 million bpd, excluding the output of gas condensate, a light oil.
Russia’s oil and gas condensate production totalled 42.81 million tons in April, in comparison with 43.34 million tons in March, which was a day longer, the news agency reported.
The energy ministry has not revealed production of crude oil alone. Russia typically produces around 700,000 bpd-800,000 bpd of gas condensate.
Interfax also said that Russian crude oil exports fell 20.5 percent in January-April from a year earlier to 66.65 million tons. The OPEC+ group, the alliance of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other leading oil producers including Russia, decided last week to stick to its previously approved action plan to ease output curbs further from May.
OPEC oil output rose in April as higher supply from Iran countered involuntary cuts and agreed reductions by other members under the pact with allies, a Reuters survey found, adding to signs of a 2021 recovery in Iran’s exports.

Topics: energy Russia OPEC+

Flydubai reports $194m full year loss

Flydubai reports $194m full year loss
Updated 02 May 2021
Arab News

Flydubai reports $194m full year loss

Flydubai reports $194m full year loss
  • Pandemic grounded flights worldwide
  • Also affected by Boeing 737 MAX grounding
Updated 02 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Budget carrier flydubai reported a 2020 loss of 712.6 million dirhams ($194 million) as passenger numbers plummeted in the year of the pandemic.
That compared to a profit of 198.2 million dirhams a year earlier.
Annual revenues fell by more than half to 2.8 billion dirhams, the company said in a statement on Sunday.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted us more than any other crisis,” said flydubai CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith. “We fully recognize that it is the priority of governments to ensure the health and wellbeing of its people. The effects of the travel restrictions that were put in place to safeguard against transmission of the virus have heavily impacted the aviation industry.”
Like other regional carriers, flydubai was hit hard by the collapse of international air travel last year. At the same time it was also impacted by the 22-month
grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.
This heavily impacted the financial performance from mid-March, continued into the second quarter and resulted in a loss of 545.2 million dirhams for the six-month period ending 30 June, the airline said.

Topics: aviation Dubai airlines

UAE economy shrank 6.1% last year amid COVID-19 crisis -preliminary data

UAE economy shrank 6.1% last year amid COVID-19 crisis -preliminary data
Updated 02 May 2021
Reuters

UAE economy shrank 6.1% last year amid COVID-19 crisis -preliminary data

UAE economy shrank 6.1% last year amid COVID-19 crisis -preliminary data
Updated 02 May 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates’ economy shrank 6.1 percent last year, the country’s statistics center said on Sunday citing preliminary data, as the coronavirus crisis hit several key sectors.
“The country’s economy is linked through foreign trade, foreign investment, tourism and the logistical sector with the movement of trade and investment and global transportation, which declined significantly in 2020 worldwide,” the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Center said in a report.
The non-oil economy shrank by 6.2 percent, it said, with sectors such as accommodation and food services declining by 23.6 percent, wholesale and retail trade by 13.1 percent and construction by 10.4 percent.
The economy is expected to grow 2.5 percent this year, the central bank said last month.

Topics: UAE economy trade

