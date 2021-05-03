You are here

Oil prices slip as pandemic takes toll on India's fuel sales

Oil prices slip as pandemic takes toll on India’s fuel sales
Volunteers stand next to burning pyres of persons who died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium on the outskirts of Bengaluru. (Reuters)
LONDON: Oil prices fell on Monday as a catastrophic second wave of a coronavirus epidemic in India cut short a recovery in oil demand there, offsetting optimism about a strong rebound in demand in developed countries and China in the second half of the year.
Brent crude futures for July fell 15 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $66.61 a barrel by 0244 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate for June was at $63.48 a barrel, down 10 cents, or 0.2 percent.
State-level restrictions aimed at stemming infections in India have caused fuel sales in the world’s third largest consumer to drop in April, preliminary data shows.
“Overall fuel demand is down by about 7 percent from pre-COVID level of April 2019,” A.K. Singh, head of marketing at refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp. said, adding that India’s demand was close to pre-COVID levels in March.
Analysts are expecting India’s demand for transportation fuels to witness a sharper slump in May due to more restrictions.
“Given that it still appears as though COVID-19 in India has not peaked, we expect to see further downside to fuel demand over May,” ING analysts said in a note.
On Sunday, a leading Indian industry body urged authorities to curtail economic activity, as health care system has been overwhelmed by the spiralling infections.
Globally, however, the roll out of vaccination campaigns is expected to lift oil demand, especially during peak travel season in the third quarter, prompting analysts to increase their forecasts for Brent prices for a fifth straight month, a Reuters poll showed.
The survey of 49 participants forecast that Brent would average $64.17 a barrel in 2021, up from last month’s consensus of $63.12 and the $62.30 average for the benchmark so far this year.
On the supply side, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries pumped 25.17 million bpd in April, up 100,000 barrels from March, as Iran and other producers increased output. OPEC’s production has risen every month since June 2020 with the exception of February.
Iran and the United States are in talks to revive a nuclear deal which could lead to a lifting of US sanctions that would allow Iran to ramp up oil exports.
Washington on Sunday denied a report by Iran’s state television that the arch-foes had reached a prisoner swap deal in exchange for the release of $7 billion of Iranian oil earnings frozen by US sanctions in other countries.
In the United States, energy firms added oil and natural gas rigs last week, leading to a ninth straight monthly rig count increase, as a recovery in prices lured some drillers back to the wellpad, according to Baker Hughes.
However, US crude oil production dropped by over a million barrels per day in February, to the lowest levels since October, 2017, according to a monthly government report on Friday.

Saudi snack maker Fesh Fash lists on parallel market

DUBAI: Saudi snack company Fesh Fash has become the latest addition to the Kingdom’s parallel equity market.
Fesh Fash Snack Food Production Company will list its shares on the Nomu market on Tuesday, it said in a stock exchange filing.
Originally established in 1981, Fesh Fash is one of the Kingdom’s long established food companies producing corn puffs, potato chips and mini sticks.
The Saudi food industry is attracting increased investment as part of a broader push to boost food security and reduce its reliance on imports.
Nomu is the Kingdom’s parallel equity market with lighter listing requirements and which is restricted to qualified investors. It provides additional sources of funding for companies and aims to increase the diversification and deepening the Saudi capital market.

Almarai to invest $1.8bn in massive poultry expansion

Almarai to invest $1.8bn in massive poultry expansion
Updated 14 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

Almarai to invest $1.8bn in massive poultry expansion

Almarai to invest $1.8bn in massive poultry expansion
  • The expansion will be implemented in several phases over five years
Updated 14 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi food giant Almarai is set to invest SR6.6 billion ($1.8 billion) to expand its poultry business that aims to double its market share in the sector.
The expansion will be implemented in several phases over five years, the company said in a filing on Monday.
“Expansion will be focusing on different geographical locations in the Kingdom to enhance the biosecurity in poultry farms and to distribute the company’s contributions in economic development,” it said in a statement.
The project is one of a number of major private sector expansions announced in recent weeks and comes as the Kingdom moves to boost its food security in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The strategic expansion of the poultry segment will be funded through internally generated cash flows, Almarai said.

Global prices of raw materials soar high

Global prices of raw materials soar high
Updated 03 May 2021
AFP

Global prices of raw materials soar high

Global prices of raw materials soar high
  • Copper has hit a 10-year high, while tin has seen prices double in the last year
Updated 03 May 2021
AFP

WASHINGTON: Global prices for raw materials are soaring thanks to a boom in demand due to the recovery from the COVID-19 downturn, coupled with logistical bottlenecks.

Copper in the past week hit a 10-year high. Bloomberg’s agriculture Commodity Price Index has climbed 22 percent so far this year to its highest level since 2016, while crude oil has risen 30 percent in the past year.

Lumber has tripled over the past 12 months, and the National Association of Homebuilders said that has added $36,000 to the cost of a new house.

Tin, used in electronic circuits, automotive components and batteries, also hit its highest level since 2011, as the price doubled in the past year. The reasons for these increases are varied.

For sugar, a shortage of shipping containers and bottlenecks at ports are pushing prices up, while corn, soybeans and wheat are also experiencing delivery problems.

For oil, global demand is accelerating with the reopening of economies following the pandemic shutdowns. The price of gasoline at the pump in the US has risen to $2.89 a gallon from $1.77 a year ago, according to the AAA, an automobile association. Bart Melek of TD Securities said the price of Brent crude “appears unstoppable” as the market is expecting demand to increase massively and stocks to be further reduced in the second half of the year. “US consumers are a major reason markets remain bullish,” Bjornar Tonhaugen of Rystad Energy said in an analysis.

The Chinese and US “locomotives” far outweigh the impact of the slowdown in India, which has been overwhelmed by a resurgence of COVID-19 infections, he said. “Dr. Copper” — so called because its widespread use means it often offers an accurate diagnosis of the global economy — has grabbed headlines this week when it topped $10,000 a ton.

The gains have been driven by strong Chinese demand as well as labor protests in Chile, impacting mines and ports. The weak US dollar also means it takes more American greenbacks to buy the same amount of metal.

The price of the red metal also benefits from a transition to clean energy technologies that use more copper, said Elijah Oliveros-Rosen of S&P Global Ratings.

“When you see strong expectations for growth, and that is driven by infrastructure and decarbonization, that is great for copper,” he told AFP.

Another factor is that investors see commodities futures contracts as an attractive alternative given the very low interest rates and modest profitability of Treasury bills, analysts say.

“There is a lot of extra money floating around in the market place,” said Michael Zuzolo of Global Commodity Analytics and Consulting.

The vagaries of the climate with drought in Latin America and the late frosts in Europe also have played a role in increasing agriculture.

Among the most spectacular, pork surged 51 percent in one year, the US Department of Agriculture said in its April report.

Risings prices already have started to reach consumers: The Fed’s preferred PCE inflation index rose 2.3 percent year-over-year in March, according to government data Friday.

And big consumer product manufacturers like Procter and Gamble, Kimberly-Clark and Coca-Cola have all announced plans to raise prices.

Spending efficiency program saves $106bn in four years

Spending efficiency program saves $106bn in four years
Updated 03 May 2021
Hebshi Alshammari

Spending efficiency program saves $106bn in four years

Spending efficiency program saves $106bn in four years
  • Saudi finance minister says private sector’s contribution to the initiative has risen from 45 percent to 51 percent in 2020
Updated 03 May 2021
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has saved SR400 billion ($106 billion) over the last four years as a result of a spending efficiency program implemented as part of the Vision 2030 reform plans, according to Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan.

Speaking at a dialogue session in Riyadh titled “Vision 2030 Creates Future Opportunities,” a meeting of the chairs of the Vision 2030 Realization Program Committees, Al-Jadaan said the savings came from a careful review of all projects to see where unnecessary spending could be cut.

A number of experts and academics told Arab News the key to the success of the savings initiative was the enhanced relationship between the public and private sectors and the drive for increased privatization of state assets.

In January, the CEO of the National Center for Privatization said in a TV interview that the center had raised SR3 billion in revenue from the sale of state assets in 2020 and was aiming to raise at least SR15 billion in 2021.

Abdullah Alyousef, CEO of ALIA ICT, one of the Kingdom’s fastest-growing information and communications technology firms, said the savings the minister outlined will increase investors’ confidence in the private sector and make them eye long-term investment opportunities in a more favorable way. “The private sector works with the government sector in different scopes and fields in a way that complements one another in order to achieve sustainable development, especially in terms of megaprojects,” Alyousef said.

The private sector works with the government sector in different scopes and fields in a way that complements one another in order to achieve sustainable development.

Abdullah Alyousef, CEO of ALIA ICT

In his dialogue session, Al-Jadaan said the Kingdom’s private sector participation program will enable the private sector to undertake many public sector projects offered by the government. He added that this was already taking place, as the private sector contribution to the program had risen from 45 percent to 51 percent in 2020.

Alyousef pointed out that this success would go some way to achieving the Vision 2030 goal for the private sector to account for 65 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030. The government is working hard to increase this by boosting the contribution of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) from 22 percent to 35 percent by 2030. SMEs are regarded as economic growth drivers that can generate jobs for Saudi locals.

Dr. Mohammed Makni, the dean of the faculty of economics and management science at Imam Muhammad ibn Saud Islamic University, said good governance and transparency were key to encouraging more public-private partnerships.

In the past, the public sector used to bear the expenses of everything but today it has engaged the private sector in this process.

Dr. Mohammed Makni, Academic

Makni, who focused on the performance of listed companies and corporate governance, noted that many of the reports issued by the Ministry of Finance, including quarterly reports on the budget, outlined economic activity and performance in the Kingdom and whether Vision 2030 goals were being made and on target.

“We have seen an excellent performance by government agencies in terms of investment over the past five years. In the past, the public sector used to bear the expenses of everything but today it has engaged the private sector in this process, thanks to the Saudi leadership, who encouraged such a decision,” he said. Makni said it was important for the success of the national economy to reduce the pressure on government spending. The private sector will ease some of the burdens on the public sector and utilize its expertise to develop and manage projects that are being targeted for privatization.

At the dialogue session, the chairman of the National Transformation Program Committee, Mohammed Al-Tuwaijri, said 10 government ministries harmonize on a daily basis around specific goals related to Vision 2030. He added that empowering the private sector is one of the top priorities.

Saudi education witnesses rapid transformation in last five years

Saudi education witnesses rapid transformation in last five years
Updated 03 May 2021
Arab News

Saudi education witnesses rapid transformation in last five years

Saudi education witnesses rapid transformation in last five years
  • There has been a 61 percent increase in the take-up of business management courses in public universities
Updated 03 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: During his televised interview last week to mark the 5th anniversary of the Vision 2030 program, one of the many subjects addressed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was the Kingdom’s education system.

“With regard to higher education, currently we have five universities ranked among the 500 best universities worldwide according to various indicators. Our objective is to have three universities ranked among the best 200,” the crown prince said.

He said that his ambitions ran even higher. “We might be working toward a very ambitious objective… having one university ranked among the best 10 universities worldwide, which is King Saud University. But even if it ranked 20 or 30 that would be extremely good.”

A report released on Sunday by real estate consultancy firm Knight Frank said the Kingdom’s education sector is undergoing rapid transformation across all levels and “it creates a compelling case to invest in the education space of the Kingdom.”

In the five years to 2018, the total number of students in higher education in Saudi Arabia grew by 8.3 percent to 1.62 million. The Kingdom has 60 universities, 70 percent of which are public institutions. In terms of subject matter, there has been a 61 percent increase in the take-up of business management courses in public universities, while the natural sciences, mathematics and statistics sector recorded a 55.9 percent increase in the number of students enrolling.

FASTFACT

• In the five years to 2018, the total number of students in higher education in Saudi Arabia grew by 8.3 percent to 1.62 million.

One of the key goals of Vision 2030 is to increase the number of Saudi nationals in the labor force and to facilitate this there has been a surge in the number of technical and vocational training (TVT) facilities in the Kingdom. The Knight Frank report found that in the five years leading up to 2017 the number of TVT public sector facilities in the Kingdom rose by 60.4 percent to reach 223.

The biggest growth in the education sector has been in the primary and secondary levels. Between 2015 and 2019 the number of schools in the Kingdom grew 16.5 percent to a total of 38,150. Eighty percent of these are public facilities, but in the fee-paying private sector, the number of schools over the same time period has increased by 42.1 percent.

“As we continue to see an increase in female labor force participation rates, demand for affordable and quality pre-primary institutions is only likely to increase.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment, in conjunction with the Ministry of Education, estimates that 1,500 kindergartens are required across Saudi Arabia over the next decade alone,” the report said.

Shehzad Jamal, Head of Healthcare & Education at Knight Frank Middle East, said in a statement: “The Saudi Arabia government has recognized that improvements need to be made in the quality of its education system, which are to be addressed through its Human Capital Development Vision Realization Program of the Vision 2030. Significant reforms are under implementation to address challenges faced by the sector.”

