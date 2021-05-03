You are here

Saudi Islamic finance growth strong as social issuance set to rise: S&P

Saudi Islamic finance growth strong as social issuance set to rise: S&P
The industry will also benefit from continued integration through a unified global legal and regulatory framework for Islamic finance. (Shutterstock)
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Islamic finance growth strong as social issuance set to rise: S&P

Saudi Islamic finance growth strong as social issuance set to rise: S&P
  • Financing growth in Saudi Arabia will remain strong fueled by mortgages and corporate lending
  • The report noted a potential rise in the issuance of social Islamic finance instruments and green sukuk
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Global Islamic finance is expected to grow by 10 to 12 percent over the next year on the back of stronger sukuk issuances and continued industry standardization, S&P Global said in a report.
Financing growth in Saudi Arabia will remain strong, S&P said, fueled by mortgages and corporate lending. It also expects some growth in Qatar supported by investments related to the upcoming World Cup, “and to a lesser extent the UAE where the Dubai Expo is likely to help boost economic activity,” it added.
The report also noted a potential rise in the issuance of social Islamic finance instruments and green sukuk, as companies become more conscious of their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) values.
The Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank issued a $1.5 billion sustainable sukuk in 2020 and another $2.5 billion instrument in 2021.
“They (social issuances) show that the pandemic has presented an opportunity to put the social element back into Islamic finance and demonstrate the social aspect of the Sharia goals, Maqasid,” according to S&P.
The report added these types of sales  could even appeal to foreign investors with ESG objectives.
A growth in Islamic banking assets in the Gulf, Malaysia, and Turkey – core Islamic finance economies – as well as issuances exceeding maturities are charting a recovery path for the industry, which suffered a 10.6 percent contraction in 2020.
The industry will also benefit from continued integration through a unified global legal and regulatory framework for Islamic finance, the report said.
The Dubai Islamic Economy Development Center and its partners are working on the standardization, which has long been a challenge for global Islamic finance.

Topics: Islamic finance Saudi Arabia

COVID-19 insurance for Saudis traveling abroad approved

COVID-19 insurance for Saudis traveling abroad approved
Updated 17 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

COVID-19 insurance for Saudis traveling abroad approved

COVID-19 insurance for Saudis traveling abroad approved
  • It follows the decision to allow citizens to leave the Kingdom from May 17
Updated 17 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Tawuniya said it had received final approval for an insurance product for Saudis traveling overseas that covers COVID-19 risks.
It follows the decision to allow citizens to leave the Kingdom from May 17.
It said that the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) had approved the product to be sold through Tawuniya with the participation of some Saudi insurers.
The new policy coincides with the lifting of travel restrictions on citizens who have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine or one shot in cases where they have been vaccinated 14 days before departure as detailed by the Tawakkalna app.
Citizens who have recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic within the last six months will be also allowed to travel abroad.
Those under 18 will be required to provide an insurance policy approved by SAMA.
They will need to stay in home quarantine for seven days after returning to the Kingdom and take a PCR test at the end of that period. Passengers under eight years old will be exempt from that test.

 

Topics: COVID-19 Saudi Arabia

RAK Properties unit sale revenues surge more than fivefold

RAK Properties unit sale revenues surge more than fivefold
Updated 03 May 2021
Arab News

RAK Properties unit sale revenues surge more than fivefold

RAK Properties unit sale revenues surge more than fivefold
  • Net income grew fivefold to 64.1 million dirhams ($17.5 million)
Updated 03 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: RAK Properties has reported a surge in property sales over the first three months of year in the latest sign of a pickup in activity across the sector.
Net income grew fivefold to 64.1 million dirhams ($17.5 million) as the revenue it generated from the sale of properties grew by a similar measure to 110.5 million dirhams from 22 million dirhams a year earlier. Overall revenues grew to 124.3 million dirhams compared to 36.1 million dirhams in the first quarter of 2020.
“Whilst the existing and anticipated effects of the outbreak of COVID-19 on the economies and businesses are expected to evolve in an uncertain manner, we are cautiously optimistic that the pandemic would be brought under control with the numerous vaccines being deployed, and a semblance of ‘new normality’ expected to arise thereafter,” the company said in a stock exchange filing on Monday.
Signs are emerging that the UAE’s battered property sector is starting to stabilize with some developers reporting a sharp pickup in activity, especially in the luxury end of the market.
Dubai’s high-end real estate property sales almost doubled in March to 84 units sold – worth around 1.7 billion dirhams ($462.8 million) – compared to the previous month.
Regulatory changes in the UAE, as well as an aggressive vaccination drive have attracted rich home buyers – mainly from Europe – to purchase properties in Dubai and take advantage of the city’s well-coordinated response against COVID-19, say brokers.
Top-end residential properties priced at 10 million dirhams or more made up 2.5 percent of all homes sold in Dubai in March, according to real estate intelligence Property Monitor.

Topics: RAK UAE Ras Al Khaima

Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim is the new Saudi minister of economy and planning

Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim is the new Saudi minister of economy and planning
Updated 03 May 2021
Arab News

Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim is the new Saudi minister of economy and planning

Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim is the new Saudi minister of economy and planning
  • The minister also held several key roles at Saudi Aramco during his tenure there, including vice president of Aramco Development
Updated 03 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim has been appointed minister of economy and planning, SPA reported.
Al-Ibrahim has been deputy minister of economy and planning since February 2018 and was also the supervisor of the secretariat of the Council of Economic Affairs Development, and the project manager of King Salman International Complex for Marine Services and Industries in Ras Al-Khair for Commercial and Financial Affairs, Al Arabiya reported.
The minister also held several key roles at Saudi Aramco during his tenure there, including vice president of Aramco Development.
He is also the secretary of the board of directors of the National Development Fund, in addition to his membership of a number of councils and committees.
Several other key appointments across government organizations have also been announced.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia economy business

Schlumberger-backed Arabian Drilling plans for Saudi IPO

Schlumberger-backed Arabian Drilling plans for Saudi IPO
Updated 03 May 2021
Arab News

Schlumberger-backed Arabian Drilling plans for Saudi IPO

Schlumberger-backed Arabian Drilling plans for Saudi IPO
  • Arabian Drilling is also owned by Saudi Arabia’s Industrialization & Energy Services Company (Taqa)
Updated 03 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Arabian Drilling Co., a Saudi oilfield-services company partly held by Schlumberger , is preparing an initial public offering (IPO) that could give it a valuation of around $2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported.
Arabian Drilling, also owned by Saudi Arabia’s Industrialization & Energy Services Company (Taqa), has asked banks to pitch for a role on the potential share sale, the people said.
The firm may complete a deal on Saudi stock exchange (Tadawul) before the end of the year, but no decisions have been finalized so far and the owners may decide against an IPO, the people said.
The company was founded in 1964 and Saudi Aramco, the Kingdom’s state energy producer, is among its main customers.
Arabian Drilling did not respond to requests for comment.

Topics: Schlumberger

Oil prices slip as pandemic takes toll on India's fuel sales

Oil prices slip as pandemic takes toll on India’s fuel sales
Updated 03 May 2021
Reuters

Oil prices slip as pandemic takes toll on India’s fuel sales

Oil prices slip as pandemic takes toll on India’s fuel sales
  • India demand for transportation fuel expected to slump in May
  • Comes as cases in country hit a fresh high
Updated 03 May 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices fell on Monday as a catastrophic second wave of a coronavirus epidemic in India cut short a recovery in oil demand there, offsetting optimism about a strong rebound in demand in developed countries and China in the second half of the year.
Brent crude futures for July fell 15 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $66.61 a barrel by 0244 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate for June was at $63.48 a barrel, down 10 cents, or 0.2 percent.
State-level restrictions aimed at stemming infections in India have caused fuel sales in the world’s third largest consumer to drop in April, preliminary data shows.
“Overall fuel demand is down by about 7 percent from pre-COVID level of April 2019,” A.K. Singh, head of marketing at refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp. said, adding that India’s demand was close to pre-COVID levels in March.
Analysts are expecting India’s demand for transportation fuels to witness a sharper slump in May due to more restrictions.
“Given that it still appears as though COVID-19 in India has not peaked, we expect to see further downside to fuel demand over May,” ING analysts said in a note.
On Sunday, a leading Indian industry body urged authorities to curtail economic activity, as health care system has been overwhelmed by the spiralling infections.
Globally, however, the roll out of vaccination campaigns is expected to lift oil demand, especially during peak travel season in the third quarter, prompting analysts to increase their forecasts for Brent prices for a fifth straight month, a Reuters poll showed.
The survey of 49 participants forecast that Brent would average $64.17 a barrel in 2021, up from last month’s consensus of $63.12 and the $62.30 average for the benchmark so far this year.
On the supply side, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries pumped 25.17 million bpd in April, up 100,000 barrels from March, as Iran and other producers increased output. OPEC’s production has risen every month since June 2020 with the exception of February.
Iran and the United States are in talks to revive a nuclear deal which could lead to a lifting of US sanctions that would allow Iran to ramp up oil exports.
Washington on Sunday denied a report by Iran’s state television that the arch-foes had reached a prisoner swap deal in exchange for the release of $7 billion of Iranian oil earnings frozen by US sanctions in other countries.
In the United States, energy firms added oil and natural gas rigs last week, leading to a ninth straight monthly rig count increase, as a recovery in prices lured some drillers back to the wellpad, according to Baker Hughes.
However, US crude oil production dropped by over a million barrels per day in February, to the lowest levels since October, 2017, according to a monthly government report on Friday.

Topics: energy Oil India OPEC

