Bupa Arabia launches new health insurance programs

Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance has launched two new innovative health insurance solutions — Bupa Family and Bupa Helpers — designed specifically in accordance with the needs of Saudi families and their domestic workers.

The new products are in line with the announcement of Saudi Health Minister Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah in 2018 regarding the creation of a “specialized national insurance center” to provide integrated insurance coverage based on preventive health services for all citizens in the coming years. The announcement brought national attention to health insurance, placing it at the heart of the well-being of all individuals, families and society at large.

Moreover, Bupa Family and Bupa Helpers also match the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to raise peoples’ average lifespan from 74 years to 80 years, and the Healthcare Transformation Strategy led by the Ministry of Health.

Atef Mufti, chief sales officer at Bupa Arabia, said the launch of Bupa Family and Bupa Helpers for Saudi families and domestic workers in the Kingdom comes as part of the company’s efforts to meet the growing needs and expectations of its customers and offer them the best quality of health insurance services provided by more than 1,200 healthcare providers across the Kingdom.

“The new products have been designed to provide a wide range of healthcare insurance options that transcend regular medical coverage for our customers, their family members as well as their domestic workers,” Mufti added. “The new products had the utmost support of the Saudi Central Bank during all stages of product development up to their launch, which helped us reach this satisfactory outcome.”

He said that ensuring the care and comfort of Bupa Arabia’s customers and improving their experience has always been the company’s No. 1 priority, and the new insurance products are an extension of the same strategy.

Bupa Family is composed of two main programs that offer a range of benefits and network options — “Family Shield” and “Executive.” Customers will be able to select from five different categories of the best hospitals and clinics in the Kingdom. Additionally, they will also have access to the Tebtom program, providing them with a variety of healthcare services, including home vaccination for children, “Bupa Doctor,” telemedicine, among others, along with the Rahatkom program, which is designed to make their hospital experience easier and less stressful.

Bupa Helpers enhances the well-being of Saudi families by protecting the health of their domestic helpers at affordable prices, providing peace of mind for all family members and meeting the needs of the entire household.