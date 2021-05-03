Accenture to boost Oracle with AppsPro acquisition

Accenture has entered into an agreement to acquire AppsPro in Saudi Arabia, one of the leading Oracle Cloud implementation service providers in the region. The acquisition further bolsters Accenture’s robust Oracle Cloud capabilities globally, with the aim of delivering additional value to clients in the Middle East on their journeys to the cloud. The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
Headquartered in Riyadh, AppsPro is a Platinum Oracle Partner with extensive experience in both the public and private sectors in the Kingdom. AppsPro’s more than 240 professionals will join Accenture’s Oracle Business Group, combining Accenture and AppsPro’s deep industry knowledge in cloud and digital transformation to help Middle Eastern clients unlock greater value as they transform their businesses.
“Cloud technologies are a crucial stop on the digital transformation highway and businesses with a strong digital foundation are better able to scale, operate at speed, and outmaneuver uncertainty,” said David Deschamps, Accenture technology lead in the Middle East. “Joining forces with AppsPro will expand our established global credentials across the Oracle Cloud portfolio, while helping our clients in the Middle East accelerate their path to value and emerge as leaders in the next waves of technology disruption.”
Abdul Aziz Al-Salloum, CEO of AppsPro, added: “With Accenture’s in-depth capabilities and global scale, we are confident that AppsPro will reach new heights and deliver substantial value through cloud transformation to its clients.”
Accenture has unmatched global expertise across a full range of Oracle solutions with thousands of Oracle-skilled consultants worldwide who help accelerate digital transformation by implementing Oracle-based business solutions and new business processes that develop and evolve as their digital business grows. Accenture has teamed with Oracle for more than 30 years and is a Global Cloud Elite-level member in Oracle PartnerNetwork.