You are here

  • Home
  • Accenture to boost Oracle with AppsPro acquisition

Accenture to boost Oracle with AppsPro acquisition

Accenture to boost Oracle with AppsPro acquisition
Dr. Khaled Al-Dhaher, country managing director for Saudi Arabia, Accenture, left, and Abdul Aziz Al-Salloum, CEO of AppsPro.
Short Url

https://arab.news/r5wbc

Updated 03 May 2021
Arab News

Accenture to boost Oracle with AppsPro acquisition

Accenture to boost Oracle with AppsPro acquisition
Updated 03 May 2021
Arab News

Accenture has entered into an agreement to acquire AppsPro in Saudi Arabia, one of the leading Oracle Cloud implementation service providers in the region. The acquisition further bolsters Accenture’s robust Oracle Cloud capabilities globally, with the aim of delivering additional value to clients in the Middle East on their journeys to the cloud. The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Riyadh, AppsPro is a Platinum Oracle Partner with extensive experience in both the public and private sectors in the Kingdom. AppsPro’s more than 240 professionals will join Accenture’s Oracle Business Group, combining Accenture and AppsPro’s deep industry knowledge in cloud and digital transformation to help Middle Eastern clients unlock greater value as they transform their businesses. 

“Cloud technologies are a crucial stop on the digital transformation highway and businesses with a strong digital foundation are better able to scale, operate at speed, and outmaneuver uncertainty,” said David Deschamps, Accenture technology lead in the Middle East. “Joining forces with AppsPro will expand our established global credentials across the Oracle Cloud portfolio, while helping our clients in the Middle East accelerate their path to value and emerge as leaders in the next waves of technology disruption.”

Abdul Aziz Al-Salloum, CEO of AppsPro, added: “With Accenture’s in-depth capabilities and global scale, we are confident that AppsPro will reach new heights and deliver substantial value through cloud transformation to its clients.”

Accenture has unmatched global expertise across a full range of Oracle solutions with thousands of Oracle-skilled consultants worldwide who help accelerate digital transformation by implementing Oracle-based business solutions and new business processes that develop and evolve as their digital business grows. Accenture has teamed with Oracle for more than 30 years and is a Global Cloud Elite-level member in Oracle PartnerNetwork.

Bupa Arabia launches new health insurance programs

Bupa Arabia launches new health insurance programs
Updated 03 May 2021
Arab News

Bupa Arabia launches new health insurance programs

Bupa Arabia launches new health insurance programs
Updated 03 May 2021
Arab News

Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance has launched two new innovative health insurance solutions — Bupa Family and Bupa Helpers — designed specifically in accordance with the needs of Saudi families and their domestic workers.

The new products are in line with the announcement of Saudi Health Minister Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah in 2018 regarding the creation of a “specialized national insurance center” to provide integrated insurance coverage based on preventive health services for all citizens in the coming years. The announcement brought national attention to health insurance, placing it at the heart of the well-being of all individuals, families and society at large.

Moreover, Bupa Family and Bupa Helpers also match the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to raise peoples’ average lifespan from 74 years to 80 years, and the Healthcare Transformation Strategy led by the Ministry of Health. 

Atef Mufti, chief sales officer at Bupa Arabia, said the launch of Bupa Family and Bupa Helpers for Saudi families and domestic workers in the Kingdom comes as part of the company’s efforts to meet the growing needs and expectations of its customers and offer them the best quality of health insurance services provided by more than 1,200 healthcare providers across the Kingdom.

“The new products have been designed to provide a wide range of healthcare insurance options that transcend regular medical coverage for our customers, their family members as well as their domestic workers,” Mufti added. “The new products had the utmost support of the Saudi Central Bank during all stages of product development up to their launch, which helped us reach this satisfactory outcome.” 

He said that ensuring the care and comfort of Bupa Arabia’s customers and improving their experience has always been the company’s No. 1 priority, and the new insurance products are an extension of the same strategy.

Bupa Family is composed of two main programs that offer a range of benefits and network options — “Family Shield” and “Executive.” Customers will be able to select from five different categories of the best hospitals and clinics in the Kingdom. Additionally, they will also have access to the Tebtom program, providing them with a variety of healthcare services, including home vaccination for children, “Bupa Doctor,” telemedicine, among others, along with the Rahatkom program, which is designed to make their hospital experience easier and less stressful. 

Bupa Helpers enhances the well-being of Saudi families by protecting the health of their domestic helpers at affordable prices, providing peace of mind for all family members and meeting the needs of the entire household.

Arab world’s first electromagnetic compatibility labs launched in UAE

Arab world’s first electromagnetic compatibility labs launched in UAE
Updated 03 May 2021
Arab News

Arab world’s first electromagnetic compatibility labs launched in UAE

Arab world’s first electromagnetic compatibility labs launched in UAE
Updated 03 May 2021
Arab News

Technology Innovation Institute (TII), the applied research pillar of the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), announced that its Directed Energy Research Center (DERC) has unveiled its electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) laboratories in Abu Dhabi, housed in a first of its kind facility in the Arab world. 

The facility is composed of three laboratories — an EMC semi-anechoic chamber, a pulsed power laboratory, and a low-noise emanation laboratory. 

The DERC facility enables key technologies to be evaluated against electromagnetic compatibility and interference by reproducing man-made and natural electromagnetic hazards in the pulsed power and semi-anechoic chambers. The direct connection between the two chambers enables a diversity of experiments involving 100s of kV nanosecond pulses and multi-megawatt microwaves systems. The laboratories have been designed to host different categories of equipment such as connected objects of the Internet of Things, drones and autonomous cars, telecommunications equipment, medical devices, automotive equipment, IT equipment and is fully automated for tests and measurements. A unique low-noise emanation lab has been built on DERC specifications that allow for the study of very low noises emitted by electronic systems.

Faisal Al-Bannai, secretary-general of ATRC, said: “The launch of these labs, which are the first and the largest in the Arab world, is aligned with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology’s ‘Operation 300bn,’ which aims to advance the industrial sector, a mandate which we fully support at ATRC as the organization defining Abu Dhabi’s and the UAE’s research strategy across academia and industry. ATRC is investing in cutting-edge laboratories that will support in-country research and development and local industry, and encourage innovation in line with international standards. By opening these unique laboratories, nonexistent before in the Arab region, we want to support innovators from prototype to a qualified system.”

Dr. Chaouki Kasmi, chief researcher at DERC, said: “At DERC, we support research on a wide range of topics in EMC and EMI on behalf of governments and enterprises to help create and maintain advanced electronic systems. We are excited to announce the launch of the EMC labs in Abu Dhabi. They will help in pre-qualification of electronics against electromagnetic compatibility and interference standards as well as hardening of critical infrastructures to operate safely in harsh environments.”

EMC allows electronic devices that are near each other to operate without mutual interference, known as electromagnetic interference (EMI). 

The operation of electronic circuits can be compromised as they can radiate or pick up unwanted interference. Highlighting the significance of EMC is the fact that the number of devices connected wirelessly is constantly on the rise.

SADAFCO strategy reinforces commitment to sustainability

SADAFCO strategy reinforces commitment to sustainability
Updated 02 May 2021
Arab News

SADAFCO strategy reinforces commitment to sustainability

SADAFCO strategy reinforces commitment to sustainability
Updated 02 May 2021
Arab News

Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Company (SADAFCO) is reinforcing its commitment to operating sustainably through the company’s “Towards Sustainability” strategy. The implementation of the company-wide effort to reduce its carbon footprint, energy use, water consumption and food wastage is the latest in a series of initiatives to operate sustainably across all business units.

SADAFCO’s “Towards Sustainability” strategy was launched in 2018 with the implementation of initiatives such as GreenBox, smart electronic fueling system and solar panels in offices and factories. As a result, between January and October last year, SADAFCO’s ice cream factory in Jeddah sent 224.6 MT of mixed materials for recycling. In addition, the company’s milk factory’s water consumption was reduced from 1.55 liter per pack in 2017 to 1.38 liter per pack in 2020. 

SADAFCO’s facilities, which joined the GreenBox community in January 2018, have successfully saved 58,826 liters of water to date. In 2019, the Dammam factory received the GreenBox Contribution Certificate from InfoFort, a testament to the ongoing efforts and achievements of SADAFCO in driving sustainable practices across the company, protecting not only the communities in which it operates but also reducing its impact on the environment globally. Achievements include offsetting 27 tons of CO2 and saving 37 trees.

Through its partnership with Tetra Pak, SADAFCO successfully reviewed and improved its recycling mechanisms of packaging material. As a result of the initiative, SADAFCO recorded a 20 percent reduction in operational wastage over a two-year period. 

“At SADAFCO, we are strongly committed to implementing sustainable practices across all our operations, and addressing our product packaging is a key part of our strategy toward reducing our carbon footprint. Renewable resources emit a lower carbon footprint than fossil-based plastic, which means our new packaging has a much lower impact on climate change,” said Wout Matthijs, chief executive of SADAFCO. 

Matthijs added: “Safeguarding our planet and the communities we operate in is a key focus for SADAFCO, and we are committed to supporting environmental sustainability and operating responsibly across all business areas. Our commitment is underpinned by our dedication, through a series of strategic implementations, to effectively, and measurably reduce our environmental impact.”

SADAFCO is a publicly listed company, which has been producing high-quality dairy and foodstuff products under the Saudia brand since 1977, a year after the company was formed. Saudia enjoys being one of the market leaders in the Kingdom in the production of tomato paste, ice cream and milk.

Based in Jeddah, SADAFCO operates sales and distribution depots in 24 locations across Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Jordan and Kuwait. Saudia products are also exported to several countries in the MENA region.

Soudah Development signs MoU with Asir municipality

Soudah Development signs MoU with Asir municipality
Updated 03 May 2021
Arab News

Soudah Development signs MoU with Asir municipality

Soudah Development signs MoU with Asir municipality
Updated 03 May 2021
Arab News

The CEO of Soudah Development Company (SDC), Husameddin Al-Madani, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the mayor of Asir, Dr. Walid Al-Hamidi, in pursuit of fruitful cooperation between the SDC and the Asir municipality in areas of tourism and citizen development.

The MoU came as part of the efforts of the SDC to cooperate with the relevant authorities to work on achieving the aspirations of the wise leadership in making the Al-Soudah area a global mountain tourist destination.

The MoU also contributes to organizing the issuance of building permits and practicing commercial activities of all kinds, in addition to defining the areas proposed by the municipality for investment. It also helps the coordination of technical requirements for the implementation of service projects in a way that contributes to creating an attractive environment for tourism and promotes citizen development in Al-Soudah and parts of the Rijal Alma governorate.

Al-Madani expressed his thanks and appreciation to the mayor of Asir for his interest in enhancing cooperation between the two parties, as it has a great role in facilitating the work of investors and the local community. 

He also noted that the municipality is a pivotal partner in achieving the desired goals of developing Al-Soudah and Rijal Alma, thus serving the goals of Vision 2030 regarding the development of tourism destinations in the Kingdom.

Al-Hamidi said that the MoU came within the joint efforts between the two sides, which aim to achieve the goals of Vision 2030 and enhance the quality of life. 

Al-Hamidi praised the development work carried out by the SDC and its efforts that would enhance the tourism movement, development and advancement of the region and the citizen.

Topics: Vision 2030 Soudah Development Company (SDC)

Related

Saudi aid agency continues relief projects in Yemen
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid agency continues relief projects in Yemen
Saudi cultural minister meets US official in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Saudi cultural minister meets US official in Riyadh

SABB reports net profit of $259m for Q1

SABB reports net profit of $259m for Q1
Updated 01 May 2021
Arab News

SABB reports net profit of $259m for Q1

SABB reports net profit of $259m for Q1
Updated 01 May 2021
Arab News

The Saudi British Bank (SABB) recorded a net profit after Zakat and income tax of SR970 million ($259 million) for the three months ending March 31. This is a decrease of SR1 million or 0.1 percent compared to SR971 million for the same period in 2020. 

The operating income was SR2.01 billion for the three months ending March 31, a decrease of SR361 million or 15 percent, compared to SR2.37 billion for the same period in 2020.

The loans and advances stood at SR156.7 billion on March 31, an increase of SR1.5 billion or 1 percent from SR155.2 billion on March 31, 2020.

The customers’ deposits amounted to SR183.7 billion for the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of SR4.6 billion or 2.4 percent compared with SR188.3 billion for the same period last year.

The investments stood at SR63.2 billion on March 31, an increase of SR2.7 billion or 4.4 percent from SR60.5 billion on March 31, 2020.

The total assets were SR271.6 billion, an increase of SR5.9 billion or 2.2 percent from SR265.7 billion on March 31, 2020.

The earnings per share of SR0.47 remained stable compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Lubna Suliman Olayan, board chair of SABB, said: “As the first quarter of 2021 drew to a close, we completed the last major milestone of the process of integrating SABB and Alawwal bank — ‘Customer Day 1’ — the migration of our retail customers previously served through the Alawwal bank channels onto SABB’s infrastructure. So from March 14 onwards all of our customers — retail, corporate and institutional — are enjoying the same single, seamless quality experience, underpinned by SABB’s systems and infrastructure.

“SABB’s financial performance remained resilient during a period of continued economic challenges posed by the persistence of the global pandemic and heightened competition domestically. Despite these challenges, our lending to customers grew, our funding, liquidity and capital levels remained strong, our costs stayed well controlled, and our cost of credit risk remained low.” She added: “Having delivered a positive return for shareholders in the first quarter, we shall continue to build and remain fully focused on executing our strategic plan and supporting the national economic transformation goals of Vision 2030. The board remains excited about that strategic plan and its ambitious outcomes for our customers, shareholders, staff, and community.” 

Olayan also bid farewell to the outgoing CEO of SABB and welcomed the new chief.

“As he nears his retirement in the second quarter of 2021, we are especially grateful to David Dew for his leadership of SABB over these many years, well positioning the bank to achieve those ambitious outcomes under the leadership of our new CEO, Tony Cripps. I have no doubt that under Tony’s leadership, combined with the support of our management team and board, SABB will deliver those outcomes. As we begin this second quarter, we remain grateful to our customers, management team, staff and shareholders for their continued support and commitment, and to our regulators and government ministries for their continued guidance and vision,” she said.

Latest updates

Bill Gates and Melinda Gates splitting after 27 years marriage
Bill Gates and Melinda Gates splitting after 27 years marriage
US launches push to sell new Iran nuclear deal
US launches push to sell new Iran nuclear deal
‘Safety comes first’ for Saudi tourists as international flights return
‘Safety comes first’ for Saudi tourists as international flights return
Israel chief auditor announces probe in deadly stampede
Israel chief auditor announces probe in deadly stampede
‘Europe or death’: West Africans risk all to leave Tunisia
‘Europe or death’: West Africans risk all to leave Tunisia

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.