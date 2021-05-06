You are here

Sudan PM stresses need to reach binding agreement on Renaissance Dam

Sudan PM stresses need to reach binding agreement on Renaissance Dam
The Prime Minister indicated that Sudan proposed to transform the role of observers into mediators to help reach a binding agreement on the dam. (File/AFP)
Sudan PM stresses need to reach binding agreement on Renaissance Dam

Sudan PM stresses need to reach binding agreement on Renaissance Dam
DUBAI: Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok has stressed the importance of reaching a binding agreement regarding the Renaissance Dam, which would allow better planning for agricultural development and production, state news agency SUNA reported on Wednesday.

Sudan will always be at the mercy of Ethiopia for water without an agreement, Hamdok said, as he demanded for a binding accord within the framework of international law.

The issues related to the Renaissance Dam were serious and related to the security and safety of millions in Sudan and Egypt, SUNA reported, quoting Hamdok’s earlier CNN interview.  

The Prime Minister indicated that Sudan proposed to transform the role of observers into mediators to help reach a binding agreement on the dam.

Hamdok also highlighted Sudan’s current border crisis with Ethiopia, pointing out that it had been resolved since 1902 by the pact demarcating the borders on the map and that successive Ethiopian governments have recognized these borders.

Yemen PM visits Marib in show of strength as Houthi assault falters

Saeed Al-Batati

Yemen PM visits Marib in show of strength as Houthi assault falters

AL-MUKALLA: Yemen’s prime minister visited the battleground city of Marib on Wednesday in a show of strength amid growing signs that an Iran-backed Houthi militia offensive to capture the province is faltering.
Maeen Abdul Malik Saeed chaired a meeting of senior government and military officials in the city, and said President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi had ordered increased military support to government troops fighting the Houthis.
“History is being written now in Marib. All of Yemen is following Marib and we came to Marib to be part of this important moment … the state and its capabilities are with you,” the prime minister said.
Saeed said the government wanted a sustainable peace agreement that established a strong division between Yemen and Iran. “We are not begging for peace that establishes a fragile and racist state on Iran’s model and its militias in the region,” he said.
Marib Governor Marib Sultan Al-Arada said the Houthi offensive had triggered “huge” displacement as thousands of people fled the fighting. “Yemenis can never enjoy peace as long as the state’s weapons are in the militia’s hands,” the governor said.
Marib is the Yemeni government’s last bastion in northern Yemen, and has extensive oil and gas reserves. The Houthis are desperate to capture it as leverage in UN-brokered peace talks, but the government is equally determined to defend it.
Martin Griffiths, the UN envoy for Yemen, admitted on Wednesday that the warring sides were no closer to striking a deal to end the conflict despite extensive diplomatic efforts. “We have been discussing these issues for over a year now and the international community has been supporting us in full force,” he said. “Unfortunately, we are not where we would like to be in reaching a deal. Meanwhile, the war continues unabated and causes immense suffering to the civilian population.”
Ending a weeklong round of meetings in Riyadh and Muscat, Griffiths said his latest discussions focused on stopping the Houthi assault on Marib, easing restrictions on the Red Sea port of Hodeidah and reopening Sanaa airport.
“I will keep engaging all involved, concerned actors and stakeholders to offer them opportunities to find common ground to help advance the peace efforts,” Griffiths said.
Officials with knowledge of the discussions told Arab News that the Houthis had refused to meet Griffiths and Tim Lenderking, the US special envoy for Yemen, for talks in Oman. Instead, the militia insisted on reopening Sanaa airport to unlimited destinations, including Iran, lifting restrictions on Hodeidah, and the complete cessation of Arab coalition air strikes before they would consider halting their offensive on Marib.
“We do not trust them — they have never adhered to any deal,” a senior Yemeni official said. The official also said the Yemeni government would agree to open flights from Sanaa airport to India, Egypt, Jordan, and Sudan, and would lift restrictions on ships in Hodeidah, but it believed direct flights from Sanaa to Iran, Syria and Lebanon would enable the Houthis to transport weapons and fighters.

Appeal against detention of ship in Suez Canal rejected

Appeal against detention of ship in Suez Canal rejected
Appeal against detention of ship in Suez Canal rejected

Appeal against detention of ship in Suez Canal rejected
CAIRO: The Ismailia Economic Court in Egypt has ruled that the container ship that blocked the Suez Canal in March could continue to be held in the waterway, rejecting an appeal by its Japanese owner against its detention.

The Ever Given, one of the world’s largest container ships, became jammed across the canal on March 23 and remained stuck for six days, stopping traffic in both directions.

It has been held in a lake between two stretches of the canal since being dislodged on March 29, amid a dispute over a $916 million claim by the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) against Japanese owner Shoei Kisen for compensation over the incident.

The SCA has been conducting investigations into the cause of the ship’s grounding but has yet to announce the results, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

The court, which had approved the detention of the ship following the submission of a report by the SCA, upheld that decision on Tuesday, rejecting an appeal made late last month.

The reasoning for the ruling was not immediately clear, but the SCA argued that the plaintiff had not notified all the required parties of its challenge to the ship’s detention within the required time limit.

The court heard the defense of Hazem Barakat, representative of the Japanese owner of the Panamanian ship, who demanded that a copy of the seizure order be provided. He said the captain of the ship has not been notified of the seizure decision.

Barakat demanded a 24-hour period to review and respond to all documents submitted by the SCA and argued that the ship’s seizure is invalid.

The SCA attorney said that an appeal should have been made during the specified dates, but the plaintiff failed to comply with that.

He added that the company’s lawyer should have informed all parties about its demands instead of procrastinating and requesting additional time, even though the company’s shipping agent is present on the ship daily.

The SCA is discussing ways to reach an amicable solution, especially because the ship is intact, loaded with containers and ready to sail, said Osama Rabie, chief of the SCA.

He said that the initial compensation for the accident was estimated at $1 billion and that the amount could change depending on the result of the probe.

He also added that the ship’s black box is being checked to reveal the circumstances of the accident.

The ship’s protection and indemnity insurer, UK Club, said the owners were reviewing their options in light of the decision and had until May 20 to appeal, according to the AP.

UK Club and the Ever Given’s technical manager, Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement, have expressed disappointment at the ship's detention.

UK Club said last month the appeal was made “on several grounds, including the validity of the arrest obtained in respect of the cargo and the lack of supporting evidence for the SCA’s very significant claim.”

Egypt, Turkey hold 'exploratory talks' to mend ties

Egypt, Turkey hold ‘exploratory talks’ to mend ties
Egypt, Turkey hold ‘exploratory talks’ to mend ties

Egypt, Turkey hold ‘exploratory talks’ to mend ties
CAIRO: Egyptian-Turkish consultations were held on Wednesday in Egypt’s foreign ministry headquarters for the first time since 2013.

The two sides were set to discuss issues in a “new era of normalization” between Egypt and Turkey.

The Egyptian foreign ministry said in a statement before the talks that the two-day “exploratory” consultations will be led by Egyptian Deputy Foreign Minister Hamdi Loza and Turkish Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sedat Onal, adding that the talks will begin on Wednesday and conclude the following day.

The statement added that discussions will focus on the necessary steps that will lead to the normalization of relations between the two regional rivals.

Experts said that discussions between both countries will focus on regional and international issues, most notably the Eastern Mediterranean gas issue, maritime delimitation and the future of Libya.

Both sides are also expected to discuss security coordination regarding the Muslim Brotherhood, after Egypt demanded the extradition of several members who reside in Turkey.

The issue of hostilities and attacks on Egypt by extremist groups from Turkish territory are also likely to be raised by Cairo in the talks, experts have said.

Last February, Turkey announced the resumption of diplomatic contact with Egypt And ordered Egyptian opposition media outlets operating in its territory to “de-escalate attacks” against Egyptian authorities.

Syrian refugee faces deportation for tweets criticizing Turkish government

Syrian refugee faces deportation for tweets criticizing Turkish government
Syrian refugee faces deportation for tweets criticizing Turkish government

Syrian refugee faces deportation for tweets criticizing Turkish government
IZMIR: Activists have called the Turkish government’s decision to deport Syrian refugee Munip Ali for comments made on Twitter “unlawful,” saying his tweets were in line with freedom of speech laws.

Ali, who has been living in Turkey since 2013, was accused of “provoking the public to hatred and animosity.” His lawyer, Meral Kaban, told Arab News, “There is no evidence that he was provoking the public or inciting hatred. (His comments) are completely in line with the freedom of expression. But the provincial governorate issued a deportation decision and (moved him to) a removal center.”  

On May 3, Ali shared footage of police using tear gas against members of the Furkan Foundation — an Islamist body that has been critical of the government — who were praying at a mosque in the southeastern province of Gaziantep. 

“This scene is neither in Palestine nor Al-Aqsa Mosque. Do you know where this embarrassing incident took place? … In Syria, Bashar Al-Assad's soldiers were doing the same thing to Muslims praying in God’s houses,” Ali tweeted. 

In the same thread, he shared footage from a crowded bus heading to a congress organized by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP). “But if we go to an AKP congress, this is how it is,” he commented. 

An investigation was launched, which also took into account previous tweets in which Ali drew attention to the racism that he says Syrian refugees face in Turkey, and the deportation decision was issued.

Ali — the sole provider for his family, including his sick mother — was fired from his job in a shoe-manufacturing company and has been taken to Cigli removal center in Izmir, according to Kaban.

Medical professionals have been critical of AKP’s packed party congresses, suggesting they were a major cause of Turkey’s skyrocketing COVID-19 infection rates, a claim Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca dismissed as nonsense, even though several party officials contracted COVID-19 after the meetings. 

Ali was not the only one outraged by the police’s treatment of worshippers at the mosque in Gaziantep. Both Islamist and secular groups have expressed their anger.

“Those who let people gather in stadiums, public transportation and factories (even during) full lockdown have prevented a small group from worshipping at a mosque,” the foundation said in a statement. 

Nor is Ali the first refugee to incur the government’s wrath this year. A deportation decision was recently issued against four Iranian refugees on the grounds they “acted against public order” by joining countrywide protests against Turkey’s withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention on preventing and combating violence against women.

According to Kaban, such decisions are intended as a warning to other refugees to refrain from speaking out against the Turkish government.

“(Ali) has been living in the same apartment for the past four years. He was taking care of his mom. There was no justification for putting him in the removal center,” she said. “All these procedures and the trial process will take months, and he will have to stay there until then. This case is symbolic for all other refugees in Turkey to keep their freedom of expression under control and to self-censor.” 

Duygu Koksal, a lawyer specializing in refugee issues, said it is unlawful to keep Syrian refugees in removal centers, especially during the pandemic. 

“Removal centers are not built for keeping people who are (involved in) a criminal investigation. Deporting Syrian refugees is also against the rulings of the European Court of Human Rights, (which) Turkey should abide by,” she told Arab News.

Yemen war peace efforts break down, UN envoy says

Yemen war peace efforts break down, UN envoy says
Yemen war peace efforts break down, UN envoy says

Yemen war peace efforts break down, UN envoy says
AL-MUKALLA: Martin Griffiths, UN envoy for Yemen, on Wednesday said that warring factions in Yemen are not close to striking a deal to end the war despite extensive diplomatic efforts. 

“We have been discussing these issues for over a year now and the international community has been supporting us in full force,” he said in a statement. “Unfortunately, we are not where we would like to be in reaching a deal. Meanwhile, the war continues unabated and causes immense suffering to the civilian population.”

The announcement comes as Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi ordered his government to intensify military support to army troops and tribesmen in the province of Marib in an attempt to push back the Iran-backed Houthi rebels. 

Ending a weeklong round of meetings in Riyadh and Muscat, Griffiths said his latest discussions focused on stopping the year-long Houthi assault on Marib, easing restrictions on Hodeidah seaports and opening the Sana’a International Airport. 

“I will keep engaging all involved, concerned actors and stakeholders to offer them opportunities to find common grounds to help advance the peace efforts,” Griffiths said.

Three officials with knowledge of the talks in Muscat and Riyadh told Arab News that the Houthis refused to meet the UN envoy and Tim Lenderking, US special envoy for Yemen, in the Omani capital. 

Instead, the rebels insisted on opening the Sana’a airport to unlimited destinations, including Iran, lifting restrictions on the seaport and the complete cessation of Arab coalition airstrikes before they would consider halting their deadly offensive on the central city of Marib. 

“We do not trust them — they have never adhered to any deal,” a senior government official said on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

The official also said the Yemeni government would agree to open flights from the Sana’a airport to India, Egypt, Jordan, and Sudan and would lift restrictions on ships to Hodeidah seaport. 

However, the Yemeni government believes direct flights from Sana’a to Iran, Syria and Lebanon would enable Houthis to funnel weapons and fighters. 

On Monday, Houthi chief mediator Mohammed Abdul Sallam signaled the failure of diplomatic efforts when he rejected “partial” solutions to the Yemen conflict. 

The Houthi official pointed to predicted punitive measures from the UN Security Council on its movement for rejecting peace ideas. “Any new activity from the Security Council will not be achievable except what meets the interest of Yemen,” he wrote on Twitter. 

Meanwhile, the Yemeni president ordered his government to step up military support to government troops battling Houthis in the central province of Marib, Yemen’s prime minister said on Tuesday.

Chairing a meeting with senior government and military officials in Marib, Maeen Abdul Malik Saeed said he received orders from the president to visit Marib, which has been under attack by the Houthis for more than a year. 

“History is being written now in Marib. All of Yemen is following Marib and we came to Marib to be part of this important moment … the state and its capabilities are with you,” the prime minister said.

Saeed stressed that the government would accept a sustainable peace effort that would implement a strong divide between Yemen and Iran. 

“We are not begging for peace that establishes a fragile and racist state on Iran’s model and its militias in the region,” he said.

During the same meeting, Governor of Marib Sultan Al-Arada, who has recently called for rallying forces to push back the Houthis, said the continuing rebel military operations have triggered a “huge” displacement as thousands of people have fled the fighting. 

“Yemenis would never enjoy peace as long as the state’s weapons are in the militia’s hands,” the governor said.

