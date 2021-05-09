Sri Lanka welcomes Saudi Arabia’s green initiatives, seeks climate cooperation

You are here

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced at the end of March the Saudi Green and Middle East Green initiatives, which aim to reduce carbon emissions in the region by 60 percent. (File/@Riyadh_Green)
Updated 09 May 2021
Mohammed Rasooldeen

  • Justice Minister Ali Sabry said the initiative by the Saudi crown prince “would set the road for sustainable development in keeping with environmental values”
Updated 09 May 2021
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka has congratulated Saudi Arabia on its Saudi Green and Middle East Green initiatives and called for regional cooperation to tackle the environmental challenges facing Saudi Arabia and the wider region.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced at the end of March the Saudi Green and Middle East Green initiatives, which aim to reduce carbon emissions in the region by 60 percent and plant 50 billion trees in the world’s biggest afforestation project.

“Sri Lanka would keenly follow the ambitious projects designed to reduce carbon emissions in the region by 60 percent and the initiatives (aimed at preserving) marine and coastal environments, the latter being much closer to our heart as an island nation,” the Sri Lankan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Saturday, as it expressed the country’s willingness to cooperate with the Kingdom on climate issues. 

“Sri Lanka would express its support to Saudi Arabia and is looking forward to working with the Kingdom in our common approach to deal with climate change,” the statement said.

Justice Minister Ali Sabry said the initiative by the Saudi crown prince “would set the road for sustainable development in keeping with environmental values.” 

Experts also welcomed the Saudi projects.

“This is one idea I dreamt of when serving in Gulf Cooperation Council countries such as Kuwait, KSA, Bahrain, the UAE, Oman and Jordan,” Seyed Abdul Cader Mohammed Zuhyle, former Sri Lankan ambassador to Kuwait and Bahrain, told Arab News. 

“The large extent of land could be converted into greeneries with careful planning and execution,” he said. “Thousands of hectares of land are available to be brought under this initiative.”

Dr. Hameed Mohammed Rafeek, a former president of the Sri Lankan Expats Society in Jeddah who has worked for three decades in Saudi Arabia, told Arab News that Saudi Arabia’s green initiatives should be supported by the global community, including Sri Lanka.

“Sri Lanka should consider extending its support for and cooperation with this initiative,” he said. “It is blessed with a rich natural environment and possesses expertise in virtually every area. It thus has the potential to share its experience.”

Topics: Green Initiatives Sri Lanka Saudi Arabia

Updated 09 May 2021
Arab News

  • He said it was permitted due to coronavirus restrictions and lack of mosques
Updated 09 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mufti said it was permitted to repeat Eid prayers and sermons three times to accommodate three separate congregations in Muslim minority countries due to coronavirus restrictions and to prevent the spread of the virus.
Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Abdullah Al-Asheikh, also the head of the Council of Senior Scholars and the Committee for Islamic Research and Issuing Fatwas, said the decision was also based on the lack of mosques and chapels outside major cities.
In response to a question on the permissibility of Muslim minority countries performing the Eid prayer and sermon three times due to the large number of worshipers in light of precautionary measures and the lack of mosques, Sheikh Abdulaziz said: “It is not permitted to repeat the Eid prayer in one prayer hall for one congregation after another without necessity or urgency,” but added that we are in unprecedented times.
The Grand Mufti said some scholars permitted it when necessary and according to our current situation with the coronavirus pandemic and the precautionary measures, the preservation of public health is one of the main objectives of Sharia law.

Updated 09 May 2021

  • US, Germany and Poland approve voluntary departure of govt workers from crisis-hit country
  • CNN report: More than 200 staff in US embassy have contracted coronavirus
Updated 09 May 2021
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: A number of embassies in New Delhi have issued advisories for their staff, giving them the option of leaving India as the coronavirus pandemic sweeps through the country with no signs of slowing.

Since late April, India has reported the world’s highest daily tally of coronavirus cases. Official data recorded more than 401,000 new cases and 4,000 virus-related deaths on Saturday. Coronavirus positivity rates in seven Indian states, including in the capital New Delhi, have also crossed 30 percent, according to Health Ministry statistics.

As the country faces a shortage of beds and oxygen supplies, and several foreign missions suffer local virus outbreaks, staff members have been allowed to leave the country.

The US, Germany and Poland earlier this week said that they approved the voluntary departure of their government employees from India because of the COVID-19 surge.

According to a CNN report on Saturday, the US Embassy has seen more than 200 staff contract the virus. The US State Department is also conducting a medical evacuation from the country.

The embassy’s spokesman told Arab News that the mission is “closely monitoring the situation.

“We will take all necessary measures to safeguard the health and well-being of our employees, including offering vaccines to employees,” he added.

Citing privacy concerns, the spokesman declined to comment on the scale of the embassy outbreak or the evacuation process.

Meanwhile, Germany confirmed that several members of its embassy staff had returned home.

“The German Embassy has opened the possibility for staff and families to return to Germany,” spokesman Hans Christian Winkler told Arab News.

However, he added that there was no “repatriation process” as “only a small number” of embassy workers have left so far.

The Polish foreign ministry also told Arab News in a written statement that it had “presented employees of the Embassy of the Republic of Poland in New Delhi with the option of returning to Poland.”

The statement followed Polish media reports last week saying that a senior diplomat from the country’s New Delhi embassy had been airlifted back to Warsaw for hospitalization after contracting coronavirus.

Switzerland’s embassy admitted that two of its “transferable staff” are in Switzerland, but the country’s ambassador, Dr. Ralf Heckner, said that the two workers had been home “from the beginning of the crisis,” and that no other staff members had left any of the country’s missions in India.

The French Embassy declined comment on whether its staff had received any advice regarding medical evacuations.

Topics: COVID-19 India coronavirus

Updated 08 May 2021
Arab News

  • Britain set to drop food funding by 80% as malnutrition reaches 5-year high
  • Save the Children warns of ‘near-collapse of UK help’ in countries such as Yemen, Sudan, Somalia
Updated 08 May 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The UK’s plan to cut spending on helping feed children in impoverished countries by 80 percent compared with pre-pandemic levels will “leave tens of thousands of children hungry and at risk of starvation,” Save the Children has warned.

“We are looking at the near-collapse of UK help for hungry children in some of the world’s poorest and most dangerous countries, including Yemen, Somalia and Sudan,” said Kirsty McNeill, executive director of Save the Children UK.

“Ending preventable child deaths will never be achieved when we ignore the role prolonged malnutrition plays in the development of a child and their future quality of life.”

The charity said the government will spend less than £26 million ($36,333) this year on vital nutrition services in developing and crisis-hit countries.

It comes as UN agencies call for “urgent action” to avoid serious famines in 20 countries, most notably Yemen. Malnutrition is partly responsible for almost half of child deaths around the world.

The Global Report on Food Crisis, published this week by the G7, revealed that the number of people requiring urgent nutrition support worldwide is at its highest in the report’s five-year history, and that 155 million people are in urgent need.

Simon Bishop, CEO of The Power of Nutrition, an anti-poverty group, said it “simply isn’t credible” for the UK to claim global leadership in tackling hunger while cutting aid.

“People see right through it,” he added. “What makes this so sad and self-defeating is that the UK has been a genuine global leader in this area for the last decade, saving lives and getting huge soft power from doing it. That’s all now rapidly disappearing down the drain.”

This week, the International Rescue Committee said the UK government had also cut 75 percent of its funding to Syria, where more than 12 million people have been displaced by the country’s conflict.

The organization said the spending cut will result in the immediate end of projects that support more than 10,000 vulnerable people, including women and children in northern Syrian camps.

Topics: UK charity Middle East Africa Save the Children Yemen Sudan

Updated 08 May 2021

  • Khalilzad’s remarks draw grim picture of Afghanistan’s future, says adviser to former government 
Updated 08 May 2021
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: The Taliban are not seeking a monopoly of power in Afghanistan, and US-led troops — having failed on the battlefield — should stop interfering in the country’s matters, a Taliban spokesman said on Saturday, as ties between the Taliban and Washington continue to sour.

A new chapter of mistrust has opened between the Taliban and Washington since President Joe Biden last month unilaterally announced that US-led troops would not be withdrawn by May 1 on the basis of an accord the previous administration had signed with the Taliban, but on Sept. 11.

Biden’s decision angered the Taliban, who accused the US of violating the landmark deal, and prompted the movement to boycott its participation in any meeting on Afghan peace until all foreign troops leave.

While the Taliban have not conducted any attack on US-led troops since — a key part of the accord inked over a year ago in Doha, Qatar — the group has been engaged in bloody skirmishes with Afghan forces in more than half of the country.

“We think that, since the US has lost the war, it wants to reach its goals here through political means, but this is impossible. Afghans have the will and independence to decide their own fate,” the Taliban spokesman told Arab News.

Both Kabul and the Taliban blame each other for the surge in violence amid concern in some Western capitals that the Taliban are aiming to regain power through force, as they did in the 1990s after the remaining foreign soldiers left.

The concern was highlighted in a meeting of envoys from the EU, NATO, the UK and the US in Germany on Friday.

Later on Friday, US Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, who brokered the deal with the Taliban, warned of abandoning the US push for a transitional setup to replace President Ashraf Ghani’s administration as part of the US effort to hold intra-Afghan talks.

“If the Taliban do not choose peace, a future based on consensus and compromise, then we will stand with Afghans who strive to keep the Republic intact. Republic political unity is a must,” Khalilzad wrote in a tweet on Friday.

Reacting to Khalilzad’s statement, Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, dismissed the concern, saying that “no other country has the right to express views about the type of system” that should govern Afghanistan and “who should be in power and who should not.”

“Some countries, particularly the US, say they will stand by the Republic. They were on the side of the Republic for the past 20 years; they created the Republic. This Republic is not acceptable. It should definitely be replaced,” Mujahid told Arab News by phone.

Mujahid added that the Taliban were eager to settle the Afghan crisis through talks and accused Kabul and Washington of “hindering the peace process” by breaching the Doha agreement on the exit of troops, the release of a further 7,000 Taliban inmates from government jails and the removal of their leaders from the blacklist.

“We want to unite all Afghans and create a system together. All Afghans have the right to be present in a strong, unified Islamic system,” Mujahid said.

Torek Farhadi, an adviser for the former Afghan government, said Khalilzad’s remarks on Friday were clearly a warning to the Taliban and drew a grim picture of Afghanistan’s future.

He explained that Khalilzad’s comments, in siding with a possible future government with Ghani, implied that Washington would be giving up the push to replace him through the creation of a coalition administration.

“This, in reality, is a warning to the Taliban,” he told Arab News, predicting a future scenario similar to that of the civil war in the 1990s, when only the UN and few governments kept their missions as fighting escalated across the country, including in Kabul.

Topics: Afghanistan Talibam US

Updated 09 May 2021
Arab News

  • Saudi Foreign Ministry offered condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims
  • Kabul is on high alert since Washington announced plans last month to pull out all US troops by Sept. 11
Updated 09 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom’s condemnation and denunciation of the terrorist incident that occurred as a result of explosions near a school in the Afghan capital, Kabul, which led to a number of deaths and injuries.

The Ministry reaffirmed the Kingdom's solidarity with Afghanistan and said it stood with the country in the face of violence, extremism and terrorism, affirming the its rejection of criminal acts that are inconsistent with all religious principles and moral and human values, a statement said.

The Ministry offered condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, and wished the injured a speedy recover

Blasts caused by a car bomb and mortars outside the school killed at least 55 people and wounded over 150, mostly female students, officials said, in an attack President Ashraf Ghani blamed on Taliban insurgents.

A senior security official told Reuters on condition of anonymity that most of the casualties were students coming out of the Sayed ul Shuhada school, and many were badly wounded in hospital.

Footage on TV channel ToloNews showed chaotic scenes, with books and school bags strewn across a bloodstained road, and residents rushing to help victims.

"It was a car bomb blast that occurred in front of the school entrance," an eyewitness told Reuters, asking not to be named. He said all but seven or eight of the victims were schoolgirls going home after finishing their studies.

At the Sayed ul Shuhada high school, girls and boys study in three shifts, the second of which is for female students, Najiba Arian, spokeswoman for the Ministry of Education, told Reuters. The wounded were mostly female students, she said.

Kabul has been on high alert since Washington announced plans last month to pull out all U.S. troops by Sept. 11, with Afghan officials saying the Taliban have stepped up attacks across the country following the announcement.

No group has claimed responsibility for Saturday's attack. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid denied the group was involved and condemned the incident.

* With Reuters

Topics: Afghanistan Kabul

