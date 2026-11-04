DUBAI: Iran will broaden its response beyond US military bases if Gulf states allow Washington to launch attacks ‌against it ‌from their ‌territory, an adviser to the Revolutionary Guard Corps commander-in-chief said on Wednesday.

Hamidreza Moghadamfar said at a rally ‌in ‌Bandar Abbas that Iran ‌would use ‌a “new doctrine and new technology” in responding to any ‌US or Israeli action, warning that countries including the UAE and Bahrain would face a wider response if they hosted attacks on Iran.