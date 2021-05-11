You are here

  • Home
  • MBC's Waleed Al-Ibrahim receives King Abdulaziz medal

MBC's Waleed Al-Ibrahim receives King Abdulaziz medal

MBC's Waleed Al-Ibrahim receives King Abdulaziz medal
1 / 2
Waleed Al-Ibrahim received on Monday the King Abdulaziz Order of Merit for his success in the media. (Supplied)
MBC's Waleed Al-Ibrahim receives King Abdulaziz medal
2 / 2
King Abdulaziz Order of Merit is a medal awarded to citizens of Saudi Arabia and foreigners for meritorious service to Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rz2hx

Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

MBC's Waleed Al-Ibrahim receives King Abdulaziz medal

MBC's Waleed Al-Ibrahim receives King Abdulaziz medal
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian media mogul Waleed Al-Ibrahim received on Monday the King Abdulaziz Order of Merit for his success in the media and broadcasting world.

The King Abdulaziz Order of Merit is a medal awarded to citizens of Saudi Arabia and foreigners for meritorious service to Saudi Arabia. It is considered the highest civilian honor in the Kingdom.

Al-Ibrahim founded and chaired the Middle East Broadcasting Center, also known as MBC Group, in London in 1991. At that time of its launch, MBC was the first pan-Arab free-to-air satellite TV network. Today, MBC is one of the biggest media broadcasting stations in the Arab world. It includes several movie, TV show, and children channels such as MBC 2, MBC 3, MBC 4 and MBC Action. Al Ibrahim launched Al Arabiya in 2003, a free-to-air television news channel based in Dubai.

Al-Ibrahim is widely recognized for his contributions in the field of Arab media. In 2007, he was chosen as the 27th most influential Arab among 100 Arab personalities by Arabian Business. He received the title ‘Media Man of the Year’ at the 4th MENA Cristal Awards held in Lebanon in 2008. In 2011, he was chosen among the top 50 figures in MENA’s media, marketing and advertising industry. Al Ibrahim was also named as the world's 66th most influential Arab personality by Gulf News in 2012, while Arabian Business named him as the world's 24th most influential Arab among 500 others in 2012.

 

Topics: MBC Waleed Al-Ibrahim

Related

Majid Al-Ibrahim appointed MBC GROUP Board Representative, Sam Barnett is new CEO
Media
Majid Al-Ibrahim appointed MBC GROUP Board Representative, Sam Barnett is new CEO
FaceOf: Waleed Al-Ibrahim, chairman of Middle East Broadcasting Center
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Waleed Al-Ibrahim, chairman of Middle East Broadcasting Center

Facebook, Instagram accused of bias by censoring Palestinian content 

Facebook, Instagram accused of bias by censoring Palestinian content 
Updated 10 May 2021
Kateryna Kadabashy

Facebook, Instagram accused of bias by censoring Palestinian content 

Facebook, Instagram accused of bias by censoring Palestinian content 
  • Director of 7amleh said the censorship of Palestinians happened through two channels
  • The organization was able to restore some content and pages of users who reported removals to them
Updated 10 May 2021
Kateryna Kadabashy

DUBAI: Imagine the pain of being kicked out of your own home. Then imagine being unable to let the world know what is happening to you.

This is the reality for Palestinians living in Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, which houses 28 families from the 1948 Nakba. Under international law, East Jerusalem is considered part of the Palestinian Territories.

Earlier this year, the Israeli Central Court in East Jerusalem approved a decision to evict four Palestinian families from their homes in the neighborhood. 

The court was scheduled to issue a ruling on the evictions on May 6 amid heated demonstrations and clashes between Palestinians and Israeli settlers, but the decision was delayed until May 10.

Hundreds of social media users have accused Instagram and Facebook of removing content and accounts reporting on the Sheikh Jarrah violence.

One of the videos that was deleted from the story archives of Palestinian journalist Maha Rezeq was about Israeli settler Jacob, who took over the house of Muna El-Kurd in 2009. He told her that if he did not steal her house then someone else would.

“What I’ve been sharing is raw footage, videos, testimonies of people on the ground, some are actually coming from the mouth of an Israeli, the mouth of a settler, why is that controversial? Everything was self-explanatory, there is no blood or graphic footage that violates the community standard,” Rezeq said.

Rezeq told Arab News that only her content on Sheikh Jarrah was removed.

“The only thing that was removed from my archive were stories and posts related to exposing Israeli crimes against Palestinians.”

Mohammed El-Kurd, a Palestinian writer from Jerusalem, was posting videos and stories on violence in Sheikh Jarrah when he received a warning that his account might be deleted.

“Some of your previous posts didn’t follow our Community Guidelines,” the message read. “If you post something that goes against our guidelines again, your account may be deleted, including your posts, archive, messages and followers.”

Facebook also removed “57 pieces of content” from his page because they went against the guidelines.

Yasmin Dabat said her stories with the hashtag #SaveSheikhJarrah, dated to May 3, were “removed by Instagram without any warnings or updates.”

Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, tweeted it was facing technical issues on May 6, after hundreds of people began reporting the censorship.

“We know that some people are experiencing issues uploading and viewing stories. This is a widespread global technical issue not related to any particular topic and we’re fixing it right now. We’ll provide an update as soon as we can.”

Nadim Nashif, the director of a nonprofit organization called 7amleh that advocates for Palestinian digital rights, said the explanation did not make sense to them.

“(It) is very weird, like you know, to compare what happened in a certain neighborhood in Jerusalem, with huge countries like Canada, the US and Colombia, doesn’t sound logical to us, doesn’t sound like it’s really explaining, because in Canada and the US they were taking down stories that are about various topics, (but) here (it was) about (a) certain hashtag, specifically about Sheikh Jarrah,” he said.

Nashif said the censorship of Palestinians happened through two channels.

“One factor is what the Israelis are doing, they are basically trying to push the social media platforms to adopt their own standards of what should be there and what shouldn’t be there. There’s strong cooperation between them and Facebook mainly.”

According to Nashif, this leads to what’s called “voluntary takedowns,” where Israeli cyber units send requests to social media platforms to take down specific content without a court order.

Another way that Palestinian content was pushed out of social media was through “armies of trolls and applications called Act.IL organizing people to report in a massive way,” he added.

Act.IL is an app that describes itself as “the place where all pro-Israeli advocates, communities and organizations meet to work together to fight back against the demonization and delegitimization of the Jewish state.”

According to the app, users “will be able to remove inciting content from social media, fight antisemitism and anti-Zionism, influence the online narrative regarding Israel, and take part in special pro-Israel campaigns and efforts.”

Palestinians are also being silenced on social media through the use of Artificial Intelligence by those platforms to identify what content violates their user guidelines.

“Social media platforms are (using) artificial intelligence for takedowns and there is lots of use of keywords, mainly around what the US government consider(s) as terrorist organizations,” Nashif explained.

Some of those who reported content takedowns and account removals to 7amleh were able to restore their content after the organization reached out to Facebook.

“We managed to restore tens or hundreds of them in this struggle, because we are (a) trusted partner of Facebook,” Nashif added.

Dabat was able to recover her stories around 12 hours later after getting in touch with Instagram.

“I emailed Instagram directly mentioning this and applied pressure on them to put them back. They then put them back without replying to me,” she said.

Nashif said the system was still biased despite the restoration of content and accounts.

“We (haven’t) managed to get a transparent, clear system of content moderation. The keyword here is transparency and equality, because this is not happening in the Israeli side.”

Instagram hid the hashtag #الأقصى (Al-Aqsa in Arabic) two days ago, when Israeli police in riot gear were deployed in large numbers as thousands of Muslims held Tarawih prayers. Medics said over 200 Palestinians were wounded that night.

“Part of the escalation that happened is that they were even taking down hashtags, I mean they were hiding hashtags like Al-Aqsa, which is something new,” Nashif said.

He advised social media users to continue reporting instances of censorship through their platforms and contact organizations that handled these issues to raise awareness and correct such behavior.

Facebook did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

On Thursday, the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland urged Israel to cease demolitions and evictions in Sheikh Jarrah in line with its obligations under international humanitarian law.

On Sunday Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel rejected pressure not to build in Jerusalem, after days of unrest and growing international condemnation of planned evictions of Palestinians from homes in the city claimed by Jewish settlers.

“We firmly reject the pressure not to build in Jerusalem. To my regret, this pressure has been increasing of late.”

Last week, the Red Cross reported that 22 Palestinians were wounded by Israeli police in annexed East Jerusalem.

Topics: East Jerusalem violence East Jerusalem Palestine Israel Sheikh Jarrah Instagram Facebook

Related

Palestinian protesters and Israeli security forces clash, water cannon deployed video
Palestinian protesters and Israeli security forces clash, water cannon deployed

UAE-based Kerning Cultures Network acquires first podcast

UAE-based Kerning Cultures Network acquires first podcast
Updated 10 May 2021
Arab News

UAE-based Kerning Cultures Network acquires first podcast

UAE-based Kerning Cultures Network acquires first podcast
  • ‘Faslah’ is narrative-driven Arabic podcast about life-changing moments
Updated 10 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Middle East podcast network Kerning Cultures has acquired its first podcast, “Faslah.”

Founded by Bahraini creator Mohammed Jaafar in May last year, “Faslah” is a narrative-driven podcast in Arabic about life-changing moments.

Dubai-based Kerning Cultures, which was established in 2015, produces original content including tech show “Akhbar el Tech,” and self-reflection and mental wellness show “Sukoun.”

In a blog post, the company said: “As creatives, we’re perfectly aligned: Like Kerning Cultures, ‘Faslah’ values authenticity and simplicity in storytelling.

“We both believe in highlighting untold stories from our communities: The everyday heroes whose stories will make us laugh, cry, ruminate, and bring us a little closer together.”

The acquisition of the show is in line with Kerning Culture’s vision of building the largest podcast network in the Middle East and North Africa region.

In recent months, the company has doubled its team size and is in the process of doubling its show offerings. The network currently has 12 Arabic and English shows with plans for more.

Topics: UAE

Related

Finyal Media releases ‘The 40 Thieves’ podcast exclusively on Deezer
Media
Finyal Media releases ‘The 40 Thieves’ podcast exclusively on Deezer
Filmed in Saudi Arabia, the first season of Al-Silah launched on April 13 in time for Ramadan, with two episodes going live per week. (Supplied)
Media
Finyal Media launches new branded podcast ‘Al-Silah’

Fast food firm’s Ramadan Pizza aims to taste, do good

Fast food firm’s Ramadan Pizza aims to taste, do good
Updated 10 May 2021
Arab News

Fast food firm’s Ramadan Pizza aims to taste, do good

Fast food firm’s Ramadan Pizza aims to taste, do good
  • Pizza2Go, MullenLowe MENA, Emirates Red Crescent join forces to tackle food wastage during holy month
Updated 10 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Ramadan is marked by fasting throughout the day and eating at suhoor and iftar. However, takeaway restaurant firm Pizza2Go claims an estimated 25 percent of food goes to waste during the holy month, which goes against the principles of Ramadan.

So, to address the issue, Dubai-based Pizza2Go has launched its three-quarter pizza box, a normal pizza but with 25 percent removed to eliminate wastage.

The reduced-size pizza costs 44 dirhams ($12), with normal ones ranging in price between 33 dirhams and 65 dirhams, and 25 percent from the sale of every three-quarter-sized pizza will be donated to the UAE charity organization Emirates Red Crescent.

The campaign was inspired by creative shop MullenLowe whose regional executive creative director for the Middle East and North Africa, Paul Banham, said: “The three-quarter pizza box is just like any other pizza except for one important difference: We have one slice missing.

“It’s a great idea and opportunity to help solve a huge problem while also tying in with the spiritual side of the holy month of Ramadan.”

Related

Ramadan recipes: This freekeh-stuffed chicken is comfort food for the soul
Lifestyle
Ramadan recipes: This freekeh-stuffed chicken is comfort food for the soul
French butter enhances iftar recipes this Ramadan
Corporate News
French butter enhances iftar recipes this Ramadan

Iraqi reporter seriously wounded day after activist’s killing sparks protests

People chant slogans as they march with the body of renowned Iraqi anti-government activist Ihab al-Wazni (Ehab al-Ouazni) during a funerary procession in the central holy shrine city of Karbala on May 9, 2021 following his assassination. (AFP)
People chant slogans as they march with the body of renowned Iraqi anti-government activist Ihab al-Wazni (Ehab al-Ouazni) during a funerary procession in the central holy shrine city of Karbala on May 9, 2021 following his assassination. (AFP)
Updated 10 May 2021

Iraqi reporter seriously wounded day after activist’s killing sparks protests

People chant slogans as they march with the body of renowned Iraqi anti-government activist Ihab al-Wazni (Ehab al-Ouazni) during a funerary procession in the central holy shrine city of Karbala on May 9, 2021 following his assassination. (AFP)
Updated 10 May 2021
KARBALA, Iraq: An Iraqi journalist was in intensive care after being shot in the head early Monday, doctors said, only 24 hours after a leading anti-government activist was killed.
Anti-corruption campaigner Ihab Al-Wazni was shot dead early Sunday in Karbala, sending protest movement supporters onto the streets to demand an end to such bloodshed and official impunity.
Wazni had led protests in the Shiite shrine city of Karbala, where pro-Tehran armed groups hold major sway.
He was shot overnight outside his home by men on motorbikes using a gun equipped with a silencer, in an ambush caught on surveillance cameras. His death was confirmed by security forces and activists.
Hours after his death, reporter Ahmed Hassan was in intensive care after receiving “two bullets in the head and one in the shoulder,” a doctor told AFP.
“He was targeted as he got out of his car to go home,” in Diwaniya in the south of the country, according to a witness.
Wazni had narrowly escaped death in December 2019, when men on motorbikes used silenced weapons to kill fellow activist Fahem Al-Tai as he was dropping him home in Karbala.
Both were key figures in a national protest movement that erupted against Iraqi government corruption and incompetence in October 2019.
Around 600 activists from the movement have been killed, whether on the streets during rallies or targeted on their doorsteps.
Protests broke out in Karbala, Nassiriya and Diwaniya in southern Iraq in reaction to Wazni’s killing, as people called for an end to the bloodshed and to rampant corruption.
The Iraqi Communist Party and the Al-Beit Al-Watani (National Bloc) party born out of the anti-government protests also said they would boycott Iraq’s October parliamentary elections in protest.
In a video recording in the morgue where Wazni’s body was initially held, a fellow activist blamed pro-Tehran groups for the killing.
“It is the Iranian militias who killed Ihab,” said the activist, who was not named.
“Iran out!” and “The people want the fall the regime!” chanted hundreds of mourners Sunday as they carried Wazni’s body to the Shiite shrines in Karbala, under a sea of Iraqi flags.
Police said they would “spare no effort” to find “the terrorists” behind Wazni’s killing.
Politicians, including Shiite leader Ammar Al-Haki, deplored the death and called for justice.
Around 30 activists have died in targeted killings and dozens of others have been abducted since October 2019.
Such killings are normally carried out in the dead of night by men on motorbikes, and nobody claims responsibility.
Activists and the UN repeatedly blame “militias.”
Authorities have consistently failed to publicly identify or charge the perpetrators of these killings.
Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhemi took office a year ago, vowing to rein in rogue factions, fight corruption and roll out long-awaited reforms after years of war and insurgency.
He pledged again Sunday to catch “all the killers,” but the latest victim’s family said it would not accept the traditional visits of condolences until the assailants were unmasked.
Pro-Iran groups view Kadhemi as being too close to Washington while protesters believe he has failed to deliver on his promises.
Wazni had himself had challenged the premier in a Facebook post in February, asking: “Do you know what is going on? You know that they kidnap and kill — or you live in another country?“
Ali Bayati, a member of Iraq’s Human Rights Commission, tweeted Sunday that crimes against activists in Iraq “raise again the question about the real steps of the government regarding accountability.”

Clubhouse launches Android app as downloads plummet

The long anticipated Android launch is expected to reach more new users globally. (File/AFP)
The long anticipated Android launch is expected to reach more new users globally. (File/AFP)
Updated 10 May 2021
Reuters

Clubhouse launches Android app as downloads plummet

The long anticipated Android launch is expected to reach more new users globally. (File/AFP)
  • The app spiked in popularity early this year after celebrity billionaire Elon Musk and others appeared in audio chats
  • After peaking in February with 9.6 million downloads, that number fell to 2.7 million in March and then 900,000 downloads in April
Updated 10 May 2021
Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO: Live audio app Clubhouse will begin introducing a test version of its app to Google’s Android users in the United States on Sunday, the company said, in a potentially big expansion of its market.
The app, which spiked in popularity early this year after celebrity billionaire Elon Musk and others appeared in audio chats, has sparked copy cats from startups and larger rivals including Facebook Inc. and Twitter Inc.
It has been available only to users of Apple devices and by invitation. In some markets such as China, invitations were so sought after some were auctioned on online marketplaces.
But downloads of the app, one measure of popularity, have significantly fallen.
After peaking in February with 9.6 million downloads, that number fell to 2.7 million in March and then 900,000 downloads in April, according to Sensor Tower.
The drop has sparked questions about its long term viability and whether its success was owed in part to people spending more time at home during the pandemic.
The long anticipated Android launch is expected to reach more new users globally. The Android version will reach other English-speaking markets and then the rest of the globe days and weeks after the US market beta launch.
Clubhouse, which created the category, now faces the likes of Facebook, whose CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced in April a slew of audio products, including Clubhouse-style live audio rooms and a way for users to find and play podcasts.
In January, Twitter Inc. said that it will introduce a new feature to let users charge admission to their live audio chat rooms in its “Spaces” feature, as the company seeks to court more content creators. It has been available to Android users since March.

Topics: Clubhouse android

Related

Volunteers help Saudi job seekers find work via popular app Clubhouse
Saudi Arabia
Volunteers help Saudi job seekers find work via popular app Clubhouse
Iraqi style star Rania Fawaz is the latest influencer to join the new social media app. File/Instagram
Lifestyle
Who’s on Clubhouse? Arab stars join the latest social media craze

Latest updates

Saudis ready to enjoy Eid Al-Fitr with health precautions in mind
Saudis ready to enjoy Eid Al-Fitr with health precautions in mind
Copper hits record high on higher demand hopes
Copper hits record high on higher demand hopes
Eid shoppers urged to be wary of virus risk in Saudi Arabia
Eid shoppers urged to be wary of virus risk in Saudi Arabia
MBC's Waleed Al-Ibrahim receives King Abdulaziz medal
MBC's Waleed Al-Ibrahim receives King Abdulaziz medal
Saudi ‘edupreneur’ explores opportunities in Pakistan’s education sector
Saudi ‘edupreneur’ explores opportunities in Pakistan’s education sector

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.