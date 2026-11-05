RIYADH: A Saudi Foreign Ministry official on Thursday “categorically denied” a Wall Street Journal report published on Wednesday that claimed Yemen’s Houthi militia had demanded from the Kingdom $51 billion and recognition as rulers of the country in return for ending hostilities.

In a post on X, Deputy Minister for Public Diplomacy Rayed Krimly said that the report had “no basis in truth,” describing the claims as fabrications by the newspaper’s writers or their alleged sources.

He accused the Houthis of rebelling against Yemen’s government, contributing to the starvation of its people and drawing the country into conflicts and agendas that did not serve its interests.

Krimly also accused the militia of attacking commercial shipping in the Red Sea, as well as civilian and economic facilities, and rejecting peace efforts.

He stressed that Yemen “already has an internationally recognized government.”