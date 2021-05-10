AUS launches ‘iLead’ career preparation program

Students in the School of Business Administration (SBA) at American University of Sharjah (AUS) can now further explore their career options and connect their academic studies with their professional goals and personal growth through the newly established iLead program, which launched this semester.

A comprehensive development and career preparation program, iLead is a pioneer program in the region benchmarked against leading US universities. It will guide students to make the most of their years at SBA and prepare them for joining the workforce.

“iLead gives our students an early start and a broader understanding of personal growth, career exploration, and the tools to perform job searches, as well as an updated view of the workplace skills required. We use internationally recognized tools that are well-known to recruiters. Participants will also be given the choice to take personal strengths and career path finder assessments, such as the Gallup Strengths Finder for Students. They will go through a three-stage program beginning with the Early Start phase that targets first- and second-year students, the Career Launch phase targeting second- and third-year students, and the Young Leader phase targeting fourth-year students,” said Eleni Papailia, senior manager of internships and placement at SBA.

The free, no-credit and voluntary course is delivered through a combination of self-paced learning as well as group activities, and has students take personal strengths assessments, work on case studies and presentations, and attend workshops. iLead participants will be given a LinkedIn endorsement and a certificate upon the completion of the program.

“Throughout the program, students will become familiar with competencies that will help them meet their early career goals. In essence, iLead contributes to our students’ readiness for professional life, personal leadership and good citizenship,” said Dr. Saad Mohsen, professor in finance and associate dean for undergraduate programs at SBA.

SBA students welcomed the news about the iLead program. Varun Nagaraj, a second-year accounting student, said: “Having a structured career path and a preparation program is vital to secure our dream jobs. This program is key in giving students all the tools and knowledge they require to join the workforce and perform efficiently.”

Dr. Narjess Boubakri, dean of SBA, spoke about the advantages the program presents: “I am so glad to introduce the iLead program to our students. Through iLead, we aim to promote better well-being, greater engagement and academic achievement for all our students at SBA. Our ultimate purpose is to help our students thrive during their years at SBA and to adequately prepare them for their transition to the ever-changing world of work.”