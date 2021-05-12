Tamimi Markets in Riyadh reopens after renovation

Tamimi Markets has announced the reopening of one of the oldest branches in Riyadh, located on King Abdullah Road in a newly renovated plaza in Al-Rakah Center. The plaza offers a convenient and appealing mix of retail brands and services, now made even more inviting by the addition of the new full-service Tamimi Markets.

“This Riyadh branch features stylish new interior décor and celebrates its fresh food departments with the variety and quality that Tamimi Markets is known for — and all at low prices,” added Bobby Rajendran, general manager of Tamimi Markets.

“Shoppers really appreciate Tamimi Markets’ high-quality fresh foods, international standards and friendly service, but we have also earned a solid reputation for great value,” added Rajendran. “In fact, we strive for our ad prices to never be beaten and our ‘Tamimi Markets since 1979’ brand helps shoppers save even more.”

Opening in Ramadan, the new store has been offering all the traditional Ramadan favorites and made seasonal gifting easy with Ramadan-themed gift boxes and Tamimi’s “same-as-cash” Ramadan Gift Cards.

“There are also many fresh innovations to see and explore at this location,” Rajendran said. “For example, the new branch features Miros, an attractively priced, high-quality souq filled with popular dried fruits, nuts and spices, in addition to other food products purchased in bulk. Miros also offers time-saving prepackaged products for those in a hurry.”

The store’s “Themari” loyalty program is free to join and offers cash-back rewards to shoppers by awarding points on purchases and exclusive deals for loyalty members.

“Plus our exclusive brands offer great value, often at prices below the local brands. These include Safeway from the US (Signature Select, O Organic and Lucerne), Costco (Kirkland Signature), and Sainsbury’s from the UK,” added Rajendran.

Tamimi Markets is one of the Kingdom’s fastest-growing supermarket chains. The Saudi company is based in Alkhobar and is a subsidiary of the worldwide Tamimi Group headquartered in Dammam.

“We are a Saudi family, proudly serving the families of Saudi Arabia for over 40 years,” said Abdulaziz Tamimi, CEO of Tamimi Markets. “We look forward to serving the Riyadh community for many more years to come” he added.

The new store in Riyadh, like all Tamimi Markets locations, is open 24/7 to serve its growing family of shoppers.