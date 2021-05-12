Jeddah municipality thanks artist Shalimar Sharbatly

Jeddah municipality has thanked internationally renowned Saudi artist Shalimar Sharbatly for her support in implementing the municipality’s “Draw a Nation” initiative — one of the activities of its “Yalla Jeddah” platform, which invited innovators in all fields to address challenges facing Jeddah’s art scene and contribute to improving services in the city.

“Draw a Nation” saw Sharbatly showcase several of her hand-painted vehicles in Jeddah. The move came within the framework of initiatives to improve the visual appeal of Jeddah’s streetscapes. The goal was to highlight the importance of recycling and paint a number of old and abandoned cars and vehicles, turning them into works of art that enrich the city.

As a result, three permanent platforms have been created for displaying works of artists from time to time.

The municipality also thanked citizens and residents who participated in the activity and helped to enhance the beauty of Jeddah.

Sharbatly, a pioneer of the “Moving Art” school, was responsible for both a hand-painted, customized Porsche 911, showcased at the Paris Motor Show, and a Formula 1 racer, known as “La Torq,” which was unveiled at the 2017 Monaco Grand Prix. Both vehicles were also exhibited at the Louvre museum in Paris as part of a “Moving Art” exhibition in 2017.

Sharbatly first showcased several of her hand-painted vehicles as part of the “Draw a Nation” initiative during last year’s Saudi National Day celebrations. She was inspired to upcycle old cars after witnessing an accident while driving along the beach in Jeddah.