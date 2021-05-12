Jeddah municipality thanks artist Shalimar Sharbatly

St. Regis Hotels and Resorts, part of Marriott International, has announced the highly-anticipated opening of The St. Regis Cairo. Rising tall on the banks of the River Nile, The St. Regis Cairo is an icon weaving a powerful story of luxury in the region. Located at the north end of the corniche, in the heart of Egypt’s bustling metropolis, the 39-storey hotel offers easy access to the magnificent monuments of a city steeped in history.
To celebrate the opening, The St. Regis Cairo hosted a special ceremony, which was attended by Ali Shareef Al-Emadi, minister of finance for Qatar; Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa Al-Thani, chairman of Qatari Diar; Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Attiyah, CEO of Qatari Diar; Steven Mnuchin, former US secretary of the treasury; Dr. Mohamed Maait, minister of finance for Egypt; Satya Anand, president for Europe, Middle East and Africa, Marriott International, and other VIP guests.
“Egypt has historically been one of our key markets and strategically significant to our growth in the region,” said Anand. “Cairo is a storied destination that has long mesmerized the global traveler with its incredible energy offering a vibrant mix of history, culture, tradition and glamor. The St. Regis Cairo is an exciting addition to our fast-growing brand portfolio and is set to elevate Cairo’s luxury hospitality landscape with its remarkable design, uncompromising service and exceptional culinary venues.”
Al-Attiyah said: “We are delighted to strengthen our global portfolio of hospitality developments with the opening of The St. Regis Cairo. This luxury landmark will introduce higher standards of hospitality to this beautiful destination with its unparalleled levels of luxury and exceptional service — both of which the iconic St. Regis brand is renowned for.”
With its striking architecture, created by renowned architect Michael Graves, The St. Regis Cairo firmly establishes itself as a pivotal landmark in the city and beyond.
Graceful geometric lines flow throughout the interiors, creating a repeated structural motif that quietly references the heritage of the region. Dark wood and rich textures combine with intricate embroidery, bejeweled paneling, bronze and wood carvings embellished with flashes of shimmering gold, mother of pearl inlays and imposing crystal chandeliers creating a dramatic Egyptian aesthetic with modern execution. A mural entitled “The Pink Sun” graces The St. Regis Bar. Staunchly modern in its execution, the mural references ancient Egypt and the birth of a modern civilization.
The St. Regis Cairo boasts of 286 lavishly appointed rooms and suites and 80 luxurious apartments. Three expansive royal suites define opulence, with plush interiors featuring a private fitness room, sauna and floor-to-ceiling windows offering panoramic Nile views.
The hotel offers a diverse selection of restaurants and lounges. La Zisa is a modern and relaxed dining space that offers authentic southern Italian cuisine where guests can enjoy their dining experience overlooking views of the Nile. Tianma takes guests on a journey to Singapore and is a melting pot of flavors from China, India and Southeast Asia.
The J and G Steakhouse offers a sophisticated collection of steakhouse favorites, premium meat cuts and fish sourced from around the world. The poolside restaurant, Sirocco, is the ideal place to enjoy a cocktail with a selection of Mediterranean and Egyptian dishes. For urban and chic lounge lovers, Envy is an enchanting and glamorous venue with bejeweled décor for a special night out.