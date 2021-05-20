You are here

Israel and Hamas agree Gaza truce, to be monitored by Egypt

Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Thursday announced a cease-fire to halt an 11-day military operation against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. (AFP/File Photo)
Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Thursday announced a cease-fire to halt an 11-day military operation against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. (AFP/File Photo)
Reuters

Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Thursday announced a cease-fire to halt an 11-day military operation against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. (AFP/File Photo)
  • El-Sisi had ordered two security delegations into Israel and Palestinian Territories
  • At least 230 Palestinians have been killed in violence since last week, according to Gaza health officials
JERUSALEM: Israel and Hamas will cease fire across the Gaza Strip border as of 2 a.m. on Friday (2300 GMT on Thursday), the Palestinian Islamist faction and Egyptian state TV said, bringing a potentially tenuous halt to the fiercest fighting in years.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said his security cabinet had voted unanimously in favour of a “mutual and unconditional” Gaza truce proposed by Egypt, but added that the hour of implementation had yet to be agreed.
Within minutes of the announcements, in the countdown to the ceasefire, the sides were trading blows again. Sirens warned of incoming rockets in Israeli border communities, and a Reuters reporter heard an air strike in Gaza.
There was no immediate word of casualties.
Amid growing global alarm at the bloodshed, US President Joe Biden urged Netanyahu on Wednesday to seek de-escalation, while Egypt, Qatar and the United Nations sought to mediate.
Biden was due to deliver remarks on the Middle East at 5:45 p.m. Washington time, the White House said.
Hamas said the ceasefire would be “mutual and simultaneous.”
“The Palestinian resistance will abide by this agreement as long as the Occupation (Israel) does the same,” Taher Al-Nono, media adviser to Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, told Reuters.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi had ordered two security delegations into Israel and the Palestinian Territories to work towards upholding the ceasefire, Egyptian state TV reported.
In a televised speech Abu Ubaida, spokesman of the Hamas armed wing, said: “With the help of God, we were able to humiliate the enemy, its fragile entity and its savage army.”
He threatened Hamas rocket fire that would reach throughout Israel if it violated the truce or struck Gaza before the hour of implementation.
Rocket attacks by Hamas and the allied Islamic Jihad had resumed after an eight-hour pause earlier on Thursday, as Israel pursued shelling that it said aimed to destroy the factions' military capabilities and deter them from future confrontations after the current conflict.
Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said on Twitter that the Gaza offensive had yielded “unprecedented military gains.”
Since the fighting began on May 10, health officials in Gaza said 232 Palestinians, including 65 children, had been killed and more than 1,900 wounded in aerial bombardments. Israel said it had killed at least 160 combatants in Gaza.
Authorities put the death toll in Israel at 12, with hundreds of people treated for injuries in rocket attacks that caused panic and sent people rushing into shelters.
The violence was triggered by Palestinian anger at what they saw as Israeli curbs on their rights in Jerusalem, including during police confrontations with protesters at Al-Aqsa mosque.
Hamas previously demanded that any halt to the Gaza fighting be accompanied by Israeli drawdowns in Jerusalem. An Israeli official told Reuters there was no such condition in the truce.
“The only way there'll be a Hamas-Jerusalem linkage is if they agree to us drowning them on 'Jerusalem Beach' in Tel Aviv,” security cabinet minister Tzachi Hanegbi told Israel's top-rated Channel 12 TV earlier on Thursday.
Biden discussed Gaza with El-Sisi and the White House said reports of moves toward a ceasefire were “encouraging.” Hamas is deemed a terrorist group in the West and by Israel, which it refuses to recognise.

Tangible change in US public opinion toward Palestinians

Tangible change in US public opinion toward Palestinians
Updated 20 May 2021
Daoud Kuttab

Tangible change in US public opinion toward Palestinians

Tangible change in US public opinion toward Palestinians
  • Boston Globe argues that ‘conditioning aid to Israel’ should not be controversial
Updated 20 May 2021
Daoud Kuttab

PHILADELPHIA, US: A recent headline in the Boston Globe, a leading US paper, which read “US aid to Israel should be a force for peace,” has surprised many readers. 

The paper, in its May 19 edition, published it as part of a hard-hitting column by its editorial board, adding: “Ultimately, conditioning aid to Israel should not be controversial.”

Trudy Rubin, a leading columnist for the Philadelphia Inquirer, meanwhile, put Hamas and the Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu on the same level, saying: “By treating Palestinians as irrelevant, Bibi provoked violence that has killed hundreds of mostly Palestinian civilians and threatened Israeli towns and cities.”

Major TV stations, especially MSNBC and CNN, have had anchors challenge more Israeli guests than ever before. Pro-Palestinian demonstrations in major US cities, meanwhile, have seen huge turnouts.

Sarah Nahar, an African-American activist, told Arab News that since 2015, Black internationalism had seen a resurgence unseen since the late 1960s.

“Since the events in Ferguson (Missouri), there have been many black-led organizations who have traveled to Palestine and have learned firsthand what the situation is like, and have since networked Palestine with the African American community,” she said.

BACKGROUND

Major TV stations, especially MSNBC and CNN, have had anchors challenge more Israeli guests than ever before. Pro-Palestinian demonstrations in major US cities, meanwhile, have seen huge turnouts.

Nahar pointed to the recent book “Except Palestine” by Marc Lemont Hill as shaking American progressives who previously supported all global liberation issues — except Palestine.

Now though, attitudes are changing. US Senator Bernie Sanders has written in support of Palestinian rights in the New York Times, and a group of Congressmen and women, led by New York progressive Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Palestinian-American Democrat Rashida Tlaib and others, have not been shy in their clear support of Palestinians.

Donald Trump’s era created a split within US political forces in regards to Palestine.

Khaled Elgindy, senior fellow and director of the Palestine Program at the Middle East Institute, agrees that there is a shift happening in US public opinion on Palestine, which has filtered into politics as well.

“We see that in the current split inside the Democratic Party; there are progressives who are willing to be more vocal about Palestinian rights and Israeli abuses, and there is (the) more traditional pro-Israel party establishment,” he said, adding: “(President Joe) Biden appears to be on the most conservative end of the latter.”

Elgindy warned, though, that the “shift hasn’t really translated into any real shift in policy. That said, there is now, for the first time in many years, the beginning of a debate on things that were once beyond the pale, like the idea of conditioning aid to Israel.”

Dan Kurtzer, a former US ambassador to Syria, Israel and Egypt, told Arab News that the situation has changed from 2014.

“That conflict was strictly between Israel and Hamas, and occurred as a result of differences of view related to Israel’s blockade and Hamas’ responsibility for maintaining a cease-fire. This time, the conflict is over Jerusalem — Sheikh Jarrah, the ‘status quo,’ and the sanctity of the Haram Al-Sharif. Thus, getting to a cease-fire is only a first step to dealing with those Jerusalem issues,” Kurtzer said.

The change in demographics in the US appears to have made a difference.

James Zogby, president of the Arab American Institute, told Arab News that the changes in the US have been developing over the last three decades, and are a function of demographics.

“On the Democratic side, we have blacks, Latinos, Asians, young people, and educated women. On the Republican side, it’s white, middle class, high school educated, ‘born again’ Christians. On many issues, foreign and domestic, these two groupings hold views that are mirror reflections of each other. That gap is growing and will continue to grow.”

Some argue, though, that technology has played a greater part.

Jamal Dajani, former head of communications at the Palestinian prime minister’s office, told Arab News that technology made it easier for Palestinians to share images of their suffering in real time, using mobile cameras and social media platforms.

He said: “This comes at a time when most people across the globe, not just in the US, do not rely on corporate or mainstream media outlets for their news anymore; therefore, Israel is no longer able to control the narrative like it used to. The timing of the release of the Human Rights Watch report on April 27 exposing Israel’s apartheid practices has helped shift the sentiment.”

Fadi Elsalameen, formerly a non-resident fellow at the Foreign Policy Institute at Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, told Arab News that this was the first time that the pro-Palestinian and anti-Netanyahu camps had merged and agreed on a need for change in the Palestinian-Israeli dynamic.

“The question remains: What happens next, and can this merge lead to actual political change on the ground,” he said.

Topics: #Rights4Palestine Israeli-Palestinian conflict Hamas Benjamin Netanyahu Boston Globe Trudy Rubin

Syrian elections cause tension and violence in Lebanon

Syrian elections cause tension and violence in Lebanon
Updated 20 May 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Syrian elections cause tension and violence in Lebanon

Syrian elections cause tension and violence in Lebanon
  • Syrian refugees in Lebanon proclaiming support for the Assad regime face off against angry Lebanese in street fights
  • Former minister Richard Kouyoumdjian tells pro-Assad voters ‘You are opportunists and you are not displaced’
Updated 20 May 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Calls for Syrians in Lebanon to return to their country have become a deeply divisive politicized issue over the decade-long civil war in Syria, one which has recently been exacerbated by the upcoming election in Syria.

On Thursday, groups of angry Lebanese beat up Syrian expatriates and refugees heading to the Syrian embassy to cast their votes for next Wednesday's election, and threw stones at their vehicles, outraged over what they perceive as an organized vote for Assad. There have been rumors that Hezbollah organized transport for voters from across Lebanon to the embassy.

Assad is running for a fourth term, facing symbolic competition from two other candidates in a vote that is all but guaranteed to see him continue as president.

The Syrian opposition — as well as many Western and Arab countries — see the election as a sham designed to give Assad’s reign a veneer of legitimacy. The election also violates UN resolutions that call for a new constitution before a presidential vote.

Lebanon hosts 865,531 registered Syrian refugees, and there are several hundred thousand Syrians residing in Lebanon with their families as daily or seasonal workers.

Syrians in Lebanon include regime supporters and opposition figures who fled to Lebanon because of the war. Lebanon is in the midst of a severe economic crisis and is calling for Syrian refugees to return to their country because of the high cost of hosting them.

The roads leading to the embassy area in Yarzeh were congested with cars and buses loaded with voters since early Thursday morning. Many chanted slogans in support of Assad and the regime army, waving Syrian flags and carrying pictures of Assad. They confirmed to the media before and after the polls that they had voted for Assad.

Many Lebanese people reacted angrily to this. Members of the Lebanese Forces party went to the coastal highway that connects northern Lebanon with Beirut, and blocked cars carrying pictures of Assad, or Syrian flags, or banners for the Syrian Social Nationalist Party (SSNP) — an ally of the Syrian regime, smashed car windows, and assaulted their occupants.

They told the media: “They are loyal to Assad, so why are they still in Lebanon as refugees?”

Members of the Lebanese Forces party also said that Assad-supporting Syrians should have their refugee status removed.

Similar scenes took place in Beirut’s Ashrafieh neighborhood, where young Lebanese men chased a car displaying the Syrian flag. The Lebanese army intervened to separate the two sides.

Fifty-four-year-old Mohsen Saleh Al-Ahmad died while traveling by bus from Chtaura, Bekaa, to the embassy. According to official preliminary investigations, he had a heart attack.

Since Thursday morning’s events, the army has tightened security in and around the Syrian Embassy, which is located in the vicinity of the Ministry of Defense and the Army Command, and on the roads leading to it.

But further clashes broke out in the afternoon, this time instigated by Syrians, who reportedly got off the buses transporting them along the coastal road near Nahr Al-Kalb and proceeded to assault passers-by and throw stones at cars, injuring several people, including journalists from MTV.

Some Lebanese politicians were quick to condemn the actions of pro-Assad Syrian voters.

Former minister May Chidiac said: “They claim to be displaced and are calling on the international community to support them with fresh dollars while they are an additional burden on Lebanon’s overstretched economy! At the doors of the Syrian embassy, ​​they are chanting for Bashar Assad. As long as you are not threatened, go back to where you came from.”

Another former minister, Richard Kouyoumdjian, said: “Swear allegiance to Bashar Assad in your country, not in ours. You are opportunists and you are not displaced.”

But former Hezbollah MP Nawar Al-Sahili described attacks on Syrian voters as demonstrating “racism and a lack of integrity.”

Syrian Ambassador to Lebanon Ali Abdul Karim Ali said those attacks were “painful, and we refer (them) to the concerned authorities” and called on Lebanon “to cooperate to find quick exits for the return of the Syrians to their country.”

The Syrian diplomat said that the large number of voters “reflects the desire of Syrian people to return to a safety that they have not found outside Syria.”

Lisa Abu Khaled, spokeswoman for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), told Arab News: “The UNHCR has received reports of incidents involving pressure, threats, and harassment affecting Syrian refugees in Lebanon and in relation to the Syrian presidential elections. The reported incidents range from confiscation of documents to threats of physical harm.”

She added: “Voting is a personal choice and is not linked to refugee status, nor to a person’s need for international protection. Voting will not lead to the loss of refugee status. The UNHCR has received reports of intimidation and pressure, which may have pushed a number of refugees to participate in the elections.

“The UNHCR is a non-political humanitarian organization, and therefore does not play any role in the Syrian elections,” she continued. “That said, if and when incidents of threats and pressure are reported by refugees, we work with the concerned stakeholders in Lebanon to ensure that refugees continue to be protected in Lebanon.”

Not all Syrian refugees in Lebanon exercised their right to vote. Abu Ahmad, a camp supervisor in a refugee camp in Arsal, told Arab News: “Most people are not interested. There may be some who voted at the embassy, ​​but they do not (symbolize) a collective conviction. Refugees are frustrated and cannot forget their suffering and the horrors they experienced during their displacement.

“What has changed now? How can Assad be re-elected? On what basis? People were hoping for some change to happen, but what is happening is the polishing of the image of Bashar Assad in front of the international community,” he continued. “Maintaining my strength today is more beneficial than wasting my time in front of the ballot box. Here, I feel safe even though I am homeless.”

Caretaker Social Affairs and Tourism Minister Ramzi Musharrafieh, who visited Syria a few weeks ago and discussed the return of refugees, denounced “all the infringements that have occurred and are unjustified,” and said that “protecting (Syrian voters) is our priority.”

Former MP Khaled Al-Daher, who has been a major advocate for Syrian refugees in Lebanon in the past, said on Thursday: “Anyone who wants to elect Bashar Assad from among the refugees in Lebanon will not have refugee status and must leave the Lebanese territories because they have no problem with the Syrian regime, but are in Lebanon for specific goals and objectives.”

Topics: Lebanon Syria

Gaza’s fragile healthcare system buckling under the strain of war

Gaza’s fragile healthcare system buckling under the strain of war
Updated 21 May 2021
HAZEM BALOUSHA

Gaza’s fragile healthcare system buckling under the strain of war

Gaza’s fragile healthcare system buckling under the strain of war
  • Doctors killed, health facilities damaged, hospitals overwhelmed and medicines running out as Israeli bombardment continues
Updated 21 May 2021
HAZEM BALOUSHA

GAZA CITY: The Gaza Strip’s already dilapidated health sector is being brought to its knees by Israel’s current war on the Palestinians.

Hospitals have been overwhelmed with waves of casualties from the Israeli bombardment, and supplies of vital medicines are rapidly running out in the blockaded coastal enclave.

In addition, two leading doctors have been killed: internal medicine consultant Ayman Abu Al-Ouf, who was leading the COVID-19 team at Al-Shifa Hospital, and Health Ministry neurologist Moeen Al-Aloul.

Israeli airstrikes have damaged six hospitals and nine primary healthcare centers in Gaza. The territory’s main COVID-19 laboratory and the Ministry of Health offices have also been hit, forcing testing to be halted for several days.

The Rimal Martyrs Health Center in Gaza City was targeted by Israeli bombs last Monday, said Dr. Ayman Al-Halabi, director general of medical support services at the Ministry of Health, which forced the central laboratory to halt all services.

Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qidra said: “The war is draining the limited capabilities of the ministry. The healthcare system “will be at a dangerous juncture” if the Israeli aggression continues, he added.

“There is an acute shortage of medical personnel, medicines and medical supplies, as well as ambulances,” Al-Qidra told Arab News. He said the ministry is in continuous communication with local and international organizations to ensure the urgent needs of hospitals are met.

“With the continuation of the brutal Israeli aggression, the ministry launched an urgent appeal for $46.6 million to meet the urgent needs of the health sector in terms of medicines, medical consumables, operating equipment, intensive care, diagnostic radiology, surgical tools, laboratories and other emergency needs to ensure the continuation of health services,” he added.

Ezz El-Din Shaheen, an anesthesiologist and intensive-care doctor at Al-Shifa Medical Complex, said the healthcare system in Gaza has had to deal with wars, disasters and other crises for a long time.

“Doctors, nurses, paramedics and technicians working in the health sector are divided into groups and a 24-hour shift system is adopted, then a rest period, then a 24-hour shift, and so on,” he said.

“There are departments that have a scarcity of health staff, so the work in them is more stressful and the number of working hours is more, as is the case in the surgical departments.”

The Ministry of Health is also concerned about the displacement of more than 60,000 Palestinians who are now living in 58 shelters with inadequate health services. There are fears that this might cause a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and the spread of other infectious and skin diseases that might prove difficult for health workers to deal with.

Before the current conflict the Gaza Strip most recently experienced wars in 2008, 2012 and 2014. In addition there have been many rounds of escalating hostilities that lasted several days and resulted in deaths and injuries among Palestinians.

Topics: East Jerusalem violence Gaza

Egyptian banks to receive donations for Gaza

Egyptian banks to receive donations for Gaza
Updated 20 May 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egyptian banks to receive donations for Gaza

Egyptian banks to receive donations for Gaza
Updated 20 May 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has launched a fundraising account in all Egyptian banks to help support the reconstruction of Gaza following days of conflict with Israel.

The Long Live Egypt Fund, affiliated with the Egyptian presidency, said that the account will receive contributions from inside and outside the country for the rebuilding of Gaza, and to meet the living and medical needs of Palestinians.

This account is separate from the $500 million Egyptian initiative for the reconstruction of Gaza.

The Long Live Egypt Fund is planning to send more than 100 containers of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip under the slogan “We Share for Humanity.”

Earlier, El-Sisi announced the allocation of $500 million toward Gaza’s rebuilding efforts following Israeli airstrikes.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said that the relevant ministries and authorities will begin implementing the Egyptian initiative.

He highlighted the important role played by political leadership to contain the situation in Gaza, end the escalation and restore stability.

Topics: East Jerusalem violence Gaza Egypt Israel Palestine

Job losses, debt leave Turkish youth feeling the pinch

People wearing protective face masks walk at the Grand Bazaar as it reopens after weeks of closed doors amid the spread of the coronavirus in Istanbul (Reuters/File Photo)
People wearing protective face masks walk at the Grand Bazaar as it reopens after weeks of closed doors amid the spread of the coronavirus in Istanbul (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 20 May 2021
Arab News

Job losses, debt leave Turkish youth feeling the pinch

People wearing protective face masks walk at the Grand Bazaar as it reopens after weeks of closed doors amid the spread of the coronavirus in Istanbul (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Rising economic insecurity pushing young graduates to migrate, surveys show
  • Half of civil engineers under 35 facing joblessness as fears of ‘brain drain’ grow
Updated 20 May 2021
Arab News

ANKARA: Deteriorating living conditions and rising joblessness have left young people in Turkey disillusioned and insecure, with many saying they plan to move abroad to seek work, recent surveys show.  

A report by the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) released on May 19, Turkey’s National Youth and Sports Day, said that seven out of 10 Turks aged between 15 and 24 are unemployed and rely on their families for survival.

The party blames the government for the high jobless rate and debt problems among youth who make up 15.4 percent of the country’s population.

Eighty percent of the respondents who are unemployed said that they feel alienated from society, while many had to pay back student loans to the state without having found a job.

CHP also revealed that about 6 million potential workers aged between 15 and 29 are unemployed and uneducated, while 20 percent of graduates are without work and have no hopes of finding a job.

The party highlighted the large numbers of well-educated people aged between 20 and 34 leaving Turkey, saying that the rate has increased by 70 percent in the past four years.

Official statistics show that a quarter of Turkish youth were unemployed in the first three months of 2021, while 250,000 workers lost their jobs in February as the pandemic hit the country’s economy.

Ertan Aksoy, chairman of Istanbul-based Foundation for Social Democracy (SODEV), said that rising insecurity in Turkey is pushing young people to move abroad.

“More students are graduating than the market needs,” he told Arab News.

“With 209 universities across the country, the value of university certificates is decreasing,” Aksoy said. “Graduates cannot find jobs. They are either jobless or working in unqualified jobs.”

The resulting “brain drain” is a growing problem for Turkey, with qualified people heading to Europe amid concerns about the country’s economic and political future.

Half of young civil engineers under 35 face unemployment in Turkey.

Another survey by the Istanbul Planning Agency released on Wednesday showed that 87 percent of young people in the country say they cannot find work because they lack key contacts in “critical positions.”

Many graduates find employment as security personnel or motorcycle couriers.

“I was playing music at weddings and ceremonies. But with the pandemic I had to earn money as a courier because of the lockdown restrictions,” Ali Topcuoglu, 25, a musician from Ankara, told Arab News.

“I was planning to buy my first car, but now that is a distant dream. I feel so disappointed because I couldn’t get any state support during this tough time,” he said.

“I’m in a situation where I don’t know which politician to trust anymore.”

According to Aksoy, despair, anger and disappointment among Turkey’s young will influence their voting preferences at the coming parliamentary and presidential elections in 2023.

A survey released by SODEV on May 19 revealed that half of the 1,061 respondents still depend on their families for income, while 72 percent of young supporters of the government and its coalition partner and 93.8 percent of the young supporters of the opposition parties believe they don’t earn enough to have a child or provide a child with a good education.

“For the young voters, nobody is indispensable, and about 82 percent of these young voters do not feel any attachment to the political parties that their families support,” Aksoy said, adding that even the supporters of the ruling coalition are feeling the effects of the mismanagement of the country.

Young voters hold the key to Turkey’s political future, with 7 million new voters expected in the 2023 elections.

Topics: Middle East Turkey Coronavirus unemployment

