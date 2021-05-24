You are here

Abu Dhabi adds six countries to green list

Abu Dhabi adds six countries to green list
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Abu Dhabi adds six countries to green list

Abu Dhabi adds six countries to green list
  • Passengers arriving from these countries do not need to quarantine upon arrival in Abu Dhabi
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi has added six new countries to its travel green list, including Germany and the US, the city’s Department of Culture and Tourism said.
Other countries added to the list were Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Spain, and Moldova.
Passengers arriving from these countries do not need to quarantine upon arrival in Abu Dhabi, and will only be asked to take a PCR test at the airport.
Those coming from countries not on the list must quarantine for ten days and will have to show a negative PCR test to board a flight to the UAE capital.
The announcement brings the emirate’s green list to 29 countries.

Topics: Abu Dhabi Travel

Oil prices regain some losses amid potential Iran talks hitch

Oil prices regain some losses amid potential Iran talks hitch
Updated 39 min 59 sec ago
Reuters

Oil prices regain some losses amid potential Iran talks hitch

Oil prices regain some losses amid potential Iran talks hitch
  • Former President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the deal in 2018 and re-imposed sanctions
Updated 39 min 59 sec ago
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices recouped some of last week’s losses on Monday as a potential snag emerged in reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal that could add more oil supply, with indirect talks between Washington and Tehran due to resume this week.
Brent crude oil futures for July rose 38 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $66.82 a barrel by 0501 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate for July was at $63.96 a barrel, up 38 cents, or 0.6 percent.
Oil prices fell last week after Iran’s president, Hassan Rouhani, said the United States was ready to lift sanctions on his country’s oil, banking and shipping sectors.
“Iran’s oil production has been rising in recent months, likely in anticipation of a lifting of the sanctions,” ANZ analysts said in a note on Monday.
However, the speaker of Iran’s parliament said on Sunday a three-month monitoring deal between Tehran and the UN nuclear watchdog had expired and that its access to images from inside some Iranian nuclear sites would cease.
European diplomats said last week that failure to agree an extension of the monitoring deal would plunge wider, indirect talks between Washington and Tehran on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal into crisis. Those talks are due to resume in Vienna this week.
Former President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the deal in 2018 and re-imposed sanctions.
Even with a potential restart of Iran exports, the case for higher oil prices remains intact due to a vaccine-driven increase in global demand, Goldman Sachs analysts said.
“Even aggressively assuming a restart in July, we estimate that Brent prices would still reach $80 per barrel in fourth quarter, 2021, with our new base case for an October restart still supporting our $80 per barrel forecast for this summer,” Goldman Sachs said in a note.
Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center said on its website late on Sunday that it is issuing adviseries on Tropical Depression Ana and that a tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next five days.

Topics: Oil Iran

Saudi Fund for Development in talks to finance infrastructure projects in Seychelles

Saudi Fund for Development in talks to finance infrastructure projects in Seychelles
Updated 23 May 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Saudi Fund for Development in talks to finance infrastructure projects in Seychelles

Saudi Fund for Development in talks to finance infrastructure projects in Seychelles
  • It has contributed a $20 million loan to the project’s funding
Updated 23 May 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: The Saudi Fund for Development has begun negotiations with the Seychelles government to potentially provide financial assistance for infrastructure development in the areas of education, housing and fisheries, according to a report by the state-owned Seychelles News Agency (SNA).

Secretary of State for Finance, Trade, and Investment Patrick Payet told the SNA that the first meeting was held on Friday.

“At the moment, the top-priority social project is the La Digue school. For the diversification of the economy, it is the infrastructure that we need to put in place for SMEs (small and medium enterprises) and fisheries development. These are the discussions that we have had with them. They will now follow their internal process and we will be doing the same once we receive an indicative envelope of how much they will be willing to finance,” Payet was quoted as saying. The Saudi Fund for Development, established in 1974, assists developing countries through financing social and infrastructure projects.

FASTFACTS

• The Saudi Fund for Development, established in 1974, assists developing countries through financing social and infrastructure projects.

• It is already assisting Seychelles and is currently co-funding the development of a 33-kilovolt network for the southern region of the main island of Mahe.

It is already assisting Seychelles and is currently co-funding the development of a 33-kilovolt network for the southern region of the main island of Mahe. Seychelles has also been negotiating a program with the IMF for the past six months, Payet added. “This is mainly because we cannot rely just on domestic financing. In regards to project financing, there is a lot of importation and if you just rely on domestic financing it will put additional pressure on your balance of payment because you need additional foreign exchange. This is why we’ve been discussing how to finance some of those large projects using external finance,” he explained.

Topics: Saudi Fund for Development Seychelles

‘Airbnb of Saudi’ raises $6m funding to expand across KSA

‘Airbnb of Saudi’ raises $6m funding to expand across KSA
Updated 23 May 2021
Deema A-Khudair

'Airbnb of Saudi' raises $6m funding to expand across KSA

‘Airbnb of Saudi’ raises $6m funding to expand across KSA
  • Series A funding led by Saudi venture capital firm STV
  • Gathern currently has a presence in 100 Saudi towns and cities
Updated 23 May 2021
Deema A-Khudair

JEDDAH: Gathern, a Riyadh-based startup similar to Airbnb, announced on Sunday the completion of a SR22 million ($6 million) Series A funding round headed by Saudi venture capital firm STV and supported by existing investors Vision Ventures, 500 Startups, Saudi businessman Naef Sultan AlAthel, and ARG Limited.

The company plans to use the new funding to invest in developing its product and expanding its geographic presence in Saudi Arabia, where it is now present in more than 100 towns and cities, including Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Abha, Al-Baha, Taif, Al-Ula, and Umluj.

Founded in 2017 by entrepreneur Latifa Altamimi, Gathern allows users to rent a villa, apartment, farm, caravan, room, chalet, camp, or yacht directly from an individual owner through its platform on a daily basis, and it is the first company in Saudi Arabia that has obtained this license from the Ministry of Tourism.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Gathern – it is our first investment in the travel space, and the largest ever investment in a female-led Saudi startup,” Ahmad Alshammari, a partner at STV, said in a press statement. “We believe that Latifa and the Gathern team have the right engine to tackle this fast-growing market with a fresh approach. They have proven themselves to be incredibly nimble and resilient during COVID-19, where they grew significantly despite the global challenges. We are excited to see what the future holds.”

Latifa Altamimi, co-founder and CEO at Gathern, said: “Saudi Arabia has a renewed vision for its tourism sector, with both domestic and international tourism seeing significant support. With Gathern, we look to offer a different experience from the traditional travel experience, by providing unique tourist residences from actual residents. This allows anyone to explore the real culture and cities in Saudi Arabia. If you become a host on our platform, you simply list your villa, apartment, farm, caravan, room, chalet, camp, or yacht, which allows you to earn significant additional income.”

Saudi Arabia opened up to international tourism in September 2019 and has since announced a number of megaprojects to attract visitors, including a $530 million fund to develop key destinations across the Kingdom. Riyadh aims to raise the contribution of its tourism sector to its GDP from 3 percent to 10 percent, in a bid to modernize its economy and veer away from oil dependence.

Market research firm Euromonitor International estimated in March that inbound tourism spending in Saudi Arabia would reach $25.3 billion by 2025, recovering from the impact of the coronavirus disease pandemic.

Topics: #saudi #tourism

Bahrain sees 23% rise in the value of govt tenders issued in Q1

Bahrain sees 23% rise in the value of govt tenders issued in Q1
Updated 23 May 2021
Arab News

Bahrain sees 23% rise in the value of govt tenders issued in Q1

Bahrain sees 23% rise in the value of govt tenders issued in Q1
  • $1.6 billion of government contracts awarded in Q1
  • Increase driven by Bahrain's infrastructure development plans
Updated 23 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Bahrain issued $1.6 billion worth of government contracts in the first quarter (Q1) of 2021, a year-on-year rise of 23 percent, according to new data released by Bahrain’s Tender Board — the country’s government procurement regulator.

The total number of individual contracts rose 25 percent year-on-year over the first three months of 2021, with the majority issued as part of Bahrain’s $32 billion infrastructure development plans.

The oil sector was the dominant source in Q1, accounting for $767 million — or 48 percent — of all contracts. This was followed by the aviation sector ($382 million), the construction and engineering consultancy sector ($194 million) and the materials and equipment sector ($119 million).

“The volume of economic activity, with 25 percent more tenders awarded in the first quarter of this year compared to last year, demonstrates the strength of the economy and the size of the opportunity for businesses that are looking to partner with Bahrain,” the chairman of the Tender Board, Shaikh Nayef bin Khalid Al Khalifa, said in a press statement.

“Improvements made to our e-tendering system over the last year are just part of a wider digitalization drive that is realizing greater efficiencies, benefiting the private sector and taking full advantage of Bahrain’s advanced digital infrastructure.”

An analysis of the contracts awarded in 2020 showed that Bahrain’s Ministry of Health reported a 140 percent year-on-year increase in the total value of tenders, as the country ramped up its expenditure to combat the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The data showed that 1,688 tenders worth $4.1 billion were issued in 2020, a decline of 14.58 percent. Despite the overall drop in the value of tenders awarded, the Ministry of Health awarded 137 tenders valued at $298.1 million, compared to 93 tenders valued at some $123.8 million in 2019.

“This surge in spending is attributed to the Kingdom’s robust and rapid COVID-19 response in many fronts, including a track and trace app, extensive testing, vaccinations, hospital robots, car park conversions to hospitals and more,” the Tender Board said in a statement.

Topics: #bahrain

President says Iraq lost one trillion dollars due to corruption since 2003

President says Iraq lost one trillion dollars due to corruption since 2003
Updated 23 May 2021
Arab News

President says Iraq lost one trillion dollars due to corruption since 2003

President says Iraq lost one trillion dollars due to corruption since 2003
  • An anti-corruption committee has arrested a number of officials and employees in Iraq for misusing public funds
Updated 23 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Iraqi President Barham Salih said Sunday his country has lost a trillion US dollars due to “rampant financial and administrative corruption in state institutions.”
In a speech he gave on corruption in the country, Salih discussed a draft law aiming to recover the proceeds of corruption, saying the law must allow pre-emptive and deterrent measures, as well as subsequent steps to recover stolen funds.
He said these include supporting financial and supervisory institutions and activating their tools.
Earlier in April, an anti-corruption committee has arrested a number of officials and employees in Iraq for misusing public funds.
The committee also banned several political figures from traveling over corruption charges.

Topics: Iraq

