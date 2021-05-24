Abu Dhabi adds six countries to green list

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi has added six new countries to its travel green list, including Germany and the US, the city’s Department of Culture and Tourism said.
Other countries added to the list were Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Spain, and Moldova.
Passengers arriving from these countries do not need to quarantine upon arrival in Abu Dhabi, and will only be asked to take a PCR test at the airport.
Those coming from countries not on the list must quarantine for ten days and will have to show a negative PCR test to board a flight to the UAE capital.
The announcement brings the emirate’s green list to 29 countries.
