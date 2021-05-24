Veteran Mossad operative named Israeli spy agency’s new chief

JERUSALEM: A veteran Mossad operative, who Israeli media said specialized in recruiting agents to work against Iran and Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group, was named on Monday as the Israeli intelligence agency’s new chief.
David Barnea, 56, and currently the Mossad’s deputy director, will replace Joseph (Yossi) Cohen, early next month, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement.
Cohen is stepping down after more than five years at the Mossad’s helm, during which he was closely involved in Israel’s outreach to Gulf Arab states that resulted in peace deals with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain last year.
Barnea joined the Mossad in 1996, serving as a case officer. From 2013 until his appointment in 2019 to the Mossad’s number two post, he commanded its Tzomet division, which Israeli media reports said recruits and runs agents.
The Haaretz newspaper said that as Tzomet’s commander, Barnea was responsible for enlisting operatives against the Mossad’s top priority targets, Iran and Hezbollah.
Iran has accused the Mossad of being behind the assassinations of nuclear scientists and military commanders as well as sabotage at uranium enrichment facilities that Israel alleges are part of a program aimed at producing atomic weapons.
Tehran denies it is seeking to build nuclear arms.
Barnea’s name and position in the Mossad could not be reported in Israel under military censorship rules until the announcement from the prime minister’s office of his new appointment.
Clockwise from left: Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie, commander of US Central Command; drones on display at an undisclosed location in central Iran; Iranian military officials inspecting drones on display. (AFP/Iranian Military Office/File Photos)
Can Iranian drone tech shift Middle East’s strategic balance of power?
Armed drones used by Iran-backed militias against US and partners constitute new form of asymmetric warfare
Iran’s drone program has identified chink in its opponents’ armor and is actively exploiting this vulnerability
Updated 24 May 2021
Paul Iddon
IRBIL, IRAQ: The drone threat posed to US and coalition personnel by Iran-backed militias is growing, and defenses against such threats remain limited — particularly in the face of Tehran’s growing capabilities. That was the clear message delivered by the US military commander in the Middle East during his most recent visit to Iraq.
Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie’s warning came in the wake of a rash of drone attacks launched by Iran’s proxies and allied groups in the region against coalition positions and regional partners of the US, a development viewed by many as a sign of a shift in the strategic balance of power.
“We’re working very hard to find technical fixes that would allow us to be more effective against drones,” the US Central Command (CENTCOM) commander said. “We’re open to all kinds of things. The army is working it very hard. Still, I don’t think we’re where we want to be.”
Take the drone attack launched from Iraq in January that targeted Saudi Arabia. Or the explosives-laden drone strike in April that targeted the US troop base at Irbil International Airport inside the normally secure autonomous Kurdistan region, causing a large fire and damage to a building.
While the attacks did not cause major casualties, they nevertheless underscored the evolving nature of the threat, and Iran’s rapidly advancing drone capabilities.
The Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen has frequently used loitering munitions, also known as suicide drones, against Saudi Arabia’s civilian and military infrastructure, which appear to feature components based heavily on an Iranian design.
In the conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian group Hamas used kamikaze-type drones against Israel, which exhibited many similarities to the same Iranian design.
In what appears to be more than just a coincidence, a complex that houses a factory that makes Iranian drones suffered a major explosion just days after Israel claimed that Iran was providing drones to Hamas.
Sunday’s blast injured at least nine workers at the petrochemical factory in Isfahan. The Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industrial Company, which manufactures a variety of aircraft and drones for Iranian and pro-Iranian forces, is located in the complex, owned by Sepahan Nargostar Chemical Industries.
There was no independent confirmation of the cause of the explosion or the precise factory affected. Analysts pointed out that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had displayed on Thursday parts of a drone that he said were made by Iran and had flown over from Iraq or Syria.
A recent Reuters report suggests that Iran has changed its strategy in Iraq with regard to use of projectiles. Instead of relying on larger established Shiite militia groups to carry out proxy attacks against US and coalition forces, it is now relying on much smaller militia groups completely loyal to Tehran.
The regime reportedly took 250 of these fighters to Lebanon last year, where they were trained by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) advisers to fly drones and carry out rocket attacks. The result has been a spate of drone attacks, both within and originating from Iraq.
Weaponry of this kind can be difficult to defend against, even for US forces operating advanced air defense systems, according to experts.
“The use of weaponized drone systems in Yemen, or during the latest conflict in Gaza, is a blueprint for how drones will be used in conflict from this point forward,” Dr. James Rogers, of the Center for War Studies at the University of Southern Denmark, told Arab News.
“The ability to send multiple drones and missiles all at once means that even the most sophisticated defense systems can be saturated and overrun.”
Iran’s fingerprints are all over the recent proliferation of armed drones among non-state actors and militias throughout the Middle East. As Rogers notes, the distance and deniability afforded by the drone has made it “a valued tool” in Iran’s arsenal.
“The Iranian drone program has innovated with sophisticated, indigenously produced drones, which it supplies to regional allies,” he said.
“This broad diffusion of Iranian drone technologies makes it almost impossible to tell who conducted a lethal drone strike in the region, and thus who should be held responsible and accountable. This is only going to get more difficult.”
The designs Iran supplies are very similar to Tehran’s own models, notably the Ababil series. Variants of these drones have appeared in the Houthi and Hamas arsenals, and in that of Iran’s main regional proxy, the Lebanese Hezbollah.
The technology has the added benefit of being easily disassembled for covert transport and reassembly at its destination.
For example, an anonymous Iraqi official told the Associated Press news agency that the drone that targeted Riyadh in January was delivered to Iraqi militiamen “in parts from Iran … assembled in Iraq, and launched from Iraq.”
The efficacy of the weapons in question has been augmented by recent advancements in commercial drone technology.
“Now a number of non-state actors have Iranian designs. They are able to produce their own systems, fitted with commercially available technologies, which they can then supply to their allies,” Rogers said. “In essence, the drone is out of the bag, and the threat is spreading.”
Iran is well aware it has found a chink in its opponents’ armor — and is actively exploiting this vulnerability.
The Biden team had signaled loudly even before it took office of its determination to find a pathway back into the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action with Iran. This stated objective has since translated into indirect talks in Vienna.
Strategic and defense experts believe Iran has been testing the US administration with calculated provocations in multiple theaters, partly in an effort to take the measure of President Joe Biden, and partly as a way to gain leverage in the nuclear negotiations.
Nicholas Heras, senior analyst and program head for State Resilience and Fragility at the Newslines Institute, says Iran’s defense establishment is “leaning into a strategy of utilizing drone forces to present asymmetric challenges to more technologically advanced state actor competitors.
“Iran is building best-in-class capabilities with the concept of drone swarms in the air and at sea, which is a skill set that worries US defense and intelligence officials who are required to protect US forces deployed to the Middle East,” Heras told Arab News.
“The IRGC is the global leader in disseminating the tactics, techniques and procedures for drone warfare to non-state actors, who can then execute highly sensitive attacks against Iran’s opponents while giving Iran the ability to deny that it ordered the attacks.”
The IRGC’s preferred models of choice are kamikaze drones, which crash into their respective targets and explode on impact, since they are easy to assemble, easy to operate, easy to use for overwhelming swarm attacks, and very challenging to counter. Such drones are most likely what McKenzie has in mind.
“There is no one anti-air system that will work best against the drone warfare methods that the IRGC is teaching Iran’s partners and proxies,” Heras said.
“Countering Iran’s networked drone warfare requires active signals intelligence to identify operatives and drone manufacturing sites, and rapid reaction strikes to hit them before they get off the ground.”
The threat posed by drones to the US — and, by extension, to its regional partners — has become impossible to ignore even by an administration whose stated goal is to end America’s “forever wars” and focus on the threats from Russia and China.
“These small- and medium-sized (drones) present a new and complex threat to our forces and those of our partners and allies,” McKenzie told Congress in April.
“For the first time since the Korean War, we are operating without complete air superiority.”
Gaza violence and unrest at home raise specter of new Israel election
Before conflict flared with armed Palestinian groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad on May 10, Netanyahu’s political future looked precarious
Updated 25 May 2021
AFP
JERUSALEM: Israel’s battle with Gaza militants and unprecedented inter-communal violence at home have further complicated efforts to form a government, raising the specter of yet another general election, experts say.
That could be a political boon to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose best hope of extending his record 12 straight years in office could hang on what would be the fifth Israeli election since April 2019.
But the ideologically divided anti-Netanyahu camp still has a narrow window to reach a deal that would oust the hawkish premier: Centrist opposition leader Yair Lapid’s 28-day mandate to form a government expires on June 3.
“Most analysts regard a fifth election as the most probable outcome,” said Toby Greene, a political scientist at Bar Ilan University.
“But we have 10 days left, and that’s a very long time in Israeli politics.”
It was widely expected that any deal reached by Lapid would have to bring on board both Naftali Bennett’s right-wing Jewish nationalist Yamina party, and at least some pro-Palestinian and non-Zionist Arab lawmakers.
But hopes for any such deal were dealt a severe blow this month as militants in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza launched rockets into Israel, while multiple mixed Jewish and Arab communities inside Israel were gripped by a wave of inter-communal violence.
That forced Bennett to “reconsider his choice to form a government together with Arab-supported parties,” said Yohanan Plesner, president of the Israel Democracy Institute think tank.
Before conflict flared with armed Palestinian groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad on May 10, Netanyahu’s political future looked precarious.
On trial for bribery, fraud and breach of trust, the premier had failed in a March 23 vote to secure enough seats with his allies to build a majority in Israel’s 120-seat parliament.
Most analysts regard a fifth election as the most probable outcome.
Toby Greene, Political scientist
His mandate to form a government expired on May 4, handing Lapid a chance to try.
But Yonatan Freeman, a political scientist at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, said it was in Israel’s “political DNA to support the incumbent” when conflict flares.
As Israel ramped up its air strikes in Gaza in response to Palestinian rocket attacks, Netanyahu made joint appearances with his bitter political enemy, Defense Minister Benny Gantz— uneasy bedfellows in a coalition that turned sour.
Crisis leadership, experts say, may have helped Netanyahu reinforce an image that has helped him endure in politics for decades: the security focused statesman who defends Israel against external threats.
The crisis also “caused a fissure among the opposing camp,” Plesner said.
Lapid’s best, and possibly only, hope of forming a government involved a prospective deal with Bennett’s Yamina party.
Bennett and Lapid are ideological opponents, but both have prioritized averting a fifth election and ending the divisive Netanyahu era.
A deal would have seen Bennett serving as prime minister in a rotation, an arrangement that could harm his standing among some right-wing supporters.
But at the same time, it would constitute a “huge opportunity for Bennett to present himself as prime ministerial material” as part of his efforts to become Netanyahu’s successor, Greene said.
And without Bennett, centrist former television anchor Lapid has little space to make a deal to unite the splintered anti-Netanyahu camp.
After the Gaza crisis, “it’s unlikely, but not impossible,” Plesner said.
Plesner said that Netanyahu, “as Israel’s most seasoned politician,” may be now able to coax rivals into his camp.
He listed Gantz, a centrist, and Gideon Saar, a right-winger who defected from Netanyahu’s Likud last year, as possible collaborators.
But with all blocs struggling to build a coalition, “the most likely outcome at this point is that Israel is headed to a fifth election,” Plesner said.
After Israel agreed a mutual cease-fire with Hamas and Islamic Jihad and the inter-communal violence eased, Lapid’s Yesh Atid party announced coalition talks would resume Monday, without Bennett’s Yamina.
Opening his party session, Lapid said: “I’ll do everything to form a government ... our negotiating teams are meeting and trying” to achieve that goal.
“The chances might not be high but while there is a chance, however small, we will leave no stone unturned,” he added.
Yet Freeman of the Hebrew University said the crisis could actually drive momentum toward a unity government.
The inter-communal violence saw both Arab and Jewish rioters attack religious sites, among other targets.
Freeman said the Arab violence in solidarity with Gaza raised profound concern across Israel’s security establishment: If the Hamas conflict were to flare again, so could the internal strife.
He suggested that the imperative to offer Arab lawmakers a role in the government as a gesture of unity could create an incentive for political compromise in the days ahead.
Whether Netanyahu or another leader is capable of crafting a broad, inter-communal coalition remains highly uncertain.
But, Freeman said, “people are looking for ways to mitigate against this violence happening again. Bringing more Arab politicians into the fold could be a way of doing that.”
Israel defense ministry wants Gaza aid to bypass Hamas
The official unauthorized to speak publicly said aid must be managed to rehabilitate Gaza "without posing a threat to Israel"
Aid deliveries would have to involve the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority
Updated 24 May 2021
AFP
JERUSALEM: An Israeli defense official said Monday aid to rebuild the conflict-battered Gaza Strip must bypass its Islamist rulers Hamas, and instead flow through an international “mechanism” to reach people directly.
Israel has enforced a blockade on impoverished Gaza since 2007, when Hamas seized control of the crowded enclave.
Israel argues the measures are necessary to isolate Hamas, considered a terrorist organization by most Western countries.
The official — who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter — said the aid must be managed to rehabilitate Gaza “without posing a threat to Israel.”
The official, who spoke a day before US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits the region, said aid deliveries would have to involve the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority, which has worked with Hamas in the past to deliver donations to Gaza.
US President Joe Biden said in a statement that part of Blinken’s trip would include working on “the coordinated international effort to ensure immediate assistance reaches Gaza in a way that benefits the people there and not Hamas.”
Israel pounded Gaza for 11 days with air strikes and artillery, while Hamas fired more than 4,000 rockets from the enclave, before a cease-fire last Friday.
Israeli strikes ravaged Gaza’s infrastructure, as well as made at least 6,000 people homeless, the UN’s humanitarian agency says.
Up to 800,000 are without access to clean water in the coastal enclave.
Egypt has pledged $500 million to support rebuilding, while the UN said it has released $18.5 million for humanitarian aid in Gaza.
US and Egyptian presidents hold talks on Gaza, Libya
Biden and El-Sisi discussed ways to consolidate the Gaza cease-fire
They also agreed to strengthen joint efforts to reintegrate Iraq into the region
Updated 24 May 2021
Arab News
LONDON: US President Joe Biden held talks with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Monday to discuss urgent aid and reconstruction in Gaza.
Egypt brokered a truce that brought to an end days of Israeli bombardment of the territory that killed 252 Palestinians including 66 children. Twelve people were killed in Israel by rockets fired from Gaza.
Biden and El-Sisi discussed ways to consolidate the cease-fire that was backed by the US and ways to revive the peace process, an Egyptian presidential spokesman said.
During the call, Biden said Washington was determined to work to restore calm and coordinate efforts with all international partners to support the Palestinian Authority.
The US president said Washington appreciated Egyptian efforts to reach the cease-fire, and that he would continue consulting with El-Sisi.
The two leaders also discussed the political process in Libya with the aim of holding elections at the end of the year.
Biden and El-Sisi also agreed to strengthen joint efforts to reintegrate Iraq into the region.
The spokesman said the leaders exchanged views on a giant dam project underway in Ethiopia, which Egypt and Sudan say threatens their water security.
El-Sisi said Egypt sought a fair and binding legal agreement over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam that includes clear rules for the process of filling and operating the dam.
Biden said Washington intended to make efforts to ensure Egypt’s water security, and they agreed to strengthen diplomatic efforts to reach an agreement that preserves water and development rights for all parties.
Belarus points to Hamas bomb threat in plane diversion, group rejects claim
Belarus says a false bomb threat was written in the name of the Palestinian group Hamas
Hamas spokesman Barhoum says the group ‘has nothing to do with that completely’
Updated 24 May 2021
Reuters
MOSCOW: Belarus said on Monday that a false bomb threat that prompted a passenger plane to be diverted to Minsk where authorities arrested a journalist on board, was written in the name of the Palestinian group Hamas.
Authorities released what they said was a text of the bomb alert as officials sought to defuse a mounting international outcry over what Western capitals have denounced as an act of “state piracy.”
Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum denied his group had any knowledge or connection.
Minsk scrambled a warplane to escort a Ryanair flight on Sunday, flagging a bomb alert that proved false once the plane had made an unscheduled landing in Belarus where authorities arrested Roman Protasevich, a journalist critical of Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.
Western governments are threatening new sanctions against the former Soviet republic led by authoritarian Lukashenko over the diversion of the flight from Greece to Lithuania as it flew through Belarusian air space.
In Minsk, the foreign ministry’s spokesman said Belarus had acted in line with international regulations and a senior transport official read out what he said was the text of the bomb threat.
“We, the soldiers of Hamas, demand that Israel cease fire in the Gaza Strip. We demand that the European Union withdraw its support for Israel in this war,” said the head of the transport ministry’s aviation department.
“There is a bomb on that plane. If you do not comply with our demands, the bomb will explode over Vilnius on 23 May,” he said.
Hamas spokesman Barhoum said the group “has nothing to do with that completely.”
The Palestinian movement and Israel are in the fourth day of a cease-fire after 11 days of hostilities, the worst outbreak in fighting between Israel and Hamas in years.
“We don’t resort to these methods, which could be the doing of some suspicious parties that aim to demonize Hamas and foil the state of world sympathy with our Palestinian people and their legitimate resistance,” the Hamas spokesman said.
Igor Golub, head of the Belarusian air force, said that the Ryanair crew took the decision to divert to Minsk itself and that the fighter jet was sent to escort it only after it turned to fly toward the Belarusian capital.
The Belarusian foreign ministry spokesman said Minsk would guarantee full transparency in the case and would also be prepared to allow foreign experts to be involved in an investigation.