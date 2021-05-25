You are here

Emirates boss eyes a la carte business travel and no more 'Darth Vader' masks

Gulf carriers including Emirates have been stung by the collapse of air travel in general and especially the decline in the premium cabin segment. (Shutterstock)
Updated 25 May 2021
  • Now carriers are rapidly re-thinking how business class travel is likely to contribute to future earnings
DUBAI: Business class passengers will be able to choose which elements of premium travel they pay for post-pandemic as the industry adapts to changing customer demand said Emirates President Sir Tim Clark.
“In the past we never had the tools to be able do that, to create an 'a la carte' menu for business class travel, which allows you to pick and chose and the various price points that go with it,” Clark told aviation consultant John Strickland in an interview for Dubai’s Arabian Travel Market trade show.
“I think that’s a very smart thing to do. We’ve seen how it works with low cost but perhaps that’s been a little bit more controversial. The value proposition in doing that is really quite staggering if you get it right. And we are not alone in doing that . In the end automation allows us to do all of that even in the economy cabin as well.”
Gulf carriers including Emirates have been stung by the collapse of air travel in general and especially the decline in the premium cabin segment where they have been able to generate huge profits in the past. The top deck of its workhorse double decker Airbus A380 has been devoted entirely to premium travel with it’s famous onboard bar a big draw for business class passengers.
Now carriers are rapidly re-thinking how business class travel is likely to contribute to future earnings, with the leisure segment expected to lead the industry out of its current trough.
However Clark insisted that air travel would eventually emerge from the restrictions it now faces and the flying experience would revert to pre-pandemic times.
“It will all go away,” he said. “So the notion that you have our crew clad like ‘Darth Vader with PPE masks and visors inhibiting what we are really good doing — that will go. You’ve got to believe that.”

 

Danish investment bank Saxo to launch crypto trading platform in Mideast

Danish investment bank Saxo to launch crypto trading platform in Mideast
Danish investment bank Saxo to launch crypto trading platform in Mideast

  The Crypto FX will allow investors to trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin against euros, dollars, and yen
DUBAI: Danish trading and investment specialist Saxo Bank is launching a new cryptocurrency product, allowing clients from the Middle East and North Africa to trade crypto coins against some major currencies.
The Crypto FX will allow investors to trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin against euros, dollars, and yen from a single margin account, the bank said in a statement.
The bank’s clients can trade and hedge both long and short exposure in the three major crypto currencies, it said, and they will be in the form of derivatives and not physical coins.
“The offering sits at the intersection of traditional finance and crypto, which is where we see the market evolving as it draws the attention of retail traders and financial institutions,” Kay Van-Petersen, global macro strategist at Saxo Bank, said.
The new platform comes as governments in the region, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain, have introduced new policies regulating crypto-related transactions.  
It comes amid continued volatility in the sector with Bitcoin losing some ground during a weekend sell-off, sparked by renewed signs of a Chinese crackdown on the emerging sector.
However it recorded some gains on Tuesday, trading at nearly $40,000 – rising more 4 percent in the last 24 hours.

Saudi media group SRMG appoints chairman

Saudi media group SRMG appoints chairman
Saudi media group SRMG appoints chairman

  The company generated SR91.5 million ($21.4 million) in profit for the first quarter as sales gained by more than a fifth to SR596.8 million
RIYADH: The Saudi Research and Media Group (SRMG), the publisher of Arab News, said it appointed Abdulrahman Ibrahim Alrowaita as chairman and Majid Abdulrhman Alissa as vice-chairman.
The company made the disclosure following its extraordinary general assembly meeting, in which board members were elected for a three-year term.
Last week the media group reported a 41.4 percent increase in first quarter net profit.
The company generated SR91.5 million ($21.4 million) in profit for the first quarter as sales gained by more than a fifth to SR596.8 million, the company said in a filing to the Tadawul stock exchange.
SRMG also rebranded this month to become the Saudi Research and Media Group. It was previously known as The Saudi Research and Marketing Group.

 

Saudi Arabia's KBW Ventures invests in French plant-based food startup

Saudi Arabia’s KBW Ventures invests in French plant-based food startup
Saudi Arabia's KBW Ventures invests in French plant-based food startup

  Plant B2B is a food distribution company, ViVeg is a vegan food subscription platform, and Furahaa is its vegan fast-food restaurant chain
DUBAI: KBW Ventures, the company founded by Saudi Arabia’s Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al-Saud, has invested in French food technology startup Furahaa Group, the firm’s first investment in the European country.

Paris-based Furahaa Group was founded in 2015 by entrepreneur Arthur Devillers and is the holding company for a number of food and hospitality subsidiaries. Plant B2B is a food distribution company, ViVeg is a vegan food subscription platform, and Furahaa is its vegan fast-food restaurant chain.

Prince Khaled said: “This is my first investment in the French market. Furahaa Group, driven by Arthur’s vision for an inclusive and diverse workplace, while giving both consumers and other vendors a route to choose plant-based options, had me interested in the business immediately.

“The distribution business is strong, and during the (COVID-19) pandemic I saw a swift and organized pivot – something any investor would find very attractive in a portfolio company.”

The financial value of the investment has not been revealed.

Devillers said: “Furahaa Group was initially seeking like-minded investors to ensure our stock stability. We wanted to better meet shortages of plant-based foodstuffs, as in France alternative proteins – meat and dairy alternatives – are not yet widely available at competitive price points.

“Sourcing quality ingredients at price parity was a challenge, so this led to Furahaa Group developing our own supply chain and distribution streams.”

Furahaa Group is aiming to use the new investment to open outlets throughout France and franchise the plant-based fast-food model further afield.

“We want to be everywhere that mainstream fast food is, but offering plant-based, delicious, ethical alternatives,” Devillers added.

KBW Ventures invests in companies with transformative technologies and business models. Its other investments include the Colorado-based pet food firm Bond Pet Foods, Hawaiian-based vegan jerky company Moku Foods, US-based cellular agriculture seafood company BlueNalu, and California’s Beyond Meat.

Prince Khaled announced in March that he had become a member of the advisory board for the $15 million XPRIZE Feed the Next Billion competition, which aims to find alternatives to traditional farming and cooking methods.

“XPRIZE is known for catalyzing innovators to solve pressing global issues, and the Feed the Next Billion challenge actually addresses several problems in one shot: The climate crisis, the responsible usage of natural resources, making healthy protein-rich foods widely available with a built-in affordability metric, and more,” the prince told Arab News.

Launched in December, XPRIZE Feed the Next Billion seeks to meet the growing global demand for protein products through the development of nutritious alternatives to traditional chicken and fish products.

EFG Hermes-backed FIM eyes blank-check deal in US

EFG Hermes-backed FIM eyes blank-check deal in US
EFG Hermes-backed FIM eyes blank-check deal in US

  Discussions are ongoing, and there's no certainty they will lead to a transaction
RIYADH: FIM Partners, the frontier and emerging markets asset manager backed by EFG Hermes, is considering listing a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in the US, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The Dubai-based investment firm could seek about $250 million for the blank-check company, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is advising on the potential deal, they said.
A blank check company is a publicly-traded business that has no defined business plan which may be used to raise capital as a startup or be merged with another entity.
FIM Partners has not set a timeline for any listing, and it could decide to wait before proceeding with a deal given the turmoil in the SPAC market, the people said.
FIM Partners is led by CEO Hedi Ben Mlouka, a former Merrill Lynch banker who previously ran Duet Group’s frontier markets investing arm.
Discussions are ongoing, and there’s no certainty they will lead to a transaction, the people said, according to Bloomberg.
A representative for FIM Partners didn’t have any immediate comment. A spokesperson for JPMorgan declined to comment.

Abu Dhabi back to bond markets despite rebound in oil

Abu Dhabi back to bond markets despite rebound in oil
Abu Dhabi back to bond markets despite rebound in oil

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi plans to sell US dollar bonds on Tuesday in its first foray in the international debt markets this year, raising cash for state coffers despite a recent rebound in oil prices.
The oil-rich emirate gave initial guidance of 70-75 basis points over US Treasuries for seven-year US dollar-denominated bonds expected to price later in the day. It did not say how much it intended to raise.
The UAE was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and last year’s crash in oil prices, but a rebound in global crude demand as economies re-open has reduced the urgency to borrow for budget purposes.
“I’m hearing that the issue size is around $2 billion only,” said Zeina Rizk, executive fixed income director at Arqaam Capital, adding some of the funds might end up boosting foreign currency reserves.
Citi, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, JPMorgan and Standard Chartered are joint lead managers and joint bookrunners for the deal, according to a document from one of the banks, seen by Reuters.
“This is more of an updating-the-curve kind of issuance. They didn’t have a seven-year paper and hence the curve was being interpolated,” another fund manager said.
Brent crude, trading at over $68 on Tuesday, has more than tripled since oil’s crash last year, when Brent fell below $20 a barrel.
Abu Dhabi is expected to post a budget deficit of around 43 billion dirhams ($11.7 billion) in 2021 against 37.2 billion dirhams last year, the preliminary prospectus for the new bond offering, reviewed by Reuters, showed.
The budget, however, is based on an oil price assumption of about $46 per barrel versus roughly $50 per barrel last year.
“This deficit is expected to be funded principally by borrowings,” the prospectus said.
Abu Dhabi has become a relatively frequent issuer of US dollar-denominated debt in recent years, and tapped the market three times last year for a total of $15 billion.
At the end of 2020, it had $40 billion in outstanding bonds and $3.9 billion in outstanding loans. Outstanding bonds and loans totaled $29.4 billion at the end of 2019, the prospectus showed.

