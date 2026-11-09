RIYADH: The Federation of Saudi Chambers has launched the International Business Concierge, a support platform designed to help international companies explore investment opportunities, establish operations and expand their presence in the Saudi market.

The initiative aims to help international companies move from initial investment interest to setting up and scaling their businesses in the Kingdom, Al-Eqtisadiah reported.

The launch comes as Saudi Arabia seeks to strengthen its appeal to foreign investors, supported by economic reforms, an evolving business environment and growing opportunities in priority sectors.

Foreign direct investment inflows increased from $7.5 billion in 2017 to $35.5 billion in 2025, while the total stock of FDI rose from $133.8 billion to $293.3 billion over the same period.

As Vision 2030 enters its next phase, the Kingdom is seeking to build on this momentum and strengthen its ability to convert international investor interest into tangible investments and sustainable economic contributions.

In this context, the IBC will provide a dedicated support system to streamline the entry of foreign companies into the Saudi market and assist them in establishing and expanding their operations through an integrated range of services.

The Federation draws on a network of 103 business councils and 26 chambers of commerce across the Kingdom. These organisations connect Saudi companies with international business communities, a role the new initiative will expand by guiding foreign investors through the procedures involved in establishing and growing businesses in Saudi Arabia.

Sultan Al-Musallam, secretary-general of the Federation of Saudi Chambers, said: “The Kingdom has made tangible progress in solidifying its position as a global investment destination, driven by the ambitions of Vision 2030 and its accompanying economic reforms. Our priority for the next phase is to build further upon this progress and assist more international companies in transforming investment opportunities into projects and partnerships that deliver long-term economic impact within the Kingdom.”

Al-Musallam added: “Through the IBC initiative, we aim to facilitate access to the Saudi business ecosystem and support investments that create added value, sustainable opportunities, and lasting partnerships.”

Mahesh Shahdadpuri, founder and chairman of TASC Group, said: “The significant international interest in the Saudi market reflects the breadth of investment opportunities available. This initiative aims to translate that interest into concrete projects and scalable businesses by streamlining the different stages of the investor journey and enhancing connectivity.”

“TASC is contributing its operational and practical expertise to support this initiative, helping international companies establish sustainable businesses and expand their operations within the Kingdom,” Shahdadpuri added.