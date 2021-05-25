You are here

  • Home
  • Samaco Automotive taps Amazon Web Services for customer satisfaction

Samaco Automotive taps Amazon Web Services for customer satisfaction

Samaco Automotive taps Amazon Web Services for customer satisfaction
Short Url

https://arab.news/5vbqy

Updated 44 sec ago
Arab News

Samaco Automotive taps Amazon Web Services for customer satisfaction

Samaco Automotive taps Amazon Web Services for customer satisfaction
Updated 44 sec ago
Arab News

Samaco Automotive Company, the premium car dealer for Audi, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche and Volkswagen cars, has become the first automotive dealer in the Kingdom to launch a customer service feature on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) and ThingLogix Solutions platforms.
The innovative service seeks to help and support the company’s customers and deliver best-in-class customer service.
“Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies are becoming imperative for businesses to maintain a competitive edge. It is claimed that by 2035, AI will have the power to increase productivity by 40 percent or more,” said Abdulla Attas, general manager for IT, business and digital transformation at Samaco Automotive.
Businesses are greatly relying on AI for automating business functions across customer service, sales and marketing verticals. According to a report in Accenture, 50 percent of consumers no longer care if they are dealing with humans or AI-enabled assistants. AI allows businesses to provide prompt assistance at various touch points of the customer journey.

HIGHLIGHT

Samaco Automotive chose AI chatbots as an integral part of customer service for several reasons, the most important being that it saves time.

By deploying chatbots for customer service, Samaco Automotive can meet the topmost customer expectation i.e. receiving 24×7 support. Real-time customer engagement will increase the customer satisfaction rate, thus delivering an overall superior experience.
Samaco Automotive chose AI chatbots as an integral part of customer service for several reasons, the most important being that it saves time.
Since chatbots answer simple questions quickly, the services and support team have more time to tackle other complex queries, which in turn will improve the organizational performance and productivity, in addition to enhancing customer satisfaction.
Bots will also help the company save on operational costs and improve response time.
AWS offers a broad set of machine learning services that support cloud infrastructure, putting machine learning in the hands of every developer, data scientist and expert practitioner. Named a leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Cloud AI Developer Services report, AWS is helping tens of thousands of customers accelerate their machine learning journey with the help of its partner ThingLogix.

Topics: Samaco

Related

The life journey of a Ferrari — From production to achieving legendary status
Corporate News
The life journey of a Ferrari — From production to achieving legendary status
AMC brings 9-screen luxury cinema to Jeddah
Corporate News
AMC brings 9-screen luxury cinema to Jeddah

PwC’s Academy brings region’s first Arabic HR qualification to Kingdom

The Associate Professional in Human Resources (aPHRi) is delivered in partnership with HR certification institute HRCI. (Supplied)
The Associate Professional in Human Resources (aPHRi) is delivered in partnership with HR certification institute HRCI. (Supplied)
Updated 25 May 2021
Arab News

PwC’s Academy brings region’s first Arabic HR qualification to Kingdom

The Associate Professional in Human Resources (aPHRi) is delivered in partnership with HR certification institute HRCI. (Supplied)
Updated 25 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: As the Kingdom continues its drive toward Saudization, PwC’s Academy has launched the region’s first Arabic human resource (HR) qualification, supporting the development of emerging Saudi HR professionals.

The Associate Professional in Human Resources (aPHRi), delivered in partnership with HR certification institute HRCI, is designed to develop core HR management skills, a role critical for business success.

Approved by Saudi Arabia’s Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF), the aPHRi is an internationally recognized qualification that combines live online training in Arabic with comprehensive learning materials. The course provides the foundations of HR management, equipping Saudi Arabia’s future HR leaders with the skills and competencies to advance their professional career.

Samar Sayegh, PwC partner and PwC’s Academy leader in the Kingdom, said: “Human resources play a crucial role in business success. Over the past year, we’ve seen this role evolve to lead forward-thinking strategies for the virtual workforce — proving to be the true backbone of every organization. We’re delighted to bring to the Kingdom an internationally recognized HR program that supports the Saudization agenda and upskills HR professionals to further their careers.”

FASTFACT

The Associate Professional in Human Resources is an internationally recognized qualification that combines live online training in Arabic with comprehensive learning materials.

“Introducing the Associate Professional in Human Resources exam in Arabic offers our Middle Eastern colleagues the opportunity to expand their HR knowledge base and practices to benefit their workforce and organizations,” said Dr. Amy Dufrane, chief executive of HRCI.

The aPHRi program covers a variety of key knowledge areas, including HR operations, recruitment and selection, employee relations, health and safety, compensation and benefits, as well as human resource development and retention.

PwC’s Academy is the learning and education business of PwC, committed to supporting the sustainable growth of talent across the region. Operating across the Middle East, PwC Academies are present in more than 40 countries worldwide.

 

Topics: PwC

Related

PwC’s Academy launches accredited CMI qualification
Corporate News
PwC’s Academy launches accredited CMI qualification
PwC Middle East committed to AlUla development
Corporate News
PwC Middle East committed to AlUla development

The life journey of a Ferrari — From production to achieving legendary status

The life journey of a Ferrari — From production to achieving legendary status
Updated 25 May 2021
Arab News

The life journey of a Ferrari — From production to achieving legendary status

The life journey of a Ferrari — From production to achieving legendary status
Updated 25 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Of the superior performance of the cars that he built, Enzo Ferrari was clear, simply stating: “They have more horsepower, and they don’t break down.” In tribute to this vision, Ferrari is committed to ensuring that every single car remains in the same pristine condition that it was delivered in, no matter whether five,10, 15 or 20 years after its production in Maranello. 

Each of the world-renowned Ferrari after-sales programs offer clients the utmost peace of mind, guaranteeing their much-loved Ferrari is always as good as the day it was driven off the production line. With the exception of limited-edition models, the ownership experience of a Ferrari always comes with an exclusive seven-year maintenance contract, in addition to the standard three-year contractual warranty, setting an unprecedented standard throughout the industry for customer care. 

This peace of mind is provided through the Genuine Maintenance program, which offers a tailored service for every car and is extended to any subsequent owner during the car’s first seven-year period. Checks are scheduled annually, or every 20,000 km, and are performed by highly qualified technicians who have been extensively trained at the Ferrari Training Center in Maranello using factory-approved dedicated diagnostic equipment. Nobody knows the unique characteristics of the various Prancing Horse models better than them. The costs of labor, original replacement parts, lubricants, engine oil and brake fluid are all covered under this program. 

Following the expiration of the first three-year warranty, Ferrari presents the option of subscribing to the NewPower15 extended warranty program. This makes Ferrari the first marque to offer warranty cover of up to 15 years or 90,000 km after the car is registered. 

The NewPower15 program is offered on a yearly basis and can be renewed for an extra three years after the NewPower15 contract has expired. The NewPower15 warranty programs cover the vehicle’s main mechanical components, including the engine, gearbox, PTU, suspension and steering.

Ferrari cars are a manifestation of Enzo Ferrari’s vision of innovation, and that innovation is not only limited to the cars, but also extends to class-leading after-sales services. Ferrari offers a new extended warranty and service program called MainPower. 

MainPower is a service offered to customers who, at the end of the seven-year Genuine Maintenance program, wish to extend their service and warranty contracts. In essence, MainPower is a combination of Ferrari’s industry-leading NewPower15 and Ordinary Maintenance programs. 

The warranty coverage of the program is identical to that of NewPower15 with the addition of the tried-and-tested seven-year Genuine Maintenance service program. For a few selected Ferrari models like the Ferrari California, 458 Italia, 458 Spider and FF, MainPower completely replaces the NewPower15 programs.

Ferrari Genuine also includes an accessories division, which is solely aimed at making the experience of owning a Ferrari extremely personalized and unique. Ferrari Genuine accessories offer a wide variety of Ferrari products and kits specifically designed to make each Ferrari special and unique to its owner. These products include interior carbon fiber trims and inserts, infotainment systems, battery conditioners, AFS headlights and many more.

Last but not least is the new Ferrari Premium program. This is a new program exclusively developed to safeguard the efficiency, reliability and market value of Ferrari cars. The program enables the customer to replace components that wear out with time. Using only original Ferrari components, highly specialized technicians from the official Ferrari Service Network service the car over the course of the years during which the customer is a member of the program. Members of the program are provided with a Ferrari Premium certificate, and the right to facilitated access to Ferrari Classiche certification. 

The program is extended to owners of the 360 Modena, 599 GTB Fiorano, F430, 612 Scaglietti, 612 Scaglietti Sessanta, 612 One to One, 456 GT/GTA, 456M GT/GTA, 550 Maranello, 550 Barchetta, 575 Maranello, 575 Superamerica, 599 GTO, 599 SA Aperta and Enzo. Ferrari Premium completes the wide range of official services that Ferrari offers after a customer purchases a car, guaranteeing continuity over the first 20 years of the car’s life and providing facilitated access to Ferrari Classiche certification, thus offering Ferrari car owners a comprehensive and fully-exclusive service.

The Classiche certification maintains a classic Ferrari and makes it more than simply a collector’s car. It is a testimony to Ferrari’s heritage, and each model represents the pinnacle of road-car engineering of its era. When you own a Ferrari, the most important aspect is originality. Since 2003, Ferrari has provided factory support for the collector car world, introducing a program that testifies to the authenticity of cars over 20 years of age and supplying a comprehensive range of services dedicated to the preservation of these historically significant motor vehicles.

All restoration work carried out by Ferrari Classiche is underpinned by in-depth research using Ferrari’s production archive, a treasure trove of invaluable technical information on every car built at the factory. This extensive archive allows Ferrari to offer its classic car clients a Certificate of Authenticity or an attestation for vehicles of historic interest, and to supply all major mechanical components manufactured to the original specifications.

Topics: Ferarri Car manufacturing

Related

Ferrari awards Saudi dealership for service excellence
Corporate News
Ferrari awards Saudi dealership for service excellence
REVIEW: Pizzazz and power – The Ferrari F8 Spider
Motoring
REVIEW: Pizzazz and power – The Ferrari F8 Spider

AMC brings 9-screen luxury cinema to Jeddah

AMC brings 9-screen luxury cinema to Jeddah
Updated 24 May 2021
Arab News

AMC brings 9-screen luxury cinema to Jeddah

AMC brings 9-screen luxury cinema to Jeddah
Updated 24 May 2021
Arab News

AMC Cinemas, in yet another move to develop the moviegoing experience in Saudi Arabia, has opened its ninth location in the Kingdom at Jeddah’s Stars Avenue shopping mall. It is a first for AMC Cinemas in the Kingdom’s west coast city and will offer moviegoers the same luxurious standards they have come to expect and enjoy from AMC Cinemas elsewhere.

The AMC Stars Avenue 9 cinema offers 755 seats across nine auditoriums, including eight luxury screens equipped with 4K Barco Laser projectors, surround sound, and luxe recliner and plush rocker seating throughout, together with one immersive IMAX with Laser experience providing heightened realism and an optimal movie-going experience. 

Greeting guests on arrival to the cinema is AMC Cinema Souq, a reimagined and fully customizable food and beverage concept offering classic cinema fare, restaurant-quality hot foods, one-of-a-kind deserts, and creative handcrafted beverages from the AMC MacGuffins Mocktail and Coffee bar, as well as movie merchandise and much more. An additional feature of the Stars Avenue cinema will be a conference room connected to one of the main auditoriums, which will be available for private hire for meetings or parties later in the year. 

The Jeddah opening is part of AMC Cinemas’ expansion plan to reach the largest possible number of movie lovers across Saudi Arabia, a goal in line with government plans to diversify entertainment content, as well as providing new experiences to suit the tastes of different audiences.

Andrew Such, chief executive of AMC Cinemas, said: “The AMC Stars Avenue 9 cinema in Jeddah city is part of our ongoing strategy to provide innovative and creative cinematic experiences for movie-lovers throughout Saudi Arabia. We pride ourselves on offering industry-leading, state-of-the-art-technology in luxurious surroundings for an exceptional movie-going experience. We want a visit to AMC Cinemas to be nothing short of memorable. 

“By offering the latest international advances in cinema enjoyment, we continue to support the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which focuses on improving the entertainment sector. This is a vitally important part of the Kingdom’s Quality of Life program and motivates us to continue our efforts to build and provide innovative cinema.”

The opening of AMC Stars Avenue 9 cinema in Jeddah city, in addition to the opening of the first cinema in Dawadmi (a town in Riyadh region) in April, brings the total number of AMC Cinemas in Saudi Arabia to nine locations, with five in Riyadh and one each in Hafar Al-Batin and Al-Majmaah governorates.

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque joins travel expo

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque joins travel expo
Updated 24 May 2021
Arab News

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque joins travel expo

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque joins travel expo
Updated 24 May 2021
Arab News

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center (SZGMC) participated in the Arabian Travel Market 2021 exhibition, which was held in Dubai during May 16-19. The participation is part of the center’s strategy to play a religious, cultural and civilizational role in society.

The exhibition was an opportunity for the center to inform visitors of the role it plays in honoring the founding father of the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan. The exhibition also enabled the center to shed light on Islamic heritage and noble values, and the mosque’s richness in arts and aesthetics of Islamic architecture.

The SZGMC exhibition stand was located within the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi pavilion.

The center participates annually in the event to promote its role and communicate with different cultures. The exhibition enables SZGMC to introduce the mosque as a global cultural tourist destination. Furthermore, it provides a platform for SZGMC to highlight its messages of coexistence and tolerance, which derive from values of the founding father — the late Sheikh Zayed.

During the exhibition, the grand mosque stand welcomed many visitors from different cultures. They learned how the grand mosque is one of the most important examples of Islamic architecture and a prominent cultural destination of a religious character. During the event, the center presented the aesthetics of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in an innovative way, represented through an interactive screen that allowed them to take a virtual tour. The center also showed a three-dimensional display of the grand mosque and showcased a number of its distinguished publications.

Mohamed Ahmed Al-Sarrah, head of the corporate communications section at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center, said: “The center’s participation in this exhibition highlights the mosque as one of the most prominent religious, cultural and tourist landmarks in Abu Dhabi. We are always keen to attend major international forums and exhibitions specialized in travel and tourism, and this exhibition is one of the most important international platforms in the Middle East region.”

He added: “The grand mosque represents a unique model of Islamic and contemporary architecture — it is considered a global icon of urban beauty. It also reflects the inclusiveness of Emirati culture and the moderation and respect for others that the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan expressed.”

Mastercard welcomes NEC Payments as partner of Fintech Express

Mastercard welcomes NEC Payments as partner of Fintech Express
Updated 24 May 2021
Arab News

Mastercard welcomes NEC Payments as partner of Fintech Express

Mastercard welcomes NEC Payments as partner of Fintech Express
Updated 24 May 2021
Arab News

Mastercard has announced that the Bahrain-based NEC Payments is now a global partner of Mastercard Fintech Express, which connects tech-savvy startups with traditional players such as banks. The program supports digital payment innovators by making it simple to collaborate with the tech company and its partners to launch new products, add payment solutions and innovate through collaboration.

The partnership will enable other fintech players to start their Mastercard-issuing business at speed, unlocking more opportunities for the entire ecosystem. NEC Payments is the first Fintech Express partner globally, bringing new scale to the possibilities and potential for startups.

“In a constantly changing market environment, Mastercard is continuously adapting by creating new programs and partnerships to enable diversification, drive digital transformation and accelerate new players. We are delighted to welcome NEC Payments as our global partner as we together support fintech innovation, and creation of more connections, better user experiences, wider inclusion, increased competitiveness and exciting new possibilities,” said J.K. Khalil, country manager, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Levant, Mastercard. 

Fintech Express was launched last year and is split into three core modules. Access enables regulated entities to obtain a Mastercard license and access its network through a streamlined onboarding process. Build helps fintechs as processors to become an Express Partner by building unique tech alliances and benefiting from advantages that Mastercard provides. Connect makes it easy for startups who want to add payment solutions to their suite of products, to connect with qualified Express Partners available on the Mastercard Engage web portal, and go live with Mastercard in a matter of days. 

NEC Payments is a digital banking technology and payment services provider licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain.

Andrew Sims, CEO, NEC Payments, said: “We continue to develop our extensive business capabilities in partnership with Mastercard and look forward to meeting the needs of upcoming startups as they scale and expand, adding value as an enabler to the fintech ecosystem and as the first vertically integrated true banking-as-a-service provider in the MENA region.”

Latest updates

Pandemic ‘drastically accelerated’ digital marketing in Saudi Arabia, says Facebook executive
Pandemic ‘drastically accelerated’ digital marketing in Saudi Arabia, says Facebook executive
Stocks hit a two-week high, as Belarus bonds slide
Stocks hit a two-week high, as Belarus bonds slide
What We Are Reading Today: The Wisdom of Psychopaths
What We Are Reading Today: The Wisdom of Psychopaths
Experts hail Pakistan’s denial of US military support ahead of Afghan pullout
Experts hail Pakistan’s denial of US military support ahead of Afghan pullout
Anger brewing on Indian archipelago over ‘anti-Muslim’ legislation
Anger brewing on Indian archipelago over ‘anti-Muslim’ legislation

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.