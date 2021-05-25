Samaco Automotive taps Amazon Web Services for customer satisfaction

The life journey of a Ferrari — From production to achieving legendary status

RIYADH: Of the superior performance of the cars that he built, Enzo Ferrari was clear, simply stating: “They have more horsepower, and they don’t break down.” In tribute to this vision, Ferrari is committed to ensuring that every single car remains in the same pristine condition that it was delivered in, no matter whether five,10, 15 or 20 years after its production in Maranello.

Each of the world-renowned Ferrari after-sales programs offer clients the utmost peace of mind, guaranteeing their much-loved Ferrari is always as good as the day it was driven off the production line. With the exception of limited-edition models, the ownership experience of a Ferrari always comes with an exclusive seven-year maintenance contract, in addition to the standard three-year contractual warranty, setting an unprecedented standard throughout the industry for customer care.

This peace of mind is provided through the Genuine Maintenance program, which offers a tailored service for every car and is extended to any subsequent owner during the car’s first seven-year period. Checks are scheduled annually, or every 20,000 km, and are performed by highly qualified technicians who have been extensively trained at the Ferrari Training Center in Maranello using factory-approved dedicated diagnostic equipment. Nobody knows the unique characteristics of the various Prancing Horse models better than them. The costs of labor, original replacement parts, lubricants, engine oil and brake fluid are all covered under this program.

Following the expiration of the first three-year warranty, Ferrari presents the option of subscribing to the NewPower15 extended warranty program. This makes Ferrari the first marque to offer warranty cover of up to 15 years or 90,000 km after the car is registered.

The NewPower15 program is offered on a yearly basis and can be renewed for an extra three years after the NewPower15 contract has expired. The NewPower15 warranty programs cover the vehicle’s main mechanical components, including the engine, gearbox, PTU, suspension and steering.

Ferrari cars are a manifestation of Enzo Ferrari’s vision of innovation, and that innovation is not only limited to the cars, but also extends to class-leading after-sales services. Ferrari offers a new extended warranty and service program called MainPower.

MainPower is a service offered to customers who, at the end of the seven-year Genuine Maintenance program, wish to extend their service and warranty contracts. In essence, MainPower is a combination of Ferrari’s industry-leading NewPower15 and Ordinary Maintenance programs.

The warranty coverage of the program is identical to that of NewPower15 with the addition of the tried-and-tested seven-year Genuine Maintenance service program. For a few selected Ferrari models like the Ferrari California, 458 Italia, 458 Spider and FF, MainPower completely replaces the NewPower15 programs.

Ferrari Genuine also includes an accessories division, which is solely aimed at making the experience of owning a Ferrari extremely personalized and unique. Ferrari Genuine accessories offer a wide variety of Ferrari products and kits specifically designed to make each Ferrari special and unique to its owner. These products include interior carbon fiber trims and inserts, infotainment systems, battery conditioners, AFS headlights and many more.

Last but not least is the new Ferrari Premium program. This is a new program exclusively developed to safeguard the efficiency, reliability and market value of Ferrari cars. The program enables the customer to replace components that wear out with time. Using only original Ferrari components, highly specialized technicians from the official Ferrari Service Network service the car over the course of the years during which the customer is a member of the program. Members of the program are provided with a Ferrari Premium certificate, and the right to facilitated access to Ferrari Classiche certification.

The program is extended to owners of the 360 Modena, 599 GTB Fiorano, F430, 612 Scaglietti, 612 Scaglietti Sessanta, 612 One to One, 456 GT/GTA, 456M GT/GTA, 550 Maranello, 550 Barchetta, 575 Maranello, 575 Superamerica, 599 GTO, 599 SA Aperta and Enzo. Ferrari Premium completes the wide range of official services that Ferrari offers after a customer purchases a car, guaranteeing continuity over the first 20 years of the car’s life and providing facilitated access to Ferrari Classiche certification, thus offering Ferrari car owners a comprehensive and fully-exclusive service.

The Classiche certification maintains a classic Ferrari and makes it more than simply a collector’s car. It is a testimony to Ferrari’s heritage, and each model represents the pinnacle of road-car engineering of its era. When you own a Ferrari, the most important aspect is originality. Since 2003, Ferrari has provided factory support for the collector car world, introducing a program that testifies to the authenticity of cars over 20 years of age and supplying a comprehensive range of services dedicated to the preservation of these historically significant motor vehicles.

All restoration work carried out by Ferrari Classiche is underpinned by in-depth research using Ferrari’s production archive, a treasure trove of invaluable technical information on every car built at the factory. This extensive archive allows Ferrari to offer its classic car clients a Certificate of Authenticity or an attestation for vehicles of historic interest, and to supply all major mechanical components manufactured to the original specifications.