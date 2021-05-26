Honeywell launches new range of chic wiring devices

Honeywell has launched MK Aria, a decorative range of low-voltage wiring devices designed to meet the growing trends of minimalism in product design and contemporary finishes across key sectors in the region.
The new range incorporates the latest in-built USB charging technologies with A+C type ports. With a variety of contemporary colors, catering to the evolving aesthetic and functional demands of end users, specifiers and interior designers, MK Aria brings a faster and more efficient charging experience, eliminating the need for consumers to carry multiple charging devices.
“We continue to see increasing demand for smart devices and the need for fast, efficient charging capabilities. MK Aria addresses the needs of discerning interior designers and real estate developers by offering a higher level of style and elegance combined with latest technology that meets this evolving customer demand,” said Umar Khan, general manager, electrical products, Honeywell Building Technologies, Middle East, Turkey and Africa. “With more than 100 years of product development and engineering expertise in electrical accessories, MK Aria is the latest example of how we are continuing to shape the industry with high quality, reliable and intelligent wiring devices.”
Key features of the MK Aria range:
Improved aesthetics: MK Aria is designed with a simple, minimalistic style, offering interior designers and developers a harmonized aesthetic integrated with the latest wiring device technology. The range of lighting switches and sockets offer the perfect accents to the most elegant compositions. Frameless, minimal geometry with a full range of colors, including space grey, space black and rose gold, allow MK Aria wiring devices to blend in or stand out, elegantly.
Integrated USB sockets: Users want to conveniently and rapidly charge their smart devices whenever and wherever they are. Through a combination of integrated sockets with USB type A+C ports, MK Aria supports fast device charging through a trendy, attractive design Multi-gang feature: MK Aria offers flexibility to seamlessly mix and match multiple products in a single plate using multi-gang frames, making it ideally suited for the hospitality sector where there is a high demand for combining and customizing multiple functions cost efficiently, when needed.
Safety, quality and reliability: These features are paramount across the MK brand and the new MK Aria range delivers this same superior performance and value for customers and end users.
The range is now available in the Middle East.