Ericsson invests to drive innovation in Saudi Arabia
Ericsson’s graduate program is focused on incubating talent in the Kingdom in line with Vision 2030 as well as contributing to the country’s development.
Updated 26 May 2021
Ericsson invests to drive innovation in Saudi Arabia
Ericsson’s 5G Innovation Hub in Saudi Arabia is currently developing a wide range of 5G use cases across different industries and segments for consumers and enterprises across the Kingdom, with 100 local fresh graduates curated from Saudi Arabia’s leading universities contributing to the initiatives.
The fresh graduates, 50 percent of which are female, are presented with the opportunity to experience on-the-job training, test ideas and see innovation come to life. In the past two years, the graduates have helped develop multiple use cases in 2019, and in 2020 helped push out several more.
The 5G Innovation Hub was established to help the Kingdom leverage 5G by testing new 5G-related and Internet of Things use cases. Working with its global ecosystem of partners, Ericsson’s 5G Innovation Hub is able to collaborate with academia, startups and partners in Saudi Arabia to build technological opportunities.
With the aspiration of the Innovation Hub in fueling use-case generation across industries, Ericsson has also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with STC’s enterprise unit to build use cases in innovative, private network opportunities, as well as Industry 4.0 and cross-company talent development. The partnership with STC has already seen the co-creation of a proof of concept (PoC) trial. Under the umbrella of the MoU signed in 2018 between Ericsson and STC for the Rawafed program, the agreement further supports the principle of maximizing local content and leading the information and communication technology (ICT) sector in Saudi Arabia.




5G will be an important driver of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and Ericsson’s Innovation Hub is playing a significant role in its widespread adoption.
Mathias Johansson
Head of Ericsson Saudi Arabia and Egypt

Emad Alaoudah, procurement and support services vice president at STC, said: “Our long-standing partnership with Ericsson continues to generate values well beyond the core aspects of our agreement. Both Ericsson and STC are committed to playing a significant role in the nation’s digital transformation and Saudi Vision 2030 by focusing on the nation’s most valuable asset, its people. In collaboration with Ericsson we can help to build the next generation of leaders in the ICT sector to fulfill Saudi Vision 2030. Moreover, the agreement aligns with STC’s Rawafed program’s vision to champion local content to build, develop and grow the ICT sector within the Kingdom by increasing its overall contribution to the economy.”

FASTFACT

The 5G Innovation Hub was established to help the Kingdom leverage 5G by testing new 5G-related and Internet of Things use cases.

Mathias Johansson, head of Ericsson Saudi Arabia and Egypt, added: “5G will be an important driver of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the Innovation Hub is playing a significant role in widespread adoption of 5G in the Kingdom. It is vital that local Saudi talent is a cornerstone of this development and incubating the talents of people across the nation is essential. Working with leaders in the ICT sector like STC and Ericsson, Saudi graduates can help spearhead the progress of the nation in line with Saudi Vision 2030.”
The hub is also supporting service providers through market research on how 5G can positively impact the aviation, ports, logistics, and oil and gas sectors, as well as how to utilize technology to improve public safety. This research and development will exhibit to operators the development of 5G use cases and innovative applications for consumers and enterprises through technologies such as virtual reality, augmented reality, drones, smart surveillance, real-time and artificial intelligence-based video analytics — all geared toward supporting Saudi Vision 2030.
Ericsson’s Innovation Hub conducts research and analysis of the local challenges and develops solutions and applications that solve these challenges in a manner that is well-suited to the local markets to show that high bandwidth and low latency provided by 5G can achieve the goals of the nation.
Ericsson’s graduate program is focused on incubating talent in the Kingdom in line with Saudi Vision 2030 as well as demonstrating the role the company has in the country’s development.

Assila, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Jeddah has announced its “Summer Retreat” offer, inviting guests to unwind in the beauty of the city while experiencing the hotel’s luxurious accommodations. 

Conveniently located in an affluent fashion district, Assila is nestled in the neighborhood of Prince Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz Street. This provides guests with quick and easy access to a variety of popular attractions, activities and dining options — from Boulevard KSA to Jeddah Waterfront and much more. The hotel boasts beautiful views of the city in addition to a range of hospitality offerings.

Elegant décor and premium furnishings complement the interiors with all the classic comforts of home. 

The “Summer Retreat” offer rate starts from SR950++ ($253) for single occupancy per room, per night of the guest’s choice with an inclusion of a complimentary breakfast. The offer is available until July 1.

All rooms feature air-conditioning, a flat-screen TV and a seating area. Some rooms feature a kitchenette and a dining table. The private bathrooms are fitted with a shower and tub and offer free toiletries, bathrobes, slippers and a hairdryer.

Assila offers an array of facilities and activities including a rooftop pool, award-winning spa facilities, a fitness center for men and women, yoga and personal training sessions, along with access to an exclusive living art gallery in Jeddah and a culinary adventure designed to surprise and delight the taste buds.

 From authentic Arabic Mediterranean fare at Aubergine located by the rooftop pool to a hearty Argentinian grill at Pampas, all-day international buffet at Twenty Four and Italian Il Café with indoor seating and outdoor terrace, there’s something for everyone. 

In line with directives from local authorities and ongoing efforts to safeguard public health, the hotel has enhanced its cleaning and safety measures to ensure that the property offers a comfortable and safe environment for guests.

The Luxury Collection, part of Marriott International, comprises world-renowned hotels and resorts offering unique, authentic experiences that evoke lasting memories. For the global explorer, The Luxury Collection offers a gateway to the world’s most exciting and desirable destinations.

Marriott International, which is based in Bethesda, Maryland, US, encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,600 properties under 30 brands spanning 133 countries and territories.

KPMG, a provider of audit, tax and advisory services in Saudi Arabia, has announced strategic promotions in its public sector team. The move further consolidates the company’s standing as an adviser to the government across a range of entities, supporting the path toward Vision 2030.

To cater to the growth being witnessed, KPMG promoted two of its directors — Hanan Alowain has been promoted to the partner position and Ghassan El-Chaarani has been promoted to senior director.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Fozan, chairman, KPMG in Saudi Arabia, said: “We at KPMG take great satisfaction in developing our people and enriching their careers. These appointments are testament to that. Both executives have decades of experience, which will develop the KPMG public sector function and its partners alike, leading to strengthening the best practices in Saudi Arabia at par with the international standards.” 

Alowain joined KPMG in 2018, bringing 14 years of experience in the field of human capital and social development in the Kingdom. Aside from focusing on human resources and social development, she works on sports and quality of life initiatives. She is also the vice chairperson for the Association of Saudi Management Consultants. Alowain is the second Saudi female partner at KPMG in Saudi Arabia.

El-Chaarani, meanwhile, joined KPMG in April 2019 and brought a deep specialization in investment attraction, development and facilitation. He has more than 20 years of experience in the fields of strategy formulation and implementation across FMCG and telecommunications, as well as in the design and implementation of investment incentives. 

Ismail Alani, head of public sector at KPMG in Saudi Arabia, said: “KPMG works alongside our government and public sector clients, innovatively connecting people and technology to tackle some of the most pressing challenges facing economies and society. This requires supporting our best leaders to do their best with our clients. The main driver for prioritizing our efforts and investments stems from our belief in the criticality of achieving Vision 2030 and our national commitment as a firm to supporting its objectives.”

KPMG in Saudi Arabia is a member of KPMG’s Global Government and Public Sector Board (G7), which includes the largest and most mature practices across the KPMG network.

Honeywell has launched MK Aria, a decorative range of low-voltage wiring devices designed to meet the growing trends of minimalism in product design and contemporary finishes across key sectors in the region.
The new range incorporates the latest in-built USB charging technologies with A+C type ports. With a variety of contemporary colors, catering to the evolving aesthetic and functional demands of end users, specifiers and interior designers, MK Aria brings a faster and more efficient charging experience, eliminating the need for consumers to carry multiple charging devices.
“We continue to see increasing demand for smart devices and the need for fast, efficient charging capabilities. MK Aria addresses the needs of discerning interior designers and real estate developers by offering a higher level of style and elegance combined with latest technology that meets this evolving customer demand,” said Umar Khan, general manager, electrical products, Honeywell Building Technologies, Middle East, Turkey and Africa. “With more than 100 years of product development and engineering expertise in electrical accessories, MK Aria is the latest example of how we are continuing to shape the industry with high quality, reliable and intelligent wiring devices.”

Key features of the MK Aria range:

Improved aesthetics: MK Aria is designed with a simple, minimalistic style, offering interior designers and developers a harmonized aesthetic integrated with the latest wiring device technology. The range of lighting switches and sockets offer the perfect accents to the most elegant compositions. Frameless, minimal geometry with a full range of colors, including space grey, space black and rose gold, allow MK Aria wiring devices to blend in or stand out, elegantly.
Integrated USB sockets: Users want to conveniently and rapidly charge their smart devices whenever and wherever they are. Through a combination of integrated sockets with USB type A+C ports, MK Aria supports fast device charging through a trendy, attractive design Multi-gang feature: MK Aria offers flexibility to seamlessly mix and match multiple products in a single plate using multi-gang frames, making it ideally suited for the hospitality sector where there is a high demand for combining and customizing multiple functions cost efficiently, when needed.
Safety, quality and reliability: These features are paramount across the MK brand and the new MK Aria range delivers this same superior performance and value for customers and end users.
The range is now available in the Middle East.

Samaco Automotive Company, the premium car dealer for Audi, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche and Volkswagen cars, has become the first automotive dealer in the Kingdom to launch a customer service feature on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) and ThingLogix Solutions platforms.
The innovative service seeks to help and support the company’s customers and deliver best-in-class customer service.
“Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies are becoming imperative for businesses to maintain a competitive edge. It is claimed that by 2035, AI will have the power to increase productivity by 40 percent or more,” said Abdulla Attas, general manager for IT, business and digital transformation at Samaco Automotive.
Businesses are greatly relying on AI for automating business functions across customer service, sales and marketing verticals. According to a report in Accenture, 50 percent of consumers no longer care if they are dealing with humans or AI-enabled assistants. AI allows businesses to provide prompt assistance at various touch points of the customer journey.

HIGHLIGHT

Samaco Automotive chose AI chatbots as an integral part of customer service for several reasons, the most important being that it saves time.

By deploying chatbots for customer service, Samaco Automotive can meet the topmost customer expectation i.e. receiving 24×7 support. Real-time customer engagement will increase the customer satisfaction rate, thus delivering an overall superior experience.
Samaco Automotive chose AI chatbots as an integral part of customer service for several reasons, the most important being that it saves time.
Since chatbots answer simple questions quickly, the services and support team have more time to tackle other complex queries, which in turn will improve the organizational performance and productivity, in addition to enhancing customer satisfaction.
Bots will also help the company save on operational costs and improve response time.
AWS offers a broad set of machine learning services that support cloud infrastructure, putting machine learning in the hands of every developer, data scientist and expert practitioner. Named a leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Cloud AI Developer Services report, AWS is helping tens of thousands of customers accelerate their machine learning journey with the help of its partner ThingLogix.

RIYADH: As the Kingdom continues its drive toward Saudization, PwC’s Academy has launched the region’s first Arabic human resource (HR) qualification, supporting the development of emerging Saudi HR professionals.

The Associate Professional in Human Resources (aPHRi), delivered in partnership with HR certification institute HRCI, is designed to develop core HR management skills, a role critical for business success.

Approved by Saudi Arabia’s Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF), the aPHRi is an internationally recognized qualification that combines live online training in Arabic with comprehensive learning materials. The course provides the foundations of HR management, equipping Saudi Arabia’s future HR leaders with the skills and competencies to advance their professional career.

Samar Sayegh, PwC partner and PwC’s Academy leader in the Kingdom, said: “Human resources play a crucial role in business success. Over the past year, we’ve seen this role evolve to lead forward-thinking strategies for the virtual workforce — proving to be the true backbone of every organization. We’re delighted to bring to the Kingdom an internationally recognized HR program that supports the Saudization agenda and upskills HR professionals to further their careers.”

FASTFACT

The Associate Professional in Human Resources is an internationally recognized qualification that combines live online training in Arabic with comprehensive learning materials.

“Introducing the Associate Professional in Human Resources exam in Arabic offers our Middle Eastern colleagues the opportunity to expand their HR knowledge base and practices to benefit their workforce and organizations,” said Dr. Amy Dufrane, chief executive of HRCI.

The aPHRi program covers a variety of key knowledge areas, including HR operations, recruitment and selection, employee relations, health and safety, compensation and benefits, as well as human resource development and retention.

PwC’s Academy is the learning and education business of PwC, committed to supporting the sustainable growth of talent across the region. Operating across the Middle East, PwC Academies are present in more than 40 countries worldwide.

 

