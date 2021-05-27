You are here

Taiba to acquire Rotana Centro hotels in Riyadh and Jeddah from Shuaa for $87m

Taiba Investments is targeting the hospitality and real estate sectors. (Supplied)
Updated 27 May 2021
Arab News

  • The proposed deal covers the Centro Waha Hotel Riyadh and Centro Shaheen Hotel Jeddah
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Taiba Investments has struck an initial agreement to acquire two hotels in the Kingdom from Shuaa for SR328 million ($87 million).
The proposed deal covers the Centro Waha Hotel Riyadh and Centro Shaheen Hotel Jeddah, the company said in a Saudi stock exchange filing on Thursday.
The plan is “in line with the Taiba’s strategic direction to focus on real estate investment and development and as part of its efforts to avail of attractive real estate investment opportunities in various cities of the Kingdom,” it said in the statement.
Hotel operators across the region are emerging from their worst ever year as the pandemic forced them to close their doors and lay off staff. Now the industry is recovering as occupancy improves and leisure travel resumes.
Taiba said it would finance the buyout transaction through loan finance.

UK targets Gulf states for post-Brexit trade deal

  • Gulf Cooperation Council among Britain’s top trading partners
  • International trade secretary: ‘We are in discussions with the GCC and I hope that we’ll be able to say more about that soon’
LONDON: The UK has its sights set on trade deals with the six members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), according to International Trade Secretary Liz Truss.

“The Gulf is a definite target and we are working on the approach to (the) Gulf,” Truss told the Daily Telegraph.

“We are in discussions with the GCC and I hope that we’ll be able to say more about that soon.”

The GCC — comprising Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar — makes up a significant proportion of Britain’s international trade.

In 2019, the UK’s trade with the six Gulf states was worth around $63.5 billion, putting the GCC behind only the US, China and the EU in value of trading partners.

Truss is also closing in on a potentially lucrative investment deal with Mubadala, the UAE’s sovereign wealth fund, which a source told the Daily Telegraph is “getting some real traction now” after a “couple of very big meetings.”

Mubadala is said to be targeting investment in the UK’s health, clean energy, infrastructure and technology sectors, in what could be a significant boost to Britain’s post-Brexit economy.

Since the UK’s decision to leave the EU was implemented at the beginning of this year, the country has been pushing hard for trade deals with its existing trade partners and allies.

Last year, the British government announced a review into UK-GCC trade, and said in a statement: “With the United Kingdom embarking on its new independent trade policy outside of the European Union, and with GCC Member States delivering their economic diversification and vision plans, now is the moment for the United Kingdom and the GCC to build on their historic and deep friendship to develop even closer economic ties, boosting our trade and investment further still.”

It added: “We celebrate the strength of the bilateral relationship, nowhere more apparent than through our continued collaboration on the Covid-19 pandemic, and share an ambition of boosting our businesses, delivering new investment, creating new jobs and ensuring prosperity in the years to come.”

Saudi Arabia to resume tourist visas soon, official says

  • Saudi Arabia is working with other nations on a unified travel protocol
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia plans to resume tourist visas very soon after suspending them last year because of the coronavirus, Bloomberg reported citing a Saudi official.

The Kingdom is also working with other Middle Eastern and European nations on a unified protocol to facilitate travel, the official said, speaking on Wednesday on condition of anonymity to discuss plans that have not been made public.

Encouraging foreign tourism is a key plank in the Kingdom’s efforts to reduce its reliance on oil. In September 2019, Saudi Arabia opened its borders after having long been one of the hardest countries in the world to visit unless coming on a pilgrimage.

It wants the sector to contribute 10 percent of GDP by 2030, but the virus has crimped those plans. After limiting incoming tourism in February 2020, authorities suspended all incoming and outgoing travel to try to contain the virus’s spread.

France’s Louvre Hotels to create 3,500 new jobs in Saudi Arabia

  • The group currently has 1,600 hotels with 132,253 rooms around the world, including 63 properties in the Middle East
RIYADH: Louvre Hotels Group is planning to create more than 3,500 new jobs as part of its strategy to expand its portfolio to nearly 50 hotels in the Kingdom by 2025.
It currently has 16 hotels in Saudi Arabia and its expansion will begin this year with the opening of five new hotels. They are the 94-room Golden Tulip Riyadh, the 84-room Golden Tulip Unaizah, the 70-room Tulip Inn Dammam Corniche, the 150-room Tulip Inn Al Balaad Madinah and the 454-room Golden Tulip Umm Al Qurah in Makkah. The French hotelier is also planning to roll out the Campanile brand across the Kingdom.
“Saudi Arabia represents a strategic market for our global development, due in great part to its focus on tourism and the extraordinary choice of destinations it offers. Launching Campanile, our midscale brand, in this region is a point of pride for us because we want to inaugurate an innovative yet affordable offer, able to satisfy local customers and international tourists alike,” Pierre-Frédéric Roulot, CEO Louvre Hotels Group, said in a statement.
The company’s president, Amine E. Moukarzel, was one of more than 60 speakers taking part in the Tourism Recovery Summit 2021 in Riyadh this week.
Established in 1976 by French wine merchants the Taittinger Group, the Louvre Group was sold to Starwood Capital Group in 2005 and to China’s Jin Jiang International (Holdings) in 2015.
The group currently has 1,600 hotels with 132,253 rooms around the world, including 63 properties in the Middle East.
Middle East’s hotel occupancy rates approached 2019 levels during Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr this year, according to data from the hotel management analytics firm STR.
The report highlighted near-normal occupancy levels in the region during the holy month, helping key markets outperform global peers.
Hotels in Alkhobar city, in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, reported the highest average occupancy level in the Kingdom at 63.5 percent.
A separate global STR report from March said that Saudi Arabia had the world’s biggest hotel pipeline.
The research found that the Kingdom’s expected a 67.1 percent increase in room supply over the next three years was the highest among the 50 most populated countries.
STR data shows 73,057 rooms in the Kingdom’s hotel pipeline. Of the total, 16,965 are scheduled to come online during 2021.
While a significant portion of Saudi Arabia’s pipeline activity is concentrated in Makkah, with 28,052 rooms under development, several other sub-markets across the country are expected to increase hotel supply by 50 percent or more.

IHC’s Emirates Stallions Group to list on ADX on Monday

  • IHC plans to list three subsidiaries, including ESG and Al Seer Marine Supplies & Equipment Co. in the second quarter of this year
ABU DHABI: Emirates Stallions Group (ESG), the construction and real estate investor owned by International Holding Company (IHC), will start trading its shares on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange’s second market on May 31, ADX said in a statement.
IHC said on May 6 it planned to list three subsidiaries, including ESG and Al Seer Marine Supplies & Equipment Co. in the second quarter of this year. It is yet to name the third company.
ESG, founded in 2006, owns a diversified portfolio of businesses across engineering and construction, real estate investment, development and management. It had assets of 394 million dirhams ($107 million) as of the end of 2020 and over 1,000 employees, according to IHC.
Al Seer Marine, which provides services including yacht management, repair and maintenance, and boat building, was founded in 2002 and acquired by IHC in April 2020. It had assets of 717.8 million dirhams as at the end of 2020, IHC said.

Morocco aims to double per capita GDP to $16,000 by 2035

  • Morocco aims to increase its participation in global value chains
  • Morocco to increase the percentage of women active in the economy
RABAT: Morocco intends to more than double its per capita GDP to $16,000 by 2035, a committee set up by King Mohammed VI said in a report on Wednesday.

The committee was set up in July 2019 with the aim of promoting development, reducing poverty and social inequality, Al Arabiya reported. It has made recommendations for improving agriculture, tourism, investment, renewable energy, education, health, digital services, and the judiciary in Morocco.

Morocco’s current GDP per capita using purchasing power parity is $7,826.

The new development model includes increasing the percentage of active women in the labor market from 22 percent to 45 percent.

The report set a goal for Morocco to increase its score on the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development’s Global Value Chains participation index to 60 percent by 2035, from 43 percent now.

Morocco also aims to raise the value it adds to medium and high technology to 50 percent from 28 percent.

Morocco has a population of about 37 million, and the World Bank estimates that 25 percent of the population of Morocco is poor or at risk of falling into poverty.

An increasing numbers of migrants have been attempting to illegally cross into Spain from Morocco in recent months.

Spain’s defense minister last week accused Morocco of “aggression” and “blackmail” after a record 8,000 migrants poured into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta largely unimpeded.

