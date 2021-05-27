You are here

  • Home
  • European Union: Syrian elections did not meet criteria of ‘a genuinely democratic vote’

European Union: Syrian elections did not meet criteria of ‘a genuinely democratic vote’

European Union: Syrian elections did not meet criteria of ‘a genuinely democratic vote’
Short Url

https://arab.news/p2dp9

Updated 27 May 2021
Arab News

European Union: Syrian elections did not meet criteria of ‘a genuinely democratic vote’

European Union: Syrian elections did not meet criteria of ‘a genuinely democratic vote’
Updated 27 May 2021
Arab News

The elections that took place in Syria on 26 May met none of the criteria of “a genuinely democratic vote”, the European Union’s High Representative, Josep Borrell, said on Thursday.  

The official said that the elections did not contribute to the settlement of the conflict that erupted after the Arab Spring in 2011.

“Elections in Syria should take place only within the framework of a genuine political process, in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2254,” a statement from Borrell said.

The elections can only be credible, he added, if all Syrians, including internally displaced people, refugees and members of the diaspora, are able to participate in a safe, and neutral environment without threat of intimidation and in a free and fair political competition. 

He stated that the EU felt the elections undermined efforts to find a sustainable solution to the Syrian conflict.

“It cannot lead to any measure of international normalisation with the Syrian regime. The political process must be fully inclusive to ensure that all segments of Syria’s society are involved in shaping the country’s future unity and reconciliation,” the statement read.

The EU said it is ready to support “free and fair elections in Syria” in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2254 and under supervision of the UN, to the highest international standards of transparency and accountability, with all Syrians, including members of the diaspora, eligible to participate.

The EU also demanded the release of detainees and reiterated its support to the efforts of UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen to advance all aspects of this Resolution.

Topics: Syria

Egypt invites Hamas, Palestinians, Israel for further talks

Egypt invites Hamas, Palestinians, Israel for further talks
Updated 27 May 2021
AP

Egypt invites Hamas, Palestinians, Israel for further talks

Egypt invites Hamas, Palestinians, Israel for further talks
  • The talks would also focus on accelerating the reconstruction process in Gaza
  • An Egyptian intelligence official said Israel has given their initial approval, but that a final agenda is still in the works
Updated 27 May 2021
AP

CAIRO: Egypt has invited Israel, Hamas and the Palestinian Authority for separate talks to consolidate the cease-fire that ended an 11-day war between Israel and the Gaza Strip’s militant Hamas rulers, an Egyptian intelligence official said Thursday.
The talks would also focus on accelerating the reconstruction process in Gaza.
“We are seeking a long-term truce, that would enable further discussions and possibly direct talks,” said the official, who had close knowledge of the proceedings that had led to the cease-fire and who spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t allowed to brief reporters.
The 11-day war killed more than 250 people, mostly Palestinians, and caused heavy destruction in the impoverished coastal territory. Preliminary estimates have put the damage in the hundreds of millions of dollars. Egypt was key in mediating a deal between the two sides.
He said the talks could start as early as next week, and that Israel has given their initial approval, but that a final agenda is still in the works. He said that there are talks about a possible release of Palestinian prisoners in Israel in return for Israelis held by Hamas. Both issues were discussed with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his visit yesterday, and with the Qatari Foreign Minister who was in Cairo on Tuesday.
An Israeli official said that the government is working closely with Egyptian officials ‘to reinforce the cease-fire,’ but would not confirm whether Israeli officials would be attending more official talks soon. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was discussing behind-the-scenes diplomacy.
Blinken wrapped up a two-day Mideast visit Wednesday also aimed at solidifying the cease-fire and raising money for reconstruction. One of the US goals is to ensure that any assistance be kept out of the hands of Hamas, which opposes Israel’s right to exist and which Israel and the US consider a terrorist group.
The Egyptian official said one possible mechanism for ensuring that is an international committee led by Egypt or the United Nations that would oversee the spending.
Abdelatif Al-Qanou, a spokesman for Hamas, confirmed that the group’s leader Ismail Haniyeh would visit Cairo next week and that the group is open to discussing a prisoner swap.
El-Qanoua said the talks in Cairo would also address ways to achieve Palestinian unity between those in Gaza and Israeli-occupied areas of the West Bank.
There was no immediate comment from the Palestinian Authority on its attendance.
The Gaza Strip has been governed by Hamas since the group seized power from the Palestinian Authority in 2007, which resulted in a tight blockade by Israel and Egypt. Since then, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has governed autonomous areas of the Israeli-occupied West Bank and has limited influence in Gaza.
The war was triggered by weeks of clashes in Jerusalem between Israeli police and Palestinian protesters in and around the Al-Aqsa Mosque, built on a hilltop compound revered by Jews and Muslims that has seen several outbreaks of Israeli-Palestinian violence over the years. The protests were directed at Israel’s policing of the area during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the threatened eviction of dozens of Palestinian families by Jewish settlers.

Topics: Hamas Israel Gaza Egypt Cease-fire

Related

Update Jordan's King Abdullah says important to turn Gaza ceasefire into extended truce
Middle-East
Jordan's King Abdullah says important to turn Gaza ceasefire into extended truce

Turkey seeks arrest of crime boss at heart of video scandal

Turkey seeks arrest of crime boss at heart of video scandal
Updated 27 May 2021
AFP

Turkey seeks arrest of crime boss at heart of video scandal

Turkey seeks arrest of crime boss at heart of video scandal
  • Ankara chief public prosecutor issued an arrest warrant for Sedat Peker on Wednesday
  • Accusations thrown by Peker at Erdogan's allies range from corruption and drug trafficking to rape and assassinations
Updated 27 May 2021
AFP

ANKARA: Turkey has issued a new arrest warrant for a convicted crime boss who fled prosecution abroad and then began publishing videos alleging grave crimes committed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's allies.
The chief public prosecutor's office in Ankara issued the arrest warrant for Sedat Peker on Wednesday as he prepared to issue the eighth in a series of YouTube videos that have received millions of views each.
The Anadolu state news agency said Peker was now also suspected of involvement in a terror group led by a US-based Muslim preacher that Turkey blames for a failed coup against Erdogan in 2016.
The accusations thrown by Peker at Erdogan's allies -- including a former prime minister, top officials and their relatives -- range from corruption and drug trafficking to rape and assassinations.
The videos have focused heavily on Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, whom Peker alleges had offered him protection and then tipped him off about new impending charges, allowing him to flee abroad.
Peker, 49, began recording his videos after police raided his home in Turkey in April and allegedly mistreated his family.
He says he now lives in the United Arab Emirates.
None of the allegations has been proven and those involved have protested their innocence.
But the political scandal sparked by the videos comes at an inopportune time for Erdogan, who is losing ground in opinion polls because of a depreciating currency and runaway inflation.
Addressing the allegations directly for the first time on Wednesday, Erdogan vowed to stand "side by side" with Soylu, a nationalist who is seen as one of Turkey's most popular and powerful officials.
"We have crushed criminal organisations one by one for 19 years," Erdogan said Wednesday.
"We follow criminal gang members wherever they may flee to in the world."

Topics: Sedat Peker President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkey

Related

Turkey tracks down, detains members of terror groups in latest ops
Middle-East
Turkey tracks down, detains members of terror groups in latest ops

Jordan’s King Abdullah welcomes Abu Dhabi crown prince on official visit

Jordan’s King Abdullah welcomes Abu Dhabi crown prince on official visit
Updated 27 May 2021
Arab News

Jordan’s King Abdullah welcomes Abu Dhabi crown prince on official visit

Jordan’s King Abdullah welcomes Abu Dhabi crown prince on official visit
Updated 27 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Crown Prince Hussein welcomed the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on his arrival to Marka military airport on Thursday.
King Abdullah and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi are expected to discuss relations between the two countries, and developments in the region, including the Palestinian issue, state news agency Petra reported.
Senior officials were present, including the Jordanian Prime Minister, the head of the Royal Hashemite.
The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, was accompanied by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, and a number of Emirati officials.

Topics: Jordan UAE

UN appeals for $95m to help Palestinians over next 3 months

A Palestinian flag flies as the ruins of houses, which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israeli-Palestinian fighting, are seen, in Gaza Strip, May 25, 2021. Picture taken May 25, 2021. (Reuters)
A Palestinian flag flies as the ruins of houses, which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israeli-Palestinian fighting, are seen, in Gaza Strip, May 25, 2021. Picture taken May 25, 2021. (Reuters)
Updated 52 min 27 sec ago
Reuters

UN appeals for $95m to help Palestinians over next 3 months

A Palestinian flag flies as the ruins of houses, which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israeli-Palestinian fighting, are seen, in Gaza Strip, May 25, 2021. Picture taken May 25, 2021. (Reuters)
Updated 52 min 27 sec ago
Reuters

NEW YORK: The United Nations appealed on Thursday for $95 million to help Palestinians over the next three months in Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, after 11 days of the worst fighting between Palestinian militants and Israel in years.
Lynn Hastings, UN Humanitarian Coordinator for the Palestinian territories, said the UN was currently looking at immediate aid needs and would then assess the longer term damage and how much might be needed for reconstruction.
She said the appeal launched on Thursday was to address “very immediate needs,” such as food, health, medicine, medical supplies, quick repairs to infrastructure and cash assistance. On top of the appeal, the UN has also already released $22.5 million from other funds to help meet needs.
Separately, Qatar has said it will provide $500 million to help rebuild Gaza, while the US pledged an additional $75 million in development and economic aid to the Palestinians in 2021, $5.5 million in immediate disaster relief for Gaza and $32 million to the UN Palestinian aid agency based there.
Palestinian officials put reconstruction costs at tens of millions of dollars in Gaza, where medical officials said 248 people were killed during the 11 days of fighting. Medics said rocket fire and a guided missile attack killed 13 people in Israel during the hostilities.
A truce began on Friday. The Palestinian group Hamas rules Gaza and is listed by Washington as a terrorist organization. Israel has blockaded Gaza since 2007, saying this prevents Hamas bringing in arms.
“Maintaining predictable access for goods and staff to enter and exit Gaza is going to be critical to ensure a way forward in Gaza,” Hastings told reporters on Thursday.

Topics: Palestine United Nations Israel Gaza aid Lynn Hastings

Related

Egypt invites Hamas, Palestinians, Israel for further talks
Middle-East
Egypt invites Hamas, Palestinians, Israel for further talks
Exclusive Biden seeking to ‘build trust’ as first step towards Israeli-Palestinian peace: experts video
Middle-East
Biden seeking to ‘build trust’ as first step towards Israeli-Palestinian peace: experts

Lebanon’s central bank says not enough reserves for medical supplies

Lebanon’s central bank says not enough reserves for medical supplies
Updated 27 May 2021
Reuters

Lebanon’s central bank says not enough reserves for medical supplies

Lebanon’s central bank says not enough reserves for medical supplies
Updated 27 May 2021
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s central bank said on Thursday it could not keep up its imports of subsidised medical goods without using its mandatory reserves and asked the relevant authorities to find a solution to the problem.
Lebanon, in the throes of a financial crisis that is threatening its stability, has been subsidising fuel, wheat and medicine since last year.

Developing...

Topics: Lebanon Lebanon's central bank Medicines

Latest updates

Portugal relaxes COVID rules for English fans at Champions League final
Portugal relaxes COVID rules for English fans at Champions League final
New farming method promises to multiply Pakistan’s mango yield
New farming method promises to multiply Pakistan’s mango yield
Egyptian Minister of Tourism: Gradual improvement in the incoming tourism movement confirms countries’ confidence in Egypt
Egyptian Minister of Tourism: Gradual improvement in the incoming tourism movement confirms countries’ confidence in Egypt
Tunisian political chaos threatens IMF deal
Tunisian political chaos threatens IMF deal
Italy commits $286m in aid to Jordan
Italy commits $286m in aid to Jordan

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.