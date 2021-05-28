You are here

  • Home
  • Turkish lira hits record low as world inflation looms

Turkish lira hits record low as world inflation looms

Turkish lira hits record low as world inflation looms
The supermoon rises over Maslak, the economic center of Istanbul, where concerns are mounting over the weakness of the TurKish lira. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ymhet

Updated 16 sec ago

Turkish lira hits record low as world inflation looms

Turkish lira hits record low as world inflation looms
  • The lira has shed more than half its value in the last three years
  • Currency is weakest performer in emerging markets this year
Updated 16 sec ago

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s lira tumbled to a record low of 8.6 versus the dollar on Friday as it took a hit from global inflation concerns, expectations that the central bank will soon cut interest rates and worries over possible early elections.
The lira — by far the weakest performer in emerging markets this year — slipped beyond its November intraday low of 8.58, marking the latest step in a years-long depreciation that has dogged the Middle East’s top economy.
It recouped some losses and was at 8.575 against the US currency at 10:52 GMT, ahead of a review by S&P Global that could downgrade its Turkey credit rating. It also logged a new nadir of 10.4696 against the euro.
Despite Turkish inflation having risen above 17 percent in April, the central bank says that should fall and it is expected to lower the policy interest rate from 19 percent in coming months.
But as the world emerges from the pandemic, global inflation has risen and lifted US bond yields. That in turn pulls funds from emerging markets such as Turkey, hitting the lira and putting more upward pressure on domestic prices due to its heavy imports.
“Earlier than expected (monetary) tightening in advanced economies is the most serious risk for Turkey because the inflationary pressures are mounting across the globe,” said Hakan Kara, former chief economist at the central bank who is now at Bilkent University.
“If there was an early tapering (of US Federal Reserve asset purchases) that would not be good news for emerging economies, especially those facing external fragilities,” he said on a World Bank panel on Thursday.
The lira has tumbled 16 percent since mid-March when President Tayyip Erdogan abruptly fired a hawkish and market-friendly central bank chief and replaced him with Sahap Kavcioglu, who had criticized recent rate hikes.
Bankers say a four-day currency slide in part reflects calls for early elections from opposition parties in the face of uncorroborated allegations against government officials from a mafia boss.
The series of accusations this month by Sedat Peker, whose YouTube videos have been watched by millions, have forced Erdogan to defend his interior minister and insist that elections will not happen until 2023 as scheduled.
The lira has shed more than half its value in the last three years as Erdogan has ousted three central bank governors and his government has used unorthodox polices that analysts say have left the economy more vulnerable to crises.
Foreign currency reserves plunged in the last two years as state banks sold about $128 billion in dollars to stabilize the lira, leaving Turkey potentially vulnerable if companies and banks have trouble meeting high foreign debt obligations.
Even as the economy is expected to return to form with more than 5 percent growth this year, the tourism sector faces another lost season and paltry revenues, which inflates an already large current account deficit.
In a statement on Friday, Kavcioglu said the current account should continue to improve and the central bank would act decisively to lower inflation.
Later on Friday, S&P is set to review Turkey’s B+ rating. Credit debt swap markets, sometimes a leading indicator of moves, currently price Turkey two notches below S&P’s current rating in line with B- rated countries.
Naci Agbal, who preceded Kavcioglu at the central bank, served less than five months as governor and was appointed a day after the lira logged its last record low in November.
Agbal’s aggressive rate hikes temporarily attracted foreign investors and lifted the currency.
But Tatha Ghose, analyst at Commerzbank, said Erdogan’s public opposition to high rates and his rapid leadership shuffles have hurt the central bank’s credibility and led to a “familiar lira spiral.”
“Each burst of depreciation risks triggering a fresh lira crisis as it begins to feed back into higher inflation, which the central bank cannot fight off because it is unable to credibly hike rates,” he said in a client note.

Topics: Turkey lira Dollar FX

Related

Turkish lira trades flat ahead of central bank rate decision
Business & Economy
Turkish lira trades flat ahead of central bank rate decision
Turkish lira notches weekly gains of 12% on cenbank’s new look
Business & Economy
Turkish lira notches weekly gains of 12% on cenbank’s new look

Saudi Aviation Authority issues operating license to Infinity Aviation Academy

Saudi Aviation Authority issues operating license to Infinity Aviation Academy
Updated 28 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Aviation Authority issues operating license to Infinity Aviation Academy

Saudi Aviation Authority issues operating license to Infinity Aviation Academy
  • The academy will train aircraft engineers and cabin crew, among others
Updated 28 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) issued an operating license to Infinity Aviation Academy to operate as a flight training center within the Kingdom, it said in a statement.

The operating license (GACAR-143) focuses on training aircraft engineers, airmen, and cabin crew members and qualifying them to work for airlines approved by the authority.

The license was handed over by Captain Suleiman Al-Muhaimidi, assistant to the GACA president for aviation standards, to Abdul Nasser Bin Mohammed Al-Khorayef, the CEO of the academy, in the presence of GACA president Abdulaziz Al-Duailej at the authority’s headquarters in Riyadh.

Topics: #aviation #saudi

Related

Saudia Airlines activates codeshare agreement with Gulf Air
Business & Economy
Saudia Airlines activates codeshare agreement with Gulf Air
Exclusive Saudia targets post-pandemic profitability, privatization photos
Business & Economy
Saudia targets post-pandemic profitability, privatization

Services made record contribution to Saudi economy in 2020

Services made record contribution to Saudi economy in 2020
Updated 28 May 2021
Arab News

Services made record contribution to Saudi economy in 2020

Services made record contribution to Saudi economy in 2020
  • Services contributed SR1.47 trillion to the Saudi economy in 2020
Updated 28 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi services sector made up the largest proportion of the Kingdom’s economy on record last year, Al Eqtisadiah reported, citing official data.

Services contributed SR1.47 trillion ($392 billion) to the Saudi economy in 2020, a decrease of 1.6 percent, but made up a record 56.7 percent of GDP, which shrank 11.7 percent amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Saudi Arabia has invested heavily in the services sector and is expected to reap the rewards in the coming years as mega tourism and entertainment projects come online.

Qiddiya, an entertainment project in Riyadh began construction in 2019, with phase one slated to open in 2023. The Red Sea Development Company is creating a 28,000 square kilometer resort that is expected to create 70,000 jobs when complete. NEOM and the development of the city of Al-Ula are also underway.

Topics: #saudi #economy #services #tourism

Related

Special Saudi non-oil economy climbs back to growth
Business & Economy
Saudi non-oil economy climbs back to growth
Saudi economy to return to positive growth in 2021, S&P Ratings says
Business & Economy
Saudi economy to return to positive growth in 2021, S&P Ratings says

Flydubai maintains Gulf’s only flights to Belarus amid EU spat

Flydubai maintains Gulf’s only flights to Belarus amid EU spat
Updated 28 May 2021
Arab News

Flydubai maintains Gulf’s only flights to Belarus amid EU spat

Flydubai maintains Gulf’s only flights to Belarus amid EU spat
  • Flydubai says it is 'monitoring the situation' in Belarus
  • Ukraine said today it banned flights over Belarus airspace
Updated 28 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: FlyDubai, the only airline to operate direct flights from the Arabian Gulf to Belarus, said its services are continuing after a Ryanair plane was forced to land in Minsk causing a diplomatic row with the European Union.
“Flydubai flies three times a week to Minsk and the service is operating to schedule,” a flydubai spokesperson said in response to questions from Arab News. “We continue to monitor the situation.”
Gulf airlines, including Emirates, Etihad and Qatar Airways offer flights to Minsk via other destinations, such as Istanbul.
Belarus provoked the EU’s outrage when Belarusian flight controllers on Sunday told the crew of a Ryanair jet flying from Greece to Lithuania there was a bomb threat and instructed it to land in the Belarusian capital, Minsk, where 26-year-old journalist Raman Pratasevich was arrested along with his Russian girlfriend.
The EU responded by barring Belarusian carriers from its airspace and airports and advising European airlines to skirt Belarus. The bloc’s foreign ministers agreed Thursday to ramp up sanctions to target the country’s lucrative potash industry and other sectors of the Belarusian economy that are the main cash-earners for the government.
Ukraine will ban Belarus-registered planes from using its airspace from May 29, the infrastructure ministry said on Friday.
The RBC news outlet reported late on Thursday that Russia would allow European flights to arrive and depart via routes that bypass Belarusian airspace despite Moscow previously denying access to two carriers that skirted Belarus en route to Moscow.
Russia on Thursday withheld clearance for an Austrian Airlines Vienna-Moscow flight plan avoiding Belarus — a day after failing to approve a revised Air France Paris-Moscow route. Both flights were canceled.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is set to meet with Russia’s Vladimir Putin at his Black Sea residence in Sochi today for talks on closer economic ties, according to the Kremlin. He said Friday before departing to Moscow that he hopes to reach an agreement with Putin on restoring the air link between Russia and Belarus that has been suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Topics: #belarus #aviation #dubai

Related

UN aviation body mulls probe into Belarus airliner grounding, Minsk denies coercion — source
World
UN aviation body mulls probe into Belarus airliner grounding, Minsk denies coercion — source
Bomb threat cited by Belarus was sent after plane was diverted — Swiss email provider
World
Bomb threat cited by Belarus was sent after plane was diverted — Swiss email provider
Belarus points to Hamas bomb threat in plane diversion, group rejects claim
Middle-East
Belarus points to Hamas bomb threat in plane diversion, group rejects claim
Crossing through forest, Belarusians flee ‘the horror’
World
Crossing through forest, Belarusians flee ‘the horror’

Moody’s warns oil exporters face climate credit risks

Moody’s warns oil exporters face climate credit risks
Updated 28 May 2021
Arab News

Moody’s warns oil exporters face climate credit risks

Moody’s warns oil exporters face climate credit risks
  • It comes after Royal Dutch Shell lost a climate lawsuit this week while Exxon and Chevron faced shareholder revolts
Updated 28 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Major oil producers face increased credit risks in the wake of recent lawsuits, Moody’s warned on Friday.
It comes after Royal Dutch Shell lost a climate lawsuit this week while Exxon and Chevron faced shareholder revolts.
“These actions represent a substantial shift in the landscape for oil companies, which had previously prevailed in courts, and largely fend off significant shareholder votes, on climate related matters,” Moody’s said.
A Dutch court ruled that Shell must deepen planned greenhouse gas emission cuts while on the same day ExxonMobil’s shareholders selected two climate-activist candidates to the company’s 12-member board of directors. Chevron shareholders urged the company to limit emissions from the combustion of oil and natural gas.
“Climate-driven risks such as carbon transition represent the greatest ESG-related threat the energy sector faces; these three events further underscore the intensifying pressure on oil companies to decarbonize,” Moody’s said.
The credit ratings agency said it saw the developments at ExxonMobil as the most significant of the three because the outcome was binding and could not be appealed. It could also herald similar developments across other US oil major boards.
“The increasing potential for evermore stringent investor climate- and emissions-related investment thresholds are likely to lead to higher capital costs and diminished access to capital for oil companies that do not keep pace with investors’ expectations for transitioning to a low carbon business model,” Moody’s said.
It comes as oil companies benefit from a rebounding oil price that is now skirting $70. Strong economic date from the US and a recovering global economy has boosted the outlook for the commodity this year.

Topics: Oil energy climate

Related

Mideast oil exporters ‘face $320bn in deficits’
Business & Economy
Mideast oil exporters ‘face $320bn in deficits’
Oil exporters beat glut rut as crude rises to highest in over two years
Business & Economy
Oil exporters beat glut rut as crude rises to highest in over two years

Saudi Developmental Housing signs deal for 4,000 housing units in Makkah

Saudi Developmental Housing signs deal for 4,000 housing units in Makkah
Updated 28 May 2021
Arab News

Saudi Developmental Housing signs deal for 4,000 housing units in Makkah

Saudi Developmental Housing signs deal for 4,000 housing units in Makkah
  • Program will cost $346.6 million
  • Participants include Nafa Charity Society, National Developmental Housing Corp.
Updated 28 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Development Housing Program signed a 5-year agreement with the Nafa Charity Society in Makkah and the National Developmental Housing Corporation (Sakan) to provide 4,000 housing units for the most needy families in the Makkah region.

The SR1.3 billion ($346.6 million) program will allow the beneficiaries to own their own homes, said Minister of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing Majid Al-Hogail.

The agreement is in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goal to raise the nonprofit sector’s contribution to the GDP from 1 percent to 5 percent, Al-Hogail said.

Topics: #makkah #housing

Related

Jabal Omar losses widen on hotel closures in Makkah
Business & Economy
Jabal Omar losses widen on hotel closures in Makkah
Saudi Arabia issues 60 licenses for Grand Mosque third expansion works
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia issues 60 licenses for Grand Mosque third expansion works

Latest updates

Turkish lira hits record low as world inflation looms
Turkish lira hits record low as world inflation looms
Saudi-led Arab coalition intercepts a Houthi drone headed towards the southern region of Saudi Arabia
Saudi-led Arab coalition intercepts a Houthi drone headed towards the southern region of Saudi Arabia
Will Smith congratulates Dubai’s Sheikh Hamdan on twin babies
Will Smith congratulates Dubai’s Sheikh Hamdan on twin babies
New Delhi announces ‘very, very slow’ easing of coronavirus lockdown
New Delhi announces ‘very, very slow’ easing of coronavirus lockdown
Turkey’s Erdogan inaugurates major new mosque in heart of Istanbul
Turkey’s Erdogan inaugurates major new mosque in heart of Istanbul

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.