Coronavirus
Algerian medics fear new infections as borders to reopen

An ambulance is parked outside the infectious diseases department at Boufarik Hospital, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Boufarik, Algeria May 26, 2021. (Reuters)
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

  • “I am afraid of a likely increase in cases after the opening. Risks are high because of the variants”: Doctor
  • In total, Algeria has registered 126,000 coronavirus cases and 3,300 deaths
ALGIERS: Algerian medics fear next week’s reopening of national borders will trigger a new surge in COVID-19 cases despite health measures, as people living abroad rush home to see family.
The borders have been mostly closed since the global pandemic struck in early 2020, marooning thousands of Algerians working overseas and separating families with dual nationality but helping to protect against a more serious infection rate.
“I am afraid of a likely increase in cases after the opening. Risks are high because of the variants,” said Wafa, a doctor working at a private clinic in Algiers who asked not to give her family name when criticizing state policy.
Algeria, an oil producer, closed its borders and suspended flights in March 2020 when the global pandemic struck, only reopening them to humanitarian flights from France between January and March this year before another wave of infection began.
In total, Algeria has registered 126,000 coronavirus cases and 3,300 deaths. It will reopen the borders again on June 1 to flights from France, Tunisia, Spain and Turkey, but not to Gulf states where many Algerians also live and work.
The government briefly decided to postpone the resumption of flights but then changed its mind, while adding additional restrictions.
“We can open partially as long as we follow the conditions, including a PCR test and a five-day confinement upon arrival,” Mohamed Yousfi, head of Algeria’s infectious diseases organization told Reuters.
He warned that there was still a risk, however. “We have found out that some persons who tested negative in France ended up being infected a couple of days after getting into Algeria,” Yousfi said.
Foreign firms, including in the energy sector, have complained because they were unable to bring staff and even top managers into Algeria, according to a foreign manager who works in the oil sector and is based in Algiers.
For thousands of Algerians stuck abroad, the government decision to partially reopen is a relief, even if some complained about having to pay to spend five days at an approved hotel in Algeria after landing.
“It’s great news, more than a year blocked in France. Definitely happy to go home,” said Douadi Azouz an Algerian living in Lille, by phone.
“It will cost big money as I must pay the PCR test as well as the five days at a hotel, but it doesn’t matter really,” he said.
Algeria said the plan includes five daily flights from each country with which direct links were restored. Algerians based in the United Arab Emirates and other Gulf countries were not happy to be excluded.
“I am angry. I am homesick. Hopefully they will program a flight for us soon,” said Zoheir Cheikh, speaking from Dubai.

Turkey’s Erdogan inaugurates major new mosque in heart of Istanbul

Turkey’s Erdogan inaugurates major new mosque in heart of Istanbul
Turkey's Erdogan inaugurates major new mosque in heart of Istanbul

Turkey’s Erdogan inaugurates major new mosque in heart of Istanbul
  • The Taksim mosque and its 30-meter-high dome loom symbolically over a monument to the foundation of the Turkish republic
ISTANBUL: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan inaugurated an imposing new mosque in Istanbul on Friday, fulfilling a decades-old goal of his and stamping a religious identity on the landmark Taksim Square in the heart of the city.
The Taksim mosque and its 30-meter-high dome loom symbolically over a monument to the foundation of the Turkish republic by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, whose staunchly secular legacy has been eroded by nearly two decades of Erdogan’s rule.
Erdogan waved to the crowd which gathered in the square before entering the mosque for Friday prayers.
Construction of the mosque began in February 2017 in a project championed by Erdogan, a devout Muslim, and his Islamist-rooted AK Party, but which was beset for decades by court battles and public debate.
Officials on Friday shared on Twitter a video showing Erdogan in 1994, the year he became Istanbul mayor, pointing from the top of a building toward the area where he said he would build the mosque, the exact spot where it now stands.
It is one of many construction projects with which Erdogan has left his mark on Turkey, including a huge hilltop mosque overlooking the Asian side of Istanbul. Last year he reconverted into a mosque the city’s Haghia Sophia, for centuries the world’s largest church before being turned into a mosque and museum in turn.
Supporters of the Taksim project argued there were not enough Muslim places of worship close to one of the city’s busiest hubs. Opponents saw it as a bid to impose a religious tone on the square, featuring a cultural center dedicated to Ataturk which was demolished and is being rebuilt.
The mosque complex, with two towering minarets, will be able to host as many as 4,000 worshippers and includes an exhibition hall, a library, car park and soup kitchen, state-owned Anadolu news agency said.
Pro-government newspapers hailed the new mosque. Aksam’s headline mocked critics who fear creeping religiosity: “It looks great. A mosque was built in Taksim and neither has sharia law come, nor has the republic collapsed,” it said.
The inauguration also coincides with the date when protests began just 100 meters away in Gezi Park, before growing into massive protests against Erdogan’s government which spread across Turkey in June 2013.
The Gezi protests began on May 28, 2013 after demolition work began in one corner of the park the previous evening, knocking down a wall and some trees, drawing a small group of protesters who camped out at the site.
The anniversary of the protests is generally marked on May 31, when the protests escalated. In June of that year, hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets in demonstrations against a plan to build a replica Ottoman barracks on Gezi Park.

Fear in Iraq’s Mosul as Daesh families return from Syria

Fear in Iraq’s Mosul as Daesh families return from Syria
Fear in Iraq's Mosul as Daesh families return from Syria

Fear in Iraq’s Mosul as Daesh families return from Syria
  • For three years, Mosul was the heart of Daesh's self-proclaimed "caliphate"
MOSUL: The return of dozens of Iraqi families suspected of links to the Daesh group from Syria to Mosul has sparked fears among residents who survived the horrors of Daesh rule.
Around 300 people from some 90 families left the Kurdish-run Al-Hol camp in northeast Syria on Tuesday under Iraqi army escort, a Kurdish administration official told AFP on condition of anonymity.
It was the first repatriation of Iraqi families from the camp, which is home to more than 60,000 people including relatives of Daesh fighters, and came as part of an agreement between Baghdad and the multinational coalition battling the militiants.
But the move has stirred up nightmares for many Mosul residents.
For three years, Mosul was the heart of Daesh’s self-proclaimed “caliphate.”
Daesh fighters imposed a strict interpretation of Muslim “sharia” law, banning music and smoking and meting out brutal punishments, including public beheadings, for those who violated their rules.
“We are totally opposed to their return,” said Omar, a 28-year-old soldier, whose father was killed by Daesh fighter.
“Our future is dark and dangerous because the militants will live near us,” said Omar, who declined to give his surname for security reasons.
“They are a time bomb.”
Iraq formally declared victory against Daesh in late 2017, a few months after ousting the militiants from Mosul, the capital of Nineveh province.
The Syrian Kurdish administration official said the departures marked a “first wave” of Iraqi families to leave Al-Hol.
The families were sent toward Qayyarah, an area south of Mosul that is home to the Al-Jadaa camp.
That camp hosts almost 7,500 displaced people and families of jihadists in two separate areas, the Iraqi ministry for the displaced says.
“How can we accept their return while many people are still grieving for at least one member of their family who disappeared after being arrested by Daesh and whose body has never been found?” said Omar.
Syria’s Kurds have repeatedly urged the international community to repatriate foreign nationals held in the country’s northeast, but the calls have largely fallen on deaf ears.
Iraqis make up nearly half of Al-Hol’s inhabitants, according to the United Nations.
“It is the state’s duty to receive repatriated Iraqis and settle them in existing camps before integrating them into their regions of origin,” said Evan Gabro, minister for migration and the displaced.
Qayyarah district administrative director Salah Hasan Al-Jubburi sought to reassure residents.
The families “do not represent a security danger, though I understand popular opposition since they come from Al-Hol,” Jubburi said.
He said most of the arrivals were women and children, and almost all were originally from neighboring Anbar province, also a former jihadist bastion.
“There are just four or five families that are originally from Nineveh,” Jubburi said.
Ali Al-Bayati, member of Iraqi’s human rights commission, said the residents’ fears stemmed from a “lack of transparency.”
“Nobody knows if these people have been interrogated or if they were subject to an investigation,” he said.
“Before accepting them, (the authorities) should have ensured that none of them were charged or had committed crimes.”
Omar Al-Husseini, a human rights activist from Mosul, expressed skepticism.
“The government must be cautious” because the families have spent years in the Al-Hol camp under the influence of militants, he said.
“Is the state able to integrate them and above all, protect society?“
More than three years after Iraq declared Daesh defeated, nearly 1.3 million people remain internally displaced, one-fifth of them in camps, according to the UN.
Iraqi authorities have accelerated the closure of camps in recent months, but the International Organization for Migration says many residents are unable to return home as they are often accused of links to IS.
For Omar the soldier, life with the returnees will be “impossible.”
“They have kept their extremist ideas,” he said.

WHO calls for Gaza patient access, evacuations after violence

WHO calls for Gaza patient access, evacuations after violence
WHO calls for Gaza patient access, evacuations after violence

WHO calls for Gaza patient access, evacuations after violence
  • WHO spokeswoman said around 600 patients, including some with chronic conditions, needed to be referred outside of the Palestinian enclave
GENEVA: The World Health Organization called on Friday for access to patients in the Gaza strip and the possibility to be able to evacuate them for medical treatment as health workers struggle to care for the sick and wounded after 11 days of violence.
WHO spokeswoman Fadela Chaib told a Geneva briefing that around 600 patients, including some with chronic conditions, needed to be referred outside of the Palestinian enclave since hostilities began earlier this month, but had been unable to due to crossing closures.
Dozens of health centers were damaged during Israeli bombings earlier this month, prompting the WHO to warn that facilities risked being overwhelmed.

Philippines temporarily halts OFW deployment to Saudi Arabia

Philippines temporarily halts OFW deployment to Saudi Arabia
Philippines temporarily halts OFW deployment to Saudi Arabia

Philippines temporarily halts OFW deployment to Saudi Arabia
DUBAI: The Philippine government has temporarily halted the deployment of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) to Saudi Arabia, in what the labor secretary said was “effective immediately and until further notice.”

“The department received reports that departing OFWs are being required by their employers/foreign recruitment agencies to shoulder the costs of the health and safety protocol for COVID-19 and insurance coverage premium upon their entry in the Kingdom,” labor chief Silvestre Bello III said in his May 27 memorandum for the government’s main overseas labor deployment office.

The labor department will resume deployment of OFWs after the matter has been clarified, Bello added in his memorandum.

Existing travel regulations from the Kingdom’s civilian aviation authority requires that all international guests must complete a period of seven days of institutional quarantine at their own expense starting from the time of arrival.

They must also take a PCR test on the seventh day of their arrival, and if the result is negative, they would be permitted to leave quarantine on the eight day.

The announcement, posted on the social media account of the department’s labor office in Riyadh, received mixed reactions from OFWs based in the Kingdom, with some hoping that the temporary suspension be lifted soon.

Philippine Overseas Employment Administration administrator Bernard Olalia in an interview on Friday said the quarantine protocols would be clarified since “OFWs must not bear the costs of the institutional quarantine and the PCR testing” but the foreign employers instead.

Saudi Arabia is a major destination for Filipino workers in the Middle East, with about one million of them employed in the Kingdom sending about $1.8 billion in remittances back home.

UN envoy to Yemen meets chief Houthi negotiator

UN envoy to Yemen meets chief Houthi negotiator
UN envoy to Yemen meets chief Houthi negotiator

UN envoy to Yemen meets chief Houthi negotiator
  • Griffiths discussed with the Houthis the commitment to a ceasefire and the resumption of peace negotiations
  • He also expressed hope that the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement would continue to progress earlier
DUBAI: The UN Special Envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, met the chief Houthi negotiator, Mohammed Abdel Salam, in Muscat on Friday.

They discussed the UN plan to open Sanaa airport and lift restrictions on Hodiedah ports to enhance the freedom of movement of people and commodities to and from Yemen, achieve a nationwide ceasefire, and commit the parties to the relaunch of a political process to end the conflict.

“My recent meetings, as well as the continued international and regional support, show that the parties could still seize this opportunity and make a breakthrough towards resolving the conflict,” Griffiths said.

Al Arabiya TV reported that the talks in Muscat were "positive."

On Wednesday Griffiths concluded a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia, where he met with senior Saudi and Yemeni officials to discuss the UN’s plan to achieve a comprehensive cease-fire.

He also held talks on easing restrictions imposed on the movement of people and goods to and from the country, and resuming the political process to end the conflict.

Griffiths held talks on “the critical situation in Marib and stressed that the battle for Marib must stop to allow diplomatic peace efforts to achieve positive results,” the UN said in a statement.

He also expressed hope that the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement would continue to progress and warned against the threat of further fragmentation in Yemen.

