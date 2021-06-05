You are here

  • Home
  • Audio social app Sango building Muslim social communities online

Audio social app Sango building Muslim social communities online

Audio social app Sango building Muslim social communities online
1 / 2
Audio social app Sango building Muslim social communities online
2 / 2
Jean Wang, Sango's Founder and CEO
Short Url

https://arab.news/zh4xd

Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

Audio social app Sango building Muslim social communities online

Audio social app Sango building Muslim social communities online
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

The coronavirus pandemic has clearly affected how people entertain themselves. During times of lockdown, people tend to interact and consume more content online. With significant growth in gaming, social networks and online advertising, the media and entertainment market in the Middle East was valued at $35.11 billion in 2020, and is expected to mount to $69.83 billion by 2026.

The market is thriving, but there are still quite few players in the game. While global giants have encountered bottlenecks in user growth in the area, smaller entrants rarely appeal to local users. Sango, an audio entertainment social app, seems to be an exception. Since its launch last year, it has rapidly accumulated more than 7 million registered users and has more than 10,000 signed anchors now. Data from App Annie indicates that it topped the list of many entertainment app installs in a number of Gulf countries, such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the UAE, and others, and covers more than 100 countries worldwide.

With a live audio-chat function as the core, Sango integrates other social features such as interactive games, group conversation, virtual home, social post, etc. All features serve the app’s primary goal: To help young Muslims establish interest-based communities and create a sense of belonging for them.

Sango’s founder and CEO Jean Wang believes an excellent social app should make its users feel happy and relaxed, as they are at home. “I hope people can find their own happiness and sense of existence in a virtual home,” she said.

To realize this goal, Sango’s team makes great efforts to implement strategies to localize the product at all levels. The design of the app’s surface manifests a strong Middle Eastern style, which is glorious and detail-oriented. In tandem, the app has blended elements of Islam and the Holy Qur’an in its architecture of worldview, integrating the tribal system of the Muslim culture into the social scene of Sango.

Generally, when a Muslim user wants to get social, they often go to Facebook or Twitter, due to the absence of localized social networks. However, dominant social networks like Facebook and Twitter rarely take culture into consideration. Instead, they integrated functions such as translation to break the language boundaries and ignored the uniqueness of the Muslim culture and religion. To truly establish a social and entertainment community, the product should blend in cultural and religious elements, especially in the Middle East and North Africa region, Wang said.

Sango’s vision and strategies lay a solid foundation for its development, and are closely related to its founder’s earlier experience in the industry. Before starting her own business, Wang was the head of operations in Bigo Live, a top global live streaming platform. After graduating from the National University of Singapore, she worked with audio social apps and live-stream for more than 10 years, which equipped her with valuable insights of the industry. Being a social savvy person herself, Wang recognized the influence of social networks on her life. “Social networks connect me with my friends and family, and indeed created a lot of happy moments in my life,” she said.

Regardless of her achievements in the Internet industry, she was far from satisfied. She wanted to create a product that is more than a communication tool, but a lifestyle and an ecosphere, within which users feel the most comfortable. That’s why she left her job at Bigo Live and founded a startup in 2017.

The journey was arduous, yet rewarding. Wang and her team spent three years shaping and developing the product, and incubating content for the platform at the same time. In 2020, Sango was finally launched and quickly won the favor of young Arabs. During Sango’s first anniversary celebration, users expressed their love and appreciation for the app. “It’s the best audio broadcast and voice chatting app. Met many talented and respectful people during my downtime. This app brightens my day,” a user from Dubai commented.

Wang’s initial intention is to provide Muslim communities a place to talk and play together, and get connected with a bigger community. At Sango’s anniversary party, Wang said: “Sango still has a long way to go, but I am confident that it will be phenomenal.” 

Matz joins Hyatt Regency Riyadh as executive chef

Stephan Matz, a seasoned hotelier from Germany with 23 years of experience has been named the new executive chef of Hyatt Regency Riyadh Olaya. (Supplied)
Stephan Matz, a seasoned hotelier from Germany with 23 years of experience has been named the new executive chef of Hyatt Regency Riyadh Olaya. (Supplied)
Updated 02 June 2021
Arab News

Matz joins Hyatt Regency Riyadh as executive chef

Stephan Matz, a seasoned hotelier from Germany with 23 years of experience has been named the new executive chef of Hyatt Regency Riyadh Olaya. (Supplied)
Updated 02 June 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Stephan Matz, a seasoned hotelier from Germany with 23 years of experience in the hospitality industry, has been named the new executive chef of Hyatt Regency Riyadh Olaya.

“Riyadh is a vibrant and fast-paced market, open to experimentation, where the locals warmly welcome creative new trends. My arrival in the local market coincides with the city’s unprecedented time of growth and opportunity,” said Matz.

“After learning about Vision 2030, witnessing the iconic Riyadh Season and observing the development process that Riyadh, and Saudi Arabia as a whole, is undergoing, I believe my creativity and passion for whipping up innovation via food will introduce the locals to a whole different world of culinary experience which happens to be critical for success in the local market,” he added.

Matz began his career in 1998 as an apprentice at the legendary Grand Hyatt Berlin, Germany.

During his journey with Hyatt, his creativity, talent, hard work and achievements were instantly recognized, and in 2012 he was promoted to the position of executive chef at the landmark of east Africa, Hyatt Regency Dar es Salaam, the Kilimanjaro.

He managed the daily operations in three restaurants, banquets and in-room dining of the luxurious 180-room property. In addition to Hyatt, he gained vast experience working with various hospitality brands across countries such as the US, Germany, Spain, Tanzania, Turkey, Oman and Egypt.

Topics: Saudi Arabia hyatt

Related

Hyatt Regency Riyadh bags global hygiene accreditation
Corporate News
Hyatt Regency Riyadh bags global hygiene accreditation
Hyatt Regency program supports Saudi Vision 2030
Corporate News
Hyatt Regency program supports Saudi Vision 2030

KSA-based companies win praise for India COVID-19 help

KSA-based companies win praise for India COVID-19 help
Updated 03 June 2021
Arab News

KSA-based companies win praise for India COVID-19 help

KSA-based companies win praise for India COVID-19 help
Updated 03 June 2021
Arab News

As part of India’s Operation Samudra Setu II (Ocean Bridge), INS Tarkash, an Indian Navy warship, called at Dammam Port on June 2, to take on medical equipment in support of India’s fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Operation Samudra Setu-II was launched by the Indian Navy for shipment of medical oxygen-filled cryogenic containers and associated medical equipment from various countries to help India in its fight against the pandemic. The ship was received by Saudi Port and Customs authorities and officials from the Indian Embassy.

According to a press release by the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, in India’s ongoing fight against COVID-19, many companies having presence in Saudi Arabia have come forth to support the nation in overcoming the challenges posed by the second wave. This was evident in the latest such consignment, which was sent by INS Tarkash on Wednesday.

“We thankfully acknowledge the contributions by Elfit Arabia, for 200 filled oxygen cylinders; Lulu Hypermarkets for 100 oxygen cylinders; and Shapoorji Pallonji Group for 50 oxygen concentrators,” said Indian Ambassador Dr. Ausaf Sayeed.

“We also thank the government of Saudi Arabia and Saudi Aramco for 60 MTs of liquid medical oxygen sent on May 30 and continuing deliveries of oxygen and other medical supplies over the next few months. The latest shipment brings to a total of 300 MT of liquid oxygen, 6,360 oxygen cylinders and 250 oxygen concentrators, which have so far been sent from Saudi Arabia to India,” he said.

“These gestures represent not only the level of cooperation between India and Saudi Arabia at the governmental level but also the depth of people to people ties. India and Saudi Arabia have shown exemplary coordination and support for each other against the COVID-19 pandemic. Our strong bilateral cooperation was evident last year, through continued supply of medicines and vaccines, resumption of duty by Indian health professionals in the Kingdom, repatriation of Indian nationals and maintenance of the trade commitments and supply chains despite the economic slowdown,” Dr. Sayeed added.

Global Steel Dust Gulf launches cleanup drive at Alkhobar corniche

Global Steel Dust Gulf launches cleanup drive at Alkhobar corniche
Updated 03 June 2021
Arab News

Global Steel Dust Gulf launches cleanup drive at Alkhobar corniche

Global Steel Dust Gulf launches cleanup drive at Alkhobar corniche
Updated 03 June 2021
Arab News

The employees of Global Steel Dust Gulf, a privately owned company focused on the recycling of hazardous industrial waste, recently participated in an extensive cleanup campaign titled “Together for a Clean Environment” at the Alkhobar corniche. The cleanup drive was held in cooperation with the Friends of the Environment Association (Eastern Province), Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, the Eastern Province municipality, and the Asharqia Chamber. 

On May 31, employees of the company gathered on location to collect land waste as well as construction debris at the corniche. The campaign targeted the removal of all sorts of waste, including fishing nets, ropes, wires, hoses, pipes, wood pieces, oars, plastic cans, bags, and plastic, metal and glass bottles. These waste materials are known to have an adverse effect on the landscape of the corniche, threatening both land and the environment. 

The environmental drive is in line with the “Green Saudi Arabia” and “Green Middle East” initiatives announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Muhammad Al-Harbi, general manager of Global Steel Dust Gulf, said: “The company’s support for this campaign aims to spread knowledge and raise awareness about environmental issues as well as to establish a sense of individual and collective responsibility to preserve and improve the environment.

“The campaign also seeks to coordinate with official authorities, associations and individuals in implementing environmental and sustainability programs to preserve the environment and natural resources and prevent their degradation. Moreover, the goal is to develop appropriate human behaviors in dealing with the environment and mitigating all types of pollution by increasing the percentage of volunteer work and the number of volunteers in the community.”

The Global Steel Dust Gulf company recycles hazardous industrial waste and is involved in the disposing of about 50,000 tons of iron smelting waste annually, which is approximately the size of 40 football fields. During the past five years, the company treated more than 250,000 tons of hazardous industrial waste.

Spanish league LaLiga to boost MENA presence

Spanish league LaLiga to boost MENA presence
Updated 02 June 2021
Arab News

Spanish league LaLiga to boost MENA presence

Spanish league LaLiga to boost MENA presence
Updated 02 June 2021
Arab News

DMCC, the world’s flagship free zone and government of Dubai authority on commodities trade and enterprise, has announced that LaLiga, the Spanish football league, has moved their MENA headquarters to DMCC’s business district.

From their new office at DMCC, LaLiga will be looking to engage with local football fans to understand their needs, to increase participation in the sport and raise their brand awareness. The league has an on-the-ground presence through 11 offices in seven countries, where it works directly with local partners and competitions.

LaLiga will join more than 19,000 companies in benefiting from the range of leading facilities and services offered by DMCC, all of which aim to increase the ease of doing business.

Feryal Ahmadi, chief operating officer, DMCC, said: “LaLiga joining DMCC is a great example of the strong international ties that we have established over the years. Our deep-rooted networks, alongside the range of world-class services and facilities, continue to attract world-leading organizations to Dubai. We’re also proud to be supporting an organization that promotes health and well-being among the community, so we look forward to working with LaLiga to help them grow their operations in the MENA region.”

Maite Ventura, managing director for MENA, LaLiga, said: “By providing us with a first-class office space and all the business services we need, DMCC is making it easier for us to achieve our goals — get people involved with football and ultimately attract the next generation of sports fans to LaLiga. Success for us is seeing more young people playing the game, whether in our academies or out at their local park. It is about creating a sustainable football culture, and we feel DMCC is the perfect place for us to achieve that.”

LaLiga was the first international football league to open an office in MENA in 2014, and has gained a solid following in the region, with more than 24 million local social media followers. The MENA region is becoming an increasingly important market for the league. MENA’s influence on the global sports industry is set to increase over the next three to five years, with a recent PwC study predicting almost 9 percent growth of its sports business by 2026.

The Spanish league joining DMCC follows a record-breaking April in 2021, which saw 216 new businesses join the free zone — the highest recorded number for April in seven years. Q1 2021 was also the free zone’s best performance in seven years, with international outreach to key markets including Europe, China and India bringing new companies to Dubai.

Cathay Pacific releases annual sustainable development report

Cathay Pacific releases annual sustainable development report
Updated 02 June 2021
Arab News

Cathay Pacific releases annual sustainable development report

Cathay Pacific releases annual sustainable development report
Updated 02 June 2021
Arab News

The Cathay Pacific Group recently released its 2020 Sustainable Development Report that summarizes the initiatives that were brought about by the pandemic, including new safety measures and policies introduced to support its customers and employees through the global health crisis. The report also points at the progress made in reducing carbon footprint, along with measures taken to tackle operational sustainability matters.

One of the key focal points for Cathay Pacific is to embrace its responsibility to lead the charge toward sustainable aviation and ensure future generations can experience the joy of travel. The Hong Kong-based airline announced its commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, becoming one of the first Asian airlines to establish a timeline for making carbon neutrality a reality.  

Mark Sutch, Cathay Pacific’s regional general manager — South Asia, Middle East and Africa, said: “While we wade through the detrimental impact of the pandemic, mitigating climate charge and finding solutions for sustainable aviation has also been an imminent focus for the business. We endeavor to operate in a sustainable manner and incorporate multiple social and environment friendly practices into all aspects of our business.”

Below are the key focus areas and progress made so far:

Safety: The airline continues to put safety at the forefront for its employees, customers and other stakeholders. In 2020, Cathay Pacific introduced a port restart process enabling the safe return of passengers and employees along with implementing a slew of COVID-19-related safety precautions for its passengers and people. 

Climate change:  The airline made a commitment in 2020 to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, thus aligning the initiatives with both the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement. While the airline strategized its fleet planning by taking delivery of 10 new fuel-efficient aircrafts last year, it also continues to devise plans to meet its goals and strengthen its carbon off-set solutions through its Fly Greener program, along with investing in sustainable aviation fuel. 

Sustainability in operations: Cathay Pacific aims to embed an environmentally responsible mindset in its culture and sustainable practices across operations. It has taken a holistic approach to reducing waste and the consumption of natural resources by exploring alternative materials. In 2020, the airline removed more than 43 million pieces or 11 percent single-use plastic items and continues to work toward its target of reducing single-use plastics usage by 50 percent from baseline by the end of 2022.

Latest updates

G-7 nations sign key pact to make tech giants pay fair taxes
The world’s richest countries signed a landmark agreement committing them to confronting corporate tax avoidance and making sure that giant tech companies pay their fair share. (Shutterstock)
Moroccan designers among finalists for prestigious French ANDAM fashion award
Moroccan designers among finalists for prestigious French ANDAM fashion award
Audio social app Sango building Muslim social communities online
Audio social app Sango building Muslim social communities online
Begum asks for second chance after joining Daesh to be ‘part of something’
Begum asks for second chance after joining Daesh to be ‘part of something’
India asks Twitter to follow tough new social media laws
India asks Twitter to follow tough new social media laws

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.