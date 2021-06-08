Saudi Arabia to extend visas of expats in countries facing travel ban until July 31

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has started extending residency visas, visit visas and exit and re-entry visas for expatriates unable to return to the Kingdom due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.
The visas will be extended automatically and without fees until July 31.
“This extension, which was issued by the minister of finance, is part of the continuous efforts taken by the Kingdom’s government to deal with the effects and consequences of the global COVID-19 pandemic, and within the precautionary and preventive measures that ensure the safety of citizens and residents and contribute to mitigating the economic and financial effects,” the General Directorate of Passport said.
The extension is limited to expatriates from the 20 countries from which travel has been suspended.
