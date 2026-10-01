RIYADH: The Egyptian and Abu Dhabi stock exchanges have signed a memorandum of understanding to deepen cooperation and strengthen financial services, with the aim of supporting investors and listed companies in both markets.

Signed on the sidelines of the annual conference of the Arab Federation of Exchanges in Abu Dhabi, the agreement establishes technical and legislative frameworks to facilitate dual listings of companies and investment instruments in both markets, while expanding the institutional investor base and increasing liquidity for issuers, according to a statement.

The agreement covers mechanisms to facilitate cross-border trading by providing investors in both markets with direct market access and exploring the mutual recognition of member brokerage firms.

It also includes leveraging advanced digital systems, such as the “Tabadul” platform, to enable remote trading and member onboarding in line with applicable regulatory requirements.

The Egyptian Exchange Chairman Omar Radwan said: “This move aims to expand the scope of regional and international cooperation and partnerships, while fostering a business environment that attracts major institutional investments to Egypt."

He added that the exchange has achieved positive performance indicators and witnessed a marked improvement in liquidity and trading volumes.

"Undoubtedly, this provides a solid foundation for expanding cross-border partnerships that enhance market efficiency and bolster our ability to attract new segments of international investors,” Radwan said.

Egypt, Abu Dhabi markets expand

Egypt’s capital market has continued to expand in 2026, with total market capitalization reaching about 3.67 trillion Egyptian pounds ($70 billion) by the end of April, up 22.3 percent from December, according to the Financial Regulatory Authority.

Daily trading values also exceeded 13 billion pounds during the first four months of the year, while the number of new investors more than doubled to 228,000.

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange’s market capitalization reached 2.8 trillion dirhams ($762 billion) at the end of June, with institutional investors accounting for 78 percent of total trading value in the first half of 2026.

The exchange said it is continuing to expand market access, strengthen infrastructure and introduce new products to support greater investor participation and international connectivity.

EGX, ADX deepen cross-border market links

The EGX chairman noted that the country is steadily working to cement the exchange’s position as a leading investment destination in the region by diversifying available investment instruments and providing innovative digital access solutions that facilitate capital flows.

“Our partnerships with fellow Arab exchanges will remain a cornerstone in creating an integrated trading environment that offers promising growth opportunities for both issuers and investors, thereby supporting the influx of foreign investment into the Egyptian economy,” he said.