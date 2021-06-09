‘Call My TV’ takes digital communication to a whole new level

RIYADH: Every year we come across new and interesting pieces of technology and every year we are tempted to grab them all to set up at home. Sure, we have the constant run of smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables and a whole lot more, but one type of product that does not really see many upgrades is the TV.

Since the transition from traditional TVs to smart TVs took place, the role of what a TV plays at home has changed from just playing available content to becoming another Internet hub with access to a wide range of features.

However, not everyone changes their TVs as frequently as smartphones or tablets and to be honest, there never really is a reason to. Well, until now that is.

Huawei recently launched its new TV, the Huawei Vision S, which is now available for pre-order in the Kingdom, and which boasts a wide range of features that steps it up to become the next-generation TV in the market.

Shifts in lifestyles and world views have driven the innovative features in Huawei Vision, as much as technological progress has. Following in the footsteps of texting, voice calling, and video calling, smart TV calling will help usher in an era of intimate distance-proof communications. It’s an outstanding example of how technology can bring people closer together, rather than driving them apart.

The Huawei Vision S can do a lot more than just any other smart TV; it can seamlessly interact with all of the other pieces of tech lying around at home. Here are a few reasons why the Huawei Vision S is one of the perfect solutions for all your TV needs, making it the must-have tech upgrade this season:

Video calls, now from your TV

Did you ever think that one day you would be able to make video calls from your TV? And we are talking about actually making and receiving video calls on your TV itself. With the Huawei Vision S, it is possible.

The Huawei Vision S has made TV calling a new social style that involves a trendy form of digital communication, which is poised to fundamentally change the way we communicate. The next-generation TV makes this possible via housing the distinctive 1080p MeeTime Full HD Video Calls, which was designed to take video calls to a completely new level from the comfort of your home, whilst using not a smart phone — but rather a smart TV.

Thanks to the magnetically attached 13 MP camera, you can make 1080p MeeTime Full HD Video Calls on the Huawei Vision S. However, this extends beyond just any video call.

Because of the unique video calling transfer feature, you can seamlessly transfer a call from any of your devices, such as a smartphone, to the TV without breaking the flow of the call. This means that if you are on a video call on your smartphone or laptop, you can easily transfer that call to the Huawei Vision S and use the camera, display and audio on the TV itself, freeing up your device for other use.

Increased connectivity

Worried about network bandwidth issues during video calls? The Huawei Vision S has thought of that too!

With its unique automatic network bandwidth adjustment feature, the Huawei Vision S and MeeTime can detect a drop in network strength and will automatically reduce the quality of the call instead of dropping the call entirely.

Sharing and streaming with ease thanks to the distributed multi-device collaboration

Another cool feature is how the Huawei Vision S fits in the structure with all the other connected devices at home. This enables a next-generation interaction between all devices paving the way for seamless sharing between devices. For instance, with OneHop projection, you simply have to tap your smartphone on the TV remote to instantly stream the display without any complex screen mirror steps! Do not worry about any private messages popping

up either, because the privacy features ensure all of that personal stuff stays on your smartphone alone, not being displayed on the TV.

Gamers can also enjoy the distributed gaming feature, which allows using the smartphone as a wireless controller, giving them a console-like experience with immersive gaming.

Stunning picture and impeccable sound

With any TV, the picture and sound quality is a key factor, especially since it becomes the hub for home entertainment. Keeping this in mind, it is evident that Huawei has pulled out all the stops with the Huawei Vision S. In terms of display quality, you get full 4K resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate that covers up to 92 percent of the DCI-P3 wide color gamut, while a Honghu Picture Engine works with motion estimation and motion compensation resulting in smooth images and videos.

Viewers’ eyes protection is also made possible by TÜV Rheinland-certified low blue light and flicker-free technologies.

When it comes to audio, the Huawei Vision S comes with four 10 W horn speakers, including two 10 full-frequency speakers, and two 10 W high-frequency speakers. This is complemented by a massive 1L sound cavity, all of which works together to provide high quality sound with strong bass and soft edges. Additionally, the Huawei Histen algorithm brings out sharp details in texture and timbre, isolating human voices and enhancing them, even in the noisiest environments.

Price and availability

The Huawei Vision S is now available for pre-order through the online Huawei Store, eXtra Stores and across selected retailers. It is available in two different sizes — the 55-inch model priced at SR3,499 ($933) and the 65-inch model priced at SR4,499 — with gifts worth SR2,042 that include a Huawei MatePad, a three-month Huawei Video subscription, a three-month Starzplay subscription, a three-year warranty and a special entertainment gift.

Indeed, if you are looking for a new smart TV that truly crosses all the boundaries set by traditional smart TVs, then the Huawei Vision S is the way to go.