Saudi air defenses intercept Houthi drone launched toward Khamis Mushait

In this undated file photo, a Patriot missile is deployed at a Saudi Air Defense Forces base in Khamis Mushait, in the southern region of Asir. (SPA)
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

  • The coalition said it was taking operational measures to protect civilians and civilian objects
RIYADH: The Arab coalition said on Thursday that Saudi air defenses intercepted and destroyed a booby-trapped drone launched by the Houthi militia toward Khamis Mushait in southwestern Saudi Arabia.
The coalition said it was “taking operational measures to protect civilians and civilian objects from hostile attacks.”
The Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen have stepped up attacks targeting populated areas and oil installations in the Kingdom since the beginning of the year, drawing international condemnation.
The Houthis have also launched a major offensive in Marib in February in an effort to take control of the region from the internationally-backed government.

Winners of the 12th Makkah Award for Excellence honored by governor in Jeddah

Updated 10 June 2021
  • The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) won the award for its work during the COVID-19 pandemic
RIYADH: The recipients of the 12th Makkah Award for Excellence were honored by the region’s governor, Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, during a ceremony on Wednesday, at the Jeddah International Exhibition & Convention Center.

The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) won the award for its work during the COVID-19 pandemic, by providing digital support and assistance to the authorities managing the crisis, state news agency SPA reported. 

The launch of the “Tawakkalna” and “Tabaud” applications — released three weeks after development — contributed significantly to helping the relevant authorities combat the epidemic, by providing services necessary for citizens, residents and visitors.

Prince Khaled said the Makkah Excellence Award is a “civilizational landmark” and a source of pride for everyone who participated in the national achievement.

Muslim World League hosts ‘Declaration of Peace in Afghanistan’

Updated 10 June 2021
  • Scholars of Afghanistan and Pakistan meet to discuss reconciliation and peace
The Muslim World League hosted on Thursday in Makkah, the conference “Declaration of Peace in Afghanistan”, with scholars of Afghanistan and Pakistan to discuss achieving reconciliation between the warring factions, under the auspices of Saudi Arabia.

The conference includes five sessions, in which more than 20 key speakers from senior scholars will speak on; peace, tolerance, moderation and reconciliation in Islam.

The opening session will be attended by Sheikh Dr. Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, Secretary-General of the Muslim World League, President of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Noor Al-Haq Qadri, Minister of Islamic Affairs and Tolerance of Religions in the Republic of Pakistan, and Sheikh Muhammad Qasim Halimi, Minister of Hajj, Endowments and Guidance in the Republic of Afghanistan.

Senior scholars of the two countries will also attend this session, Ambassador Lt. Gen. Bilal Akbar, Ambassador of the Republic of Pakistan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Ambassador Ahmed Javed Mojadidi, Ambassador of the Republic of Afghanistan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Pakistan to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and Ambassador Dr. Shafiq Samim, Permanent Representative The Republic of Afghanistan to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Jeddah hosts first major exhibition since COVID-19 outbreak

Updated 10 June 2021
  • Makkah Region Digital Projects Exhibition is also the first event at the Jeddah Super Dome, the biggest pillarless dome in the world
JEDDAH: The first major event held in Jeddah since the exhibitions industry shut down in March 2020, during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, opened on Wednesday.

The week-long Makkah Region Digital Projects Exhibition, organized by the Emirate of Makkah Province, features digital presentations showcasing the accomplishments of the province and its development projects.

It is the first event held at the Jeddah Super Dome, which with a diameter of 206 meters is said to be the biggest pillarless dome in the world.

Under the theme of “Building Man and Developing Place,” the exhibition highlights projects in the region that focus on intellectual and cultural aspects of life. It also features competitions in which the people of the region and its affiliated governorates can participate.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Makkah Governor Prince Khaled Al-Faisal and his deputy, Prince Badr bin Sultan, accompanied by a number of ministers and businessmen.

The event, which runs until June 15, includes presentations about more than 100 development projects in the region over the past 14 years. These focus on the use of technology to improve city life in a number of areas, including environmental quality, safety, education and community development.

The exhibition features discussions of subjects such as the effect of the technology boom on projects in Makkah, and advances in the fields of services, development and artificial intelligence. It also showcases examples of digital projects that aid the understanding of key factors that can make sustainable, equitable and smart initiatives a reality.

Public and private universities in the region are taking part in the event. More than 90 participants will focus on the development of plans and programs that support digital transformation in fields such as Hajj and Umrah, tourism and entertainment through dialogue and training.

During the inauguration ceremony, Prince Khaled Al-Faisal also honored nine winners of the Makkah Excellence Awards. A number of health teams from the region were also honored in appreciation of their heroic role in countering the coronavirus pandemic.

Visitor numbers at the exhibition will be limited and social-distancing measures enforced to safeguard public health, and hand-sanitizing stations will be available throughout the venue, organizers said.

Muslim World League to host ‘Declaration of Peace in Afghanistan’ conference in Makkah

Updated 10 June 2021
  • Senior scholars from Afghanistan and Pakistan set to gather for historic, unified landmark on the path to reconciliation and peace
MAKKAH: The Muslim World League (MWL) will host in Makkah on Thursday the Islamic Conference on the Declaration of Peace in Afghanistan.

The event will bring together, under the auspices of Saudi Arabia, senior scholars from Afghanistan and Pakistan for a historic, landmark event on the path toward reconciliation between warring factions, in an effort to end the fighting and bring peace to the country.

Organizers said the conference stems from belief in the MWL’s role in resolving all conflicts and disputes within the societal fabric of the Islamic world, coupled with the great support and care provided by Saudi Arabia. It comes at a time when the long-running conflict in Afghanistan is feeding on extremism, ignorance, racism and intolerance, they added, and should therefore be confronted with science, awareness, illumination of thought, and the revival of the pure feelings of belief and the noble principles of Islam that strive to promote good.

They said the work of the conference will reflect the MWL’s sense of historic responsibility as a representative of all Muslims, and its desire to achieve unity, solidarity and harmony, the security of its societies, and the safety of its citizens.

The opening session will feature Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, secretary general of the MWL; Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, the Pakistani minister of religious affairs and interfaith harmony; and Mohammad Qasim Halimi, the Afghan minister of Hajj and religious affairs. They will be joined by senior clerics from both countries.

Also in attendance will be Lt. Gen. Bilal Akbar, the ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia; Ahmed Javed Mujadidi, the Ambassador of Afghanistan to Saudi Arabia; Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, Pakistan’s permanent representative to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC); and Shafiq Samim, Afghanistan’s permanent representative to OIC.

The conference will include five sessions with more than 20 keynote speakers, mostly senior scholars. They will discuss topics such as peace, tolerance, moderation, reconciliation in Islam, Islam’s approach to preserving human dignity and life, building peace in light of Islamic principles, the importance of peace and regional security, and the role of scholars in resolving regional conflicts and supporting peace-building efforts.

The event will conclude with the recital of a final statement and a declaration of peace in Afghanistan.

Mango crop flourishes in Saudi Arabia's western region

Updated 10 June 2021
  • Ministry promotes organic agriculture by supporting farmers to produce safe food
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s western province is best known for its high humidity and hot weather from its proximity to the Red Sea coast, which helps to grow an array of delicious tropical fruits, including mango.
The Kingdom is known for growing mango in many cities in the southern region such as Jazan city, where the soil is more likely to be fertile than other regions due to heavy rains. However, this fruit found its way to being grown in vast orchards in western and northern regions of the Kingdom, including Qunfudhah and Umluj city.
With more than 400,000 mango trees in Qunfudhah, the city crop is ranked second in terms of significance in the Kingdom after Jazan.

FASTFACTS

• Qunfudhah mango production has reached 40,000 tons per year.

• The number of mango farms in Qunfudhah exceeds 2,700.

There are more than 2,700 mango farms in the Qunfudhah governorate, and the annual yield exceeds 40,000 tons. The crop season begins in May and lasts for three months.
Saeed bin Jarallah, director general of the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture’s Makkah branch, said: “Our branch is working to spread quality and economically feasible crops among farmers, by reinforcing its efforts to support agricultural festivals in the region for produce such as mango, rose and honey.”

He added: “The ministry is working to support the cultivation of mango and tropical fruits by providing technical support to farmers in the region.
“It is working to bring tropical fruits specialists from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN and many universities which will contribute greatly to the development of mango production and cultivation.”
Mango cultivation began in Qunfudhah 50 years ago, and 10 mango festivals have been held in the governorate since 2010. These festivals are held to support farmers in marketing their products, introducing them to visitors from around the Kingdom, and encouraging them to develop and grow.
Ali Al-Abdali, mango farmer and owner of Al-Jawaher mango farms in Qunfudhah, has 12 years of experience in the field.
He told Arab News: “Traditional agriculture, such as growing grains and vegetables, was a source of living for my ancestors. However, after the government development in the agricultural sector and the spread of awareness programs, we got to know that this fruit and weather conditions of our region are considered ideal for tropical fruits, especially mangoes.”

HIGHLIGHTS

• Mango festival has been held in Qunfudhah since 2010.

• The main factors for growing mangoes are good watering, high humidity, and hot weather.

• Mango trees in the Kingdom are considered a great natural destination for visitors and tourists.

Al-Jawaher mango farms include over 30,000 mango trees on 3,200,000 square meters of farmland in Al-Ahsa Valley.
The farmer said that the abundance of desalinated water, the quality of soil, the weather, and constant attention and follow-up are the main factors affecting the cultivation and production of mangoes.
According to Saudi Vision 2030, the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture is furthering organic agriculture by supporting organic farmers to produce safe, high-quality food, which will preserve the environment and natural resources.
“Our farms have been officially registered in the organic transformation program and we are now under the supervision of a specialized company in organic transformation that has been nominated by the ministry to supervise our farm,” said Al-Abdali. “Now, we will be reaching the stage of being a fully organic production during the upcoming period.”
Some of the mangoes are fully green with different bright colors ranging from golden yellow and reddish to orange blush. The farm produces 60 tons of mango crop per year of different types, including Hindi, Jalan, Tomi Atkins, and the sensation mango. These types come with a strong aromatic mango scent, a sweet taste and smooth pulp.
Products of Al-Jawaher farm are witnessing a “huge success” he said, as it is being distributed domestically in large cities such as Riyadh, Jeddah, Qassim, Makkah, Taif, Hail and Madinah, and can be found in many fruits and grocery shops in these cities.
 

Mango trees in Umluj
Arab News visited one of the most famous mango farms in Umluj, Muhammadiah farm, owned by Marwan Al-Juhani and his brother Nawaf, who said that they inherited mango growing from their grandfather.
“We still have the very first mango tree on this farm that was planted by my grandfather over 65 years ago,” Al-Juhani told Arab News, noting that each mango tree has to be at least four years old to start to produce crops, and the older it gets the better crop it gives.
Al-Juhani’s farm is only 10 minutes away from the Red Sea shores of Umluj city. Throughout the years, the farm has become a popular destination for visitors and tourists, who enjoy having a walk through the trees, picking mangoes and eating them on site.
With good watering crucial to mango growing, Al-Juhani has an artesian well to support watering their trees throughout the year. His farm has over 400 mango trees and they have participated in several previous mango festivals.

