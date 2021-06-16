You are here

  • Home
  • KPMG study: Pandemic-led governments to focus on people-centric policies

KPMG study: Pandemic-led governments to focus on people-centric policies

KPMG study: Pandemic-led governments to focus on people-centric policies
Ismail Alani, Head of Government and Public Sector at KPMG
Short Url

https://arab.news/g6bhq

Updated 16 June 2021
Arab News

KPMG study: Pandemic-led governments to focus on people-centric policies

KPMG study: Pandemic-led governments to focus on people-centric policies
Updated 16 June 2021
Arab News

“Modernizing Government,” KPMG’s latest report on global trends in public administrations, presents insights from a study into evolving modus operandi in governments of eight major economies including Saudi Arabia. Aside from assessing the handling of service delivery, supply chain and back operations, the study also envisions the pandemic as an opportunity, a springboard for advancements in remote working, agile policy making and rapid service design.

The KPMG report examines the new trend of a modernized government, which is customer-centric, agile, digitally enabled and inspired for future change. KPMG believes that reliance on robust business cases, costly and time-consuming planning, and extensive programmer “big builds” are now poised to give way to a new model, which is built on digital technology, cloud platforms, collaboration with other governments, and new partnerships with industry — supported by new and upskilled civil servants — revolutionizing how governments function in the 21st-century public interest.
In response to the pandemic challenges, the Saudi government rapidly established new services and ways of working, including the setting up of new temporary hospitals, digital health solutions, supply chains, mobile apps, call centers and rapid economic stimulus packages. 

FASTFACT

The KPMG report focused on Australia, Canada, Germany, India, Saudi Arabia, the UK and the US.

“Saudi Arabia has seen a much more self-forgiving government that is taking action as needed while allowing itself to perfect its approach late. Acting fast rather than acting ‘spot on’ has become the norm. This is especially tangible in the digitization of the customer experience, where a certain level of error and risk is now allowed to implement new technologies,” said Ismail Alani, head of government and public sector at KPMG in Saudi Arabia.

The study emphasizes that the future is consumer-centric — stakeholders including citizens, businesses and other organizations — transforming public services to meet constituent needs and expectations. It finds that today’s consumers are more informed, connected and demanding than ever. And while they have come to expect the highest standards of personalization, choice, speed, satisfaction and security in every digital interaction, the pandemic has served to heighten consumer expectations surrounding the customer experience.

Governments’ stakeholders want to be treated like valued customers. The report indicates that government leaders will have to evolve the culture within and across their government entities by establishing a new “outward-looking mindset,” providing citizens with the opportunity to co-design government services via their input and feedback.


 

India’s Telangana state eyes Saudi investment

India’s Telangana state eyes Saudi investment
Updated 16 June 2021
Arab News

India’s Telangana state eyes Saudi investment

India’s Telangana state eyes Saudi investment
Updated 16 June 2021
Arab News

A two-day Telangana Investment Seminar, organized by the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and Indian Consulate in Jeddah, in partnership with the Saudi Center for International Strategic Partnership (SCISP) and the Telangana government, was held on Monday and Tuesday.

Held on a virtual platform, the highlight of the seminar was the keynote address delivered by Telangana’s young and dynamic Minister of IT, Industries, Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao. He is the son of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao.

KTR, as he is popularly known in India, outlined the salient features of his state and pointed out that Telangana ranks near the top on all development indices, including ease of doing business. “The world’s major tech companies, including Google, Microsoft, Apple, Facebook and Amazon, have massive footprints in the Telangana capital Hyderabad,” he said.

“We are a very young state. In fact, it has only been seven years since the state was created in June 2014. We have excellent infrastructure and the fact that the world’s best tech giants have set up bases in Hyderabad is proof of our government’s business-friendly credentials,” said KTR.

He welcomed Saudi business investment in India, especially in Telangana. He said the laws of the state stipulated that the licensing for new businesses must be completed in only two weeks. According to him, most of the requirements and licensing details are online and they all follow a certain procedure called “self certification.”

“If, for any reason, the registration is delayed, then the official/bureaucrat has to pay a fine on the 16th day for not clearing the file. As per the law, if the licensing for a business/project has not been completed in 15 days, then on the 16th day, it is automatically assumed that the license has been approved,” he said.

KTR said Telangana has become the vaccine capital of the world and there was every possibility that one in every three human vaccines worldwide is produced in Hyderabad.

He appreciated Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030 program and said India in general and Telangana in particular stood ready to collaborate, and cooperate in creating new openings for two-way business opportunities.

KTR said that his government and his state would be more than willing to provide all answers to queries from Saudi business people and promised total transparency in business dealings.

Indian Ambassador Dr. Ausaf Sayeed thanked KTR and extended an invitation to him to bring his delegation to Saudi Arabia some time soon in order to take further steps to enhance and strengthen Indo-Saudi business ties.

The ambassador stressed the strategic partnership agreement signed by India and Saudi Arabia during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019. “The agreement gave an additional impetus to the already formidable political and economic partnerships between the two friendly countries,” said Dr. Sayeed.

Saudi Indian Business Council (SIBC) Chairman Abdul Aziz Al-Qahtani described KTR’s presentation as “impressive” and said the webinar would go a long way to making Saudis look at Telangana as a profitable and sustainable investment destination.

Responding to different queries, KTR said answers to most of the frequently asked questions were available at the Telangana government’s investment dashboard, which can be accessed at https://invest.telangana.gov.in/.

The seminar concluded with Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan’s detailed presentation entitled “Invest in Telangana.” Other speakers included NITI Aayog’s Rakesh Sarwal and SCISP Executive Vice President Yasser Aldohaim.

The events on the first day were followed by several presentations which focused on agriculture, food processing, IT, life sciences, pharmaceuticals, chemicals and fertilizers. Companies attending included Saudi Aramco, Juffali, Ma’aden,Tronox, SALIC, Almarai, Al-Munajem Cold Stores, STC, Cigalah and Jamjoom.

Hamna Mariyam Khan, consul (commerce) at the Indian Consulate in Jeddah, conducted the proceedings with aplomb.

Bupa Arabia goes digital to replace plastic insurance cards

Bupa Arabia goes digital to replace plastic insurance cards
Updated 15 June 2021
Arab News

Bupa Arabia goes digital to replace plastic insurance cards

Bupa Arabia goes digital to replace plastic insurance cards
Updated 15 June 2021
Arab News

Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance has reaffirmed its commitment to proactive digitization efforts in order to protect the planet by launching digital insurance cards and adopting the Council of Cooperative Health Insurance’s “Easier for You” initiative, which reduces the use of plastic cards.

The campaign entails the use of personal ID for citizens and iqama for residents as the basic identifier for the insured upon visiting a healthcare provider. This means the insured does not need to show the health insurer’s card any more at the clinic or hospital.

Bupa Arabia’s digital transformation efforts come amid a renewed global focus on the increasing scale of plastic waste and its significant negative impact on environmental sustainability as well as on humans, animals and plants. 

Alshereef Hamideddin, marketing director at Bupa Arabia, said the company was able to successfully adopt the digital cards initiative due to its long-term investments in radically improving and updating all its digital services in line with the latest global digital customer experiences trends.

“Bupa Arabia will continue to work to provide unique digital experiences to our customers through our Bupa Click platform, helping them to receive services with ease and flexibility,” Hamideddin said.

He added: “Since last April, the digital card transactions reached 99 percent, which have had a substantial positive environmental sustainability impact. We previously provided 2 million printed plastic cards. Moreover, the digital card initiative was designed and implemented to significantly reduce plastic waste, which is classified as one of the top 20 products in terms of the manufacturing process. This step is an integral part of Bupa Arabia’s environmental objectives, and it intersects with the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) agenda as well.”

The 6th Global Environment Outlook report, released by the UNEP in 2019, estimated the amount of plastic waste reaching the oceans annually at about 9 million tons, threatening aquatic communities and organisms with an unprecedented rise in plastic pollution. Only 9 percent of the world’s 9 billion tons of plastic is recycled. Most plastics do not biodegrade and remain in the environment for hundreds of years, and continuing indifference and accumulation in large quantities year after year sooner or later will lead to disastrous environmental and health damages and risks.

SABB named ‘Saudi Arabia’s Best Bank 2021’ for second year in row

SABB named ‘Saudi Arabia’s Best Bank 2021’ for second year in row
Updated 15 June 2021
Arab News

SABB named ‘Saudi Arabia’s Best Bank 2021’ for second year in row

SABB named ‘Saudi Arabia’s Best Bank 2021’ for second year in row
Updated 15 June 2021
Arab News

The Saudi British Bank (SABB) has won the “Saudi Arabia’s Best Bank 2021” award given out by the Global Finance magazine for the second year in a row. The award is voted on by industry leaders, based on criteria including growth in assets, profitability, geographical scope, strategic relations, new business development and product innovation.

Global Finance is a monthly magazine founded in 1987 and headquartered in New York. Each year Global Finance selects the best financial institutions around the world. These awards have become a recognized and trusted standard of excellence.

Tony Cripps, managing director of SABB, said: “We are proud to have received this award for the second year in a row for the bank’s outstanding performance in providing innovative products and services to our customers and expanding our strategic relationships on the local, regional and global scale. We are also focused on investing in the strengths that we have established over the past years and growing in new areas in line with the opportunities offered by the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. After the success of our historic merger, we are in a stronger position and ready for future opportunities the Saudi market is witnessing in various fields.”

SABB is keen to move forward toward achieving its vision under the slogan “We bring a world of financial opportunities to an ambitious Kingdom.” The slogan emphasizes its keenness to continue supporting the ambitious growth plans of the National Transformation Program and the basic programs to achieve Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

SABB recently completed the historic merger with Alawwal Bank, which marks a positive step that will have a direct impact on the development of the financial sector in the Kingdom. The bank offers a range of services in corporate banking to support growth in all aspects of the economy and financing the largest infrastructure projects, in addition to enabling retail banking customers to access a wider branch network with the development of digital banking. 

SABB also continues to strengthen its position in highlighting ESG (environmental, social and governance) in the Kingdom through its participation as one of the main organizers of pooled financing of SR14 billion ($3.7 billion) for The Red Sea Development Company. 

SABB was established in 1978 as a Saudi joint stock company. It is an associate company of the HSBC Group.

Abdullah Al-Othaim moves up to rank 65th on Forbes Middle East Top 100 list

Abdullah Al-Othaim moves up to rank 65th on Forbes Middle East Top 100 list
Updated 15 June 2021
Arab News

Abdullah Al-Othaim moves up to rank 65th on Forbes Middle East Top 100 list

Abdullah Al-Othaim moves up to rank 65th on Forbes Middle East Top 100 list
Updated 15 June 2021
Arab News

Abdullah Al-Othaim Markets Company has advanced 29 places in Forbes Middle East’s annual ranking of the top 100 largest companies in the region in 2021. The company ranked 65th among major industrial, financial and economic companies in the Middle East, strengthening its position from last year’s 94th rank.

The company also progressed among other Saudi companies, moving to the 24th place from last year’s 31st. Forbes also raised its estimate of the company’s market value to $3.2 billion for 2021 after it was estimated at $2.2 billion last year.

Board member and CEO of Abdullah Al-Othaim Markets Company Abdul Aziz Abdullah Al-Othaim said: “We’re proud of the continuous selection of the company among the 100 largest companies in the Middle East by Forbes. In light of the excellent customer services offered to customers, we are very optimistic about the promising future of the company and its sustainable growth and success.”

He added: “We managed to achieve high sales rates and excellent market share growth in the previous three years by adopting an aggressive growth strategy, with an increasing number of branches numbering at 257 across the Kingdom, which reflects the company’s eagerness to serve all segments of society and contribute to the economic growth of the Kingdom in line with Vision 2030, under the guidance of my Lord, King Salman and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, may God bless them.”

Al-Othaim believes teamwork is the key to the success of his company. He expressed his gratitude to the company’s employees for their pivotal role in the success achieved over the recent years, and hoped the collaborative efforts continue in the coming period.

The monthly global magazine, Forbes, provides specialized financial and economic reports with close monitoring and analysis of financial statistics, growth, revenues and assets of large companies around the globe. It is published in seven different languages, including an Arabic version issued for the Middle East region.

Related

Abdullah Al-Othaim markets among 100 largest companies in the Middle-East in 2020
Corporate News
Abdullah Al-Othaim markets among 100 largest companies in the Middle-East in 2020
Abdullah Al-Othaim opens 231st branch in Saudi Arabia
Corporate News
Abdullah Al-Othaim opens 231st branch in Saudi Arabia

How Huawei Vision S has reinvigorated the living room and made ‘Call my TV’ a new social style

How Huawei Vision S has reinvigorated the living room and made ‘Call my TV’ a new social style
Updated 14 June 2021
Arab News

How Huawei Vision S has reinvigorated the living room and made ‘Call my TV’ a new social style

How Huawei Vision S has reinvigorated the living room and made ‘Call my TV’ a new social style
Updated 14 June 2021
Arab News

The household TV used to be the dominant medium for entertainment — but the rapid growth of the internet in recent decades has chipped away at this, even causing many families to cut the cord. Smartphones and laptops have largely taken the place of traditional TVs, and many households have come to regard their TV as a decorative ornament, rather than an essential device.

The release of the next-generation TV — the Huawei Vision S — turns the notion of the traditional TV on its head, making groundbreaking cross-screen capabilities and intelligent features broadly accessible, via the new HarmonyOS operating system. 

Following in the footsteps of texting, voice calling and video calling, TV calling will help usher in an era of distance-proof communications. This new and trendy mode of communication is an excellent example of how technology can bring people closer together, not just by smartphones, but also even with the big screen in your living room.

1080 p MeeTime Full HD Video calls

Take for example cameras and video calls, a feature we have seen more on smartphones, tablets or even laptops. Huawei has taken these and implemented them into the TV segment, seen on the Huawei Vision S, with a few tweaks for optimization. This means that users can enjoy 1080 p MeeTime Full HD Video calls, right from the comfort of their living room, through the Huawei Vision S’ magnetically attached 13 MP camera. However, that is not all, because through this functionality and MeeTime’s support on multiple devices, users can automatically transfer calls from other devices to the TV itself, without breaking the flow of things. Meanwhile, keeping in mind the network limitations and user comfort, this feature also includes automatic network bandwidth adjustment, which detects the strength of the network and reduces the call quality accordingly, without needing to drop the call entirely.

OneHop screen projection: Smooth and seamless

The Huawei Vision S has been designed with the user’s comfort in mind. Its remote control features an NFC tag, which when tapped against by a Huawei phone, the phone screen is projected to the expansive Huawei Vision S display without missing a beat. The image quality on the Vision S is consistently superb, with support for 60 fps high frame rate video, and lag at under 100 ms. The phone and the Huawei Vision S do not even have to be connected to the same Wi-Fi network or paired in order to have content projected. The feature is easy to use, making it effortless to share and showcase your favorite movies, videos, shows and games.

Phone mirror screen controls: A Lifesaver

Huawei Vision S comes equipped with a smart screen control feature that allows you to navigate on the vast display with nimble ease, by having your phone touchscreen serve as the remote control. When the phone screen is mirrored on the Huawei Vision S, the Huawei Vision app and the touchscreen controls take effect on the big screen. The full array of smartphone apps is also at your disposal, putting all of your favorite content on full display. This frees you from having to depend on an unwieldy remote control, allowing you to watch from the comfort of your couch without having to move a muscle.

Huawei Vision app also spares you from having to type on remote control, enabling you to do so on your phone instead, when you are searching for a movie or show to play on your Huawei Vision S. When the phone and Vision S are paired, and the input assistance function is enabled, a pop-up prompt will automatically appear on the phone whenever the system detects that you need to input text, offering unmatched convenience. This makes the seemingly boundless Huawei Vision S screen just as easy to use and navigate as your handheld smartphone.

Distributed gaming, with a phone-turned-gamepad

The Huawei Vision S is as exciting as it is user-friendly. The distributed gaming capabilities enable you to transfer mobile games to the Vision S, and turn your phone into a dedicated gamepad in a matter of seconds, to control the action down to the very last detail. The unique attributes of the Huawei Vision S ensure that gaming graphics are crystal clear, with ultra-low 30ms latency and silky smooth performance. Big screen gaming has never been so easy, or so accessible!

Distributed multi-device collaboration brought to life

Huawei’s distributed all-scenario intelligence is the product of years of painstaking R&D, and designed to distribute intelligence across every facet of daily life. The distributed architecture that forms the bedrock for the Huawei Vision S facilitates seamless connections between all of the devices at the user’s disposal — matching each scenario encountered with the right device, so that services and features are fluid, rather than walled off on separate devices. This also inspires a myriad of newly immersive and interactive user experiences, including multi-screen collaboration, which connects the Huawei Vision S with the user’s smartphone, for effortless video calling and a range of other engaging services.

Huawei Vision S represents the next natural stage, following the evolution from traditional TV sets to internet TV to smart screens. It blazes a trail for other smart screen and TV products to follow, offering an ahead-of-its-time paradigm in which next-level intelligence flows to and from the living room, engaging and entertaining the entire family. 

Price and availability

The Huawei Vision S is now available in the Kingdom in two different sizes: The 55-inch model is priced at SR3,499 ($933) and the 65-inch model is priced at SR4,499, with gifts worth SR2,042 that include a Huawei Watch GT, a three-month Huawei Video subscription, a three-month Starzplay subscription, a three-year warranty and a special entertainment gift. You can purchase it through the online Huawei Store, Huawei’s flagship store in Riyadh Park, Huawei Experience Stores and eXtra Stores. 

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia closes June sukuk program at $2.2b
Saudi Arabia closes June sukuk program at $2.2b
Saudi Public Pension Agency and General Organization for Social Insurance to merge
Saudi Public Pension Agency and General Organization for Social Insurance to merge
Dubai plane leasing firm DAE sells $1 billion in bonds
Dubai plane leasing firm DAE sells $1 billion in bonds
Federal judge blocks Biden’s pause on new oil, gas leases
Federal judge blocks Biden’s pause on new oil, gas leases
GM’s self-driving car unit Cruise to access $5b credit line
GM’s self-driving car unit Cruise to access $5b credit line

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.