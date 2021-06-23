JHAH wins IAC accreditation in echocardiography

Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare (JCAH) has been identified as one of two organizations in the Kingdom, and one of three in the GCC with Intersocietal Accreditation Commission (IAC) accreditation in adult thoracic echocardiography.
“Achieving the noninvasive cardiovascular echocardiography laboratory accreditation by the IAC, is another example of JHAH’s clinical excellence,” said Dr. Fahd Algurashi, acting chief of staff at JHAH. “I want to thank the technical and clinical teams in the Heart and Vascular Institute for their commitment and determination during the time of accreditation where JHAH was granted a three-year term of IAC accreditation.”
Accreditation by the IAC means that JHAH’s noninvasive cardiovascular echocardiography laboratory underwent an intensive application and review process and was found to be compliant with the published standards, thus demonstrating a commitment to quality patient care in echocardiography. Comprising a detailed self-evaluation followed by a thorough review by a panel of medical experts, the IAC accreditation process enabled both the critical operational and technical components of JHAH to be assessed, including representative case studies and their corresponding final reports.
“We are very proud of achieving IAC accreditation in echocardiography,” said Dr. Eric McWilliams, chief of cardiology division, Heart and Vascular Institute. “This formal assessment from an internationally recognized committee is a testament to the quality of the echocardiography service here at JHAH. This is a reassurance to our patients that their echo studies are being performed by and interpreted by professionals operating at a very high standard.”
Echocardiography is used to assess different areas of the heart and can detect heart disease or signs of serious cardiovascular conditions. According to the World Health Organization, cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of all adult deaths (42 percent) in Saudi Arabia and according to the American Heart Association, more than 2,150 Americans die each day from cardiovascular disease. This amounts to about one every 40 seconds. As a result, cardiac services have remained a priority since Saudi Aramco and Johns Hopkins Medicine (JHM) partnered to start JHAH. Together, physicians, nurses, administrators, and technologists from JHM and JHAH remain dedicated to enhancing JHAH’s already strong cardiology service.