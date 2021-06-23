JHAH wins IAC accreditation in echocardiography

IHG, RIVA Development to debut Hotel Indigo brand in Saudi capital

Expanding its presence in the capital city of Saudi Arabia, IHG Hotels and Resorts is bringing the world’s first globally branded boutique hotel brand to the Kingdom with the signing of Hotel Indigo Riyadh King Abdallah Road. This development also marks the first hotel to be signed under the master development agreement (MDA) between IHG and RIVA Development Company via its wholly owned subsidiary RIVA Hospitality for Hotel Services Company.

No two Hotel Indigo properties are the same, and this addition to the brand portfolio will have Riyadh’s cultural influences embedded in its DNA through a visionary design, which captures the historical charm of local heritage as well as influences of nearby modern architecture.

A newly built property, Hotel indigo Riyadh King Abdallah Road will feature 228 design-led rooms and will open its doors to guests in March 2025. Offering authentic local experiences combined with a modern design, the hotel will also feature two dining options, a pool and a fitness center. Additionally, the hotel will offer 353 square meters of meeting and events space to cater to the demands of business travelers visiting Saudi Arabia’s capital city.

Haitham Mattar, managing director, India, Middle East and Africa, IHG said: “Hotel Indigo is a unique brand that allows every individual property to draw inspiration from the local surroundings and offer an immersive and authentic experience to guests. As a result of the Saudi Tourism Development Strategy, there will be a rising wave of travelers coming to Saudi Arabia, seeking differentiated travel and an increasing demand for hotels that offer authentic and refreshingly local experiences. Hotel Indigo Riyadh King Abdallah Road will seamlessly address these needs. Guests will be able to enjoy local experiences, modern design and intimate service with the peace of mind and consistency of staying with one of the world’s largest hotel groups.”

Mugbel S. Al-Thukair, co-founder, RIVA Development Company, and chairman, RIVA Hospitality for Hotel Services Company, added: “We are pleased to bring a global boutique hotel brand, Hotel Indigo, to a distinct location in Saudi Arabia. Hotel Indigo Riyadh King Abdallah Road will be an ideal choice for travelers seeking a uniquely local hotel experience in the city of Riyadh, where the culture of the surrounding neighborhood will be reflected in the vibrant sights, sounds and flavor of the hotel. It also gives us great confidence to partner with IHG, and to be able to leverage their wide experience, expertise in the industry and reputation as one of the leading and most trusted hotel companies in the world.”

Established in 2004, Hotel Indigo now has a presence in more than 20 countries with over 120 hotels, and over 100 hotels in the pipeline. Across India, Middle East and Africa, IHG opened Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown — its first Hotel Indigo in the region last year. Hotel Indigo Riyadh King Abdallah Road joins a growing pipeline for the brand including properties in Doha and Oman.