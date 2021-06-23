You are here

Hilton drives female leadership in Saudi Arabia's hospitality sector

date 2021-06-23
Jochem-Jan Sleiffer, Hilton’s area president for MEA and Turkey, with Bushra Al-Qahtani, operations manager at Hilton Riyadh, and other team members at the hotel.
  Hilton Riyadh General Manager Hans Schiller said: "At Hilton Riyadh, we continue to see great success in helping our female team members take on leadership roles as a result of their incredible determination and our training and mentoring programs"
Saudi Arabia has seen many changes in several industries locally, including more women in leadership roles. Talented and committed female professionals are now given the opportunity to shine and lead, and have already proven capability and success. The tourism and hospitality industry is also witnessing many changes, including the increase of females in the industry.
Aligned with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, Hilton has always been committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. This includes equipping female team members with the tools, resources and opportunities they need to achieve their professional aspirations. One shining example of this is Bushra Al-Qahtani, the operations manager at Hilton Riyadh Hotel and Residences, who aimed high and is realizing her ambitions through the support of Hilton and her team.
Hilton Riyadh General Manager Hans Schiller said: “At Hilton Riyadh, we continue to see great success in helping our female team members take on leadership roles as a result of their incredible determination and our training and mentoring programs.”




Schiller added: “I have known Bushra for several years now and have been lucky to mentor her prior to her joining Hilton Riyadh. Bushra has rotated in several departments and hotels, which is highly recommended in Hilton to gain hospitality exposure and skills. She demonstrates many great leadership qualities, and I personally see a potential future general manager in her.”

Al-Qahtani, 37, began her journey in tourism when she changed her career path and went to the US to pursue a masters in tourism and hospitality. She then returned to Saudi Arabia and joined a local hotel as a customer service executive in 2016. Following that, she joined Hilton in 2018 as front office manager and today she is the first Saudi female at Hilton to take on the role of an operations manager.
“I owe Hilton a great deal, as the career growth I have experienced is exceptional, and I credit this accomplishment to the many hours of online training and in-person mentoring I received. In addition, rotating across different departments has taught me many skills that I couldn’t have gained through training,” Al-Qahtani said. “At Hilton, I was provided with many resources to support my career growth such as [email protected], Women in Leadership and Shine, which is one of the most powerful operations programs in the industry. Also, through LinkedIn Learning, I completed several Harvard Management courses.”
She added: “The current changes happening in Saudi Arabia make me optimistic that we will have many women in leadership roles in the coming years. Make sure to always speak out when you think it matters, it will make a difference.”
Tariq Al-Harbi, deputy general manager at Hilton Riyadh, said: “I have worked with Bushra for over three years now, and I think she is a great role model for young Saudi women. In the past five years, I have seen incredible changes in our industry including the increase of knowledgeable and hardworking Saudi women, and this makes me feel very optimistic about the future of hospitality in the Kingdom.”

Echocardiography is used to assess different areas of the heart and can detect heart disease.
  Echocardiography is used to assess different areas of the heart and can detect heart disease or signs of serious cardiovascular conditions
Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare (JCAH) has been identified as one of two organizations in the Kingdom, and one of three in the GCC with Intersocietal Accreditation Commission (IAC) accreditation in adult thoracic echocardiography.
“Achieving the noninvasive cardiovascular echocardiography laboratory accreditation by the IAC, is another example of JHAH’s clinical excellence,” said Dr. Fahd Algurashi, acting chief of staff at JHAH. “I want to thank the technical and clinical teams in the Heart and Vascular Institute for their commitment and determination during the time of accreditation where JHAH was granted a three-year term of IAC accreditation.”
Accreditation by the IAC means that JHAH’s noninvasive cardiovascular echocardiography laboratory underwent an intensive application and review process and was found to be compliant with the published standards, thus demonstrating a commitment to quality patient care in echocardiography. Comprising a detailed self-evaluation followed by a thorough review by a panel of medical experts, the IAC accreditation process enabled both the critical operational and technical components of JHAH to be assessed, including representative case studies and their corresponding final reports.

HIGHLIGHT

Accreditation by the IAC means that JHAH’s noninvasive cardiovascular echocardiography laboratory underwent an intensive application and review process and was found to be compliant with the published standards.

“We are very proud of achieving IAC accreditation in echocardiography,” said Dr. Eric McWilliams, chief of cardiology division, Heart and Vascular Institute. “This formal assessment from an internationally recognized committee is a testament to the quality of the echocardiography service here at JHAH. This is a reassurance to our patients that their echo studies are being performed by and interpreted by professionals operating at a very high standard.”
Echocardiography is used to assess different areas of the heart and can detect heart disease or signs of serious cardiovascular conditions. According to the World Health Organization, cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of all adult deaths (42 percent) in Saudi Arabia and according to the American Heart Association, more than 2,150 Americans die each day from cardiovascular disease. This amounts to about one every 40 seconds. As a result, cardiac services have remained a priority since Saudi Aramco and Johns Hopkins Medicine (JHM) partnered to start JHAH. Together, physicians, nurses, administrators, and technologists from JHM and JHAH remain dedicated to enhancing JHAH’s already strong cardiology service.

  A newly built property, Hotel indigo Riyadh King Abdallah Road will feature 228 design-led rooms and will open its doors to guests in March 2025
Expanding its presence in the capital city of Saudi Arabia, IHG Hotels and Resorts is bringing the world’s first globally branded boutique hotel brand to the Kingdom with the signing of Hotel Indigo Riyadh King Abdallah Road. This development also marks the first hotel to be signed under the master development agreement (MDA) between IHG and RIVA Development Company via its wholly owned subsidiary RIVA Hospitality for Hotel Services Company.
No two Hotel Indigo properties are the same, and this addition to the brand portfolio will have Riyadh’s cultural influences embedded in its DNA through a visionary design, which captures the historical charm of local heritage as well as influences of nearby modern architecture.
A newly built property, Hotel indigo Riyadh King Abdallah Road will feature 228 design-led rooms and will open its doors to guests in March 2025. Offering authentic local experiences combined with a modern design, the hotel will also feature two dining options, a pool and a fitness center. Additionally, the hotel will offer 353 square meters of meeting and events space to cater to the demands of business travelers visiting Saudi Arabia’s capital city.
Haitham Mattar, managing director, India, Middle East and Africa, IHG said: “Hotel Indigo is a unique brand that allows every individual property to draw inspiration from the local surroundings and offer an immersive and authentic experience to guests. As a result of the Saudi Tourism Development Strategy, there will be a rising wave of travelers coming to Saudi Arabia, seeking differentiated travel and an increasing demand for hotels that offer authentic and refreshingly local experiences. Hotel Indigo Riyadh King Abdallah Road will seamlessly address these needs. Guests will be able to enjoy local experiences, modern design and intimate service with the peace of mind and consistency of staying with one of the world’s largest hotel groups.”

FASTFACT

Hotel indigo Riyadh King Abdallah Road will feature 228 design-led rooms and will open its doors to guests in March 2025.

Mugbel S. Al-Thukair, co-founder, RIVA Development Company, and chairman, RIVA Hospitality for Hotel Services Company, added: “We are pleased to bring a global boutique hotel brand, Hotel Indigo, to a distinct location in Saudi Arabia. Hotel Indigo Riyadh King Abdallah Road will be an ideal choice for travelers seeking a uniquely local hotel experience in the city of Riyadh, where the culture of the surrounding neighborhood will be reflected in the vibrant sights, sounds and flavor of the hotel. It also gives us great confidence to partner with IHG, and to be able to leverage their wide experience, expertise in the industry and reputation as one of the leading and most trusted hotel companies in the world.”
Established in 2004, Hotel Indigo now has a presence in more than 20 countries with over 120 hotels, and over 100 hotels in the pipeline. Across India, Middle East and Africa, IHG opened Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown — its first Hotel Indigo in the region last year. Hotel Indigo Riyadh King Abdallah Road joins a growing pipeline for the brand including properties in Doha and Oman.

Hyundai Motor unveils first images of Elantra N. (Supplied)
  "Elantra N is a high-performance sedan that reveals the sportier side of our exceptional all-new Elantra through exciting N brand enhancements," said Till Wartenberg, vice president of N brand management and motorsport subdivision at Hyundai Motor Company
Hyundai Motor Company has revealed the first glimpse of Elantra N (sold as Avante N in South Korea), the latest addition to its N range. This is Hyundai Motors’ sixth N brand model, following the unveiling of Kona N in April this year.
Elantra N is the high-performance variant of the new Elantra model launched in April 2020, distinguishable by its “Parametric Dynamics” design theme that imparts a look of sophisticated sportiness. Hyundai N designers took cues from the curves and lines of a sculpture to give the car a powerful and athletic stance.
“Elantra N is a high-performance sedan that reveals the sportier side of our exceptional all-new Elantra through exciting N brand enhancements,” said Till Wartenberg, vice president of N brand management and motorsport subdivision at Hyundai Motor Company. “We designed it to be a race-proven sports car with dynamic driving capabilities and style that performance enthusiasts love.”

 

 

Rosewood Jeddah is offering a range of exciting summer offers under its “Summer Splendor” program, since travel restrictions have been lifted, allowing GCC travelers to return once more. The hotel has vaccinated its entire staff to ensure guests returning to one of the city’s most beloved hotels feel safe and secure in the knowledge that a strict COVID-19 protocol has been put into place. 

In spite of the soaring summer temperatures, there is much to tempt guests whether traveling for business or pleasure. From its spectacular rooftop pool with panoramic views of the Red Sea to its state-of-the-art fitness center, four dining venues and lounges, Rosewood Jeddah will leave guests feeling relaxed and revived. 

Versatile spaces make Rosewood Jeddah a magnificent backdrop for the city’s most prestigious occasions, including meetings and conventions. Located on the Jeddah Corniche, the luxury hotel features versatile venues for meetings, small business affairs and private dining, ensuring guests can return to in-person events with the comfort of space and safety protocols. 

“As business meetings start to return to normal and the region is increasingly vaccinated, demand for business travel has been rising,” said Ahad Al-Saneei, director of sales and marketing at Rosewood Hotels & Resorts. 

The “Summer Splendor” program ensures the whole family has a reason to love their stay, with a special 10 percent discount on the best available rate at one of the hotel’s 127 rooms and suites. For a restful weekend getaway or quality time with friends or family, the summer special includes a daily buffet breakfast for two adults and two children at Habsburg Restaurant, in addition to a discount on seafood night on Thursdays and brunch on Fridays. 

“Both business and leisure travelers are looking for hotels that can ensure that the maximum safety measures have been taken to reassure them that it is once again safe to travel, which we have done in many ways across the property,” added Al-Saneei. 

The “Summer Splendor” is valid through summer until September.

The GCC Board Directors Institute (GCC BDI), a not-for-profit organization that helps board directors acquire the know-how and tools to achieve and sustain effective governance, announced that its Board Secretary Certification Program is now recognized by the Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF) in Saudi Arabia. 

HRDF is a Saudi government authority that was established by a royal decree in July 2000 under the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development. The fund provides financial support to organizations that train and qualify Saudis in the private sector.

Saudi nationals who complete the full certification program and become certified board secretaries can apply for a partial refund from HRDF up to a value of SR5,400 ($1,440). 

Jane Valls, executive director of GCC BDI, said: “Board secretaries occupy a unique position in organizations. They are the key points of contact for the chairman, as well as central members of the senior management team. They bridge the gap between the boardroom and the executive due to their privileged access to both. However, the role and its value are frequently misunderstood and overlooked, which can result in board dysfunction and the failure of the board secretary to deliver effectively. GCC BDI’s Certified Board Secretary Program seeks to address these misconceptions and help board secretaries gain clarity on their responsibilities vis-à-vis all stakeholders in the corporate governance system.” 

She added: “We are proud of the recognition of our Certified Board Secretary Program by HRDF. The support of the fund will enable more Saudi nationals to benefit from the program in line with the objective of Saudi Vision 2030 to develop the country’s human capital and empower its citizens to reach their full potential.” 

The Certified Board Secretary Program is designed for new and aspiring board secretaries, as well as seasoned board secretaries who have not had any formal professional training. The foundation course is also suitable for governance professionals, anyone involved in company law and regulatory compliance, and employees who are responsible for corporate governance or who are seeking a better understanding of the role of the board secretary. The four-module program prepares participants to provide professional guidance on the governance aspects of strategic decisions to shareholders, boards, directors, management and other stakeholders.

GCC BDI is the most influential network of senior board directors in the GCC region with more than 2,000 members.

