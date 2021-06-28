You are here

Emaar to hold investor calls ahead of bond sale

Emaar to hold investor calls ahead of bond sale
Emaar Properties has received an improved outlook from S&P Global Ratings this week, helped by a recovering Dubai property market. (Shutterstock)
Updated 24 sec ago

Emaar to hold investor calls ahead of bond sale

Emaar to hold investor calls ahead of bond sale
  • The Dubai-listed company said it was arranging investor calls for the planned sale which forms part of its $2 billion trust certificate issuance program
Updated 24 sec ago

DUBAI: Developer Emaar Properties is planning a benchmark bond sale amid improving real estate sentiment in the emirate.
The Dubai-listed company said it was arranging investor calls for the planned sale which forms part of its $2 billion trust certificate issuance program.
It has hired Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Mashreq Bank and Standard Chartered  Bank as lead managers and joint book runners, it said in a stock exchange filing on Monday.
Emaar Properties has received an improved outlook from S&P Global Ratings this week, helped by a recovering Dubai property market.
The developer of the world’s tallest tower was moved to a stable outlook from negative as property prices in some areas of the emirate improved for the first time since 2015.
The developer has reported a surge in pre-sales in the UAE to 10.5 billion dirhams ($2.85 billion) for the first five months of 2021, compared to 6.3 billion dirhams reported for all of 2020.
S&P Global Ratings expect a rebound in the company’s earnings this year with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) likely to exceed 8 billion dirhams.
“After a tough 2020, data for first-quarter 2021 suggests that the residential real estate market in Dubai has bottomed out and now offers attractive opportunities for developers, especially for premium properties,” S&P said in a statement.

Topics: Emaar Dubai real estate

Dubai attracts events and conferences as business revives

Dubai attracts events and conferences as business revives
Updated 21 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai attracts events and conferences as business revives

Dubai attracts events and conferences as business revives
Updated 21 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai is moving full-speed ahead with in-person events on the back of fewer travel restrictions and one of the world’s most-connected airports, Bloomberg reported.
The UAE also has among the fastest vaccination programs, with 15 million doses administered in a population of 10 million.
Dubai is fast becoming a winner in the more than $1 trillion global events industry, while restrictions hamper travel to hubs including London and Singapore.
The emirate plans to host one of the biggest gas conferences and an African investor summit this year, while top cricketers are set to gather in the UAE for a popular tournament and later, for the T20 World Cup, according to Bloomberg.
Conferences and events accounted for 3 percent of Dubai’s $112 billion economy in 2019, said the director general of the emirate’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM), Helal Al-Marri.
The return to normalcy is expected to support the entertainment industry, which was undermined by the pandemic, he said.
It’s “an opportunity to showcase that Dubai is open and if this can be done while keeping new Covid infections in check -- and the vaccine rollout will help with that -- then visitors’ confidence in traveling to Dubai will be high,” said Chief Economist of Oxford Economics Middle East in Dubai, Scott Livermore.

Topics: Dubai

Aramco technology chief sees blue hydrogen market following LNG model

Aramco technology chief sees blue hydrogen market following LNG model
Updated 24 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

Aramco technology chief sees blue hydrogen market following LNG model

Aramco technology chief sees blue hydrogen market following LNG model
  • The majority of the world’s hydrogen today (about 95 percent) is considered brown or grey
  • A number of large scale hydrogen projects are being planned across the Middle East
Updated 24 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Blue hydrogen production is unlikely to start at scale until the decade and will likely follow the operating model of the LNG sector, according to a top Aramco executive.
Saudi Aramco Chief Technology Officer Ahmad Al-Khowaiter made the prediction in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Monday.
The majority of the world’s hydrogen today (about 95 percent) is considered brown or grey, in that it is produced by steam reforming of natural gas, partial oxidation of methane or coal gasification. While the end product is a clean fuel, the production process uses huge amounts of energy and creates significant amounts of carbon dioxide. So-called blue hydrogen uses the same process as grey hydrogen, but captures the carbon.
Green hydrogen creates the gas through splitting water into oxygen and hydrogen via electrolysis and powering the process with renewable energy.
Aramco is among a number of global energy giants eyeing the potential for such low carbon energy sources.
“We will see those investments when the demand appears for blue ammonia and for other low carbon hydrogen,” said Al-Khowaiter. “I would say the scale up isn’t going to happen before 2030. It works very similar to the LNG industry. The LNG industry establishes an off-take agreement first and then makes capital investments. So from the time you get clear off-take scale commercial agreements you are talking about a five to six year capital cycle to invest in production and conversion requirements. That’s why I said we don’t see this happening at scale until 2030.
A number of large scale hydrogen projects are being planned across the Middle East.
Most recently, Egypt said it would invest up to $4 billion in a project to create hydrogen through electrolysis powered by renewable energy. Oman has revealed a plan for the biggest green hydrogen plant in the world, to be built over the coming 27 years along with 25 GW of solar and wind power.
In May, Dubai launched the region’s first industrial scale solar-powered green hydrogen plant, a demonstration facility built by Siemens Energy and Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA).
Later in the month, Abu Dhabi also announced plans for a $1 billion facility with capacity to produce 200,000 tons of green ammonia from 40,000 tons of green hydrogen.
Saudi Arabia unveiled plans in July last year for a green hydrogen facility powered by 4 GW of wind and solar, the world’s largest such project at the time. The $5 billion plant will be built by Air Products, ACWA Power and NEOM and will be capable of producing 650 tons of green hydrogen a day, enough to run about 20,000 hydrogen-fueled buses.
“The Middle East has joined the green hydrogen wave with mega project announcements,” said Flor Lucia De la Cruz, a senior research analyst for hydrogen and emerging technologies at Wood Mackenzie. “The Middle East has now positioned itself to become a key player in the green hydrogen economy leveraging its solar and wind capabilities and strategic position in between the European and Asian markets.”

Topics: Aramco Blue hydrogen Hydrogen energy Oil

Jordan’s Edunation raises $3m in funding round

Jordan’s Edunation raises $3m in funding round
Updated 28 June 2021
Arab News

Jordan’s Edunation raises $3m in funding round

Jordan’s Edunation raises $3m in funding round
  • Edunation recorded 1200 percent growth in platform users over the past year
Updated 28 June 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Jordan-based online learning management platform Edunation raised $3 million in a funding round led by US investor Rubix.
The latest capital infusion will help the company improve its operations in existing markets – Jordan, Palestine, Qatar, Kuwait, UAE, and Saudi Arabia, it said in  a statement.
It also revealed plans to expand in Egypt, Oman and Bahrain.
The funding comes at an interesting time for online education providers around the world, as the COVID-19 pandemic challenges traditional schooling.
Edunation recorded 1200 percent growth in platform users over the past year as schools worldwide were forced to introduce online learning.
“We have been following Edunation for the last couple of years. We were keen to invest, given the company’s strong standing and clear potential to be at the forefront of the Mena edtech scene,” investor group Rubix said.
The provider said it plans to further develop its platform, as well as to attract local talent to lead its data-science division.

Topics: Education startup

UAE budget balance improves as economy recovers from pandemic

UAE budget balance improves as economy recovers from pandemic
Updated 28 June 2021
Reuters

UAE budget balance improves as economy recovers from pandemic

UAE budget balance improves as economy recovers from pandemic
  • The UAE plans to enter 25 new international markets for foreign trade
Updated 28 June 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: The UAE budget balance improved in the first half of the year as the economy began recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, the state news agency WAM reported, citing a ministerial meeting attended by the central bank governor.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, Dubai’s ruler, said the UAE plans to enter 25 new international markets for foreign trade, with the goal of boosting exports by 50 percent in the next few years, WAM said in a separate report.
The UAE, a commerce and trade hub, was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic which had a crippling impact on sectors vital to its economy like tourism and hospitality.
Preliminary data in May showed the economy shrank 6.1 percent in 2020, while the central bank has said it expects GDP to grow 2.5 percent this year.

Topics: UAE

Oil drifts near 2018 highs ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Oil drifts near 2018 highs ahead of OPEC+ meeting
Updated 28 June 2021
Reuters

Oil drifts near 2018 highs ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Oil drifts near 2018 highs ahead of OPEC+ meeting
  • OPEC+ is returning 2.1 million barrels per day (bpd) to the market from May through July
Updated 28 June 2021
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices hit and then recoiled from highs last seen in October 2018 on Monday as investors eyed the outcome of this week’s OPEC+ as the United States and Iran wrangle over the revival of a nuclear deal, delaying a surge in Iranian oil exports.
Brent crude for August had slipped 16 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $76.02 a barrel by 0318 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude for August was at $73.93 a barrel, down 12 cents, or 0.2 percent.
Oil prices rose for a fifth week last week as fuel demand rebounded on strong economic growth and increased travel during summer in the northern hemisphere, while global crude supplies stayed snug as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and their allies maintained production cuts.
The producer group, known as OPEC+, is returning 2.1 million barrels per day (bpd) to the market from May through July as part of a plan to gradually unwind last year’s record oil output curbs. OPEC+ meets on July 1 and could further ease supply cuts in August as oil prices rise on demand recovery.
“Demand recovery has caught everyone by surprise and OPEC needs to respond,” Howie Lee, economist at Singapore’s OCBC bank, said.
“There is some leeway for easing supply curbs given how high prices are, and we might see a 250,000 bpd increase from August.”
ANZ and ING expect OPEC+ to increase output by about 500,000 bpd in August, which is likely to support higher prices.
“Anything less than this amount would likely be enough to see bulls push the market higher in the near term,” ING analysts said in a note.
One Singapore-based oil analyst said oil prices are unlikely to see a big correction unless OPEC+ increase supplies by 1 million bpd or more.
Negotiations over the revival of Iran’s nuclear deal are expected to resume in coming days. A monitoring agreement between Tehran and the UN nuclear watchdog lapsed last week.
A weaker US dollar and a reversal of risk appetite in global markets also supported dollar-denominated commodity prices.
The United States added 13 oil and gas rigs in June, up for an 11th month in a row along with higher oil prices, although it was the smallest monthly increase since September 2020, Baker Hughes data showed on Friday.

Topics: Oil

