BinDawood Holding names new chief transformation officer

BinDawood Holding names new chief transformation officer
Mohammed Belhkayatte, Chief Transformation Officer of BinDawood Holding
Updated 01 July 2021
Arab News

BinDawood Holding names new chief transformation officer

BinDawood Holding names new chief transformation officer
Updated 01 July 2021
Arab News

BinDawood Holding, a grocery retail operator of hypermarkets and supermarkets in the Kingdom, has appointed Mohammed Belhkayatte as chief transformation officer.

In his new role, Belhkayatte will be responsible for driving fundamental transformation change and commercializing new ideas across BinDawood Holding’s business, as well as being responsible for initiating growth and facilitating management changes across the company’s retail brands BinDawood and Danube.

Belhkayatte has a wealth of industry experience having worked at Majid Al-Futtaim retail for more than 15 years, where his previous roles included general manager of information technology for Carrefour across 16 countries for 350 stores, leading the digital transformation of the business.

“I am excited to join BinDawood Holding, a retailer with a celebrated reputation in innovation and pioneers of the region’s retail industry as the company builds a new future for retail in Saudi Arabia and beyond,” said Belhkayatte. “It is an important and dynamic time in BinDawood Holding’s history and I am delighted to come on board for the next phase of growth to lead the digital transformation of the business through this exciting phase.”

Ahmad A.R. BinDawood, CEO of BinDawood Holding, said: “Mohammed has a proven track record of facilitating transformation at large, complex retailers where growth and agility are vital pillars to long-term success. With our long history of transformation in Saudi Arabia’s retail space, we are excited to have Mohammed on our team where his career experience will be invaluable to help BinDawood Holding move rapidly with the implementation of transformation growth projects across our Danube and BinDawood brands.”

The company has a total of 74 stores of which 51 are hypermarkets and 23 are supermarkets, each located strategically across the Kingdom, operating under two complementary brands, BinDawood and Danube.

IATA urges COVID-19 labs to register on portal

IATA urges COVID-19 labs to register on portal
Updated 01 July 2021
Arab News

IATA urges COVID-19 labs to register on portal

IATA urges COVID-19 labs to register on portal
Updated 01 July 2021
Arab News

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has launched a self-registration portal to make it easier for COVID-19 testing labs to join the IATA Travel Pass Lab Network. 

IATA’s Lab Network provides a list of eligible lab locations around the globe so that travelers can easily find a location for a COVID-19 test prior to travel. The newly launched portal provides a one-stop-shop for labs to self-register to be included in the network. 

Labs wishing to join the IATA Lab Network should confirm that they meet the eligibility criteria and register through the new self-registration portal. Before they are included in the IATA Travel Pass, IATA will validate the information and contact labs directly to finalize their registration. The IATA Lab Network is free for labs to join. 

“COVID-19 testing will be critical to a prolonged recovery to international travel for the foreseeable future. One aim of IATA Travel Pass is to make it as easy as possible for travelers to find eligible labs that meet the specific requirements of their journeys. Already IATA Travel Pass has an extensive network of labs, which is rapidly expanding as more airlines use the IATA Travel Pass. The IATA Lab Network Self-Registration Portal will make it easier for more labs to join so that we are ready to reliably meet the requirements of governments as more people return to the skies,” said Nick Careen, IATA’s senior vice president for operations, safety and security.

Once labs have joined the IATA Travel Pass Lab Network, passengers will be able to use the lab for COVID-19 testing prior to travel and securely upload test results in the IATA Travel Pass. This information is then checked against the IATA Timatic global registry of national health and entry requirements, to produce an “OK to Travel” status. 

IATA Travel Pass Lab Network is a key element of the IATA Travel Pass, a mobile app that helps travelers to store and manage their verified certifications for COVID-19 tests or vaccinations. The IATA Travel Pass is more secure and efficient than current paper processes used to manage health requirements, crucial for the scalable restart of aviation. More than 70 airlines are either trialing or committed to testing the IATA Travel Pass. Trials span 151 routes across all continents of the world.

Engie reaches commercial close on Jubail 3B IWP

Engie reaches commercial close on Jubail 3B IWP
Updated 01 July 2021
Arab News

Engie reaches commercial close on Jubail 3B IWP

Engie reaches commercial close on Jubail 3B IWP
Updated 01 July 2021
Arab News

Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC), in association with a consortium comprising the France-headquartered Engie (40 percent), Saudi-based Nesma Company Limited (30 percent) and Abdulaziz Al-Ajlan Sons for Commercial and Real Estate Investment Company (30 percent), has achieved commercial close on the Jubail 3B independent water project (IWP). Following the April 29 announcement by SWPC naming the Engie-led consortium as preferred bidder, a 25-year water purchase agreement between SWPC and the Engie-Nesma-Ajlan consortium was signed on June 22 in the presence of Abdulrahman Al-Fadli, chairman of the board of SWPC and minister of environment, water and agriculture. 

Located 65 km north of Dammam airport, the Jubail 3B IWP plant will produce 570,000 m3/day of potable water through reverse osmosis technology to supply the cities of Jubail and Dammam. The plant will include storage facilities for one operational day in addition to in-house renewable energy capacity to reduce grid electricity consumption throughout the desalination process. The project is part of the water schemes in Saudi Arabia developed under the public-private-partnership (PPP) structure. The consortium will develop and finance the desalination plant, which will be operated and maintained by Engie. The Jubail 3B project was awarded by SWPC as a build, own, operate (BOO) contract, with commercial operation expected in 2024.

Khalid Al-Quraishi, CEO of SWPC, said: “Despite the fluctuations, liquidity crises and changing global market conditions, the Saudi Water Partnership Company and the consortium succeeded in completing the financial closure procedures in close cooperation with the group of lenders, which indicates the company’s efforts. The SWPC will provide full support for investment projects, and to enhance private sector participation in sustainable development by providing the opportunity for local and foreign investors to participate in the implementation of these projects, thus achieving sustainable development, providing job opportunities for young people and supporting local products. This will help achieve the strategic objectives of Vision 2030 and the initiatives approved by the Saudi Council of Ministers to encourage private sector participation in economic development initiatives.”

Turki Al-Shehri, CEO of Engie in Saudi Arabia, said: “The Jubail 3B project represents another milestone achievement for Engie as a long-term positive energy partner to the Kingdom. We commend SWPC for continuing to encourage private sector participation to support the development of large-scale infrastructure projects. Through our projects, and in close coordination with our partners, Engie remains committed to providing value-added services and knowledge transfer to the local workforce.”

The consortium, led by low-carbon energy and service solution providers Engie, was awarded the Jubail 3B project in April, after submitting a successful bid with a tariff of SR1.591 ($0.42) per cubic meter of potable water. 

The Jubail 3B IWP will create direct and indirect job opportunities during both the construction and operation phases, with a targeted 90 percent Saudization rate during the operation period.

Community Jameel Saudi's new strategy for a better future

Community Jameel Saudi’s new strategy for a better future
Updated 30 June 2021
Arab News

Community Jameel Saudi’s new strategy for a better future

Community Jameel Saudi’s new strategy for a better future
Updated 30 June 2021
Arab News

Seventy-five years of development and humanitarian initiatives, which started in the 1940s and formalized in 2003, represent the role of Community Jameel Saudi today in reinforcing the advancement of Saudi society. The foundation has now set forward an ambitious new strategy that focuses on five key development areas. Espousing the slogan “Innovate for a better future,” the key areas of competency development, entrepreneur advancement, women’s empowerment, community well-being, climate change and humanitarian initiatives intersect in a series of innovative programs that aim to provide job opportunities to the nation’s youth and women. They aim to contribute to finding new ways to provide a better life for society members, thus maintaining the economy and industry prosperity.

Mohammed Jameel, chairman of Community Jameel, said: “We are always keen to ensure that the initiatives implemented by Community Jameel Saudi are in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and based on data and research, all while adopting innovative solutions, employing the latest technologies, and targeting youth and continuous development. A specialized team known for its efficient management oversees the work of the foundation. The team works on developing an integrated system that can analyze any obstacles facing specific segments or groups within Saudi society and propose appropriate solutions for the medium and long-term.”

Community Jameel is currently celebrating the 75th anniversary of the launch of its charitable activities. Since 1992, Community Jameel Saudi has been keen to create a healthy and safe community by establishing the King Salman Center for Disability Research in Riyadh and the Abdul Latif Jameel Hospital in Jeddah in 1997. Community Jameel Saudi initiatives have positively contributed to community healthcare through its many health campaigns.

To support entrepreneurs and small and medium enterprises, it also started to provide loans to productive families and owners of small enterprises in 2003. In 2018, Bab Rizq Jameel launched the first licensed microfinance company in Saudi Arabia, while Bab Rizq Jameel Services launched its platform to provide technical support to entrepreneurs to supplement them with knowledge, tools and the latest technologies to achieve more success in their business. In 2015, the MIT Enterprise Forum Saudi Startup Competition was launched in the Kingdom to support and develop startups. These initiatives have contributed to providing job opportunities for many segments of society and revived economic sectors that have effectively contributed to enhancing the Kingdom’s economy. 

Noting the paramount role of women in the Saudi community, Nafisa Shams Academy for Arts and Crafts offers an array of training and rehabilitation programs that aim to hone women’s skills in sewing, fashion design, cooking, photography, carpetmaking and secretarial work.

Since its inception, Community Jameel Saudi has sought to provide training to develop human resource skills required by the labor market through partnerships and initiatives with the Bab Rizq Jameel Recruitment and Injaz Saudi program, in addition to organizing the Comedy Jameel competition and the Tanweer Jameel program.

Moreover, Community Jameel Saudi launched several humanitarian and social initiatives in cooperation with Himam Jameel.

Amazon advances KSA's journey to low-carbon economy

Amazon advances KSA’s journey to low-carbon economy
Updated 30 June 2021
Arab News

Amazon advances KSA’s journey to low-carbon economy

Amazon advances KSA’s journey to low-carbon economy
Updated 30 June 2021
Arab News

Amazon is launching a number of sustainable projects in the MENA region, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt, as part of its commitment to its sustainability roadmap in this region. Amazon MENA operations are working to support the Climate Pledge, a global drive to achieve net-zero carbon across its businesses by 2040. This ambitious target is fully aligned with the Saudi and Middle East Green Initiatives, which aim to unify sustainability efforts in Saudi Arabia and the region to increase reliance on clean energy, offset the impact of fossil fuels and combat climate change.

Amazon aims to have all its fulfillment centers in the MENA region powered by renewable energy, in order to develop the local and regional clean energy sector. Two facilities in Saudi Arabia and Egypt are scheduled to adopt this technology by 2022. In addition, the company is working to strengthen its control systems, data, and analytics to improve energy efficiency across all facilities with the implementation of state-of-the-art building management systems. 

Ronaldo Mouchawar, vice president of Amazon MENA, said: “We are proud to be operating in countries that have a heightened consciousness of the impact of climate change on future generations. As we embark on our path to a low-carbon economy a decade ahead of the Paris Agreement, I call on businesses in MENA to join us as signatories to the Climate Pledge. By agreeing to decarbonize on a faster time horizon, we will play a critical role in stimulating innovation, policies and investment that will help to tackle the climate crisis in our communities, our countries and our region.”

Amazon believes that solving the climate crisis is a shared responsibility with shared dividends, requiring collective action between businesses, organizations and governments. 

The company has made ambitious commitments toward reaching its goal, including the deployment of carbon reduction strategies at every stage of the operations process — from the time an item is picked off the shelf in a fulfillment center, to the materials used to pack the item, and the transport that gets the package to the customer’s door.

Prashant Saran, director of operations for Amazon MENA, said: “We understand that human-induced climate change is real, serious, and requires immediate action. As we continue to grow in the region, our MENA sustainability roadmap embodies Amazon’s commitment toward building an environmentally sustainable business and supporting the communities where we live and work.”

Lebanon hikes fuel prices to shore up forex reserves

Lebanon hikes fuel prices to shore up forex reserves
Updated 29 June 2021
AFP

Lebanon hikes fuel prices to shore up forex reserves

Lebanon hikes fuel prices to shore up forex reserves
  Fuel importers blamed the crisis on a delay by the central bank in opening credit lines to fund fuel imports due to depletion of foreign currency reserves
Updated 29 June 2021
AFP

BEIRUT: Lebanon hiked fuel prices by more than 30 percent Tuesday as it reduced subsidies that have eaten away at the central bank’s foreign currency reserves amid a painful economic crisis.
Petrol and diesel prices went up sharply, according to a revised price list published by the official National News Agency (NNA), in a week when a steep currency devaluation sparked angry street protests.
The sharp fuel price rises came as Lebanon, a small country of six million people, grapples with an economic crisis branded by the World Bank as one of the world’s worst since the mid-19th century.
The Lebanese pound — which has been pegged to the dollar at 1,507 since 1997 — sold for more than 17,000 to the greenback on the black market this week, a record low.
The price of 20 liters of 95-octane petrol shot up nearly 16,000 Lebanese pounds ($10.6 at the official rate) to reach 61,000 pounds ($40.6), according to NNA.
The price of the same amount of 98-octane petrol climbed by 16,300 pounds ($10.8) to reach nearly 63,000 pounds ($42).
Meanwhile, the price of diesel reached 46,100 pounds ($30.7), up from 33,300 pounds ($22.2).
The new prices came after weeks of long queues at petrol stations that had started rationing gasoline and diesel fuel amid shortages.
Fuel importers blamed the crisis on a delay by the central bank in opening credit lines to fund fuel imports due to depletion of foreign currency reserves.
For their part, Lebanese officials said smuggling to Syria and stockpiling by fuel distributors had contributed to shortages.
The central bank used to fund 85 percent of fuel imports at the official exchange rate of 1,507 Lebanese pounds to the dollar while importers fund the rest of the cost at the street rate.
But the government last week authorized the funding of fuel imports at the weaker exchange rate of 3,900 Lebanese pounds to the dollar instead of the official peg to ease the crisis.
The central bank Monday said it would open credit lines for fuel imports based on the new exchange rate in compliance with the government’s decision.
Following the central bank announcement, the energy ministry said that fuel tankers docked in Lebanese waters had started offloading fuel shipments that would boost supply in the coming days.
Fadi Abu Shakra of the union of fuel distributors told NNA on Tuesday that six tankers had started offloading shipments and they would soon be distributed to gas stations across the country.

