BinDawood Holding names new chief transformation officer

BinDawood Holding, a grocery retail operator of hypermarkets and supermarkets in the Kingdom, has appointed Mohammed Belhkayatte as chief transformation officer.

In his new role, Belhkayatte will be responsible for driving fundamental transformation change and commercializing new ideas across BinDawood Holding’s business, as well as being responsible for initiating growth and facilitating management changes across the company’s retail brands BinDawood and Danube.

Belhkayatte has a wealth of industry experience having worked at Majid Al-Futtaim retail for more than 15 years, where his previous roles included general manager of information technology for Carrefour across 16 countries for 350 stores, leading the digital transformation of the business.

“I am excited to join BinDawood Holding, a retailer with a celebrated reputation in innovation and pioneers of the region’s retail industry as the company builds a new future for retail in Saudi Arabia and beyond,” said Belhkayatte. “It is an important and dynamic time in BinDawood Holding’s history and I am delighted to come on board for the next phase of growth to lead the digital transformation of the business through this exciting phase.”

Ahmad A.R. BinDawood, CEO of BinDawood Holding, said: “Mohammed has a proven track record of facilitating transformation at large, complex retailers where growth and agility are vital pillars to long-term success. With our long history of transformation in Saudi Arabia’s retail space, we are excited to have Mohammed on our team where his career experience will be invaluable to help BinDawood Holding move rapidly with the implementation of transformation growth projects across our Danube and BinDawood brands.”

The company has a total of 74 stores of which 51 are hypermarkets and 23 are supermarkets, each located strategically across the Kingdom, operating under two complementary brands, BinDawood and Danube.