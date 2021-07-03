Haji Husein Alireza wins Aston Martin’s MENA Dealer Award

Haji Husein Alireza and Co. Ltd., the exclusive agent for Aston Martin cars in the Kingdom, has won the 2020-2021 Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Dealer Award in the category “New Car Retail.” The award — a recognition the auto dealership earned from Aston Martin — reflects the company’s commitment to its plans and strategies and highlights the company’s achievements when it comes to customer service. The award is a standard evaluation tool for measuring the level of services provided by Haji Husein Alireza to its customers.

Sheikh Ali Alireza, chief executive officer and managing director of Haji Husein Alireza and Co. Ltd. described the award as confirmation of the company’s ongoing commitment to customer service and a reflection of its quality of service. “The company continuously refines future plans aimed at leading the way in customer service, in addition to offering training programs to reach those leading levels of efficiency and excellence. The company’s culture is defined by a set of carefully selected values. These values are a major strength in guiding the company’s daily performance and driving employees’ efforts to provide even more outstanding results. This prestigious award is a wonderful milestone showcasing the company’s commitment toward customer satisfaction excellence,” Alireza added.

Haji Husein Alireza and Co. Ltd. enjoys a first-class reputation as, historically, the first car importer and dealer in the Saudi market, since 1926, and, currently, the exclusive agent for the British Aston Martin’s luxury sports cars, as well as other brands. The company attributes its long-term success to building its business on a platform of service excellence and a close relationship with its customers, making customer loyalty its No. 1 goal.

Earlier this year, the company was also named the world’s No. 1 dealer in launching the new DBX, Aston Martin’s first introduction of a product in the SUV segment.

The success of the DBX significantly increased Aston Martin’s sales worldwide, and immediately propelled the company into a leading market share in the luxury sport SUV class.