You are here

  • Home
  • British Council launches ‘Summer School’ program for kids

British Council launches ‘Summer School’ program for kids

British Council launches ‘Summer School’ program for kids
British Council’s Summer School program has been designed to also enable participants to improve their core communication skills while discovering their own style and talents.
Short Url

https://arab.news/9bseq

Updated 04 July 2021
Arab News

British Council launches ‘Summer School’ program for kids

British Council launches ‘Summer School’ program for kids
Updated 04 July 2021
Arab News

The British Council has launched its popular “Summer School” program that helps parents from across Saudi Arabia give their children the confidence and tools to succeed in an evolving world. 

The courses will spark children’s imagination, so they can express themselves with confidence that goes beyond their English language skills. Fully online, British Council’s Summer School program has been designed to also enable participants to improve their core communication skills while discovering their own style and talents. 

The fun, interactive and inspiring learning module is for children of age six-17 years, segregated into age groups of six-11 years and 12-17 years to ensure age-appropriate learning and tasks. The curriculum has been adjusted with a greater focus on a child’s overall development and honing their interpersonal skills to create more agile and adaptive individuals prepared to succeed in a globalized, always evolving world.

A high-quality English learning experience designed by experts, the program is led by qualified teachers who motivate every student and get everyone working together. 

Children will build skills like problem-solving, teamwork and critical thinking as well as focus on real-world topics such as artificial intelligence, gaming, ethical food and climate change.

With small class sizes, children will get the best out of learning English because they are guaranteed attention and personal support from an expert teacher. The courses offer flexible start dates with four live classes per week, 1.5 hours per day from beginner to upper intermediate levels. 

Registration dates are as follows:

• Summer School 4: July 25 — Aug. 5

• Summer School 5: Aug. 8 — Aug. 19

• Summer School 6: Aug. 22 — Sept. 2

The classes are priced at (inclusive of VAT):

• 2 weeks: SR1,173 ($312)

• 4 weeks: SR2,111

• 6 weeks: SR2,815

• 8 weeks: SR3,519

The British Council is the UK’s cultural relations organization, creating opportunities for people globally to connect and engage with each other through the arts, education and the English language.

Seera Group, Kaden to open hotel at Riyadh Front

Seera Group, Kaden to open hotel at Riyadh Front
Updated 04 July 2021
Arab News

Seera Group, Kaden to open hotel at Riyadh Front

Seera Group, Kaden to open hotel at Riyadh Front
Updated 04 July 2021
Arab News

Seera Group, a travel and tourism provider in the region, and Kaden Investment, a real estate development company, have announced the signing of a master hotels development agreement — a joint venture to manage and develop hotels in various projects developed by Kaden Investment throughout the Kingdom. The first hotel will be launched at Riyadh Front.

An extraordinary urban experience in the heart of the capital, Riyadh Front is a mega-development set to transform the future of business and leisure in Riyadh. As the region’s growing economic hub, Riyadh is the perfect location for business events and with the introduction of fast and easy visas, the city is now ready to welcome greater numbers of travelers than ever before.

Bringing to the table 40 years of travel and tourism legacy and drawing on regional expertise in developing and operating hotels, Seera Group is perfectly placed to provide travelers with quality mid-market hotel accommodations, all backed by Choice’s global hotel platform and brand reputation for value and service. 

Aimed at leading the industry toward better experiences, Kaden Investment is a real estate developer with a track record of delivering long-term projects, notably Riyadh Front and The Logistics Park.

The hotel is just 10 minutes from King Khalid International Airport and it is within the Business Area of Riyadh Front, which is a major business park for local and international organizations, and the Shopping Area, a one-stop shopping, dining and entertainment destination. 

The hotel is surrounded by other big projects, including an under-development neighborhood by Roshn, a national community developer backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign Public Investment Fund, which is led by the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. It will also be close to Riyadh Front Exposition and Conference Center, the Kingdom’s largest exhibition and conference center, which hosts national, regional, and international conferences, meetings and exhibitions.

Majed Alnefaie, CEO of Seera Group, said: “Simplifying the business travel experience, and making it an enjoyable and rewarding one, has always been one of our goals. Riyadh’s business hub market is full of potential — we have plenty of managerial experience and local resources in the domestic and international market, while Kaden Investments is an outstanding establishment in hotel development locally. We look forward to this partnership to tap into the Kingdom’s business market and bring new energy to the country and global tourism.”

Abdullah Al-Fassam, CEO of Kaden Investment, said: “Riyadh Front is one of the newest additions to Saudi Arabia’s expanding commercial real estate, developed and managed by co-signee Kaden Investment. We have full confidence that the first hotel will be a success story to tell. This cooperation with Seera will create hotels with smart and innovative architecture, as well as cutting-edge infrastructure and a one-of-a-kind experience.”

Haji Husein Alireza wins Aston Martin’s MENA Dealer Award

Haji Husein Alireza wins Aston Martin’s MENA Dealer Award
Updated 04 July 2021
Arab News

Haji Husein Alireza wins Aston Martin’s MENA Dealer Award

Haji Husein Alireza wins Aston Martin’s MENA Dealer Award
Updated 04 July 2021
Arab News

Haji Husein Alireza and Co. Ltd., the exclusive agent for Aston Martin cars in the Kingdom, has won the 2020-2021 Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Dealer Award in the category “New Car Retail.” The award — a recognition the auto dealership earned from Aston Martin — reflects the company’s commitment to its plans and strategies and highlights the company’s achievements when it comes to customer service. The award is a standard evaluation tool for measuring the level of services provided by Haji Husein Alireza to its customers. 

Sheikh Ali Alireza, chief executive officer and managing director of Haji Husein Alireza and Co. Ltd. described the award as confirmation of the company’s ongoing commitment to customer service and a reflection of its quality of service. “The company continuously refines future plans aimed at leading the way in customer service, in addition to offering training programs to reach those leading levels of efficiency and excellence. The company’s culture is defined by a set of carefully selected values. These values are a major strength in guiding the company’s daily performance and driving employees’ efforts to provide even more outstanding results. This prestigious award is a wonderful milestone showcasing the company’s commitment toward customer satisfaction excellence,” Alireza added.

Haji Husein Alireza and Co. Ltd. enjoys a first-class reputation as, historically, the first car importer and dealer in the Saudi market, since 1926, and, currently, the exclusive agent for the British Aston Martin’s luxury sports cars, as well as other brands. The company attributes its long-term success to building its business on a platform of service excellence and a close relationship with its customers, making customer loyalty its No. 1 goal.

Earlier this year, the company was also named the world’s No. 1 dealer in launching the new DBX, Aston Martin’s first introduction of a product in the SUV segment. 

The success of the DBX significantly increased Aston Martin’s sales worldwide, and immediately propelled the company into a leading market share in the luxury sport SUV class.

IATA urges COVID-19 labs to register on portal

IATA urges COVID-19 labs to register on portal
Updated 01 July 2021
Arab News

IATA urges COVID-19 labs to register on portal

IATA urges COVID-19 labs to register on portal
Updated 01 July 2021
Arab News

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has launched a self-registration portal to make it easier for COVID-19 testing labs to join the IATA Travel Pass Lab Network. 

IATA’s Lab Network provides a list of eligible lab locations around the globe so that travelers can easily find a location for a COVID-19 test prior to travel. The newly launched portal provides a one-stop-shop for labs to self-register to be included in the network. 

Labs wishing to join the IATA Lab Network should confirm that they meet the eligibility criteria and register through the new self-registration portal. Before they are included in the IATA Travel Pass, IATA will validate the information and contact labs directly to finalize their registration. The IATA Lab Network is free for labs to join. 

“COVID-19 testing will be critical to a prolonged recovery to international travel for the foreseeable future. One aim of IATA Travel Pass is to make it as easy as possible for travelers to find eligible labs that meet the specific requirements of their journeys. Already IATA Travel Pass has an extensive network of labs, which is rapidly expanding as more airlines use the IATA Travel Pass. The IATA Lab Network Self-Registration Portal will make it easier for more labs to join so that we are ready to reliably meet the requirements of governments as more people return to the skies,” said Nick Careen, IATA’s senior vice president for operations, safety and security.

Once labs have joined the IATA Travel Pass Lab Network, passengers will be able to use the lab for COVID-19 testing prior to travel and securely upload test results in the IATA Travel Pass. This information is then checked against the IATA Timatic global registry of national health and entry requirements, to produce an “OK to Travel” status. 

IATA Travel Pass Lab Network is a key element of the IATA Travel Pass, a mobile app that helps travelers to store and manage their verified certifications for COVID-19 tests or vaccinations. The IATA Travel Pass is more secure and efficient than current paper processes used to manage health requirements, crucial for the scalable restart of aviation. More than 70 airlines are either trialing or committed to testing the IATA Travel Pass. Trials span 151 routes across all continents of the world.

Engie reaches commercial close on Jubail 3B IWP

Engie reaches commercial close on Jubail 3B IWP
Updated 01 July 2021
Arab News

Engie reaches commercial close on Jubail 3B IWP

Engie reaches commercial close on Jubail 3B IWP
Updated 01 July 2021
Arab News

Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC), in association with a consortium comprising the France-headquartered Engie (40 percent), Saudi-based Nesma Company Limited (30 percent) and Abdulaziz Al-Ajlan Sons for Commercial and Real Estate Investment Company (30 percent), has achieved commercial close on the Jubail 3B independent water project (IWP). Following the April 29 announcement by SWPC naming the Engie-led consortium as preferred bidder, a 25-year water purchase agreement between SWPC and the Engie-Nesma-Ajlan consortium was signed on June 22 in the presence of Abdulrahman Al-Fadli, chairman of the board of SWPC and minister of environment, water and agriculture. 

Located 65 km north of Dammam airport, the Jubail 3B IWP plant will produce 570,000 m3/day of potable water through reverse osmosis technology to supply the cities of Jubail and Dammam. The plant will include storage facilities for one operational day in addition to in-house renewable energy capacity to reduce grid electricity consumption throughout the desalination process. The project is part of the water schemes in Saudi Arabia developed under the public-private-partnership (PPP) structure. The consortium will develop and finance the desalination plant, which will be operated and maintained by Engie. The Jubail 3B project was awarded by SWPC as a build, own, operate (BOO) contract, with commercial operation expected in 2024.

Khalid Al-Quraishi, CEO of SWPC, said: “Despite the fluctuations, liquidity crises and changing global market conditions, the Saudi Water Partnership Company and the consortium succeeded in completing the financial closure procedures in close cooperation with the group of lenders, which indicates the company’s efforts. The SWPC will provide full support for investment projects, and to enhance private sector participation in sustainable development by providing the opportunity for local and foreign investors to participate in the implementation of these projects, thus achieving sustainable development, providing job opportunities for young people and supporting local products. This will help achieve the strategic objectives of Vision 2030 and the initiatives approved by the Saudi Council of Ministers to encourage private sector participation in economic development initiatives.”

Turki Al-Shehri, CEO of Engie in Saudi Arabia, said: “The Jubail 3B project represents another milestone achievement for Engie as a long-term positive energy partner to the Kingdom. We commend SWPC for continuing to encourage private sector participation to support the development of large-scale infrastructure projects. Through our projects, and in close coordination with our partners, Engie remains committed to providing value-added services and knowledge transfer to the local workforce.”

The consortium, led by low-carbon energy and service solution providers Engie, was awarded the Jubail 3B project in April, after submitting a successful bid with a tariff of SR1.591 ($0.42) per cubic meter of potable water. 

The Jubail 3B IWP will create direct and indirect job opportunities during both the construction and operation phases, with a targeted 90 percent Saudization rate during the operation period.

BinDawood Holding names new chief transformation officer

BinDawood Holding names new chief transformation officer
Updated 03 July 2021
Arab News

BinDawood Holding names new chief transformation officer

BinDawood Holding names new chief transformation officer
Updated 03 July 2021
Arab News

BinDawood Holding, a grocery retail operator of hypermarkets and supermarkets in the Kingdom, has appointed Mohammed Belhkayatte as chief transformation officer.

In his new role, Belhkayatte will be responsible for driving fundamental transformation change and commercializing new ideas across BinDawood Holding’s business, as well as being responsible for initiating growth and facilitating management changes across the company’s retail brands BinDawood and Danube.

Belhkayatte has a wealth of industry experience having worked at Capgemini the Netherlands for 6 years and Majid Al-Futtaim retail for more than 15 years, where his previous roles included general manager of information technology for Carrefour across 16 countries for 350 stores, leading the digital transformation of the business.

“I am excited to join BinDawood Holding, a retailer with a celebrated reputation in innovation and pioneers of the region’s retail industry as the company builds a new future for retail in Saudi Arabia and beyond,” said Belhkayatte. “It is an important and dynamic time in BinDawood Holding’s history and I am delighted to come on board for the next phase of growth to lead the digital transformation of the business through this exciting phase.”

Ahmad A.R. BinDawood, CEO of BinDawood Holding, said: “Mohammed has a proven track record of facilitating transformation at large, complex retailers where growth and agility are vital pillars to long-term success. With our long history of transformation in Saudi Arabia’s retail space, we are excited to have Mohammed on our team where his career experience will be invaluable to help BinDawood Holding move rapidly with the implementation of transformation growth projects across our Danube and BinDawood brands.”

The company has a total of 74 stores of which 51 are hypermarkets and 23 are supermarkets, each located strategically across the Kingdom, operating under two complementary brands, BinDawood and Danube.

Latest updates

Rebel-held Syria shifts power — toward solar
A man and his son stand near a solar panel installed on the rooftop of their house in the village of Killi, in Syria's northwestern Idlib province. (AFP / Aaref Watad)
FII Institute tackles issue of biases against emerging markets in ESG ratings
FII Institute tackles issue of biases against emerging markets in ESG ratings
Roadmap to end Libyan conflict in jeopardy as delegates fail to agree on election proposals
Roadmap to end Libyan conflict in jeopardy as delegates fail to agree on election proposals
Saudi travelers rush to return home before flight ban 
A Saudi man wearing a face mask gets his passport from a Saudi Immigration officer at the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (REUTERS)
Delta variant COVID-19 cases rise in Lebanon
On Friday, the latest daily figure of people infected with COVID-19 was 210, including 147 local cases, with the rest coming from abroad. (AFP/File)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.