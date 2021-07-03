British Council launches ‘Summer School’ program for kids

The British Council has launched its popular “Summer School” program that helps parents from across Saudi Arabia give their children the confidence and tools to succeed in an evolving world.

The courses will spark children’s imagination, so they can express themselves with confidence that goes beyond their English language skills. Fully online, British Council’s Summer School program has been designed to also enable participants to improve their core communication skills while discovering their own style and talents.

The fun, interactive and inspiring learning module is for children of age six-17 years, segregated into age groups of six-11 years and 12-17 years to ensure age-appropriate learning and tasks. The curriculum has been adjusted with a greater focus on a child’s overall development and honing their interpersonal skills to create more agile and adaptive individuals prepared to succeed in a globalized, always evolving world.

A high-quality English learning experience designed by experts, the program is led by qualified teachers who motivate every student and get everyone working together.

Children will build skills like problem-solving, teamwork and critical thinking as well as focus on real-world topics such as artificial intelligence, gaming, ethical food and climate change.

With small class sizes, children will get the best out of learning English because they are guaranteed attention and personal support from an expert teacher. The courses offer flexible start dates with four live classes per week, 1.5 hours per day from beginner to upper intermediate levels.

Registration dates are as follows:

• Summer School 4: July 25 — Aug. 5

• Summer School 5: Aug. 8 — Aug. 19

• Summer School 6: Aug. 22 — Sept. 2

The classes are priced at (inclusive of VAT):

• 2 weeks: SR1,173 ($312)

• 4 weeks: SR2,111

• 6 weeks: SR2,815

• 8 weeks: SR3,519

The British Council is the UK’s cultural relations organization, creating opportunities for people globally to connect and engage with each other through the arts, education and the English language.