RIYADH: Sair is an application designed to serve those wishing to travel by road between regions in the Kingdom and the Gulf countries. It is one of the first applications that has obtained a license from the Public Transport Authority in this field.
Sair enables the customer to book a long-distance trip by car, specify the time of departure as well as the city of departure and arrival, choose the car they like to travel in, and the departure time. The “Captain” will arrive at the specified time to pick up the customer.
The company was established in 2017, and the application began operating in mid-2020. Despite the challenges represented by the pandemic, the app has transported more than 8,000 passengers since starting operations. This success indicates the large potential of the land transport sector and the great demand to travel by car.
Sair has made the process of traveling by land easier and safer as all trips are tracked through an advanced map system and a 24-hour control room ensures that the client has an easy, safe and comfortable trip.
The application provides two basic services — a private trip service, which enables the customer to fully book the car; and a seat reservation service, enabling users to reserve a seat and share a car with other travelers. The latter service, though considered economical, has been suspended due to COVID-19 precautions.
For more information, users can check out Sair’s Twitter account (@Sair_App).
Sair app: Making long-distance road travel safer, easier
https://arab.news/pukcx
Sair app: Making long-distance road travel safer, easier
RIYADH: Sair is an application designed to serve those wishing to travel by road between regions in the Kingdom and the Gulf countries. It is one of the first applications that has obtained a license from the Public Transport Authority in this field.