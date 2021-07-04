Sair app: Making long-distance road travel safer, easier 

Seera Group, Kaden to open hotel at Riyadh Front

Seera Group, a travel and tourism provider in the region, and Kaden Investment, a real estate development company, have announced the signing of a master hotels development agreement — a joint venture to manage and develop hotels in various projects developed by Kaden Investment throughout the Kingdom. The first hotel will be launched at Riyadh Front.

An extraordinary urban experience in the heart of the capital, Riyadh Front is a mega-development set to transform the future of business and leisure in Riyadh. As the region’s growing economic hub, Riyadh is the perfect location for business events and with the introduction of fast and easy visas, the city is now ready to welcome greater numbers of travelers than ever before.

Bringing to the table 40 years of travel and tourism legacy and drawing on regional expertise in developing and operating hotels, Seera Group is perfectly placed to provide travelers with quality mid-market hotel accommodations, all backed by Choice’s global hotel platform and brand reputation for value and service.

Aimed at leading the industry toward better experiences, Kaden Investment is a real estate developer with a track record of delivering long-term projects, notably Riyadh Front and The Logistics Park.

The hotel is just 10 minutes from King Khalid International Airport and it is within the Business Area of Riyadh Front, which is a major business park for local and international organizations, and the Shopping Area, a one-stop shopping, dining and entertainment destination.

The hotel is surrounded by other big projects, including an under-development neighborhood by Roshn, a national community developer backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign Public Investment Fund, which is led by the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. It will also be close to Riyadh Front Exposition and Conference Center, the Kingdom’s largest exhibition and conference center, which hosts national, regional, and international conferences, meetings and exhibitions.

Majed Alnefaie, CEO of Seera Group, said: “Simplifying the business travel experience, and making it an enjoyable and rewarding one, has always been one of our goals. Riyadh’s business hub market is full of potential — we have plenty of managerial experience and local resources in the domestic and international market, while Kaden Investments is an outstanding establishment in hotel development locally. We look forward to this partnership to tap into the Kingdom’s business market and bring new energy to the country and global tourism.”

Abdullah Al-Fassam, CEO of Kaden Investment, said: “Riyadh Front is one of the newest additions to Saudi Arabia’s expanding commercial real estate, developed and managed by co-signee Kaden Investment. We have full confidence that the first hotel will be a success story to tell. This cooperation with Seera will create hotels with smart and innovative architecture, as well as cutting-edge infrastructure and a one-of-a-kind experience.”