You are here

  • Home
  • Oman asks IMF technical assistance for debt strategy, fiscal framework

Oman asks IMF technical assistance for debt strategy, fiscal framework

Oman asks IMF technical assistance for debt strategy, fiscal framework
Omani debt-to-GDP has ballooned since the oil-price crash of 2014. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g63e5

Updated 07 July 2021
Reuters

Oman asks IMF technical assistance for debt strategy, fiscal framework

Oman asks IMF technical assistance for debt strategy, fiscal framework
  • IMF to develop strategy to guide the government’s borrowing program
  • Oman wants predictability in the financial system
Updated 07 July 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Oman has asked the International Monetary Fund to provide technical assistance to help the country develop a medium-term debt strategy and strengthen its fiscal framework, the IMF said.
The Gulf oil producer, one of the weakest financially in the region, has been hit hard by the twin shock of lower oil prices and the coronavirus crisis last year.
Real gross domestic product shrank 2.8 percent and the state budget deficit ballooned to 19.3 percent of GDP due to lower oil revenue and the economic downturn, the IMF said in a statement on Tuesday.
Oman launched austerity measures last year which helped it maintain access to the international debt markets ahead of debt redemptions worth about $11 billion this year and next.
Since the oil price crash in 2014, its debt to GDP ratio has leapt from about 15 percent in 2015 to 80 percent last year, while plans to diversify the economy have lagged.
“The authorities have requested IMF technical assistance to help develop a medium-term debt strategy to guide the government’s borrowing program and provide more predictability to the financial system,” the IMF said.
Oman has asked for technical assistance also “to help strengthen the medium-term fiscal framework,” it said.
The IMF expects Oman’s economy to rebound and grow by 2.5 percent this year thanks to a projected increase in hydrocarbon production as well as the impact of the vaccine rollout.
State finances are slated to improve owing to rising hydrocarbon revenue and Oman’s fiscal reforms, with the budget deficit likely to shrink to 2.4 percent of GDP this year and then move to a surplus in the medium term, said the fund.
Because of the growing role of state-owned enterprises, the IMF recommended the development of a “sovereign asset liability management framework” to get a better picture of the sustainability of the public sector beyond the central government budget.

Topics: #oman #imf #debt

Related

Oman deficit at $2.3 bln in May as oil revenue declines
Business & Economy
Oman deficit at $2.3 bln in May as oil revenue declines

Kingdom sets more minimum salaries in maintenance sector under localization push

Kingdom sets more minimum salaries in maintenance sector under localization push
Updated 51 min ago
Arab News

Kingdom sets more minimum salaries in maintenance sector under localization push

Kingdom sets more minimum salaries in maintenance sector under localization push
  • Senior managers in public operations and maintenance are entitled to a minimum SR9,000/month
Updated 51 min ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi employment officials have set minimum salaries for operations and maintenance roles under a broader localization push.
Senior managers working in public operations and maintenance are entitled to a minimum salary of SR9,000 ($2,399), the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development said in a filing on Wednesday.
Pay rises according to years of experience with further details available in the Localization Guide for Operation and Maintenance Contracts in Public Entities.
The guide also sets minimum salaries for engineering and specialist levels at SR8,400, and SR7,000 for the supervisory level.
Such salary scales for different roles tie in with efforts by the government to reduce reliance on expatriates and get more Saudis into the workplace. Other Gulf states are involved in similar initiatives to boost local hiring as the region’s non-oil economy gains in significance.

Topics: #saudization #saudi

Related

Saudization rate in the private sector accelerates
Business & Economy
Saudization rate in the private sector accelerates
Saudization program Nitaqat gets overhaul with launch of 2nd version
Saudi Arabia
Saudization program Nitaqat gets overhaul with launch of 2nd version
Saudization of schools to create around 28,000 new jobs for locals
Business & Economy
Saudization of schools to create around 28,000 new jobs for locals

World’s deepest diving pool with ‘sunken city’ opens in Dubai

World’s deepest diving pool with ‘sunken city’ opens in Dubai
Updated 07 July 2021
Arab News

World’s deepest diving pool with ‘sunken city’ opens in Dubai

World’s deepest diving pool with ‘sunken city’ opens in Dubai
  • Pool is record-breaking 60.02 meters deep, contains 14 million liters of water
  • Contains 56 underwater cameras and 164 lights for filming
Updated 07 July 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The world’s deepest swimming pool has opened in Dubai, featuring a sunken city that includes an apartment, garage and arcade.

Deep Dive Dubai is a record-breaking 60.02 meters deep and contains 14 million liters of water, equivalent to six Olympic-sized swimming pools. Located in Dubai’s Nad Al Sheba area, it is also home to an advanced hyperbaric chamber and dry chambers at six and 21 meters.

Public bookings are expected to begin in late July, with a variety of courses and experiences offered for scuba divers and free divers from beginners upwards.

Deep Dive Dubai is also an underwater film studio with editing room, a video wall, 56 underwater cameras and the ability to create different moods with 164 lights positioned throughout the pool.

Topics: #dubai #worldrecord #underwaterstudio

Related

Artworks at Noor Riyadh festival set two Guinness World Records
Saudi Arabia
Artworks at Noor Riyadh festival set two Guinness World Records
'Chimera' by Monira Al Qadiri (2021). (Commissioned by, and collection of, Expo 2020 Dubai)
Lifestyle
Expo 2020 Dubai unveils first permanent public artwork by Kuwaiti creative

Saudi Arabia's Social Development Bank lent $427m in H1 2021

Saudi Arabia's Social Development Bank lent $427m in H1 2021
Updated 07 July 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia's Social Development Bank lent $427m in H1 2021

Saudi Arabia's Social Development Bank lent $427m in H1 2021
  • 30,000 entities received a loan from SDB in H! 2021
Updated 07 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Social Development Bank (SDB) provided financing of SR1.6 billion ($426.6 million) to 30,000 beneficiaries during the first half of this year.
SDB provided financial and non-financial support to 3,000 entrepreneurs and micro-enterprises, to the value of SR1 billion in the first half of 2021, said CEO Ibrahim Al-Rashid, Al Eqtisadiah reported.
Non-financial services were provided by the bank to 26,000 beneficiaries during the second quarter of this year, a 25 percent increase on the first quarter, Al-Rashid said. The bank increased financing to SMEs by 41 percent, quarter on quarter.
The data was announced during the Social Development Bank’s second meeting for the fiscal year 2021, headed by the minister of human resources and social development, and bank Chairman Ahmed AlRajhi.

Topics: #loans #saudi #development

Related

Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development reports 14,000 violations in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development reports 14,000 violations in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia’s Social Development Bank allocates $2.39bn aid for small businesses
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Social Development Bank allocates $2.39bn aid for small businesses

Takween subsidiary sale to facilitate US, China expansion — chairman

Takween subsidiary sale to facilitate US, China expansion — chairman
Updated 07 July 2021
Arab News

Takween subsidiary sale to facilitate US, China expansion — chairman

Takween subsidiary sale to facilitate US, China expansion — chairman
  • Takween has completed the sale of 70 percent of SAAF to Jofo
  • Sale not an exit, but a union to expand into different markets
Updated 07 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The completion of Takween Advanced Industries’ sale of its subsidiary SAAF to China’s Jofo Nonwoven will allow it to expand into new markets, including the US and China, said Chairman Abdulmohsen Al-Othman.

Takween said today it had completed the sale of 70 percent of SAAF to Jofo, a deal it first announced in 2020.

The total transaction cash inflow will be 304.7 million riyals ($81 million), made up of a net purchase price of 197.64 million riyals and reimbursement of working capital of 107.06 million riyals, Takween said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.

The terms included SAAF share capital increase from SR132 million ($35.1 million) to SR185 million ($49.3 million).

This is not an exit as much as it is a union to expand into different markets, Al-Othman told Al Arabiya.

Takween is in a good financial position, after restructuring its debt, and that the SAAF deal contributed to the early repayment of the company’s loans of about SR1 billion, he said.

SAAF manufactures recycled polypropylene granules and nonwoven fabric.

Takween manufactures and sells plastic packaging products and non-woven fabrics with factories in Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Topics: #plastics #manda #saudi #china

Related

Business & Economy
Takween to buy Savola packaging unit for SR910m
Takween upgrades production line with Sidel solutions
Corporate News
Takween upgrades production line with Sidel solutions

Petrochem Middle East to build $90m chemical terminal in Dubai’s Jebel Ali

Petrochem Middle East to build $90m chemical terminal in Dubai’s Jebel Ali
Updated 07 July 2021
Arab News

Petrochem Middle East to build $90m chemical terminal in Dubai’s Jebel Ali

Petrochem Middle East to build $90m chemical terminal in Dubai’s Jebel Ali
  • Once completed in the third quarter of 2023, the terminal will have peak capacity of 40,000 cubic meters for storage of chemical raw materials
Updated 07 July 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Petrochem Middle East, one of the region’s largest chemical distributors, has signed a 30-year lease with DP World and will build a new chemical terminal in Jebel Ali Free Zone.
The new facility will cost between $80 million and $90 million to build, according to a statement. It will be in addition to the UAE-based company’s existing Jebel Ali terminal, which it built in 1999.
Once completed in the third quarter of 2023, the terminal will have peak capacity of 40,000 cubic meters for storage of chemical raw materials and will also be fitted with distillation and processing units. It will comprise of 24-30 bulk chemicals storage tanks and other facilities such as a nitrogen generation plant and automatic drum filling machines.
“Today, our annual turnover is over 2.5 billion dirhams ($681 million) and with the new project, we are expecting short term and long-term gains of about 10-15 percent of our investment,” said Yogesh Mehta, CEO, Petrochem Middle East.
Petrochem Middle East was founded in Jebel Ali Free Zone in 1995. The facility will be its second distribution and storage terminal in Jebel Ali and its fifth globally.
"Despite the highly unstable market due to the pandemic, over the course of 2020, the GCC’s chemical output expanded by 1.5 percent compared to a global decline of 2.6 percent,” said Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO and managing director, DP World - UAE Region and Jafza. “The petrochemical industry is a priority sector for the country and the region.”
The project is predicted to contribute more than $200 million of new trade to and from Dubai a year.

Topics: energy petrochemicals UAE Dubai DP World

Related

DP World may sell Jebel Ali Free Zone stake
Business & Economy
DP World may sell Jebel Ali Free Zone stake
DP World Sokhna carries out huge operation
Business & Economy
DP World Sokhna carries out huge operation

Latest updates

Trio of Saudi clubs still serving FIFA transfer bans ahead of new season
Trio of Saudi clubs still serving FIFA transfer bans ahead of new season
Olympics likely to open during COVID ‘state of emergency’
Olympics likely to open during COVID ‘state of emergency’
Muslim survivor of 7/7 London bombings slams government’s counter-terrorism strategy on anniversary
Muslim survivor of 7/7 London bombings slams government’s counter-terrorism strategy on anniversary
Kingdom sets more minimum salaries in maintenance sector under localization push
Kingdom sets more minimum salaries in maintenance sector under localization push
World’s deepest diving pool with ‘sunken city’ opens in Dubai
World’s deepest diving pool with ‘sunken city’ opens in Dubai

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.