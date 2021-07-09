You are here

  • Home
  • Israeli settlements amount to war crime: UN rights expert

Israeli settlements amount to war crime: UN rights expert

Israeli settlements amount to war crime: UN rights expert
A Jewish settler walks past Israeli settlement construction sites around Givat Zeev and Ramat Givat Zeev in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, near Jerusalem. (File/Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b88zr

Updated 09 July 2021
Reuters

Israeli settlements amount to war crime: UN rights expert

Israeli settlements amount to war crime: UN rights expert
  • The EU’s ambassador to the UN in Geneva, said the settlements were illegal under international law
  • “I conclude that the Israeli settlements do amount to a war crime,” Lynk said
Updated 09 July 2021
Reuters

GENEVA: Israeli settlements in east Jerusalem and the West Bank amount to a war crime, a UN human rights investigator said on Friday, calling on countries to inflict a cost on Israel for its “illegal occupation.”
Michael Lynk, UN special rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territory, was addressing a session of the UN Human Rights Council, boycotted by Israel which does not recognize his mandate or cooperate with him.
“I conclude that the Israeli settlements do amount to a war crime,” Lynk said.
He said the settlements violate an absolute ban on an occupying power transferring part of its civilian population into an occupied territory, thereby meeting the definition of a war crime under the Rome Statute founding the International Criminal Court (ICC).
“I submit to you that this finding compels the international community ... to make it clear to Israel that its illegal occupation, and its defiance of international law and international opinion, can and will no longer be cost-free,” Lynk told the Geneva rights forum.
Many countries consider the settlements a breach of international law. Israel disputes this and cites Biblical and historical connections to the land, as well as security needs.
In a separate statement, Lynk said Israeli settlements were “the engine of Israel’s 54-year-old occupation”. There are now close to 300 settlements in East Jerusalem and the West Bank, with more than 680,000 Israeli settlers, he said.
The United States, Israel’s closest ally which has observer status at the council, was not on the speakers’ list for the debate.
Lotte Knudsen, the European Union’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, said the settlements were illegal under international law, echoing the position of most countries.
“Such actions as forced transfers, evictions, demolitions, and confiscation of homes will only escalate an already tense environment.”
Palestinian Ambassador Ibrahim Khraishi said Israel detained 5,000 Palestinians, some of them for more than 20 years.
Palestinians want to establish an independent state in the West Bank and Gaza with East Jerusalem as its capital, but the issue of Jewish settlements on land captured by Israel in a 1967 war has long been a stumbling block in the peace process. The last round of peace talks collapsed in 2014.

Topics: Israel Settlements war crime

Related

Israel razes home of Palestinian shooting suspect’s estranged wife video
Middle-East
Israel razes home of Palestinian shooting suspect’s estranged wife
Jordan, Israel agree to water deal, more West Bank trade
Business & Economy
Jordan, Israel agree to water deal, more West Bank trade

Power outages caused by fuel crisis affect all levels of Lebanese society

Power outages caused by fuel crisis affect all levels of Lebanese society
Updated 10 min 54 sec ago
Bassam Zaazaa

Power outages caused by fuel crisis affect all levels of Lebanese society

Power outages caused by fuel crisis affect all levels of Lebanese society
  • Japanese ambassador suffers blackout at his residence and shares concerns about the effects on healthcare
  • “The major worry now is electricity, without which medical equipment cannot work,” tweeted Firas Abiad, CEO of Rafik Hariri University Hospital
Updated 10 min 54 sec ago
Bassam Zaazaa

BEIRUT: As Lebanon is increasingly plagued by power outages as a result of the fuel crisis in the country, the blackouts are affecting all sections of society. Status and official standing offer little protection, with politicians and foreign diplomats just as vulnerable as residents and business owners.
On Friday morning, two of the nation’s main power plants stopped working completely because of a lack of fuel. This had a knock-on effect on water supplies, as pumping stations cannot operate without electricity or fuel for back-up generators.
Since Thursday, power supplies have failed across Bekaa, Tripoli, Saida, Sour, Nabateyye, Baabda, Mount Lebanon and Beirut, with blackouts now affecting more than 90 percent of the country.
One of the people feeling the effects was Takeshi Okubo, the Japanese ambassador to Lebanon, who wrote on social media about his fears for the effects of the electricity crisis on healthcare.
“Electric power supply is down at my residence since early morning,” he said in a message posted on Twitter. “I was told no prospect of resumption of power supply. My thought is with all the hospitals and clinics.”

Within a short space of time his tweet had received more than 747 likes, been retweeted 133 times and attracted more than 55 replies.
Firas Abiad, the CEO and manager of Rafik Hariri University Hospital (RHUH), recently said on Twitter that the main concern at most hospitals in Lebanon now is not the threat posed by the Delta variant of the coronavirus, nor shortages of medical supplies.
“The major worry now is electricity, without which medical equipment cannot work,” he wrote. “Old generators cannot continue running nonstop. When they break down, lives will be at risk.”
Abiad also sent a letter to government ministers about of the dire consequences of the fuel crisis and blackouts, warning that “backup generators won’t hold up for long amid this recurring and serious crisis.” He noted, for example, that the RHUH has already been forced to switch off air coolers in non-medical wards and some other departments.
Faisal Karami, an MP from the northern city of Tripoli, has expressed anger and disappointment about the performance of the cabinet and ruling elite. During a TV interview last week he said he went to his office to work but had no electricity for several hours and eventually had to return home. He added that he wonders how people are managing to cope with extended blackouts when he “couldn’t endure few hours of disconnection.”
Another sitting MP, who lives in Beirut and asked not to be named, told Arab News that he has experienced power cuts at his home.
“The backup generator at our building ran out of fuel and we couldn’t get supplies for two days,” he said. “It was hell, especially during this hot and humid weather.” He added that he has been spending more time at his office, where the electricity supply has not as yet failed.
On Friday morning, power company Electricite Du Liban (EDL) said that the Deir Amar and Zahrani power plants, which supply more than 40 percent of the country’s electricity, had to shut down because international correspondent banks had not approved financial transactions that would enable EDL to receive two deliveries of fuel. Both shipments have been sitting at Port of Beirut since last week.
Later EDL announced that one of the vessels had begun to unload fuel for the Deir Amar plant and the other would soon start unloading fuel for Zahrani, and that the electric supply is expected to gradually improve from Saturday.

Topics: Beirut lebanon electricity blackout

Related

Lebanon MPs stall lifting immunity in port blast probe
Middle-East
Lebanon MPs stall lifting immunity in port blast probe
Amid Lebanon’s drastic fuel shortages, the rare sight of a woman petrol station attendant brings hope
Middle-East
Amid Lebanon’s drastic fuel shortages, the rare sight of a woman petrol station attendant brings hope

Families of Beirut port blast victims demand accountability

Families of Beirut port blast victims demand accountability
Updated 35 min 9 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Families of Beirut port blast victims demand accountability

Families of Beirut port blast victims demand accountability
  • Protesters pressure Lebanon’s parliament into lifting immunity for ex-ministers wanted for questioning in catastrophic Aug. 4, 2020 explosion
  • Pharmacies go on strike, two major power stations shut down and the Lebanese pound tumbles to a new low on the black market
Updated 35 min 9 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: As the one-year anniversary of the Beirut port blast approaches, families of the victims are demanding answers. They protested in the capital on Friday to pressure parliament into lifting the immunity for ex-ministers wanted for questioning.

The Lebanese parliament failed to make progress in the port blast investigation and postponed a final decision for 15 days because it needed more proof. 

Nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate — a highly explosive material used in fertilizers — had been improperly stored in the port for years. The chemicals ignited in the catastrophic Aug. 4, 2020 blast that killed 211 people, injured more than 6,000, and damaged entire neighborhoods.

Some of the families of victims attempted to storm the headquarters of Speaker Nabih Berri in Beirut but met resistance and then clashed with the Lebanese army and parliamentary guards. 

“I have been crying over my son for a year and I am wishing every night I can see him in my dreams,” one protester shouted at the politicians. 

“You have broken our hearts. You lie to people and make false promises. You have robbed the country and you are trying to scare us.”

Earlier this month, the leading judge in the case, Tareq Bitar, said he had demanded that parliament lift the immunity of ex-finance minister Ali Hasan Khalil, former public works minister Ghazi Zaiter and ex-interior minister Nohad Machnouk. The defendants, who are current MPs, have been accused of negligence because they were allegedly aware of the ammonium nitrate that was stored at the port and did not take action. 

A request from Bitar to question Major General Abbas Ibrahim, head of the powerful General Security Agency, was rejected by Lebanon’s caretaker Interior Minister Mohammed Fehmi in a letter to the justice minister.

This action further angered families of the victims, who headed to the Interior Ministry headquarters to insist on “holding every person behind this crime accountable.”

The families and protesters said every official that refused to be questioned and took advantage of the immunity was guilty of manipulating the law.

“Avoiding the questions allows us to go to your house and bring you in to be questioned,” one protester said. “We are still waiting for you to appear before the justice.”

In other developments around the country, pharmacies went on strike over medicine shortages, two major power stations were grounded to a halt due to a lack of fuel and the Lebanese pound tumbled to a new low on the black market, reaching almost 20,000 for $1.

It was in the early morning hours Friday when the power plants shut down completely and electricity went out across the entire country and even inside the presidential palace.

Lebanon’s national electricity company, known as Electricite du Liban (EDL), said the power cuts were caused by a “delay in finalizing payment from foreign corresponding banks and the issuance of importers’ direct approval to unload the shipments.”

Water facilities in the north and south warned that they were reducing the distribution because of power cuts and low fuel levels.

The secretary-general of Lebanon’s Tourism and Trade Unions Federation, Jean Beiruti, said tourism facilities and hotels might be close soon due to the power outages.

“Tourism institutions are operated by private power generators and the diesel is purchased on the black market for double the price,” he said.

Pharmacies said they went on strike until the Health Ministry issues a price list for drugs and classifies them as subsidized and nonsubsidized, in agreement with Lebanon’s Central Bank (BDL).

President of the Pharmacists Syndicate Dr. Ghassan Al-Amin said he was surprised when he learned that BDL only has $400 million allocated for medicine, fuel, flour, and medical supplies, which means that “medicine will only be allocated a part of this amount.”

Al-Amin expected the caretaker government’s minister of health, Hamad Hassan, to announce a new plan for a subsidy policy and address the current medical crisis.

Topics: Beirut port blast Lebanon

Related

Special Last year’s Beirut port explosion killed over 120 people in Lebanon. (File/AP)
Middle-East
Lebanese judge takes aim at top politicians, officials over Beirut port blast
Rights groups urge UN probe mission for Beirut port blast
Middle-East
Rights groups urge UN probe mission for Beirut port blast

Syrian and Turkish artists work to fuel integration

Arthereistanbul is an independent, nonpartisan space for artistic creation, dialogue, and culture, far away from conflict and political rivalries. (Supplied)
Arthereistanbul is an independent, nonpartisan space for artistic creation, dialogue, and culture, far away from conflict and political rivalries. (Supplied)
Updated 29 min 34 sec ago
MENEKSE TOKYAY

Syrian and Turkish artists work to fuel integration

Arthereistanbul is an independent, nonpartisan space for artistic creation, dialogue, and culture, far away from conflict and political rivalries. (Supplied)
  • Project engages refugees in international culture network and provides them with the opportunity to offer works to the global community
  • Multifunctional venue includes facilities such as dark room for photography, art studios, 3D printers, sound equipment and cinema space
Updated 29 min 34 sec ago
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: An independent platform showcasing the work of Syrian artists living in Turkey due to the civil war in their country is helping to bridge cultures beyond discrimination and prejudice.

Arthereistanbul was founded by Omar Berakdar, with the not-for-profit cultural hub in the Kadikoy district of Istanbul on the Asian side providing Syrian refugees with a second home to develop their practice, reconnect through a common space and encourage dialogue.

Berakdar is a Syrian photographer who trained in media art history at Donau University in Krems, Austria.

He has co-curated and been involved in several art projects in Syria and Turkey. He is also a collector of photographic heritage.

“Arthereistanbul was initially founded in 2014 by Syrian artists, and for Syrian artists, in order to serve as a point of encounter for artists facing the challenges of not having a place to work and develop their practice after leaving their country and settling in Istanbul,” he told Arab News.

“Since then, the activities of the organization have expanded to encompass a broader conversation between artists and cultural practitioners regardless of nationality,” Berakdar said.

Omar Berakdar

“Arthereistanbul is an independent, nonpartisan space for artistic creation, dialogue, and culture, far away from conflict and political rivalries,” he said.

“We are anchored in the present moment, serving the role of supporter and mediator, but keenly aware of the rich cultural and artistic diversity of the Middle East, which we conceive as historical geography, home to many cultures, without defined borders or binding ideologies,” Berakdar added.

The community-run space is financially supported by the Anna Lindh Foundation, French Institute, Kindle Project, Roberto Cimetta Fund, Fanak Fund, Goethe Institute, Turkey’s IKSV Foundation and IBC organization.

The Roberto Cimetta Fund, for example, financially supports 12 artists each year to spend a month at Arthereistanbul working on a common project.

Berakdar, who has lived in Istanbul for the past nine years, fled from the Syrian regime’s crackdown on its society. As time passed, he met several Syrians displaced by the civil war and wanted to gather them around a common artistic place and to develop opportunities for them to meet and cooperate with Turkish artists.

As a multifunctional venue, Arthereistanbul, which has participated in several mainstream art exhibitions in Istanbul, exhibits the works of Syrian refugees and international artists.

It also organizes regular workshops, screenings and debates as well as experimental jazz performances featuring Syrian and Turkish musicians. The art community also provides individual mentoring to applicants.

Arthereistanbul hosted an exhibition of Turkish artists from high school grade between July 2-9.

“We have co-founded an NGO in Paris with the aim of supporting mobility, artists’ initiatives and immigrant artists,” Berakdar said.

“We cooperated with many international universities, art institutions and NGOs that share the same objectives of supporting art and artists and investing in cultural projects which benefit the local community,” Berakdar said.

Hundreds of Syrians, Egyptian, Turkish and other international artists have exhibited in the 300-square-meter workspace distributed over four floors.

It includes facilities such as a darkroom for photography, shared workspace, cafe place, art studios, 33D printers, sound equipment, cinema space and meeting rooms.

Art sales help to support the project financially.

“Our team, activities and exhibitions favor cooperation between artists from Turkey and artists from Syria; we did many collaborations with Turkish institutions such as Bilgi University, IKSV, Anadolu Kultur and the French Institute in Ankara,” Berakdar said.

“Throughout all these projects we have shown how the artists from the two countries can work together,” he added.

Berakdar said that discrimination can result from ignorance and lack of contact between people.

“Therefore, we find our project and activities very essential to reduce prejudice and bring understanding,” he said.

The project engages refugees in the international culture network and provides them with the opportunity to offer artistic works to the global community. Artists from around the world bring new ideas and concepts, and participate in the community that is hosting them because they want to be seen as useful and beneficial.

 

Topics: Turkey and Syria artists

Related

Update Russia allows UN Syria aid access from Turkey for 12 months
Middle-East
Russia allows UN Syria aid access from Turkey for 12 months
Turkish police stand guard in Ankara. (AP file photo)
Middle-East
Turkey, US battle over extradition of shadowy fugitive

Hackers breach Iran rail network, disrupt service

Hackers breach Iran rail network, disrupt service
Updated 09 July 2021
Reuters

Hackers breach Iran rail network, disrupt service

Hackers breach Iran rail network, disrupt service
  • Trains were delayed or canceled as ticket offices, the national railway’s website and cargo services were disrupted
  • A notice at stations asked travelers to call a number which in fact belonged to the office of the Supreme Leader
Updated 09 July 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Train services in Iran were delayed by apparent cyberattacks on Friday, with hackers posting the phone number of the country’s supreme leader as the number to call for information, state-affiliated news outlets reported.
Trains were delayed or canceled as ticket offices, the national railway’s website and cargo services were disrupted, with “unprecedented chaos at railway stations across the country,” the state broadcaster IRIB reported.
A notice on electronic boards at stations asked travelers to call a number which in fact belonged to the office of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, IRIB and the semi-official news agency Fars said.
“Long delays due to cyberattacks,” said another notice on station boards, Fars added.
IRIB later quoted a state railway company spokesman as saying technicians were checking the disruptions and denying that there were major delays.

Topics: Iran Hackers railway

Related

The US on Friday announced sanctions against 34 companies and other entities involved with China’s military and policy toward the Uighur Muslim minority, and for facilitating exports to Russia and Iran. (AFP/File Photos)
World
US sanctions 34 companies over Russia, Iran, China ties

Lebanon MPs stall lifting immunity in port blast probe

Lebanon MPs stall lifting immunity in port blast probe
Updated 09 July 2021
AFP

Lebanon MPs stall lifting immunity in port blast probe

Lebanon MPs stall lifting immunity in port blast probe
  • It emerged that officials had known about the explosive substance being stored unsafely at the port for years
  • Leading judge demanded parliament to lift immunity of 3 ex-ministers, who are current MPs Ali Hasan Khalil, Ghazi Zaiter and Nohad Machnouk
Updated 09 July 2021
AFP

BEIRUT: Lebanese parliamentarians failed to make progress in the Beirut port blast investigation Friday weeks before its first anniversary, demanding more proof before they lift immunity for ex-ministers wanted for questioning.
Hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrate fertilizer exploded on the dockside at Beirut port last August 4, killing more than 200 people, injuring thousands and ravaging swathes of the capital.
Afterwards, it emerged that officials had known about the explosive substance being stored unsafely at the port for years.
Earlier this month, the leading judge in the case, Tareq Bitar, said he had demanded that parliament lift the immunity of ex-finance minister Ali Hasan Khalil, former public works minister Ghazi Zaiter and ex-interior minister Nohad Machnouk.
He said he was also taking steps toward charging former public works minister Yusef Fenianos, as he looked at possible charges of “probable intent to murder” and “negligence.”
Deputy speaker Elie Ferzli said parliament’s administration and justice committee met on Friday and decided to “request all evidence available in the investigation, as well as all documents that prove suspicions.”
He said they would reconvene once they had received a reply, to decide whether or not to waive immunity.
Lawyer and activist Nizar Saghieh said the committee’s request went against the separation of powers between the judiciary and the legislature, and “violated the confidentiality of the investigation.”
The hashtag #lift_immunity_now began trending in Lebanon as protesters gathered outside the residence of the parliament speaker where the meeting took place.
“Immunity has to be lifted immediately,” said Ibrahim Hoteit, a representative of families of those killed in the devastating explosion.
The activist, who lost his brother in the disaster, said stalling the decision was “shameful, in view of the size of the crime.”

Topics: Beirut blast Lebanon

Related

Special Last year’s Beirut port explosion killed over 120 people in Lebanon. (File/AP)
Middle-East
Lebanese judge takes aim at top politicians, officials over Beirut port blast
Lebanese minister denies request to quiz security chief over Beirut blast
Middle-East
Lebanese minister denies request to quiz security chief over Beirut blast

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: Expressionism in Philosophy: Spinoza
What We Are Reading Today: Expressionism in Philosophy: Spinoza
Power outages caused by fuel crisis affect all levels of Lebanese society
Power outages caused by fuel crisis affect all levels of Lebanese society
Saudi Arabia’s NEOM and KAUST join forces to protect endangered turtle species
Climate change is affecting all living things on Earth, and sea turtles are no exception. (Shutterstock)
Families of Beirut port blast victims demand accountability
Families of Beirut port blast victims demand accountability
Syrian and Turkish artists work to fuel integration
Arthereistanbul is an independent, nonpartisan space for artistic creation, dialogue, and culture, far away from conflict and political rivalries. (Supplied)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.