238 quarantine violators arrested in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province

RIYADH: Authorities in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province have arrested 238 people for breaching isolation and quarantine rules after contracting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
The region’s police spokesman, Lt. Col. Mohammed bin Shar Al-Shehri, said security organizations monitoring preventive measures had also held other people for violating mandatory quarantine imposed on them when entering the Kingdom.
Preliminary legal procedures had been taken against the individuals and their cases referred to the relevant authorities, he added.
Those breaking the Kingdom’s COVID-19 regulations could face fines of up to SR200,000 ($53,000), a maximum of two years in prison, or both. The penalty is doubled for repeated violations.
Non-Saudis found to have breached quarantine rules run the risk of being deported and permanently banned from the country.
Saudi crown prince receives call from Tunisian president
Updated 10 July 2021
SPA
NEOM: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a call on Friday from Tunisian President Kais Saied.
During the call, they reviewed the relations between the two countries and ways of enhancing them in various fields, in addition to discussing a number of issues of common interest.
Saudi Arabia’s NEOM and KAUST join forces to protect endangered turtle species
Red Sea shores are safe nesting sites for endangered turtles due to health of reefs and protection Kingdom provides them
Updated 10 July 2021
Huda Al-Shair
JEDDAH: As the number of certain species of sea turtles declines, NEOM and King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) have taken it upon themselves to ensure their preservation and protection.
The Red Sea is home to five out of seven of the different sea turtle species, including the endangered green turtle and hawksbill turtle, which is critically so. NEOM, though, has become a recognized safe haven for them.
Carlos Duarte, KAUST’s distinguished marine bioscientist, explained that the turtles are endangered due to being hunted excessively for their distinctive shells.
“Their carapaces are popular historically in Europe and are still being hunted and then sold on the black market today,” said Duarte. “Their shells are used to make hair combs, bracelets, sunglasses and other materials. Some just buy the shells as decorative pieces.”
Duarte added that the collection of turtle eggs is not as prevalent as it used to be, but still occurs and impacts population numbers.
Turtles face other threats from humans, too. “Since sea turtles are reptiles, they will come to the surface of the water to breathe and the fast metal propellers from boats could puncture their shells, and at times, even their lungs, since they’re placed right underneath their carapaces,” Lyndsey Tanabe, a doctoral student at KAUST working on the nesting ecology and conservation of sea turtles in the Red Sea, explained.
“Often the turtles get entangled in plastic under the water, meaning they can drown if they don’t free themselves in time to reach the surface to breathe.”
According to Tanabe, the most common way turtles drown is by getting entangled in ghost nets thrown by fishermen with the intention of trapping fish; the nets are usually discarded and left in the water. The turtles also tend to mistake pieces of plastic for jellyfish, which they feed on.
Duarte shared with Arab News how the Red Sea shores are safe nesting sites for endangered turtles, due to the health of the reefs and the protection the Kingdom provides them.
“Fortunately, the Red Sea’s coral reefs are well maintained and in very good health, so the hawksbill turtles can find good feeding grounds. It is illegal in the Kingdom to hunt them and they are well taken care of and protected here,” Duarte said.
He listed the different dependable nesting sites for the turtles along the Kingdom’s coast, and mentioned that the best area is what is now under NEOM’s stewardship, which is located in the northwest of Saudi Arabia.
In NEOM, various programs and projects are being implemented with the intention of protecting endangered species and conserving the environment.
NEOM is committed to protecting species in all four categories of endangerment — least concerned, vulnerable, endangered and critically endangered — such as the sooty falcon, the humpback dolphin or the whale shark.
However, there is a considerably higher focus on the critically endangered species such as the hammerhead shark and the hawksbill sea turtle.
The director of the marine conservation environment department in NEOM, Dr. Ameer Eweida, stated that NEOM’s shores and coast are perfect nesting and feeding sites for sea turtles, due to the region being the highest latitude in the world with a tropical marine climate. This makes its coral reefs and seagrass an ideal source of nutrients for the turtles.
FASTFACTS
• The Red Sea is home to 5 out of 7 of the different sea turtle species, including the endangered hawksbill and green turtles.
• The collection of turtle eggs is not as prevalent as it used to be, but still occurs and impacts population numbers.
• Often the turtles get entangled in plastic, meaning they can drown if they don’t reach the surface to breathe.
“What makes NEOM such a unique place for sea turtles is its offshore islands,” said Eweida. “They are easily accessible to these turtles and are safe environments for them to nest in. We found significant numbers of nests on all the islands — I’d say potentially about 60-70 percent of the turtles in the Red Sea have nested in NEOM’s islands.”
He also stated that the type of sand on the beaches of NEOM and its islands is excellent for nesting.
In addition to the natural environment in NEOM being perfect, there are strict guidelines NEOM’s beach visitors must follow in order to not disturb the sea turtles or harm their homes.
Eweida added that they developed buffers around the turtles’ nesting sites so as to protect them from construction.
Both NEOM and KAUST are running projects to help better understand the behaviors of sea turtles and work out how else they can be protected, and what they need to be protected from.
In KAUST, Duarte, collaborating with the Red Sea Development Co. and NEOM, ran a project which tagged and tracked turtles in the Red Sea to understand their use of the coastal habitat as well as the size, frequency and distribution of the animals.
Sea turtles’ existence is vital for the basic function of the marine ecosystem. “Sea turtles are what we call keystone species,” said Eweida, “which means they are critical for the functioning of a system because they influence other species around them and are responsible for their balance. Naturally, when a keystone species is removed from a system, that balance and order falls apart, harming all other species.”
Tanabe added that Hawksbill turtles eat mostly sponges, “and sponges try to take up more space than coral reefs, damaging them. So by removing these sponges, the hawksbill turtles are keeping the coral reefs habitable and healthy for other marine species.”
Duarte said that without sea turtles, there would be an overgrowth in the jellyfish population, highlighting the important roles of green sea turtles in an ecosystem. “Since they feed on seagrass, without them there would be an excess amount of seagrass which will affect the oxygen level, which will of course lead to a high mortality rate. It’s a chain reaction. That’s why we have to protect them.”
Although sea turtles off the west coast of the Kingdom are well protected, it is important to note that they are still threatened by other natural elements that organizations such NEOM or KAUST cannot shield them from.
Sea turtles, like many other species, tend to travel and migrate to other oceans, seas and beaches where hunting is still prevalent.
Climate change, meanwhile, is affecting all living things on Earth, and sea turtles are no exception. Temperatures in seas can determine turtles’ gender, which in turn can decrease the population of one gender if the temperature is at an extreme level.
The NEOM and KAUST experts said that individuals can make small changes that could have a “tremendously positive” impact on the lives of sea turtles. Some of these changes are as simple as reducing the use of plastic, not littering on the beaches or in the water — specifically nylon fishing lines, which can get wrapped around turtles’ flippers and dig into their bones — and keeping eyes open for nesting sites on beaches to avoid disturbing them.
IDEX2021 briefed on work of Riyadh’s Unified Security Operations Center
The Unified Security Operations Center (911) in Riyadh region serves 22 governorates in addition to Riyadh
Updated 10 July 2021
SPA
RIYADH: The Unified Security Operations Center (911) in Riyadh region has received the higher organizing committee for the International Defense Exhibition (IDEX2021) and the security sub-committee.
This was to notify them about the security services provided for Saudis, residents and visitors in the region, as one of the initiatives of the Ministry of Interior executed in collaboration with the Quality of Life program, which is part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
The center provided the committee with an introductory briefing about its work, noting that it is the second of its kind in the Kingdom. It aims to construct a concept of joint operations that achieves full cooperation between all security and services agencies through a unified system that improves the ratio of response speed to emergency cases.
The Unified Security Operations Center (911) in Riyadh region serves 22 governorates in addition to Riyadh. It unifies the work of 62 operations rooms under one roof. The center specializes in receiving all emergency calls related to a number of security agencies by using the latest technology, quickly responding to calls and referring them to the concerned agencies according to specialization.
The center has a human cadre capable of dealing with calls with high accuracy and efficiency. This is achieved by analyzing calls according to the latest quality measures, through an environment that is up to managing joint operations that satisfy the needs of all security sectors, achieving full coordination and integration between them and other services agencies to confront daily emergency incidents, and coordinate efforts during evolving incidents and manage crises and disasters.
Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to receive pilgrims on July 17-18
KSA reports 14 more COVID-19-related deaths, taking the overall toll to 7,947
Updated 10 July 2021
Arab News
JEDDAH: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said that pilgrims will be received on July 17 and 18 in four centers, before being transported to the Grand Mosque by buses to perform the arrival tawaf before heading to the holy sites.
Permits were issued to nationals from 150 countries. Priority was given to those who had not performed Hajj before, and certain age groups. The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah also called on all qualified people who were issued Hajj permits this year to visit the nearest coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine center to take their second dose without booking a prior appointment, and to adhere to preventive and precautionary measures.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia reported 14 more COVID-19-related deaths on Friday, taking the overall toll to 7,947.
FASTFACT
The total number of coronavirus case in KSA reached 498,906.
There were 1,133 new cases, meaning that 498,906 people in the country have now contracted the disease. A total of 11,250 cases remained active, of which 1,378 patients are in critical condition.
Of the new cases, 328 were in Riyadh, 245 in Makkah, 206 in the Eastern Province, and 68 in Madinah. In addition, the ministry said 1,582 patients had recovered from the disease, increasing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 479,709.
Saudi Arabia had so far conducted 22,805,670 polymerase chain reaction tests. Meanwhile, 19,327,697 people have received a jab against COVID-19, including 1,392,592 who are elderly.
Testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the country have dealt with hundreds of thousands of people since the COVID-19 outbreak.
Who’s Who: Majed Al-Hassnah, senior executive director at Tatweer Educational Technologies Co.
Updated 10 July 2021
Arab News
Majed Al-Hassnah is a senior executive director of strategic communication and public relations at Tatweer Educational Technologies Co., a branch of the Saudi Ministry of Education. He joined the firm early last year with responsibility for the research and innovation sector at the ministry, going on to establish the communication protocol for all entities interacting with the deputyship and playing an important role in coordinating with media centers, setting strategic partnerships with stakeholders, and developing communication content for the press.
Al-Hassnah has worked closely with government media bodies to bolster coverage for the Saudi research community. At the start of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic he led a communication committee for the first Saudi scientists’ conference on tackling the global health crisis, a virtual event attended by 6,000 delegates including key public figures.
He also set up an infographic media committee to help promote Saudi researchers’ contributions to the global community and project a positive image for the Kingdom on the world stage.
For more than 19 years, prior to joining the Ministry of Education, he held various positions in the Ministry of Tourism’s media and investor relations departments, was supervisor of the opinion writers’ unit at the general administration of media and public relations, and in 2019 became director of the program and visitor relations department at the National Museum.
During his time at the Ministry of Tourism, he won numerous accolades including being crowned best GCC public relations manager in 2019.
Al-Hassnah has many professional PR certifications and gained a higher diploma in business administration from Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University, in Riyadh.