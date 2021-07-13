Qatar agrees new 20-year LNG deal with Korea

You are here

Qatar has agreed a fresh LNG supply deal with Korea. (Supplied)
Updated 13 July 2021
Arab News

  • Qatar currently supplies KOGAS with more than 9 million tons each year through long-term agreements
Updated 13 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Qatar Petroleum (QP) has finalized a 20-year sale and purchase agreement to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Korea.
The agreement with Korea Gas Corporation (KOGAS) covers the supply of 2 million tons-a-year of LNG, QP said in a filing.
Shipments will start by January 2025, and will be delivered to KOGAS’ LNG receiving terminals in Korea.
Qatar currently supplies KOGAS with more than 9 million tons each year through long-term agreements, making it the largest supplier of LNG to the Republic of Korea, QP said.

Egypt’s largest private bank nets huge profits in Q2

Commercial International Bank (CIB)’s consolidated revenues amounted to 6.36 billion, reflecting a 2 percent year-on-year increase. (CIB)
Commercial International Bank (CIB)’s consolidated revenues amounted to 6.36 billion, reflecting a 2 percent year-on-year increase. (CIB)
Updated 13 July 2021
Arab News

Egypt’s largest private bank nets huge profits in Q2

Commercial International Bank (CIB)’s consolidated revenues amounted to 6.36 billion, reflecting a 2 percent year-on-year increase. (CIB)
  • Commercial International Bank reports 23.6 percent annual growth in net profits for the second quarter of 2021
  • National Bank of Egypt, the country’s largest government bank, raises its stake in CIB shares
Updated 13 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Commercial International Bank (CIB), Egypt’s largest private bank, achieved a 23.6 percent annual growth in net profits for the second quarter of 2021, amounting to 3.22 billion Egyptian pounds ($205,351).

The bank’s consolidated revenues amounted to 6.36 billion, reflecting a 2 percent year-on-year increase, Asharq reported.

The bank’s net profit in the first half of the year grew by 22 percent amounting to 6.077 billion, while provisions for loan losses reached 1.019 billion, recording a 55 percent decrease.

The country’s largest government bank, the National Bank of Egypt, raised its stake in CIB shares to 8.27 percent, an increase of 3.8 million shares, during the second quarter of this year.

Sudan minister expects investment deals with Saudi Arabia this year

Sudan minister expects investment deals with Saudi Arabia this year
Updated 13 July 2021
Arab News

Sudan minister expects investment deals with Saudi Arabia this year

Sudan minister expects investment deals with Saudi Arabia this year
Updated 13 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: A Sudanese minister expects Saudi Arabia and Sudan to sign investment project deals worth millions of dollars this year.
This came during the Kingdom’s hosting of an investment forum last week, the Sudan Tribune reported, citing Sudan’s Minsiter of Investment Al-Hadi Muhammad Ibrahim.
He said that the deals would follow the Eid Al-adha break without giving a specific date. These planned investments cover infrastructure, electricity and main roads, as well as projects to develop Port Sudan or establish other ports.

Saudi military industry booms fueled by local companies: GAMI

Saudi military industry booms fueled by local companies: GAMI
Updated 13 July 2021
Arab News

Saudi military industry booms fueled by local companies: GAMI

Saudi military industry booms fueled by local companies: GAMI
  • Saudi Arabia is investing heavily in its defense industries to add higher value jobs and reduce reliance on imported military hardware
Updated 13 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The number of licensed companies in Saudi Arabia’s military sector rose sharply in the first half of the year according to new data from the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI).
It reported a 41 percent increase in licensed companies to reach a total of 99 — 85 percent of them local companies. More than half (55 percent) were granted to operating companies while military services providers accounted for 24 percent and product suppliers accounting for the rest.
"Through the National Military Industries Sector Strategy we have identified 11 target areas as strategic priorities, developed a research roadmap, adopted an acquisition strategy, and identified how to incentivize the enablers that will help the military industries flourish in the Kingdom," said GAMI Governor Ahmad Al-Ohali in the organization's half-year report.
Saudi Arabia is investing heavily in its defense industries to reduce reliance on imported military hardware as well as add higher value jobs in the Kingdom.
GAMI was established in 2017 and has helped drive the localization rate within the sector to 8 percent last year from just 2 percent before its formation.
The aim is to increase this to up to 50 percent by 2030.
Among the latest investments to boost local manufacturing is a project to develop armored protected vehicles spearheaded by the Military Industries Corporation.
Zamil Offshore Services and CMN Group have also collaborated on the development of high speed interceptor vessels. Riyadh will next March host the World Defense Exhibition which GAMI hopes will showcase the Kingdom’s burgeoning defense sector.
Some 86 percent of the space has already been allocated to exhibitors that include Lockheed Martin, Embraer and General Dynamics.
The event is expected to attract more than 80,000 visitors and include at least 85 military delegations.
Total global military expenditure rose to $1981 billion last year, up 2.6 per cent in real terms from 2019, according to data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.
The combined military spending of the 11 Middle Eastern states for which SIPRI has data decreased by 6.5 per cent in 2020, to $143 billion.

Oil climbs on expected further draw in US crude inventories

Oil climbs on expected further draw in US crude inventories
Updated 13 July 2021
Reuters

Oil climbs on expected further draw in US crude inventories

Oil climbs on expected further draw in US crude inventories
  • Crude stockpiles have declined steadily for several weeks, with US inventories falling to the lowest since February 2020 in the week to July 2
Updated 13 July 2021
Reuters

TOKYO: Oil prices climbed on Tuesday, reversing most of the previous day’s losses, as tight supply and expectations of a further draw in US crude inventories provided support, although fears over the spreading COVID-19 variant capped gains.
Brent crude for September rose 36 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $75.52 a barrel by 0655 GMT, after losing 0.5 percent on Monday. US West Texas Intermediate crude for August was at $74.45 a barrel, up 35 cents, or 0.5 percent, having fallen 0.6 percent the previous day.
“Optimism about tight supply and declining US crude stockpiles lent support,” said Toshitaka Tazawa, an analyst at commodities broker Fujitomi Co.
“Still, growing concerns over a spike in COVID-19 infection cases worldwide and uncertainty over production plans by OPEC+ will likely limit gains,” he added.
US crude inventories were expected to fall for an eighth consecutive week, while gasoline stocks also declined, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.
Crude stockpiles have declined steadily for several weeks, with US inventories falling to the lowest since February 2020 in the week to July 2.
China’s crude imports in June edged up slightly from May, though they were down sharply from a year earlier when refiners snapped up cheap oil to supply a market recovering from the coronavirus.
Investors shrugged off the Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) monthly drilling productivity report which said crude output from seven major shale formations is expected to rise by 42,000 bpd in August, to 7.907 million bpd, compared with a 28,000 bpd rise in July.
“The predicted increase is still relatively small,” said Satoru Yoshida, a commodity analyst with Rakuten Securities, adding that the continued restraint on drilling by US shale will underpin oil prices going forward.
“Bullish global equities amid hopes for a robust recovery in economy also boosted risk appetite in oil markets,” Yoshida said.
Asian shares jumped on Tuesday as momentum from the overnight gains on Wall Street got a further boost from strong trade data in China.
Still, reports from around the globe of surging infections kept some investors cautious.
The World Health Organization warned the Delta variant was becoming dominant and many countries had yet to receive enough doses of vaccine to secure their health workers.

Saudi non-oil economy expected to grow by 4.3 percent, says IMF official

Saudi non-oil economy expected to grow by 4.3 percent, says IMF official
Updated 13 July 2021
Arab News

Saudi non-oil economy expected to grow by 4.3 percent, says IMF official

Saudi non-oil economy expected to grow by 4.3 percent, says IMF official
  • The Saudi economy is estimated by the IMF to grow by 2.4 percent overall this year
Updated 13 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi non-oil sector is expected to grow by 4.3 percent this year, according to the head of the International Monetary Fund’s mission to the Kingdom.
Growth in the non-oil economy is expected to be driven by a recovery in consumption as the country emerges from a year of lockdowns, Tim Callen, who leads the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission to Saudi Arabia, told Al Arabiya. He also anticipates a decrease in the Saudi budget deficit.
However, the oil sector may record negative growth by 0.5 percent as a result of reduced output arising from the OPEC+ group’s efforts to stabilize oil markets.
The Saudi economy is estimated by the IMF to grow by 2.4 percent overall this year.
The Saudi Ministry of Finance is holding a virtual seminar in the presence of officials from the IMF to discuss economic performance.

