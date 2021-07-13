Qatar agrees new 20-year LNG deal with Korea

RIYADH: Qatar Petroleum (QP) has finalized a 20-year sale and purchase agreement to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Korea.
The agreement with Korea Gas Corporation (KOGAS) covers the supply of 2 million tons-a-year of LNG, QP said in a filing.
Shipments will start by January 2025, and will be delivered to KOGAS’ LNG receiving terminals in Korea.
Qatar currently supplies KOGAS with more than 9 million tons each year through long-term agreements, making it the largest supplier of LNG to the Republic of Korea, QP said.
