Al-Mouj Muscat: A success story for Oman & investors

With the visit to Saudi Arabia by Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, interest has turned to this land that shares a border with the Kingdom. With a coast formed by the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, it is far more than Oman’s ideal trading location that is driving significant investor interest in the country.

Oman has long enjoyed economic stability, an investor-friendly environment and is a signatory to WTO and the GCC common market. With a strong focus on diversification, industrialization and privatization, investors benefit from the country’s state-of-the-art infrastructure and a unique location.

As well as a warm and welcoming environment, millions of visitors each year are impressed by the country’s natural beauty, with its 3,000 km of coastline, mountain ranges, valleys and striking desert landscapes. The country carefully balances its pristine environment with the very best in luxurious modern living, perhaps best typified in its mixed-use waterfront development, the award-winning Al-Mouj Muscat.

A joint venture between the Oman government and Majid Al-Futtaim Properties, Al-Mouj Muscat is set on the coast, is home to 7,000 residents and attracts 10,000 visitors each day to its boulevard style, world-class retail and dining experiences and five-star hotels. Those who enjoy more active pursuits also flock to its exclusive 400-berth marina and to Al-Mouj Golf, listed in the World Top 100 courses, with the Greg Norman-designed course holding its place at No. 2 in the Top 20 Golf Courses of the Middle East 2021.

Commenting on why Al-Mouj Muscat has been an extraordinary success story for Oman and investors, Al-Mouj Muscat’s CEO Nasser bin Masoud Al-Sheibani said: “We set out to create a destination that would redefine urban living in the region by offering people exceptional oceanfront residential properties, luxury and authentic hospitality and outstanding leisure facilities and amenities.

“By creating opportunities to live life to the full, our destination is in high demand, despite the challenges that the global pandemic created. We have also ensured that investors and subdevelopers have a range of opportunities where they can profit from their expertise. For example, as well as a thriving retail location, Al-Mouj Muscat is highly sought as a business location. Our business park is a 10-minute drive from Muscat International Airport; adjacent to the golf course and the ocean, it is a prime site for commercial office investors.

“By focusing on establishing solid foundations and a unique environment, commercial, retail and property investors all continue to benefit from sustainable, long-term growth.”

“Oman has a clear vision for long-term growth,” added Al-Sheibani. “With strong and stable governance, exceptional geographical advantages and first-class infrastructure, investors are confident that they can capitalize on all that Oman has to offer.”