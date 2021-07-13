You are here

Al-Mouj Muscat: A success story for Oman & investors

Al-Mouj Muscat: A success story for Oman & investors
Al-Mouj Muscat boasts a portfolio of oceanfront residential properties, luxury hotels, business parks, award-winning architecture and stunning landscapes.
New Ampo Arabia manufacturing plant in KSA

Al-Mouj Muscat: A success story for Oman & investors
With the visit to Saudi Arabia by Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, interest has turned to this land that shares a border with the Kingdom. With a coast formed by the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, it is far more than Oman’s ideal trading location that is driving significant investor interest in the country. 

Oman has long enjoyed economic stability, an investor-friendly environment and is a signatory to WTO and the GCC common market. With a strong focus on diversification, industrialization and privatization, investors benefit from the country’s state-of-the-art infrastructure and a unique location. 

As well as a warm and welcoming environment, millions of visitors each year are impressed by the country’s natural beauty, with its 3,000 km of coastline, mountain ranges, valleys and striking desert landscapes. The country carefully balances its pristine environment with the very best in luxurious modern living, perhaps best typified in its mixed-use waterfront development, the award-winning Al-Mouj Muscat. 

A joint venture between the Oman government and Majid Al-Futtaim Properties, Al-Mouj Muscat is set on the coast, is home to 7,000 residents and attracts 10,000 visitors each day to its boulevard style, world-class retail and dining experiences and five-star hotels. Those who enjoy more active pursuits also flock to its exclusive 400-berth marina and to Al-Mouj Golf, listed in the World Top 100 courses, with the Greg Norman-designed course holding its place at No. 2 in the Top 20 Golf Courses of the Middle East 2021. 

Commenting on why Al-Mouj Muscat has been an extraordinary success story for Oman and investors, Al-Mouj Muscat’s CEO Nasser bin Masoud Al-Sheibani said: “We set out to create a destination that would redefine urban living in the region by offering people exceptional oceanfront residential properties, luxury and authentic hospitality and outstanding leisure facilities and amenities. 

“By creating opportunities to live life to the full, our destination is in high demand, despite the challenges that the global pandemic created. We have also ensured that investors and subdevelopers have a range of opportunities where they can profit from their expertise. For example, as well as a thriving retail location, Al-Mouj Muscat is highly sought as a business location. Our business park is a 10-minute drive from Muscat International Airport; adjacent to the golf course and the ocean, it is a prime site for commercial office investors.

“By focusing on establishing solid foundations and a unique environment, commercial, retail and property investors all continue to benefit from sustainable, long-term growth.”

“Oman has a clear vision for long-term growth,” added Al-Sheibani. “With strong and stable governance, exceptional geographical advantages and first-class infrastructure, investors are confident that they can capitalize on all that Oman has to offer.”

Spain’s Ampo Poyam Valves has announced a partnership with Saudi Arabia’s Dar Massader Group to establish a joint local subsidiary known as Ampo Arabia, together with launching a new manufacturing and servicing plant in Dammam 2nd Industrial City.

Ampo Arabia, an extension of the main valve manufacturing plant in Spain, will follow a similar structure, technical and operational capabilities, as well as rotating key staff to ensure consistency and product quality.

Salah Elkadiki, general manager of Ampo Arabia, said: “Fast, reliable and top-quality service at a global scale is one of Ampo Poyam Valves’ main success factors, and that is why it is considered as a world leader in highly engineered valves for the most severe applications and industries. By aiming to become a strategic partner and share the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, we have decided to align our future to become part of the local industrial cluster. In addition, we aim to improve our services for customers in the Kingdom and the neighboring countries through Ampo Arabia and the new plant.” 

He added: “Our local plant will also create quality job opportunities for Saudi nationals through our extensive training and development programs. Ampo Arabia’s facility will commence manufacturing as early as the first quarter of 2022.”

Dar Massader will play a crucial role in assisting Ampo Arabia’s Saudi Arabia and regional expansion as it will provide market analysis and utilize its network to support local sales. Dar Massader will also liaise with local regulators, provide HR staffing and utilize its vast experience for on-ground project executions.

Yazeed Alzoom, board director and deputy CEO, Dar Massader, said: “Dar Massader’s role shall primarily emphasize on realizing Saudi Vision 2030 by expanding national industry capacity, transferring global top-tier technology and know-how to the Saudi market and arming local manpower with competitive industrial positions that can add exponentially to the Kingdom’s national economy. ” 

Alex Eizmendi, strategy director, Ampo Poyam Valves, said: “Our unique partnership with Dar Massader reflects our faith in the Saudi local industrial infrastructure as well as the vast domestic and regional marketplace, believing that the new venture shall stand as an addition to both of us as well as the Saudi industrial cluster as a whole. We have opted to localize highly engineered valve products that are needed by the local and the GCC industrial sectors. We presume that our new Ampo Arabia is just a start that might be followed by further business opportunities that can add higher value to the thriving Saudi economy. ” 

The local plant will design and manufacture highly engineered valves, in addition to providing best-in-class services and technologies for the local and regional industry covering applications in the oil and gas, petrochemicals, chemical, water, mining and power sectors.

Home Box expands KSA footprint with 20th store

Landmark Group’s value furniture and homeware chain Home Box has opened its 20th retail outlet in the Kingdom and 32nd in the GCC. The move is part of the retailer’s expansion strategy aimed at widening its furniture homeware and home decor offering in the region.

Strategically located at Riyadh’s Khalid bin Walid Street, Exit 8, Al-Hamra district, the new store is among the largest outlets in the Kingdom, covering more than 30,000 square feet of prime space.

The store features a fresh, ultra-modern look and feel with a revamped, trend-driven theme and customer-focused shopping experience.

Home Box CEO Ajay Antal said the store has been designed with the evolved customer in mind and their desire for an expertly laid out one-stop shop that offers an extensive range of modern and classic furniture and premium home accessories at affordable prices.

“Saudi Arabia is a special market for us mostly due to its cultural vibrancy and our customers’ sense of style and fashion. Driven by their thirst for affordable modern furniture, we have now opened a new store to complement our existing outlets in the region. This new store, which will also cover all of Riyadh, will feature our best-selling pieces as well as a new range of designer homes,” said Antal.

Bringing its total GCC store count to 32 and a combined floor space spanning more than 915,000 square feet, the new outlet will feature a collection of over 5,000 home furniture pieces and accessories, including a line of nine different styles of premium-quality mattresses.

As part of its long-term expansion strategy, Home Box, which has 12 franchise stores in Africa, is also planning to open three additional stores in various regions this year with plans at an advanced stage to enter new markets in the GCC.

Home Box’s expansion spree comes against the backdrop of pandemic-related movement restrictions. Despite the restrictions affecting footfall in stores, Saudi Arabia has experienced significant e-commerce growth with market volume expected to reach $8.2 billion by 2024. This is largely driven by retailers shifting most of their operations online. 

“As the region experiences the gradual easing of COVID-19 restrictions, we are slowly seeing a steady increase of walk-in customers at our outlets, which is part of the reason why we have decided to soldier on with our expansion plan. However, with consumers adopting new digital buying patterns, we are also heavily investing in a robust and convenience-focused e-commerce infrastructure to cater to our growing online customers as well,” added Antal.

GIB Saudi Arabia supports charity work in Kingdom

Gulf International Bank — Saudi Arabia (GIB Saudi Arabia) has signed two partnership agreements worth a total of SR440,000 ($117,300) with Saudi charities to support their work in the Kingdom. 

The first is with the Bunyan Charitable Society to support their efforts in enhancing the quality of residential and developmental programs in the Eastern Province, contributing toward Vision 2030. 

The second partnership is with the Children with Disability Association to improve programs and initiatives for disabled children.

GIB Group Chief Executive Officer Abdul Aziz Al-Helaissi said: “The partnership with Bunyan is part of the bank’s sustainable corporate responsibility program WAGIB. As a local bank headquartered in the Eastern Province, we aim to build more sustainable, local, community-based partnerships.”

Al-Helaissi also stressed the importance of the partnership with the Children with Disability Association, saying: “This is an important charity with an established and successful record serving our disabled children and helping to develop programs and activities targeting this cherished group in Saudi society.” 

The Bunyan Charitable Society is a nonprofit Saudi charitable association established in 2010. Headquartered in Riyadh, Bunyan is licensed by the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.  The Children with Disability Association is a licensed organization that was established in Riyadh in 1977. 

GIB Saudi Arabia provides retail, corporate and institutional customers across the Kingdom with a comprehensive offering of banking and financial services covering wholesale banking, asset management, investment banking and retail banking via its retail digital banking arm, Meem.

The bank, which is the first to be headquartered in the Eastern Province, has branches in Dhahran, Riyadh and Jeddah, and was established as a local Saudi bank in April 2019 after having operated in the Kingdom for nearly 20 years as foreign branches of the pan-GCC GIB.

GIB Saudi Arabia is regulated by the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority and has been established with a paid-up capital of SR7.5 billion. It is owned equally by GIB and the Saudi Public Investment Fund.  

Embassy hosts webinar on tourism in India & Kingdom

The Embassy of India — in collaboration with the Indian Consulate in Jeddah, India’s Ministry of Tourism, the Saudi Tourism Authority, the Trade Promotion Council of India and Saudi Arabia Business Network (SIBN) — organized a virtual discussion titled “Tourism Collaboration between India and Saudi Arabia” on Sunday.

Indian Ambassador Dr. Ausaf Sayeed delivered the keynote address in which he outlined the diverse types of tourism opportunities that India offers — adventure tourism, cultural tourism, medical and spiritual tourism, and scenic tourism.

He elaborated on the opportunities for Indian medical tourism in terms of traditional treatment along with allopathy. At the same time, he emphasized the traction gained by yoga in the Kingdom as a result of the agreement for yoga collaboration, which was recently signed with the Kingdom.

Sayeed sought facilitation from Saudi authorities in order to gradually ease the travel ban on India while also considering the options of health/vaccination certificates along with other coronavirus disease (COVID-19) safety protocols.

The ambassador praised the Kingdom’s effort to boost the post-pandemic tourism sector. He outlined the recently organized Tourism Revival Summit and the setting up of the Tourism Development Fund.

During the discussion, Augustus Simon, director, Indian Subcontinent at the Saudi Tourism Authority, underlined the focus of the Kingdom as part of the Vision 2030 tourism sector; he spotlighted key destinations and tourism projects such as NEOM, AMAALA and Qiddiya, among others.

The panelists discussed the existing memorandum of understanding in the tourism sector between India and Saudi Arabia in addition to the key areas for collaboration.

G. Kamala Vardhana Rao, chairman and managing director, India Tourism Development Corporation, Ministry of Tourism of India, also took part in the discussion and briefed the audience about opportunities for tourism in India as well as the post-pandemic business opportunities offered by the sector in the country.

Khaled Al-Aboodi, president of the SIBN Riyadh regional chapter; Ashok Sethi, director, Trade Promotion Council of India; Abdullah Saud Al-Twaijiri, corporate manager, ITL Saudi Arabia; and Ravi Gosain, vice president of the Indian Association of Tour Operators; also took part in the webinar.

The event witnessed participation from relevant Indian and Saudi government entities and tourism companies from both countries along with several Indian and Saudi nationals.

How McDonald's restaurants are leading cleanliness and hygiene standards 

RIYADH: Over the past year, COVID-19 has impacted every industry, presenting organizations with a series of varying challenges to overcome. For those in the restaurant business, introducing new health and safety measures and complying with the highest possible standards in new normal conditions were simultaneous priorities.

As one of the largest and most popular quick service restaurant chains worldwide, McDonald’s has ensured that every customer can dine safely at their favorite franchise, reimagining cleanliness and hygiene to provide peace of mind and world-class quality and service.

Here are the key factors behind McDonald’s leading restaurant operations: 

Contactless operations
Digital transformation has accelerated dramatically in recent times and McDonald’s has harnessed digital capabilities to lower the risk of transmission as much as possible. Rather than traditional cash payments, McDonald’s encourages contactless transactions in every restaurant, while orders are placed digitally across customer channels. Seating capacity has also been adjusted in line with social distancing best practices.

Visual elements help to promote the importance of maintaining safe distances, and McDonald’s employees are positioned in specific areas to comply with the same protocol. 

Wellness and cleanliness
In addition to visual social distancing elements, clear and visible communications are also displayed in McDonald’s restaurants to promote elevated hygiene. Hand sanitizers are available for guests and staff to use in different touchpoints within the premises.

In terms of cleaning schedules, McDonald’s has dedicated sanitization team members whose roles are to focus solely on upholding the frequency of cleanliness. High-touch surfaces are disinfected every hour minimum or whenever customers leave their tables. Regarding staff, wellness and temperature checks are conducted prior to each shift.

Audible hand wash timers have been introduced in many restaurants across the GCC, and team members are encouraged to wash their hands every 30 minutes for a minimum of 20 seconds. 
 
Personal protective equipment (PPE) provision 
McDonald’s restaurants are fully equipped with PPE for every team member as per local health agency guidelines.

Gloves are worn in high-risk areas by employees handling food, using cleaning chemicals, and working in service areas, including dining rooms, front counters and drive-thru areas. Furthermore, masks are used by employees preparing food or interacting with guests in any capacity, and PPE is continuously monitored to ensure adequate condition and that items are replaced whenever necessary and required. 
 
Regulatory compliance and more 
McDonald’s has guaranteed that not only every restaurant is in full compliance with the regulations set out by local authorities, but also is implementing the highest hygiene and cleanliness standards set out for industry best practices.

In line with legal requirements, the premises are sufficiently ventilated, disposable utensils are used, and bathrooms are cleaned every 30 minutes during operating hours and every 15 minutes during busy periods.

Topics: McDonald's

