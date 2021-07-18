You are here

  • Home
  • Spain’s SEK International School to open Riyadh campus

Spain’s SEK International School to open Riyadh campus

Khalid Al-Falih. (Supplied)
Khalid Al-Falih. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v5jvg

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Spain’s SEK International School to open Riyadh campus

Khalid Al-Falih. (Supplied)
  • Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih said: “This partnership with SEK Education Group, which operates some of the highest ranked schools in Spain, is yet another testament to the outstanding results achieved through the joint efforts of our ministries
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

The Ministry of Investment and the Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) have partnered with Spain’s SEK Education Group to open SEK International School Riyadh, its first campus in Saudi Arabia. The agreement, the second for the International Schools Attraction Program initiative under Vision 2030, follows an earlier announcement last April for King’s College to open a Riyadh campus.
Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih said: “This partnership with SEK Education Group, which operates some of the highest ranked schools in Spain, is yet another testament to the outstanding results achieved through the joint efforts of our ministries and the RCRC to drive the International Schools Attraction Program. We will continue to identify, attract and guide leading educational institutions from around the world to establish their new homes in the Kingdom. The combination of our young population and transforming economy creates an environment of unique demand and opportunity for the rapid growth of the education sector.”
Dr. Hamad Al-Sheikh, minister of education, added: “By blending the power of culture and heritage with innovation and technology, SEK International School Riyadh will provide students with an exceptional learning. I wish the school success in its mission, as we work together to develop Riyadh into a world-class city.”

BACKGROUND

The new school will welcome students from pre-K to grade 2, and will offer the IB Primary Years Program, Middle Years Program, and Diploma Program.

“Building a world-class educational system requires a long-term investment in the people of Riyadh. RCRC is acting as a catalyst to fast-track the process by partnering with reputable international educational institutions such as SEK, to equip young Saudis and foreign students with the needed skills to fulfill long-lasting careers for the future,” said President of RCRC Fahd Alrasheed.
The new school will welcome students from pre-K (3 years) to grade 2 (7/8 years), and will become one of the few schools in Riyadh accredited to offer the International Baccalaureate (IB) Primary Years Program (PYP), Middle Years Program (MYP), and Diploma Program (DP).
Ambassador of Spain to Saudi Arabia Álvaro Iranzo Gutiérrez described the opening of the SEK International School in Riyadh, as an opportunity for bilateral educational cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Spain. “SEK International School Riyadh will ensure fluency in English, the main language of instruction, as well as in Spanish and Arabic. This specificity will also open up the window to Spanish culture to many children in Riyadh,” he said.
“We are delighted and honored to contribute to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, thanks to the invitation and support of the Ministry of Investment, Ministry of Education and the RCRC. The school embodies a long education tradition with the most innovative learning model, designed to serve each one of our students and create the best learning experience for them,” said Nieves Segovia, president of SEK Education Group.

Topics: SEK International School

Related

SGP CEO Edward Tah, front right, and Jacobs Business Development Director Omar Al-Zahrani, front left, signed the agreement in the presence of SGP Chairman Abdullah Al-Zamil. (Supplied)
Corporate News
Saudi Global Ports commences upgrade of container terminals at King Abdul Aziz Port in Dammam
Tawal ready to provide seamless telecom services for Hajj
Corporate News
Tawal ready to provide seamless telecom services for Hajj

AMC Cinemas hosts Saudi basketball team for movie premiere

Members of the Saudi basketball team at the movie premiere in Riyadh.
Members of the Saudi basketball team at the movie premiere in Riyadh.
Updated 6 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

AMC Cinemas hosts Saudi basketball team for movie premiere

Members of the Saudi basketball team at the movie premiere in Riyadh.
  • AMC conducted various activities for the attendees who expressed their appreciation for the invite
Updated 6 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

AMC Cinemas, the first cinema operator in Saudi Arabia, hosted an exclusive premiere of the animated movie “Space Jam: A New Legacy” at the AMC Cinemas King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh.
The movie screening was attended by the Saudi basketball team. The team highlighted the importance of making time for entertainment in addition to participating in sports and physical activities. Basketball is one of the most popular sports globally and, in some countries, the most played. In the Kingdom, the sport is gaining popularity among both men and women.
Dr. Ghassan Tashkandi, president of the Saudi Basketball Federation, said: “We are pleased with our partnership with AMC Cinemas and appreciate the invite to watch the exclusive premiere of the movie. This step aims to highlight our role in encouraging the participation of citizens, residents and visitors in cultural, entertainment, sports and other related activities that nurture their quality of life, in alignment with the Saudi Vision 2030’s Quality of Life program.”
The event was also attended by the sons and daughters of the Society for Families of Martyrs of Duty (Wajib). AMC conducted various activities for the attendees who expressed their appreciation for the invite.
Saud bin Mohammed Al-Owais, chairman of Wajib, said: “The attendance of the sons and daughters of Wajib created a joyful environment and there was significant interaction with the Saudi basketball players. Including the sons and daughters in social activities, such as modern cultural entertainment, is a great way to create an inclusive society and reflects our values and compassion toward members of our communities.”
“Space Jam: A New Legacy” tells the story of NBA superstar LeBron James and his young son, Dom, where they get trapped in digital space by a rogue AI. To get home safely, LeBron teams up with Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and the rest of the Looney Tunes gang for a high-stakes basketball game. The movie is being screened at AMC Cinemas locations in Riyadh, Jeddah, Hafr Al-Batin, Al-Majmaah and Al-Dawadmi.

Topics: AMC Cinemas

Related

Khalid Al-Falih. (Supplied)
Corporate News
Spain’s SEK International School to open Riyadh campus
SGP CEO Edward Tah, front right, and Jacobs Business Development Director Omar Al-Zahrani, front left, signed the agreement in the presence of SGP Chairman Abdullah Al-Zamil. (Supplied)
Corporate News
Saudi Global Ports commences upgrade of container terminals at King Abdul Aziz Port in Dammam

Saudi Global Ports commences upgrade of container terminals at King Abdul Aziz Port in Dammam

SGP CEO Edward Tah, front right, and Jacobs Business Development Director Omar Al-Zahrani, front left, signed the agreement in the presence of SGP Chairman Abdullah Al-Zamil. (Supplied)
SGP CEO Edward Tah, front right, and Jacobs Business Development Director Omar Al-Zahrani, front left, signed the agreement in the presence of SGP Chairman Abdullah Al-Zamil. (Supplied)
Updated 16 July 2021
Arab News

Saudi Global Ports commences upgrade of container terminals at King Abdul Aziz Port in Dammam

SGP CEO Edward Tah, front right, and Jacobs Business Development Director Omar Al-Zahrani, front left, signed the agreement in the presence of SGP Chairman Abdullah Al-Zamil. (Supplied)
Updated 16 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Global Ports (SGP) has commenced the first phase of its upgrading and development program at the first and second container terminals of King Abdul Aziz Port in Dammam (KAPD).

Jacobs Engineering Group (Jacobs) has been appointed the civil engineering consultant. Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) President Omar Hariri and SGP Chairman Abdulla Zamil were present at the signing ceremony between SGP CEO Edward Tah and Jacobs  Business Development Director Omar Al-Zahrani.

SGP aims to leverage Jacobs' expertise in port design and experience in supervising construction works across Saudi Arabia. The first container terminal which has been in operation for more than 30 years will be upgraded and the second container terminal will be expanded to serve the next generation of mega-vessels.

SGP and Jacobs will focus on incorporating sustainability and minimizing the environmental impact of terminal operations. In addition, smart port designs will be introduced to enhance SGP’s benchmark productivity as well as augmenting upskill jobs for Saudi nationals. These include allocating an area which will be called "The Sandbox" in order to test new technologies in automation and connectivity. In addition, the new processes will be subsequently deployed across SGP upon successful test bedding.

The signing ceremony coincided with Omar Hariri’s tour of SGP facilities as part of his first visit to KAPD after his appointment as president of Mawani.

Under Omar Hariri’s leadership, Mawani plans to pursue ambitious plans to develop port infrastructure. His focus will be on digital transformation designed to enhance integration and connectivity inside and outside the Kingdom in order to compete with the largest and best international ports.

Under Saudi Arabia’s National Strategy for Transport and Logistics unveiled recently by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, a strong maritime sector will contribute toward positioning Saudi Arabia as a global logistics hub across three continents; that is a key pillar of support for a thriving economy under Vision 2030.

Edward Tah said: “Following the successful consolidation of the First and Second Container Terminals on Oct. 1, 2020, it has been an honor to host his excellency and update him on the significant improvements and synergies delivered by SGP, including showcasing our capabilities and future development plans.

“The appointment of Jacobs has been a key milestone in this development and we are confident that their technical expertise, coupled with PSA’s global experience, will bring about a robust and innovative blueprint to deliver on SGP’s commitment. We are taking progressive steps towards transforming Dammam into a leading international container port equipped with digital and smart capabilities, and continuing to contribute towards Mawani and the Kingdom’s plans for a transformational transport and logistics sector.”

SGP operates the first and second container terminals located at King Abdul Aziz Port in Dammam. It is an important deep-water hinterland port in the Arabian Gulf serving the major cities in the Eastern and Central Provinces of Saudi Arabia.

Dammam is the closest gateway port to the country’s economic center and capital city, Riyadh, and is linked by an existing railway network plus excellent highways. It is also the largest Gulf port in Saudi Arabia.

SGP is a joint venture company with the Public Investment Fund as the majority shareholder and PSA International as the technical partner.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Ports Authority

Related

Saudi Ports Authority to invite private sector to build 8 new terminals
Business & Economy
Saudi Ports Authority to invite private sector to build 8 new terminals
The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) board of directors has appointed Omar bin Talal Hariri as CEO. (SPA/File Photo)
Business & Economy
Saudi Ports appoints Omar Hariri as CEO

Tawal ready to provide seamless telecom services for Hajj

Tawal ready to provide seamless telecom services for Hajj
Updated 14 July 2021
Arab News

Tawal ready to provide seamless telecom services for Hajj

Tawal ready to provide seamless telecom services for Hajj
Updated 14 July 2021
Arab News

Saudi ICT infrastructure company Tawal has announced the completion of its preparations for the Hajj season. The company is all geared up to enable its client operators to enhance their technical capabilities and serve the pilgrims, in cooperation with the official Hajj committees.

Tawal has built 24 new sites to boost network coverage, and upgraded around 900 existing sites to fulfill the operators’ technical needs. The company has also implemented comprehensive preventive maintenance for more than 1,000 sites by carrying out the necessary technical tests to ensure their operational readiness. Moreover, around 400 sites have been equipped with new generators and backup batteries to ensure network continuity in case of emergencies. These services are provided within an integrated bundle of services to enhance the telecommunications infrastructure. 

Tawal owns more than 15,000 telecommunications towers in the Kingdom, including more than 1,000 towers dedicated to enable telecom service providers to offer their services to the pilgrims with high efficiency. Tawal has also allocated more than 120 engineers and technicians to work round the clock. Its field teams are fully immune, complying with the health restrictions, and are also equipped with additional gear and spare devices to ensure rapid intervention in emergencies or outages.

Saeed Al-Shehri, Tawal’s chief operations officer, said: “We are honored to work with our partners in this Hajj season. Tawal strives to provide a remarkable experience to our clients, in line with the Kingdom’s aspirations to serve the pilgrims. Our efforts focused on enabling our partners, from the telecom sector, to provide the best services to pilgrims, strengthening the ICT infrastructure, equipping tower operation centers to monitor the operations, in addition to assigning field teams to resolve any technical issues.”

Naif Alenazy, Tawal’s general manager of operations and maintenance, added: “Hajj season requires extensive preparations and high readiness. We started working on strengthening the infrastructure of all the sites in the holy places immediately after Ramadan.”

Currently, a key player in the Saudi telecommunications infrastructure industry, Tawal aspires to extend its coverage to embrace the whole region.

Saudi Bio on track to localize insulin production

Saudi Bio on track to localize insulin production
Updated 14 July 2021
Arab News

Saudi Bio on track to localize insulin production

Saudi Bio on track to localize insulin production
Updated 14 July 2021
Arab News

Dr. Tarif bin Yusuf Al-Ama, undersecretary of the Ministry of Health for therapeutic services, recently conducted an inspection tour of Saudi Biomedical Technology Industries (Saudi Bio) factory located in Sadir Industrial and Business City in Riyadh, in the presence of Danish Deputy Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Michael Pal Jensen.

The delegation inspected the work of Saudi Bio in the localization of insulin packaging, which is in progress by means of the company’s partnership with Denmark’s Novo Nordisk, one of the largest insulin producers in the world.

The visit is part of the ministry’s efforts to localize the Kingdom’s pharmaceutical industry and comes in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals for the biopharmaceutical sector, aimed at attracting international companies to enhance the position of the Saudi market in various vital sectors, one of which is the localization of insulin production. The first phase began last year in 2020 with manual and mechanical packaging, while the second phase is in progress during the current year, which is the assembly phase.

Al-Ama was briefed during the tour on all stages of production and operational performance in the factory. He expressed his admiration for the efforts made by Saudi Bio aimed at accomplishing the localization of the Kingdom’s insulin industry. Dr. Melvin D’souza, Novo Nordisk CVP and general manager, highlighted the importance of collaboration between all sectors to ultimately help patients to defeat diabetes. 

Novo Nordisk has more than 80 offices around the world, one of which is NN Saudi Arabia, which has also been actively involved in diabetes and obesity care while focusing on other serious chronic diseases over the last five decades by expanding access to medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure the diseases that the company treats. 

Saudi Bio is one of the Saudi companies working to transfer and localize the biomedical technology industry. With plans to establish a factory for insulin production, the company signed an agreement with Novo Nordisk back in 2018. It developed a Saudi competency program with about 53 percent of Saudi employees at the factory. The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, meanwhile, aims to increase the localization rate in the pharmaceutical industry from 25 to 50 percent by 2030.

Al-Mouj Muscat: A success story for Oman & investors

Al-Mouj Muscat: A success story for Oman & investors
Updated 14 July 2021
Arab News

Al-Mouj Muscat: A success story for Oman & investors

Al-Mouj Muscat: A success story for Oman & investors
Updated 14 July 2021
Arab News

With the visit to Saudi Arabia by Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, interest has turned to this land that shares a border with the Kingdom. With a coast formed by the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, it is far more than Oman’s ideal trading location that is driving significant investor interest in the country. 

Oman has long enjoyed economic stability, an investor-friendly environment and is a signatory to WTO and the GCC common market. With a strong focus on diversification, industrialization and privatization, investors benefit from the country’s state-of-the-art infrastructure and a unique location. 

As well as a warm and welcoming environment, millions of visitors each year are impressed by the country’s natural beauty, with its 3,000 km of coastline, mountain ranges, valleys and striking desert landscapes. The country carefully balances its pristine environment with the very best in luxurious modern living, perhaps best typified in its mixed-use waterfront development, the award-winning Al-Mouj Muscat. 

A joint venture between the Oman government and Majid Al-Futtaim Properties, Al-Mouj Muscat is set on the coast, is home to 7,000 residents and attracts 10,000 visitors each day to its boulevard style, world-class retail and dining experiences and five-star hotels. Those who enjoy more active pursuits also flock to its exclusive 400-berth marina and to Al-Mouj Golf, listed in the World Top 100 courses, with the Greg Norman-designed course holding its place at No. 2 in the Top 20 Golf Courses of the Middle East 2021. 

Commenting on why Al-Mouj Muscat has been an extraordinary success story for Oman and investors, Al-Mouj Muscat’s CEO Nasser bin Masoud Al-Sheibani said: “We set out to create a destination that would redefine urban living in the region by offering people exceptional oceanfront residential properties, luxury and authentic hospitality and outstanding leisure facilities and amenities. 

“By creating opportunities to live life to the full, our destination is in high demand, despite the challenges that the global pandemic created. We have also ensured that investors and subdevelopers have a range of opportunities where they can profit from their expertise. For example, as well as a thriving retail location, Al-Mouj Muscat is highly sought as a business location. Our business park is a 10-minute drive from Muscat International Airport; adjacent to the golf course and the ocean, it is a prime site for commercial office investors.

“By focusing on establishing solid foundations and a unique environment, commercial, retail and property investors all continue to benefit from sustainable, long-term growth.”

“Oman has a clear vision for long-term growth,” added Al-Sheibani. “With strong and stable governance, exceptional geographical advantages and first-class infrastructure, investors are confident that they can capitalize on all that Oman has to offer.”

Latest updates

Pilgrims express joy at selection to perform virus-curtailed Hajj
Those selected for this year’s Hajj had to meet a number of specific requirements which included having been fully jabbed against COVID-19. (SPA)
AMC Cinemas hosts Saudi basketball team for movie premiere
Members of the Saudi basketball team at the movie premiere in Riyadh.
Spain’s SEK International School to open Riyadh campus
Khalid Al-Falih. (Supplied)
US warns companies about doing business in Hong Kong
The US issued an advisory to warn US businesses about risks to their operations in Hong Kong. (Reuters)
Aramco’s Wa’ed aims to double its support to startups by 2023
Last year, Wa’ed tripled the amount of money loaned to startups in Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.