AMC Cinemas hosts Saudi basketball team for movie premiere

AMC Cinemas, the first cinema operator in Saudi Arabia, hosted an exclusive premiere of the animated movie “Space Jam: A New Legacy” at the AMC Cinemas King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh.
The movie screening was attended by the Saudi basketball team. The team highlighted the importance of making time for entertainment in addition to participating in sports and physical activities. Basketball is one of the most popular sports globally and, in some countries, the most played. In the Kingdom, the sport is gaining popularity among both men and women.
Dr. Ghassan Tashkandi, president of the Saudi Basketball Federation, said: “We are pleased with our partnership with AMC Cinemas and appreciate the invite to watch the exclusive premiere of the movie. This step aims to highlight our role in encouraging the participation of citizens, residents and visitors in cultural, entertainment, sports and other related activities that nurture their quality of life, in alignment with the Saudi Vision 2030’s Quality of Life program.”
The event was also attended by the sons and daughters of the Society for Families of Martyrs of Duty (Wajib). AMC conducted various activities for the attendees who expressed their appreciation for the invite.
Saud bin Mohammed Al-Owais, chairman of Wajib, said: “The attendance of the sons and daughters of Wajib created a joyful environment and there was significant interaction with the Saudi basketball players. Including the sons and daughters in social activities, such as modern cultural entertainment, is a great way to create an inclusive society and reflects our values and compassion toward members of our communities.”
“Space Jam: A New Legacy” tells the story of NBA superstar LeBron James and his young son, Dom, where they get trapped in digital space by a rogue AI. To get home safely, LeBron teams up with Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and the rest of the Looney Tunes gang for a high-stakes basketball game. The movie is being screened at AMC Cinemas locations in Riyadh, Jeddah, Hafr Al-Batin, Al-Majmaah and Al-Dawadmi.
