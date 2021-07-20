Saudia Cargo’s on-time performance amid pandemic recognized

Serco’s graduate program in KSA supports local talent

For the second consecutive year, Serco Middle East, an international public services company, has announced the launch of its 2021 Graduate Program, following the successful launch in 2020. The award-winning program will provide a two-year placement at Serco for selected graduates with a passion for business and support them to develop the skills required to become a future leader.

The program is aimed at Saudi national candidates who have recently graduated from university and hold a degree related to business management, engineering or have a passion for the business world and a commitment to making a difference to the lives of citizens in the region. Serco has a strong nationalization agenda in the Kingdom and supports regional governments and large corporations in the areas of citizen services, transport, healthcare, defense, justice and immigration. The launch of this program demonstrates Serco’s commitment to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 by supporting local talent who are taking their first steps to becoming part of a skilled national workforce.

The company will be putting selected graduates at the forefront of the business and allowing them to contribute to meaningful and vital government and citizen services and solutions. The graduates will be able to develop their capability to manage teams, build customer relationships, manage customers, solve complex problems and communicate effectively in a multinational environment. They will also have early exposure to senior managers who will coach and mentor them throughout their journey.

Hana Abu Kharmeh, human resources director at Serco Middle East and head of the graduate program, said: “We’re proud that we are able to onboard more young talent from Saudi and support the next cohort of aspiring graduates. We’re looking forward to helping provide the thorough training, support and guidance that graduates require to enable them to flourish and accelerate in their careers. Those with a passion for business are encouraged to get involved in this year’s program and potentially be a part of a forward-thinking international business, for themselves and for the future of their country.”

Phil Malem, CEO of Serco Middle East, said: “We recognize the importance of investing in our future leaders and ensuring they have the best start in their careers. Working toward our nationalization goals and supporting the promising talent in the industry is a priority for the business, so we’re delighted that the success of this program to date has enabled us to bring it back for another year and welcome another round of candidates into our Serco Middle East office in Saudi.”

Graduates will be supported by their placement managers who are responsible for guiding their performance, helping them build critical relationships, facilitating opportunities to apply both learning and insights and nurturing their growth and development throughout the two years. In 2020, Serco won the “Skills Development Program of the Year” award at the Big Project Awards, recognizing the company’s investment in local talent and the successful launch of their inaugural graduate program.