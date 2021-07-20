Ascott Corniche Alkhobar offers discount for Eid staycation

Thinking of a long-deserved break with family and friends this Eid? Then here’s a perfect getaway deal from the luxurious Ascott Corniche Alkhobar.
Offering breathtaking views of the serene Alkhobar corniche, the property is welcoming guests to studios, and one-, two-, and three-bedroom serviced apartments with an exclusive up to 35 percent off on bookings during the Eid period.
“Featuring varied lifestyle amenities that include a swimming pool, gymnasium, restaurant, resident’s lounge and meeting rooms, Ascott Corniche Alkhobar is a great choice for those looking to enjoy some memorable moments with loved ones,” the hotel said in a statement.
BACKGROUND
Ascott Corniche Alkhobar is situated along Prince Turki Street and is surrounded by a variety of restaurants, retail shops and malls.
The property is part of the portfolio by international lodging owner-operators — The Ascott Limited. Ascott’s recent partnership with International SOS offers guests complimentary teleservices on health and safety as part of its Ascott Cares initiative.
Guests can avail additional benefits and easily manage their bookings with the “Discover ASR” app, the brand’s loyalty program. For those who would like to grab this limited time deal, the offer can be redeemed through the “Escape in Style” promotion at www.discoverasr/offers.
The Ascott Limited is a Singapore company that has grown to be one of the leading international lodging owner-operators. Ascott’s portfolio spans more than 190 cities across more than 30 countries in Asia Pacific, Central Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the US.