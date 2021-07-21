You are here

  • Home
  • USBs are back: Rare, advanced threat campaign targets users

USBs are back: Rare, advanced threat campaign targets users

Kaspersky
Kaspersky
Short Url

https://arab.news/6qt5s

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

USBs are back: Rare, advanced threat campaign targets users

Kaspersky
  • The Kaspersky Managed Detection and Response service can help identify and stop attacks in their early stages, before the attackers achieve their goals
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Kaspersky experts have uncovered a rare, wide-scale advanced persistent threat (APT) campaign against users that was first detected in Southeast Asia. Kaspersky identified approximately 1,500 victims, some of which were government entities. Initial infection occurs via spear-phishing emails containing a malicious Word document; once downloaded on one system, the malware can then spread to other hosts through removable USB drives.
APT campaigns are, by nature, highly targeted. Often, no more than a few dozen users are targeted, often with surgical-like precision. However, recently, Kaspersky uncovered a rare, widespread threat campaign with a rarely used, yet still a movie-like attack vector. Once downloaded on a system, the malware attempts to infect other hosts by spreading through removable USB drives. If a drive is found, the malware creates hidden directories on the drive, where it then moves all of the victim’s files, along with the malicious executables.
This cluster of activity — dubbed LuminousMoth — has been conducting cyber-espionage attacks against government entities since at least October 2020. While initially focusing their attention on Myanmar, the attackers have since shifted their focus to the Philippines. The attackers typically gain an initial foothold in the system through a spear-phishing email with a Dropbox download link. Once clicked, this link downloads a RAR archive disguised as a Word document that contains the malicious payload.

HIGHLIGHT

Kaspersky experts attribute the cyber-espionage attacks to the HoneyMyte threat group, a well-known, long-standing, Chinese-speaking threat actor.

Kaspersky experts attribute LuminousMoth to the HoneyMyte threat group, a well-known, long-standing, Chinese-speaking threat actor, with medium to high confidence. HoneyMyte is primarily interested in gathering geopolitical and economic intelligence in Asia and Africa.
“This new cluster of activity might once again point to a trend we’ve been witnessing over the course of this year: Chinese-speaking threat actors retooling and producing new and unknown malware implants,” said Mark Lechtik, senior security researcher with the Global Research and Analysis Team (GReAT).
To stay safe from advanced threat campaigns like LuminousMoth, Kaspersky experts recommend:
• Providing your staff with basic cybersecurity hygiene training, as many targeted attacks start with phishing or other social engineering techniques.
• Carrying out a cybersecurity audit of your networks and remediating any weaknesses discovered in the perimeter or inside the network.
• nstalling anti-APT and EDR solutions, enabling threat discovery and detection, investigation and timely remediation of incidents capabilities.
All of the above is available within the Kaspersky Expert Security framework.
That along with proper endpoint protection, dedicated services can help against high-profile attacks. The Kaspersky Managed Detection and Response service can help identify and stop attacks in their early stages, before the attackers achieve their goals.

Topics: Kaspersky

Related

Entrepreneurs can bid for their very own street food kiosk offering over the coming weeks to be part of the popular street food scene at Global Village.
Corporate News
Global Village welcomes innovative F&B concepts
Kaspersky
Corporate News
USBs are back: Rare, advanced threat campaign targets users

Global Village welcomes innovative F&B concepts

Entrepreneurs can bid for their very own street food kiosk offering over the coming weeks to be part of the popular street food scene at Global Village.
Entrepreneurs can bid for their very own street food kiosk offering over the coming weeks to be part of the popular street food scene at Global Village.
Updated 20 July 2021
Arab News

Global Village welcomes innovative F&B concepts

Entrepreneurs can bid for their very own street food kiosk offering over the coming weeks to be part of the popular street food scene at Global Village.
  • For Season 26, new attractions will come together with fan favorites in the culture, shopping, entertainment and dining spaces, presenting families with an action-packed schedule for world-class experiences
Updated 20 July 2021
Arab News

With Global Village confirming that its gates will reopen to the world on Oct. 26, preparations for Season 26 are entering an exciting stage. As the UAE and wider region’s leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment moves closer to finalizing plans for another season of fun and memories, aspiring business minds are invited to pitch their ideas and explore the full potential of their creative concepts. Innovative and passionate entrepreneurs can bid for their very own street food kiosk or food cart offering over the coming weeks, with Global Village welcoming proposal submissions up to Aug. 1.
Whether foodie entrepreneurs are seeking to expand their business, pilot a new idea, or are starting out on their journey with no trade license yet, Global Village has always been a unique gateway for channeling ambition, connecting with audiences and building customer relationships.
As the multicultural park continues its tradition of supporting business minds and the local economy, it is now accepting proposals of innovative F&B (food and beverage) concepts to be part of the highly popular street food scene at Global Village serving thousands of guests every day.
For a quarter of a century, Global Village has provided SMEs and startups with the assistance and support they require, inspiring several generations of entrepreneurs. Thousands of street food businesses have completed the transition from concept to commercial success. Kiosks are particularly accessible with low rent, free amenities and no trade license necessary.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Aspiring entrepreneurs have until Aug. 1 to submit their ideas and be part of Global Village’s new season.

• For a quarter of a century, Global Village has provided SMEs and startups with the assistance and support they require.

All interested parties can find more information and register their interest on the Global Village website.
For Season 26, new attractions will come together with fan favorites in the culture, shopping, entertainment and dining spaces, presenting families with an action-packed schedule for world-class experiences.
Since its inception, Global Village has embodied different aspects of the world and created a smile on the faces of millions of guests every season. This unique and integrated open-air destination offers guests the largest and most varied range of events, shows and activities in the region, with an entry ticket price of just 15 dirhams ($4).

Topics: Global village

Related

Guests can choose from studios, and one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments.
Corporate News
Ascott Corniche Alkhobar offers discount for Eid staycation
Photo/Supplied
Corporate News
Saudia Cargo’s on-time performance amid pandemic recognized

Ascott Corniche Alkhobar offers discount for Eid staycation

Guests can choose from studios, and one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments.
Guests can choose from studios, and one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments.
Updated 20 July 2021
Arab News

Ascott Corniche Alkhobar offers discount for Eid staycation

Guests can choose from studios, and one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments.
Updated 20 July 2021
Arab News

Thinking of a long-deserved break with family and friends this Eid? Then here’s a perfect getaway deal from the luxurious Ascott Corniche Alkhobar.
Offering breathtaking views of the serene Alkhobar corniche, the property is welcoming guests to studios, and one-, two-, and three-bedroom serviced apartments with an exclusive up to 35 percent off on bookings during the Eid period.
“Featuring varied lifestyle amenities that include a swimming pool, gymnasium, restaurant, resident’s lounge and meeting rooms, Ascott Corniche Alkhobar is a great choice for those looking to enjoy some memorable moments with loved ones,” the hotel said in a statement.

BACKGROUND

Ascott Corniche Alkhobar is situated along Prince Turki Street and is surrounded by a variety of restaurants, retail shops and malls.

The property is part of the portfolio by international lodging owner-operators — The Ascott Limited. Ascott’s recent partnership with International SOS offers guests complimentary teleservices on health and safety as part of its Ascott Cares initiative.
Guests can avail additional benefits and easily manage their bookings with the “Discover ASR” app, the brand’s loyalty program. For those who would like to grab this limited time deal, the offer can be redeemed through the “Escape in Style” promotion at www.discoverasr/offers.
Ascott Corniche Alkhobar is situated along Prince Turki Street and is surrounded by a variety of restaurants, retail shops and malls.
The Ascott Limited is a Singapore company that has grown to be one of the leading international lodging owner-operators. Ascott’s portfolio spans more than 190 cities across more than 30 countries in Asia Pacific, Central Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the US.

Related

Photo/Supplied
Corporate News
Saudia Cargo’s on-time performance amid pandemic recognized
The program is aimed at Saudi national candidates who have recently graduated from university and hold a degree related to business management or engineering. (Supplied)
Corporate News
Serco’s graduate program in KSA supports local talent

Saudia Cargo’s on-time performance amid pandemic recognized

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 20 July 2021
Arab News

Saudia Cargo’s on-time performance amid pandemic recognized

Photo/Supplied
  • Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Saudia Cargo stepped up efforts to transport vital medical cargo and other essential goods within and outside the Kingdom using its strategic location connecting the East and the West
Updated 20 July 2021
Arab News

Saudia Cargo won the “On-Time Hero Award” at the Heroes of the Pandemic Awards 2021 for its remarkably timely performance in delivering cargo in Saudi Arabia and its global markets despite the many challenges and circumstances across borders caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Under the theme “Recognizing Excellence in Governance and Logistics,” the awards ceremony held in Dubai on July 12, brought together the industry’s top government officials, executives and decision-makers who joined live and via webcast. The event was organized by Transport and Logistics Middle East.
Saudia Cargo’s On-Time Hero Award under the Air Transport Category recognizes the cargo airline’s on-time delivery performance in moving lifesaving medical cargo across continents, including time-and-temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals like medicines, vaccines and other life necessities.
Commenting on Saudia Cargo’s latest accolade, the cargo airline’s CEO Teddy Zebitz said: “We see our role at Saudia Cargo evolving from facilitating trade, to keeping humanity safe. It was a matter of being switched on and fully alert to ensure the supply chains hold intact against this global threat to humanity.

We see our role at Saudia Cargo evolving from facilitating trade, to keeping humanity safe.
Teddy Zebitz
CEO of Saudia Cargo

“Those shipments, which mainly involved food and medical supplies like masks, PPE, ventilators, PCR test kits, medicines, among other medical goods, were successfully transported from different destinations globally through our dedicated Saudia Cargo’s team and partners — pilots, crew, cargo specialists, people on the ground. They are undoubtedly the heroes of our time.”
Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Saudia Cargo stepped up efforts to transport vital medical cargo and other essential goods within and outside the Kingdom using its strategic location connecting the East and the West. By the end of 2020, it successfully transported more than 500,000 tons of cargo and operated over 6,000 cargo flights.
In line with the recently launched Saudi National Transport and Logistics Strategy, in which the country is envisioned to become the next global aviation and logistics hub, backed by government and private sector funding totaling $147 billion spread over nine years, Saudia Cargo continues to innovate and widen its network across the world, building on its strength as one of the leading air cargo carriers with robust logistics support.

Topics: Saudi cargo on-time Hero Award

Related

The program is aimed at Saudi national candidates who have recently graduated from university and hold a degree related to business management or engineering. (Supplied)
Corporate News
Serco’s graduate program in KSA supports local talent
Entrepreneurs can bid for their very own street food kiosk offering over the coming weeks to be part of the popular street food scene at Global Village.
Corporate News
Global Village welcomes innovative F&B concepts

Serco’s graduate program in KSA supports local talent

The program is aimed at Saudi national candidates who have recently graduated from university and hold a degree related to business management or engineering. (Supplied)
The program is aimed at Saudi national candidates who have recently graduated from university and hold a degree related to business management or engineering. (Supplied)
Updated 19 July 2021
Arab News

Serco’s graduate program in KSA supports local talent

The program is aimed at Saudi national candidates who have recently graduated from university and hold a degree related to business management or engineering. (Supplied)
Updated 19 July 2021
Arab News

For the second consecutive year, Serco Middle East, an international public services company, has announced the launch of its 2021 Graduate Program, following the successful launch in 2020. The award-winning program will provide a two-year placement at Serco for selected graduates with a passion for business and support them to develop the skills required to become a future leader.
The program is aimed at Saudi national candidates who have recently graduated from university and hold a degree related to business management, engineering or have a passion for the business world and a commitment to making a difference to the lives of citizens in the region. Serco has a strong nationalization agenda in the Kingdom and supports regional governments and large corporations in the areas of citizen services, transport, healthcare, defense, justice and immigration. The launch of this program demonstrates Serco’s commitment to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 by supporting local talent who are taking their first steps to becoming part of a skilled national workforce.
The company will be putting selected graduates at the forefront of the business and allowing them to contribute to meaningful and vital government and citizen services and solutions. The graduates will be able to develop their capability to manage teams, build customer relationships, manage customers, solve complex problems and communicate effectively in a multinational environment. They will also have early exposure to senior managers who will coach and mentor them throughout their journey.

We’re delighted that the success of the graduate program has enabled us to welcome another round of candidates into our Serco Middle East office in Saudi Arabia.
Phil Malem
CEO of Serco Middle East

Hana Abu Kharmeh, human resources director at Serco Middle East and head of the graduate program, said: “We’re proud that we are able to onboard more young talent from Saudi and support the next cohort of aspiring graduates. We’re looking forward to helping provide the thorough training, support and guidance that graduates require to enable them to flourish and accelerate in their careers. Those with a passion for business are encouraged to get involved in this year’s program and potentially be a part of a forward-thinking international business, for themselves and for the future of their country.”
Phil Malem, CEO of Serco Middle East, said: “We recognize the importance of investing in our future leaders and ensuring they have the best start in their careers. Working toward our nationalization goals and supporting the promising talent in the industry is a priority for the business, so we’re delighted that the success of this program to date has enabled us to bring it back for another year and welcome another round of candidates into our Serco Middle East office in Saudi.”
Graduates will be supported by their placement managers who are responsible for guiding their performance, helping them build critical relationships, facilitating opportunities to apply both learning and insights and nurturing their growth and development throughout the two years. In 2020, Serco won the “Skills Development Program of the Year” award at the Big Project Awards, recognizing the company’s investment in local talent and the successful launch of their inaugural graduate program.

Topics: Saudi Global Ports

Related

LuLu expands in Eastern Province with new express store
Corporate News
LuLu expands in Eastern Province with new express store
The GE solution will help the Saudia team with day-to-day management of tech records processes and asset transfer packages. (Supplied)
Corporate News
Saudi Arabian Airlines partners with GE Digital

LuLu expands in Eastern Province with new express store

LuLu expands in Eastern Province with new express store
Updated 18 July 2021
Arab News

LuLu expands in Eastern Province with new express store

LuLu expands in Eastern Province with new express store
  • The LuLu Express outlet is the retailer’s 22nd branch across the region
Updated 18 July 2021
Arab News

Regional retailer LuLu has further strengthened its presence in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia with the opening of its new express store in the heart of Dammam, located at Jalawiya Plaza. The LuLu Express outlet is the retailer’s 22nd branch across the region, increasing the group’s store count to 211 in total around the world. Set within the vast and growing community, the new store, covering a total built-up area of 43,000 square feet, features a one-stop shopping destination for fresh food, groceries, home essentials and electronics.

Shehim Mohammed, director of LuLu Hypermarket Saudi Arabia, said: “We continue to see the improving lifestyle preferences and shopping demands of residents in communities located farther from town centers, which is why it is our continuous endeavor to take convenient shopping options near to people, so that residents don’t have to travel far. As part of our growth plans in the Eastern Province, four more stores are lined up to be launched by the end of 2021. Our e-commerce operations simultaneously expand with increased fleets to cater to online shoppers.”

The new express store is home to a wide variety of globally sourced products, such as food and lifestyle essentials, from groceries to fresh food, health and beauty products, home needs, electronics, and much more. Its product range is backed up by the group’s own food sourcing and manufacturing facilities across 22 countries, which ensures well-stocked warehouses and an uninterrupted food supply at the most affordable prices. LuLu has also kicked off inaugural offers with great discounts and bundle deals on various product categories.

In times of recent pandemic-induced lockdowns, LuLu played a crucial role and ensured uninterrupted supply of food and non-food products while maintaining the highest standards of hygiene, health and safety of both its customers and employees.

The UAE-based LuLu Group is the only Middle East retail group to be featured in Deloitte’s annual “Global Powers of Retailing 2021” survey for the MENA and Asian regions.

Related

LuLu, Majid Al-Futtaim among top 250 global retailers
Corporate News
LuLu, Majid Al-Futtaim among top 250 global retailers
LuLu hosts mango festival showcasing 20 local varieties
Corporate News
LuLu hosts mango festival showcasing 20 local varieties

Latest updates

Maximum technology utilized by Saudi authorities to ensure safety of pilgrims
In the 2019 Hajj season, the Ministry of Health introduced a robot that remotely provided consultations and checks with the use of artificial intelligence. (SPA)
USBs are back: Rare, advanced threat campaign targets users
Kaspersky
What We Are Reading Today: Afterparties
Photo/Supplied
Kabul confirms top British general’s efforts to mend ties with Islamabad
Islamabad has repeatedly denied ties with the Taliban in Afghanistan, but the militant group has been reportedly operating out of Pakistan’s border areas for years. (Reuters/File)
Philippines eyes stricter health measures amid variant threat
Officials report 16 new delta cases but warn real number could be higher. (AFP)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.