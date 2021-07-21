You are here

Coventry University partners with Jamjoom Pharma Academy

Professor John Latham and Professor Ghazi Jamjoom.
Professor John Latham and Professor Ghazi Jamjoom.
Updated 21 July 2021
Arab News

Coventry University partners with Jamjoom Pharma Academy

Professor John Latham and Professor Ghazi Jamjoom.
  • Coventry University’s Dubai hub serves the MENA region and is a key part of its global strategy
Updated 21 July 2021
Arab News

Coventry University has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Jamjoom Pharma Academy of Saudi Arabia to collaborate in a number of key areas.
The two institutions will explore opportunities to develop a variety of short courses in business and the pharmaceutical industry, discuss transnational education opportunities, areas of potential joint research, and staff and student exchange programs.
They will also explore the capacity to build and expand academic and professional development of Jamjoom Pharma Academy’s faculties and staff.
The collaboration, led by Dr. Agnes Kuzniarski and her team at Coventry University’s Dubai hub, underlines the university’s commitment to internationalization, creating links across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.
Professor John Latham CBE, vice chancellor of Coventry University, said: “We are delighted to be working with Jamjoom Pharma Academy. The signing of the MoU marks a beginning of what will be a mutually beneficial collaboration that will include capacity building, knowledge exchange, joint research activities, staff mobility and delivering our programs in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
“In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, we recognize that it is important now more than ever to build stronger relationships with international organizations and seek alternative and innovative ways of learning. I would like to thank my counterpart at Jamjoom Pharma Academy, Professor Ghazi Jamjoom, Professor Tawfik El-Nahas and their team for making this collaboration possible. We very much look forward to a productive cooperation.”
Jamjoom Pharma Academy was set up in 2019 by its parent company Jamjoom Pharma, a business conglomerate with more than 100 years of history in Saudi Arabia. Jamjoom Pharma Academy’s ambition is to train and prepare Saudi nationals to take leading roles in the country’s pharmaceutical industry. It offers state-of-the-art training and recreation facilities for its students as well as full access to Jamjoom Pharma’s research and development and quality control lab.
Professor Ghazi Jamjoom, president of Jamjoom Pharma Academy, said: “Jamjoom Pharma Academy is delighted to launch this collaboration with Coventry University to create a center of excellence for the dissemination of knowledge and to empower the young generation to lead in the future.”
Coventry University’s Dubai hub serves the MENA region and is a key part of its global strategy. The university also has hubs in Brussels, Singapore and Rwanda to create strong regional partnerships and extend its education, research and enterprise and innovation services into key internal markets.

Topics: Coventry University

Valhalla: Hybrid supercar defines the mastery of driving

Valhalla is a new generation Aston Martin, it defines a new driver and driving experience and is a true ultra-luxury, exclusive British supercar.
Valhalla is a new generation Aston Martin, it defines a new driver and driving experience and is a true ultra-luxury, exclusive British supercar.
Updated 21 July 2021
Arab News

Valhalla: Hybrid supercar defines the mastery of driving

Valhalla is a new generation Aston Martin, it defines a new driver and driving experience and is a true ultra-luxury, exclusive British supercar.
  • CEO Moers said: “Preserving the essence of an exceptional concept car is vital when meeting the challenge of bringing it into production
Updated 21 July 2021
Arab News

Aston Martin’s transformational journey is taking a huge step forward with the Valhalla concept car brought to production reality as a truly driver-focused mid-engined hybrid supercar.
Led by Aston Martin’s CEO Tobias Moers, Valhalla is the latest and most significant product of the brand’s Project Horizon strategy to date, a car that will broaden the model portfolio to reflect Aston Martin’s presence in Formula One, set best-in-class standards for performance, dynamics and driving pleasure, and drive the transition from internal combustion to hybrid to full electric powertrains.

The launch of Valhalla demonstrates Aston Martin’s commitment to building a range of exceptional mid-engined driver-focused cars.

Lawrence Stroll, Executive Chairman of Aston Martin

Aston Martin’s executive chairman Lawrence Stroll said: “Aston Martin’s first series production mid-engined supercar, Valhalla, is a truly transformational moment for this ultra-luxury brand. The launch of Valhalla demonstrates Aston Martin’s commitment to building a range of exceptional mid-engined driver-focused cars, a crucial next stage in the expansion of our product lineup. It also seemed fitting to unveil this stunning track-biased supercar at the home of motorsport and the home of the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team, marking Aston Martin’s return to the British Grand Prix for the first time in over 60 years, a true milestone.”
Built with chassis, aerodynamic and electronics expertise forged in Formula One, and a cutting-edge hybrid powertrain technology at its heart, Valhalla is a formidable technological showcase. Yet far from engineering the driver out of the loop, Valhalla’s sole focus is immersing them in a new kind of supercar driving experience.
With pinpoint handling, prodigious levels of downforce and a blend of instant battery-electric torque and the intensity of a V8 engine, Valhalla’s fusion of raw emotion and hybrid efficiency reflects a new era.
With a mid-engined 950 bhp gasoline/battery electric powertrain, new carbon fiber structure and aerodynamics shaped by the pioneering philosophy first seen in the Aston Martin Valkyrie, Valhalla will bring the perfect balance of hypercar performance and advanced powertrain, driving dynamics and uniquely sophisticated design materials to truly redefine the supercar sector.
CEO Moers said: “Preserving the essence of an exceptional concept car is vital when meeting the challenge of bringing it into production.
 “With Valhalla not only have we stayed true to our commitment to build a world-beating supercar, but we have exceeded our original aims. The result is a pure driving machine — one which exists right at the cutting-edge of performance and technology yet allows the driver to feel the emotion and thrill of complete connection and control.”  

Topics: Valhalla

USBs are back: Rare, advanced threat campaign targets users

Kaspersky
Kaspersky
Updated 21 July 2021
Arab News

USBs are back: Rare, advanced threat campaign targets users

Kaspersky
  • The Kaspersky Managed Detection and Response service can help identify and stop attacks in their early stages, before the attackers achieve their goals
Updated 21 July 2021
Arab News

Kaspersky experts have uncovered a rare, wide-scale advanced persistent threat (APT) campaign against users that was first detected in Southeast Asia. Kaspersky identified approximately 1,500 victims, some of which were government entities. Initial infection occurs via spear-phishing emails containing a malicious Word document; once downloaded on one system, the malware can then spread to other hosts through removable USB drives.
APT campaigns are, by nature, highly targeted. Often, no more than a few dozen users are targeted, often with surgical-like precision. However, recently, Kaspersky uncovered a rare, widespread threat campaign with a rarely used, yet still a movie-like attack vector. Once downloaded on a system, the malware attempts to infect other hosts by spreading through removable USB drives. If a drive is found, the malware creates hidden directories on the drive, where it then moves all of the victim’s files, along with the malicious executables.
This cluster of activity — dubbed LuminousMoth — has been conducting cyber-espionage attacks against government entities since at least October 2020. While initially focusing their attention on Myanmar, the attackers have since shifted their focus to the Philippines. The attackers typically gain an initial foothold in the system through a spear-phishing email with a Dropbox download link. Once clicked, this link downloads a RAR archive disguised as a Word document that contains the malicious payload.

HIGHLIGHT

Kaspersky experts attribute the cyber-espionage attacks to the HoneyMyte threat group, a well-known, long-standing, Chinese-speaking threat actor.

Kaspersky experts attribute LuminousMoth to the HoneyMyte threat group, a well-known, long-standing, Chinese-speaking threat actor, with medium to high confidence. HoneyMyte is primarily interested in gathering geopolitical and economic intelligence in Asia and Africa.
“This new cluster of activity might once again point to a trend we’ve been witnessing over the course of this year: Chinese-speaking threat actors retooling and producing new and unknown malware implants,” said Mark Lechtik, senior security researcher with the Global Research and Analysis Team (GReAT).
To stay safe from advanced threat campaigns like LuminousMoth, Kaspersky experts recommend:
• Providing your staff with basic cybersecurity hygiene training, as many targeted attacks start with phishing or other social engineering techniques.
• Carrying out a cybersecurity audit of your networks and remediating any weaknesses discovered in the perimeter or inside the network.
• nstalling anti-APT and EDR solutions, enabling threat discovery and detection, investigation and timely remediation of incidents capabilities.
All of the above is available within the Kaspersky Expert Security framework.
That along with proper endpoint protection, dedicated services can help against high-profile attacks. The Kaspersky Managed Detection and Response service can help identify and stop attacks in their early stages, before the attackers achieve their goals.

Topics: Kaspersky

Global Village welcomes innovative F&B concepts

Entrepreneurs can bid for their very own street food kiosk offering over the coming weeks to be part of the popular street food scene at Global Village.
Entrepreneurs can bid for their very own street food kiosk offering over the coming weeks to be part of the popular street food scene at Global Village.
Updated 20 July 2021
Arab News

Global Village welcomes innovative F&B concepts

Entrepreneurs can bid for their very own street food kiosk offering over the coming weeks to be part of the popular street food scene at Global Village.
  • For Season 26, new attractions will come together with fan favorites in the culture, shopping, entertainment and dining spaces, presenting families with an action-packed schedule for world-class experiences
Updated 20 July 2021
Arab News

With Global Village confirming that its gates will reopen to the world on Oct. 26, preparations for Season 26 are entering an exciting stage. As the UAE and wider region’s leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment moves closer to finalizing plans for another season of fun and memories, aspiring business minds are invited to pitch their ideas and explore the full potential of their creative concepts. Innovative and passionate entrepreneurs can bid for their very own street food kiosk or food cart offering over the coming weeks, with Global Village welcoming proposal submissions up to Aug. 1.
Whether foodie entrepreneurs are seeking to expand their business, pilot a new idea, or are starting out on their journey with no trade license yet, Global Village has always been a unique gateway for channeling ambition, connecting with audiences and building customer relationships.
As the multicultural park continues its tradition of supporting business minds and the local economy, it is now accepting proposals of innovative F&B (food and beverage) concepts to be part of the highly popular street food scene at Global Village serving thousands of guests every day.
For a quarter of a century, Global Village has provided SMEs and startups with the assistance and support they require, inspiring several generations of entrepreneurs. Thousands of street food businesses have completed the transition from concept to commercial success. Kiosks are particularly accessible with low rent, free amenities and no trade license necessary.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Aspiring entrepreneurs have until Aug. 1 to submit their ideas and be part of Global Village’s new season.

• For a quarter of a century, Global Village has provided SMEs and startups with the assistance and support they require.

All interested parties can find more information and register their interest on the Global Village website.
For Season 26, new attractions will come together with fan favorites in the culture, shopping, entertainment and dining spaces, presenting families with an action-packed schedule for world-class experiences.
Since its inception, Global Village has embodied different aspects of the world and created a smile on the faces of millions of guests every season. This unique and integrated open-air destination offers guests the largest and most varied range of events, shows and activities in the region, with an entry ticket price of just 15 dirhams ($4).

Topics: Global village

Ascott Corniche Alkhobar offers discount for Eid staycation

Guests can choose from studios, and one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments.
Guests can choose from studios, and one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments.
Updated 20 July 2021
Arab News

Ascott Corniche Alkhobar offers discount for Eid staycation

Guests can choose from studios, and one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments.
Updated 20 July 2021
Arab News

Thinking of a long-deserved break with family and friends this Eid? Then here’s a perfect getaway deal from the luxurious Ascott Corniche Alkhobar.
Offering breathtaking views of the serene Alkhobar corniche, the property is welcoming guests to studios, and one-, two-, and three-bedroom serviced apartments with an exclusive up to 35 percent off on bookings during the Eid period.
“Featuring varied lifestyle amenities that include a swimming pool, gymnasium, restaurant, resident’s lounge and meeting rooms, Ascott Corniche Alkhobar is a great choice for those looking to enjoy some memorable moments with loved ones,” the hotel said in a statement.

BACKGROUND

Ascott Corniche Alkhobar is situated along Prince Turki Street and is surrounded by a variety of restaurants, retail shops and malls.

The property is part of the portfolio by international lodging owner-operators — The Ascott Limited. Ascott’s recent partnership with International SOS offers guests complimentary teleservices on health and safety as part of its Ascott Cares initiative.
Guests can avail additional benefits and easily manage their bookings with the “Discover ASR” app, the brand’s loyalty program. For those who would like to grab this limited time deal, the offer can be redeemed through the “Escape in Style” promotion at www.discoverasr/offers.
Ascott Corniche Alkhobar is situated along Prince Turki Street and is surrounded by a variety of restaurants, retail shops and malls.
The Ascott Limited is a Singapore company that has grown to be one of the leading international lodging owner-operators. Ascott’s portfolio spans more than 190 cities across more than 30 countries in Asia Pacific, Central Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the US.

Saudia Cargo's on-time performance amid pandemic recognized

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 20 July 2021
Arab News

Saudia Cargo’s on-time performance amid pandemic recognized

Photo/Supplied
  • Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Saudia Cargo stepped up efforts to transport vital medical cargo and other essential goods within and outside the Kingdom using its strategic location connecting the East and the West
Updated 20 July 2021
Arab News

Saudia Cargo won the “On-Time Hero Award” at the Heroes of the Pandemic Awards 2021 for its remarkably timely performance in delivering cargo in Saudi Arabia and its global markets despite the many challenges and circumstances across borders caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Under the theme “Recognizing Excellence in Governance and Logistics,” the awards ceremony held in Dubai on July 12, brought together the industry’s top government officials, executives and decision-makers who joined live and via webcast. The event was organized by Transport and Logistics Middle East.
Saudia Cargo’s On-Time Hero Award under the Air Transport Category recognizes the cargo airline’s on-time delivery performance in moving lifesaving medical cargo across continents, including time-and-temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals like medicines, vaccines and other life necessities.
Commenting on Saudia Cargo’s latest accolade, the cargo airline’s CEO Teddy Zebitz said: “We see our role at Saudia Cargo evolving from facilitating trade, to keeping humanity safe. It was a matter of being switched on and fully alert to ensure the supply chains hold intact against this global threat to humanity.

We see our role at Saudia Cargo evolving from facilitating trade, to keeping humanity safe.

Teddy Zebitz
CEO of Saudia Cargo
Teddy Zebitz
CEO of Saudia Cargo

“Those shipments, which mainly involved food and medical supplies like masks, PPE, ventilators, PCR test kits, medicines, among other medical goods, were successfully transported from different destinations globally through our dedicated Saudia Cargo’s team and partners — pilots, crew, cargo specialists, people on the ground. They are undoubtedly the heroes of our time.”
Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Saudia Cargo stepped up efforts to transport vital medical cargo and other essential goods within and outside the Kingdom using its strategic location connecting the East and the West. By the end of 2020, it successfully transported more than 500,000 tons of cargo and operated over 6,000 cargo flights.
In line with the recently launched Saudi National Transport and Logistics Strategy, in which the country is envisioned to become the next global aviation and logistics hub, backed by government and private sector funding totaling $147 billion spread over nine years, Saudia Cargo continues to innovate and widen its network across the world, building on its strength as one of the leading air cargo carriers with robust logistics support.

Topics: Saudi cargo on-time Hero Award

© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY