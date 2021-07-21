Coventry University partners with Jamjoom Pharma Academy

Coventry University has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Jamjoom Pharma Academy of Saudi Arabia to collaborate in a number of key areas.
The two institutions will explore opportunities to develop a variety of short courses in business and the pharmaceutical industry, discuss transnational education opportunities, areas of potential joint research, and staff and student exchange programs.
They will also explore the capacity to build and expand academic and professional development of Jamjoom Pharma Academy’s faculties and staff.
The collaboration, led by Dr. Agnes Kuzniarski and her team at Coventry University’s Dubai hub, underlines the university’s commitment to internationalization, creating links across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.
Professor John Latham CBE, vice chancellor of Coventry University, said: “We are delighted to be working with Jamjoom Pharma Academy. The signing of the MoU marks a beginning of what will be a mutually beneficial collaboration that will include capacity building, knowledge exchange, joint research activities, staff mobility and delivering our programs in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
“In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, we recognize that it is important now more than ever to build stronger relationships with international organizations and seek alternative and innovative ways of learning. I would like to thank my counterpart at Jamjoom Pharma Academy, Professor Ghazi Jamjoom, Professor Tawfik El-Nahas and their team for making this collaboration possible. We very much look forward to a productive cooperation.”
Jamjoom Pharma Academy was set up in 2019 by its parent company Jamjoom Pharma, a business conglomerate with more than 100 years of history in Saudi Arabia. Jamjoom Pharma Academy’s ambition is to train and prepare Saudi nationals to take leading roles in the country’s pharmaceutical industry. It offers state-of-the-art training and recreation facilities for its students as well as full access to Jamjoom Pharma’s research and development and quality control lab.
Professor Ghazi Jamjoom, president of Jamjoom Pharma Academy, said: “Jamjoom Pharma Academy is delighted to launch this collaboration with Coventry University to create a center of excellence for the dissemination of knowledge and to empower the young generation to lead in the future.”
Coventry University’s Dubai hub serves the MENA region and is a key part of its global strategy. The university also has hubs in Brussels, Singapore and Rwanda to create strong regional partnerships and extend its education, research and enterprise and innovation services into key internal markets.
