Valhalla: Hybrid supercar defines the mastery of driving

Aston Martin’s transformational journey is taking a huge step forward with the Valhalla concept car brought to production reality as a truly driver-focused mid-engined hybrid supercar.

Led by Aston Martin’s CEO Tobias Moers, Valhalla is the latest and most significant product of the brand’s Project Horizon strategy to date, a car that will broaden the model portfolio to reflect Aston Martin’s presence in Formula One, set best-in-class standards for performance, dynamics and driving pleasure, and drive the transition from internal combustion to hybrid to full electric powertrains.

The launch of Valhalla demonstrates Aston Martin’s commitment to building a range of exceptional mid-engined driver-focused cars. Lawrence Stroll, Executive Chairman of Aston Martin

Aston Martin’s executive chairman Lawrence Stroll said: “Aston Martin’s first series production mid-engined supercar, Valhalla, is a truly transformational moment for this ultra-luxury brand. The launch of Valhalla demonstrates Aston Martin’s commitment to building a range of exceptional mid-engined driver-focused cars, a crucial next stage in the expansion of our product lineup. It also seemed fitting to unveil this stunning track-biased supercar at the home of motorsport and the home of the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team, marking Aston Martin’s return to the British Grand Prix for the first time in over 60 years, a true milestone.”

Built with chassis, aerodynamic and electronics expertise forged in Formula One, and a cutting-edge hybrid powertrain technology at its heart, Valhalla is a formidable technological showcase. Yet far from engineering the driver out of the loop, Valhalla’s sole focus is immersing them in a new kind of supercar driving experience.

With pinpoint handling, prodigious levels of downforce and a blend of instant battery-electric torque and the intensity of a V8 engine, Valhalla’s fusion of raw emotion and hybrid efficiency reflects a new era.

With a mid-engined 950 bhp gasoline/battery electric powertrain, new carbon fiber structure and aerodynamics shaped by the pioneering philosophy first seen in the Aston Martin Valkyrie, Valhalla will bring the perfect balance of hypercar performance and advanced powertrain, driving dynamics and uniquely sophisticated design materials to truly redefine the supercar sector.

CEO Moers said: “Preserving the essence of an exceptional concept car is vital when meeting the challenge of bringing it into production.

“With Valhalla not only have we stayed true to our commitment to build a world-beating supercar, but we have exceeded our original aims. The result is a pure driving machine — one which exists right at the cutting-edge of performance and technology yet allows the driver to feel the emotion and thrill of complete connection and control.”